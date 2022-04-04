News
Lil Nas X shocks Grammys with penis grabs, touts ‘sex with a stranger’
Timberwolves end road trip on high note with win over Houston
“We’re not in the business right now of overlooking anybody.”
That was the pregame message Sunday from Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. On the last of a week-long, four-game road trip against the worst team in the NBA, it could’ve been easy to do.
From the tip-off, Minnesota looked energized and motivated as the jockeying for the Western Conference’s sixth seed continued. A late surge by Houston gave Minnesota a brief scare, but the Timberwolves held on to beat the Rockets 139-132 on the road.
Minnesota held a 27-point lead in the third quarter that got cut down to seven points in the final seconds of the game. However, the massive lead was just too much for the Rockets to overcome.
It was the starting unit, specifically the trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell that powered Minnesota throughout the night. The trio combined for 83 points, just two days after they scored 74 points against the Nuggets. Edwards led the bunch on Sunday with 33 while Towns scored 28 and Russell added 22.
The entire team’s strong performance is what kept the Rockets at arm’s length. The Timberwolves shot 59 percent for the game and 42 percent from beyond the arc. It was a necessary performance as they struggled to contain the Rockets, who shot 57 percent from the field.
The one thing the Timberwolves did do successfully on defense was force turnovers. Minnesota forced 23 turnovers and scored 39 points off of them.
The Rockets hung around with the Timberwolves for much of the first quarter. The game was tied 26-26 at the 2:29 mark before Minnesota went on a 16-6 run over the final 149 seconds to lead by 10 heading into the second quarter.
After scoring just four points in the first three quarters against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Edwards had 10 points in the opening period while Towns continued his strong play with 13 points. The quarter was capped off by a running 3-pointer at the buzzer from Jordan McLaughlin.
The Timberwolves maintained their lead in the second quarter but could not extend it much heading into halftime as both teams shot the lights out. At the end of the first half, Minnesota led 80-68 and shot 67 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc. The Rockets weren’t far behind making 56 percent of their shots and 43 percent from the 3-point line.
The lead stretched by the end of the third quarter as the Timberwolves continued their torrid offensive performance while the Rockets cooled slightly. However, that lead quickly evaporated in the fourth quarter, despite the starters playing a majority of the final period. Sloppy play by the Timberwolves allowed Houston to cut the lead to as low as eight points in the final two minutes, but the deficit was too much to overcome in the end. Houston rookie Jalen Green scored a team-high 31 points while Josh Christopher scored 30 points off the bench.
The win puts the Timberwolves 1.5 games back of the Utah Jazz and two games back of the Nuggets. The Jazz did not play on Sunday after losing to the Golden State Warriors 111-107 on Saturday. The Nuggets played and beat the Los Angeles Lakers 129-118 on Sunday.
John Shipley: Departing Gophers should have let Lindsay Whalen have her weekend
Lindsay Whalen was denied a chance to further celebrate her inclusion in the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Scheduled for an afternoon news conference with reporters covering the women’s NCAA Final Four championship on Sunday at Target Center, the Gophers basketball coach was instead stuck in New Orleans because of a flight cancellation.
It was sadly appropriate because Whalen’s big weekend, a remarkable accomplishment for someone who is only 39 years old, was nearly overshadowed by a few of her charges, who were in such a hurry to join the hundreds of others in the NCAA transfer portal, they couldn’t wait a few more days to let their old coach have the weekend to herself.
I don’t know that it ruined anything for Whalen, but it wasn’t particularly sensitive.
“I want to thank the hall of fame, all of my coaches who helped me get here, as well as my parents and family who have always been there for me through the ups and downs in my career,” Whalen said via text Sunday.
“This is truly an honor, and I am humbled to be joining the hall of fame with such an incredible class of inductees.”
Her company in the Class of 2022 is elite, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and George Karl among them, and yet Whalen stands tall among them. A four-time all-state player at Hutchinson, she was the Gophers’ point guard when they advanced to two Sweet 16’s and a Final Four from 2002-04, and she won four WNBA titles as the Lynx’s floor leader from 2011-17.
Whalen also won two Olympic gold medals and two World Championships with the U.S. national team. Her court vision was peerless, and she had the moves, strength and will to finish in the paint. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who coached Whalen on the 2016 Olympic team, called her “my favorite point guard” on Saturday.
Back home, Whalen’s program is in flux. After graduating five seniors, the Gophers have lost six players to the portal, which on Sunday included 939 women’s basketball players. Jasmine Powell, the starting point guard most of the past two seasons, quit on Jan. 28 and committed to Tennessee on Thursday.
Powell is a good player, yet the Gophers were a little better without her. Certainly they played more as a team while going 6-6 down the stretch. Of the five who left after the season ended with a loss to South Dakota State in the WNIT, only point guard Sara Scalia is what you’d call a big loss. She led the Gophers in scoring (18 ppg.), and her 111 made 3-pointers this season ranked third nationally.
Kadi Sissoko is an athletic forward who averaged 17.3 points over the last six games, but she was prone to foul trouble and turnovers — a team-high 90 in 33 games. Only Powell (3.11) averaged more this season.
With Scalia, Sissoko would have been a nice piece with the four freshmen Whalen has coming in — the class was ranked as high as No. 10 nationally by ESPN — but she was wildly erratic. The others — point guard Alexia Smith, off guard Caroline Strande and post Erin Hedman — had reason to leave. Smith started getting more minutes when Powell left, but Strande and Hedman rarely played.
Two of that group announced they had entered the portal this week, one Thursday and one Friday, hours before Whalen was to be officially announced as a hall of fame selection. One can understand why; the portal is filling up fast and there are only 350 Division I women’s basketball teams, and while the NCAA has a recruiting dead period until April 14, coaches can still contact players by phone and email.
It’s understandable that players looking for a new home are anxious to get their names out there. Still, it seems a few could have waited until Monday.
Shorthanded Heat celebrate Lowry’s night in Toronto, with Oladipo sparking 114-109 win
To a degree this was scripted, with Kyle Lowry given a heartfelt pregame tribute in his return to Scotiabank Arena, and with the Miami Heat playing it safe on the second night of their back-to-back by holding out Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent.
And yet there is no way Sunday night’s 114-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors could have been scripted to this degree.
With Victor Oladipo (yes, Victor Oladipo) to the rescue.
With Markieff Morris offering quality minutes as a starter.
With Omer Yurtseven scoring six consecutive points in the fourth quarter.
All with assistant coach Chris Quinn guiding the team, with coach Erik Spoelstra entering NBA health-and-safety protocols.
About the only element lacking shock value as the Heat extended their winning streak to four was Lowry making the most of his night and Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro offering their typical consistency.
Oladipo, in his best performance as a member of the Heat, closed with 21 points. Morris did his part with 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Strus closed 23 points, converting seven 3-pointers.
For their part, Lowry finished with 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds; Herro with 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds; and Adebayo with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam paced the Raptors with 29 points apiece.
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat fell behind by 13 early, were down 34-28 at the end of the first quarter, 55-45 at halftime and 79-78 going into the fourth quarter.
Then, midway through the final period, consecutive 3-pointers from Strus and Lowry moved the Heat to a 93-91 lead.
From there, Oladipo drained a pair of 3-pointers to push the Heat to a 107-97 lead with 2:22 to play.
“True professional, true professional,” Lowry said. “I’m so proud of Vic.”
It then got dicey, when Adebayo was called for an away-from-the-ball foul with 33.7 seconds to play, but Toronto only scored a single point on what could have been up to a four-point possession.
But a three-shot foul by Herro with 27.2 seconds left allowed Toronto to move within 112-107.
The Heat held on from there.
2. Playoff picture: The victory moved the Heat to 51-28, two games ahead of the Boston
(49-30) atop the Eastern Conference, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers tied for third at 48-30.
The Heat would secure the top seed if they win two of their final three games (home games on Tuesday and Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks, respectively, and then their April 10 season finale on the road against the Orlando Magic).
Based on other results, it is possible the Heat wrap up the conference before they take the court for Friday’s game against the Hawks.
3. Lowry’s night: After nine seasons with the Raptors and then missing the teams’ first three matchups, Lowry made an emotional return that including a two-minute standing ovation after a pregame tribute video.
Lowry waved back to the adoring crowd from midcourt, with his two sons at his side.
“I miss everything about the city, the country, the organization. There’s a lot to miss,” Lowry said on a day Toronto’s mayor declared Kyle Lowry Day. “There’s a lot of things to miss. My kids grew up here.
“It’s not my home building anymore, but it’s a place I’ll always call home.”
4. No Spo: The Heat were required to undergo a round of coronavirus testing earlier in the day, a requirement for re-entry back in the United States.
Shortly thereafter, Spoelstra entered NBA health-and-safety protocols.
Under NBA guidelines, Spoelstra faces a mandatory five days away from the team unless he otherwise can provide negative tests. A five-day timetable would have him out until the Heat close out their regular-season schedule next Sunday in Orlando.
5. Stepping up: After a scoreless first half, Max Strus stepped up with 14 third-quarter points, sparking the Heat with four 3-pointers.
Strus then drained another pair in the fourth to help stake the Heat to a five-point lead.
His sixth 3-pointer tied Damon Jones for 25th on the Heat’s all-time list.
Then there was Oladipo, who made it a 3-point tag team with his 3-point shooting, as well.
