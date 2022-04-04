Finance
Learning How to Budget Money
As we grow from children through the teenage years and into young adults we are taught many things, both from our parents and through school, but the one thing the vast majority of people are never taught is how to budget money. Unfortunately this is the one skill that everyone needs to know. Keeping a proper budget and tracking what your money is doing is the best way to stay out of debt and build wealth.
Money is a powerful tool in life, if we learn to make it work for us. Most people work for their money but once they have it, in their paycheck, more often then not they do not keep track of it once it hits their checking account. Writing down expenditures in the check book register is not keeping track of your money because once it is written in there it is never looked at again.
Learning to budget your money is an important step in your financial health. Once you have written down your income and expenses you will start to see where you money is going and some of it may surprise you. It will be the small expenses that add up the quickest. Spending five dollars on lunch everyday, or that morning coffee you get on the way to work can add up to several hundred dollars a month. That is money that could be doing more good if used more wisely.
Let’s put some math to that. If you spend 5 dollars for lunch a day during the work week that’s $25 a week or $100 a month, give or take $5. Over the course of a year that’s $1200 spent on lunches. If you start adding all the other small expenses that occur every month before long you may find you have enough to pay off any debt you may have but also start saving towards a healthy financial future.
The first step to learning to budget money is writing everything down. Start with you monthly income and write that down at the top of a piece of paper. Now you know how much money you have to spend through the month. Start figuring up all your monthly expenses. This includes everything from your mortgage and utility payments, car payments, credit cards on down to the smallest expenditures. Write these down keeping them in specific categories. Subtract your expenses from you income and see what’s left.
This is your first budget because it shows you what your money has been doing every month. Now that you do indeed have a budget you can look at it becomes much easier to not only see where the money is going but also take back control of where the money is going. And when that happens you can start to set goals, both short term and long term, for your money.
It will take some time to get your money budget dialed in. Most people say that if they stick with it they start to get a firm grasp on their budget and money situation in about 3 months. If you never learned to properly budget money the best way to get started is to just get started.
Finance
Exploring Your Career Path in the Financial Sector
Are you searching for a job in the financial sector? There are many excellent career choices in this industry that will give you great pay and benefits. Choosing a career as a financial planner is an excellent idea if you’re looking for a highly lucrative position with a bright future ahead of it. Jobs in the financial planning industry are expected to increase by nearly 27 percent by 2022. It’s a great idea to get in on the ground floor of an industry that is guaranteed to provide a lifetime of lucrative employment and career advancement opportunities.
What Sort of Degree Do You Need to Become a Financial Planner?
You can’t just expect to walk in and nab a “plum” financial planner position. You must show proof that you possess the necessary qualifications. A Bachelor’s degree in a financial field is an excellent starting point. It may get you in the door at some places. However, more and more employers are insisting that applicants for financial planning positions possess an MBA. This is especially true if you will be seeking a position that enables you to climb the corporate ladder to a senior management or even partner position.
You Will Need to Obtain Certification as a Financial Planner
The next step to becoming a financial planner is to obtain the necessary certification. The two most well-known types of certifications are Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). To qualify for the CFP exam, you will need three years’ experience in a finance-related industry. You also will need to have a Bachelor’s degree or better. And, finally, you will need to pass a thorough background check. The exam itself lasts 10 hours and is split over 2 days. To qualify to take the even more grueling CFA exam, you will need four years’ experience.
It Pays to Get Your License to Sell Stocks and Bonds
As a financial planner, being able to sell stocks and bonds is not necessarily a requirement. However, being qualified in this area certainly doesn’t hurt. You can obtain a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) license, such as the Series 6, 7 or 63, to be able to sell mutual funds, stocks, bonds, or insurance to a client. It’s an excellent way to gain more valuable industry experience and qualifications. At the same time, you are also making yourself indispensable to the needs of your clients and your employer.
What is the Career Path of a Modern Financial Planner?
Once you have achieved the necessary college degree to enter the financial industry, your career path will require first gaining three or four years’ worth of experience in junior positions. After gaining the necessary certifications, you will be able to work as a financial planner in an unsupervised capacity.
You will be qualified to receive your base salary, plus incentives and bonuses. That can easily add another five figures to your annual pay. As you work your way upward to a senior position, you can earn a six-figure base salary with matching bonuses and incentives. The career of a financial planner is thus a highly lucrative path to consider.
Finance
Wall Street’s Secret Language Revealed
Say these five words out loud real fast: Bifurcation, Backwardation, ZIRP, NIRP, Contango.
Did you do it?
If so, did you sound like a cheerleader chanting some foreign language?
These are actual words used by many traders, gurus, and Wall Street promoters.
They may sound funny or confusing but they serve several purposes. (1) They reveal or describe certain market conditions. (2) They act as “signals” for trading purposes. (3) They’re meant to confuse and/or impress you.
And they’re only a few of the many words, acronyms, and sayings that make up Wall Street’s “Secret Language.”
Funny thing is, most people (myself included) aren’t impressed with words that don’t make sense.
However, if you have a basic understanding of them, you’ll be better equipped as an investor and more likely to stay ahead of the crowd. Think of it as learning how to “connect the dots” of a financial puzzle.
Compare this with trying to run a business in a foreign language (German, French, Japanese, Greek, etc.). If you don’t understand the language, you’ll most likely lose money… a LOT of money.
So, like learning any language, you need a good teacher or translator that makes it simple and easy to understand.
That’s where we come in.
In this article we’re going to feature a few words so you can see how easy it is to learn the language and, at the same time, realize how Wall Street makes things so confusing.
Let’s start with ZIRP. It’s an acronym meaning “Zero Interest Rate Policy.”
It was initiated after the 2008 meltdown to “supposedly” stimulate the economy. The truth is ZIRP has caused critical damage to most of the nations Pension Plans. (They need interest rates to be high in order for them to fund their plans for their pensioners.) ZIRP has also crippled most senior citizens who depend on the interest from their investments to live.
Even though rates are slowly going up, it’s going to take a long time to unwind the damage done by ZIRP.
But, let’s move on to NIRP. It’s another acronym meaning “Negative Interest Rate Policy.” Yes, you read that right. NEGATIVE Interest Rate Policy.
It’s more collateral damage from the 2008 meltdown and has been in effect mostly in European countries.
Here’s the crazy part. When a country’s government bonds have negative interest rates (currently -0.05% up to -0.36% or higher) investors have to PAY THEM to hold their money.
It’s a losing proposition for the investor and it’s hard to imagine anyone buying bonds with negative rates but millions have been sold.
We’ve only scratched the surface here but hopefully you see how these acronyms are very confusing and misleading.
Finance
Time is of the Essence in Nevada Purchase Agreements
Most state courts, including the Nevada Supreme Court, recognize and enforce the integrity of “time is of the essence clauses.” The Nevada Supreme Court recognizes that at common law a tender of money, which a party is bound to pay at a certain time and place, must be made on the day fixed for payment, and not thereafter, and that relief against forfeiture will not be granted where time of performance is made essential by the express terms of the contract, stating, “[a] court of equity has no more right than a court of law to dispense with an express stipulation of the parties in regard to time in contracts of this nature.” In one case the Nevada Supreme Court did rescue the defaulting purchaser from the harsh forfeiture of foreclosure of the “installment purchase agreement” whereby, the installment purchaser (the equitable owner) was in default of a mere $63.75 in tax payments and interest, and the seller had attempted to foreclose the equitable interest of the purchaser, pursuant to a harsh and inequitable forfeiture clause. Many times the court will rescue the defaulting purchaser, as it has done in many “equitable conversion” type cases that arise under installment purchase agreements, to avoid harsh, unjust forfeitures.
“Equitable conversion” cases are those where the purchaser is purchasing property on an installment “contract for deed.” In such cases, even though the deed and “legal title” may not be delivered until all payments have been made, the “equitable title” is held by the purchaser in the interim. In one often cited contract for deed purchase, the Nevada Supreme Court rescued the purchaser from total forfeiture of the property, allowing the purchaser a reasonable time to cure, in spite of a time is of the essence clause, because the default was minor in comparison to the substantial forfeiture that would have occurred if the court had not rescued the buyer in equity. In Slobe, the installment purchaser was granted a reasonable time to cure an $8,320.28 default in light of the substantial $90,000 investment into the motel in dispute. The courts have been willing to rescue purchasers from harsh forfeitures when they have taken legal, peaceful possession, and enhanced the property, and/or made substantial payments thereon. However, in non-equitable conversion cases, the courts have not been so willing to rescue, and will require strict compliance with the “time is of the essence” provision. The Nevada Supreme Court has held that, [t]he rule is well established that in order for a purchaser to successfully sue a vendor for damages for breach of a contract for the sale of land, the purchaser must show that he has performed all conditions precedent or concurrent, or that such performance has been excused.
Even surrounding states’ appellate court decisions hold identically with Nevada case law, that a seller of real property, pursuant to a real estate purchase agreement, is justified in canceling the escrow if the purchaser has failed to perform a material part of the contract which is a condition concurrent or precedent to the seller’s obligations to perform. In one instance the purchaser of real property tendered his performance three hours beyond the specified time for performance. The appellate court ruled that the purchaser was in breach and not entitled to specific performance, because the “time is of the essence” clause and plain language contained in that purchase agreement caused the contract to expire precisely three hours prior to tendered performance.
It has been held that if neither party tenders performance by the date set for closure under a contract that provides time is of the essence, the duties of both parties are discharged by passage of that date.
Where the escrow agreement specifies a definite time for performance, performance must be made within the time limit of the agreement, and the escrow agent is without power to deliver a deed thereafter. It is well settled that performance must be made within the time limit of the escrow agreement.
The Nevada Supreme Court recently held that, “this court will not rewrite the parties’ contract and will require strict compliance with the ‘time is of the essence’ provision.
Thus, Realtors, lawyers, and purchasers beware: the “time is of the essence” clause is still alive and well in Nevada and surrounding states. Most courts will rely on this clause and longstanding precedents to deny any relief to a late purchaser, based upon the sound legal principle that a purchase agreement expires by its own terms and will not be rewritten or extended by the court. The exception to the rule is applied to prevent a harsh, inequitable forfeiture where a defaulting installment-contract purchaser is rescued from a harsh forfeiture which would not be justified by a relatively minor breach which could be cured within a reasonable time. In such cases the laws of equity will intervene to promote fairness and to avoid the harsh, inequitable forfeitures that would otherwise result through a strict application of “time is of the essence” clauses. In such cases the courts have favored an action for damages over a full forfeiture of a substantial equitable interest.
Copyright 2008. All rights reserved. www.HugginsLaw.com
Learning How to Budget Money
Person rams police vehicle during pursuit in East Alton, Ill.
Man charged in murder of LaKevia Jackson, mother of rapper Young Thug’s son
Exploring Your Career Path in the Financial Sector
Monday’s paper may be delivered two hours late due to weather
Wall Street’s Secret Language Revealed
Daywatch: Can Chicago reverse a 2-year gun violence spike? | Park District wants to seal lawsuit from public | Would a Bears stadium get taxpayer help in Arlington Heights?
The Best Liquid Blushes for the Prettiest Natural Flush
Time is of the Essence in Nevada Purchase Agreements
Last day to vote in-person absentee in municipal election
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3