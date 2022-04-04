News
Louis C.K. wins Grammy, Twitter lashes out with Will Smith comments
UCF names Sytia Messer new women’s basketball coach
The UCF women’s basketball program has a new coach with a history of success in the Knights’ future conference — the Big 12.
LSU associate head coach Sytia Messer was named the 13th head women’s basketball coach in UCF history, the school announced Sunday evening.
“For decades, Orlando has been a place where dreams come true, and becoming the head coach of the women’s basketball program at UCF is a dream come true for me,” Messer said in a release. “My vision aligned perfectly with UCF’s vision for success.”
The Knights are fresh off a historic season in which the team won its first American Athletic Conference regular-season title and tournament championship as well as a game in the NCAA tournament.
Messer comes to UCF after serving as associate head coach at LSU for the 2021-22 season under 2022 Associated Press National Coach of the Year and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey.
As an assistant coach on Mulkey’s staff at Baylor from 2013-21, Messer helped lead the Bears to eight Big 12 conference regular-season championships, six conference tournament titles, an NCAA title in 2019 and made six NCAA elite eight appearances.
“Due to the great success our team had this past season, we knew we had to find a coach that we believe could continue to elevate our program,” UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir said in the release. “It quickly became crystal clear that Sytia was the right coach for us at the right time.”
During her time at Baylor, Messer oversaw scouting and recruiting, helping the Lady Bears sign the nation’s top recruiting class in both 2016 and 2018 as well as the second-ranked class in 2015.
She helped recruit 15 top 50 players and 14 McDonald’s All-Americans.
The Lady Bears had nine players selected in the WNBA Draft during that span, including Odyssey Sims, the second overall pick in 2014, and Alexis Jones, the 12th overall selection in 2017.
“She played a major role in a great run at Baylor, and she has been an accomplished head coach,” Mohajir said. “Sytia understands what it takes to be successful on and off the court — and that will make her a great fit at UCF.”
Messer replaces Katie Abrahamson-Henderson who was at UCF for six years until becoming the women’s basketball head coach at the University of Georgia last weekend.
Abrahamson-Henderson transformed the UCF women’s basketball program, reaching the NCAA tournament in three of the last four seasons. Prior to her arrival, the Knights hadn’t reached the Big Dance since 2011.
Although she didn’t name Abrahamson-Henderson, Messer did thank previous UCF women’s basketball coaches.
“I want to share how much I truly respect the work of each head coach who preceded me in this endeavor and thank them for all that they poured into the program and the young women that have competed and graduated from UCF,” Messer said.
Messer is looking to continue that level of success brought on by Abrahamson-Henderson and build upon it.
“I am eager to start a new era of UCF basketball,” Messer said.
Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Made Another World Record In International Cricket
Pakistan captain Babar Azam added another feather to his cap on Saturday when he surpassed flamboyant Mohammad Yousuf in list of most ODI centuries by a Pakistani batter.
Babar scored an unbeaten 105 to guide Pakistan to a nine wicket win over Australia in Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium.
This was his 16th ODI century — second most by a Pakistani batter in ODIs. He surpassed Mohammad Yousuf who had scored 15 ODI centuries. The list is led by Saeed Anwar with 20 tons.
The Pakistani captain now also has the best century percentage among all the batters who have batted in at least 30 innings.
With 16 centuries in 84 innings, Babar’s percentage of centuries is 19.04%, he is followed by countryman Imam ul Haq with 18.36%. Imam has nine centuries in 49 innings.
Babar was also the quickest to reach 16 ODI centuries, by reaching this feat in 84 innings, he left Hashim Amla behind by margin of 10 innings. The South African cricketer had reach his 16th ODI ton in his 94th innings.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Imam ul Haq has broken 37-year-old record of England’s Graham Gooch of scoring most runs in a three-match ODI series against Australia.
Imam scored 298 runs in the series to surpass 289 runs scored by the Englishman in 1985.(Geonews)
The post Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Made Another World Record In International Cricket appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov takes on Alex Ovechkin for first time
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As much as Kirill Kaprizov has been compared to Alex Ovechkin throughout his rise up the ranks — and for good reason — he’s entering Sunday’s game at Capital One Arena never having played against his childhood idol.
The 24-year-old Kaprizov made his NHL debut last season smack dab in the the middle of the pandemic, and thus, the temporary realignment prevented the Wild from playing the Washington Capitals. Then, earlier this season, Kaprizov suffered a minor injury ahead of his highly anticipated matchup with Ovechkin.
All of it paved the way for Sunday’s game between the Wild and Capitals. It marked the first time Kaprizov and Ovechkin went to battle, and while it wasn’t exactly a passing of the torch, it felt like a glimpse into the future.
“Everybody knows he’s a talented player with lots of skills,” Ovechkin said of Kaprizov. “It’s great for the game.”
Though he was obviously excited to play Ovechkin at the highest level, Kaprizov noted how he’s friends with other Russian players on the Capitals, including center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov, goaltender Ilya Samsonov.
“I know all these guys really well,” Kaprizov said through a translator. “I grew up with a lot of these guys. Some of them are from the same town as me, so we stayed in the same village. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be great to play against the team.”
Still, at the end of the day, the matchup between Kaprizov and Ovechkin was the main event.
Asked if he sees any similarities between Kaprizov and Ovechkin, coach Dean Evason praised both players for their physical nature. Remember, long before Evason became the head coach of the Wild, he was an assistant coach with the Capitals when Ovechkin was breaking into the league.
To this day, Evason has vivid memories of Ovechkin never wanting anyone else to fight his battles, much like how Kaprizov is more than willing to stick up for himself night in and night out.
As for Ovechkin’s scoring prowess, Kaprizov is hoping he breaks Gretzky’s record for goals in a career. He is currently 122 goals behind Gretzky and has shown very little signs of slowing down.
“I’m happy that he’s pursuing that,” Kaprizov said of Ovechkin. “It’s just a matter of time before he actually breaks the record, and I think it’s going to be good for the game and for all of hockey as a whole for him to do that.”
BRIEFLY
Matt Boldy missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. Though his status is unclear for the rest of the road trip, Evason confirmed that Boldy will participate in the morning skate ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Nashville Predators. Asked if that would be enough to determined if Boldy was ready to go, Evason replied, “Absolutely.”
