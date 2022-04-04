News
Madonna’s ‘unsettling’ pre-Grammys TikTok video sparks fan concern
News
Theater review: Electrifying “Jelly’s Last Jam” illuminates complexities of jazz genius Jelly Roll Morton
It’s become a frequent fallback for Broadway and Hollywood in recent years: Tell the life story of a popular musician, populate the score with all their biggest hits, and, voila, you have a cash cow.
The problem with too many of them is that they aren’t really strong stories, seeming too often like staged Wikipedia entries with music.
Such is not the case with “Jelly’s Last Jam,” a 1992 musical that chronicles a life too far back to inspire theatergoers’ nostalgia: That of Jelly Roll Morton, a musician you probably only know if you have a working knowledge of jazz history.
Yet his is a fascinating life to examine, something that playwright George C. Wolfe does through a lens of racial identity, dancing the early-20th-century story to life with Morton’s music, lent lyrics by Susan Birkenhead.
It’s hard to imagine the story being told with more eloquence, energy and entertainment value than is delivered in Theater Latte Da’s exciting new production of the musical. A cast of 11 and a five-piece band not only create an electrifying atmosphere within the intimate confines of Northeast Minneapolis’ Ritz Theater, but remind us that there’s such a thing as a thought-provoking musical biography that can summon up joy yet also ask you to confront discomfiting truths.
“Jelly’s Last Jam” does so with a lot of outstanding singing and dancing. Under the direction of Kelli Foster Warder, it’s both slickly staged and so full of enthusiasm that most audience members may be helpless to resist its seductive spirit.
It’s also timely in its particular take on the American obsession with stratification according to skin tone. In the case of Jelly Roll Morton, the jazz pianist and bandleader came from a New Orleans culture that called itself “Creole,” keeping its African ancestry at arm’s length and emphasizing the French.
For young Morton, that meant classical piano training, but he was soon drawn to the blues and other swinging sounds pealing from the city’s bars and bordellos, where he secured his first professional gigs in early adolescence.
Latte Da’s production is propelled by scintillating solo songs from throughout the cast, thrilling tap dance-based production numbers, and a magnetic performance by Reese Britts. His swaggering take on Morton is captivating, showing Britts to be a “triple threat” bound for great things with his acting, dancing and singing skills.
But Morton is a prickly protagonist. The classism and racism accrued in his Creole upbringing blends with the bitterness at being shunned by his family to shape an insecure but arrogant egotist who lashes out at all who lend him support.
Among them are Alexcia Thompson as a love interest and business partner with a sweet, soulful voice ideal for balladry, and Dwight Xaveir Leslie, who offers an engaging blend of warmth and chills as a Black compadre bearing the brunt of Morton’s bigotry.
As the jazzman is led through his life by a purgatorial curator, Chimney Man — portrayed with booming authority by Andre Shoals — we’re treated to solos from two distinctively voiced contraltos, Cynthia Jones-Taylor and Deidre Cochran, and some expressive solo tapping from Time Brickey, most memorably during a second-act dark night of the songwriting soul when he acts as Morton’s muse, suffering his rejection like everyone else.
With music overseen by Sanford Moore and executed with ample swing by pianist Tommy Barbarella and band, it’s a colorfully costumed show (courtesy of Jarrod Barnes) that left me wishing that all musical biographies were this insightful and exciting.
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities freelance writer. Reach him at [email protected]
Theater Latte Da’s ‘Jelly’s Last Jam’
- When: Through May 8
- Where: Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. N.E., Mpls.
- Tickets: $64-$35, available at 612-339-3003 or latteda.org
- Capsule: A tap-filled, tuneful take on a conflicted jazz giant’s story
News
13 Glorious And Viral Spectator Moments That Broke The Internet
Watching a cricket match is thrilling and exciting especially when we are watching the match live. The anticipation and frustration at certain moments like your favorite batsman missing a ball can lead to some dangerous and awkward moments. Among the spectators, and on the ground, no one really knows what can happen while the game is on. Some spectator moments turn out to be more memorable than the match itself.
Here are 13 spectator moments that were more memorable than the cricket match!
1. The disappointed fan whose reaction went viral
Who can forget the “disappointed Pakistan cricket fan”? He was one of the most memorable memes of the 21st century. Since Pakistan vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Muhammad Sarim Akhtar became an internet sensation, his highly disappointed look when his team lost stirred the internet. Everyone could relate to Sarim’s expression.
2. The Kanpur gutkha guy
During the India Vs New Zealand Test match, the video of a man chewing gutkha while speaking on his phone went viral, and netizens responded with hilarious reactions. The attitude of the man sitting leisurely and chewing gutka was enough to make everyone laugh.
— (@dtsaae) November 25, 2021
3. Ye koi mazaak hora hai, maaro mujhe maaro.
Following the team’s loss in an India Vs. Pakistan World Cup 2019 match, another Pakistan cricket team supporter, Momin Saqib went viral for his rant. The British-Pakistani influencer became an internet sensation when he lashed out at the losing Pakistani team. He even went on to blame the team for not being fit enough for the match and also said that they were having “burger pizza” the night before the match. Ekdum se waqt badal diya, jazbbat badal diye.
4. Jarvis’s invasion of the pitch
A man wearing an Indian jersey entered the field during the India Vs. England Test, and tried to blend in with the players, and casually lined up with them. A YouTuber named Daniel Jarvis, also known as Jarvis 69, tried to convince the security who took him out pointing to the BCCI sign on his jersey. The Internet erupted with hilarious memes on this incident.
Actors joining Politics after retirement#ENGvIND | #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/SiFZdRhwv5
— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) August 14, 2021
5. Then who casually caught an international cricketer’s ball without spilling a drop of his beer
An Australian spectator became an internet sensation after catching a ball hit by Ashton Turner in January during a Big Bash League game. The guy was holding a glass of beer in his other hand, everyone was impressed that he didn’t even spill a drop of beer from the glass.
What a catch from Old Mate! He’s just SO casually pouched this without a worry in the world
A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hI5795vF39
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 30, 2021
6. Zaheer I Love You Story
A woman was seen holding a poster that said “Zaheer I Love You” during an India Pakistan Test match in 2005, she became lucky because when her image flashed on the big screen, the camera zoomed on to Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh in the dressing room. When nudged by Yuvraj, Zaheer gave the woman her flying kiss back.
7. The man who didn’t let go of the ball.
This man successfully caught one of Liam Livingstone’s sixes but stumbled over the front row while doing so. He kept holding on to the ball in The Hundreds. For his spectacular catch jaan ki baazi lagakar, he received loud applause.
Great night of entertainment again in #TheHundred
Only thing better than all of Liam Livingstone’s sixes have been the crowd catches at Headingley. Catch of the night here pic.twitter.com/6oTte47nxp
— Tom Hyland (@TomHyland4) August 17, 2021
8. The Viral Balancing Act
Do you have a healthy sleeping life? Well, this man surely does! During Essex’s T20 match with Hampshire in 2018, a video went viral. In the video, one can see the other spectators pile drinks and cardboard trays on a sleeping man, who continued to sleep even after the pile reached the third layer.
9. When the ball landed in a beer glass
In January, during the Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and Hurricanes the English batsman Dawid Malan hit a six that landed unexpectedly in the beer glass of a man who continued to drink from it!
Spot the ball #TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/9JZlZ1iNkx
— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 2, 2021
10. The copycat game by the audience
Ronnie Irani shared the moment with the Australian fans during a 2015 Australia Vs. England ODI, as the audience imitated the former England cricketer Ronnie Irani when he stretched to warm up.
11. The Game of Love
During the 2019 World Cup, while India rejoiced over the win over Pakistan the audience went “aww!” when an Indian fan proposed to his girlfriend during the match. And she said yes!
So this happened #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #CricketWorldCup #Proposal pic.twitter.com/8lg8AcJvKv
— Anvita (@BebuJ) June 21, 2019
12. Caught on Camera
During a match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, a picture of a couple who were spotted kissing in the stands went viral on social media.
Ipl may come and go bruh but this stays pic.twitter.com/yydMGaL35a
— Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) April 3, 2022
13. When “prayer aunty” ki dua worked
Even when all the odds were against it, Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2017 in their final match against Rising Pune Supergiant. It was all because of the mother-in-law of Mukesh Ambani, Purnima Dalal, aka “prayer aunty”.
To be honest Mumbai Indians won because of this old lady’s Prayer.#IPLfinal #IPL #RisingPuneSupergiant #RSPVSMI #RPSvsMI #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/WxzfYHFVpu
— Astik (@bhaveshastik) May 21, 2017
The post 13 Glorious And Viral Spectator Moments That Broke The Internet appeared first on MEWS.
News
Former Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo lists Lake Bluff home for $799,000
Former Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo placed his four-bedroom, 3,166-square-foot house in Lake Bluff on the market for $799,000.
Castillo, 62, joined the Bears in 2020 and was with the team for two seasons. After former head coach Matt Nagy was fired on Jan. 10, Castillo also was cut loose, and in February, the Washington Commanders hired him as that team’s tight ends coach. Castillo listed his Lake Bluff home for sale on March 30.
Built in 1986 and located in Lake Bluff’s Tangley Oaks area, Castillo’s eight-room house has 3-1/2 bathrooms, a living room with built-ins, a family room with a vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace, and a first-floor primary bedroom suite with a large and recently expanded walk-in closet. The kitchen has an island, a double oven and an oversized breakfast bar. The house also has a large deck and sits on a 0.47-acre wooded lot.
Castillo paid $725,000 for the house in March 2021.
Listing agent Alissa McNicholas declined to comment on the listing. The house found a buyer after just two days on the market, and is presently under contract.
The house had a $16,727 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook group for more luxury listings and real estate news.
()
Madonna’s ‘unsettling’ pre-Grammys TikTok video sparks fan concern
The Four Main Types of Bail Bonds
Theater review: Electrifying “Jelly’s Last Jam” illuminates complexities of jazz genius Jelly Roll Morton
13 Glorious And Viral Spectator Moments That Broke The Internet
Delphi – Treasury of the Sikyonians
Former Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo lists Lake Bluff home for $799,000
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, An Outstanding Personality!
Pink mocks Rolling Stone magazine: You’ve ‘been irrelevant since 1990’
Learning How to Budget Money
Person rams police vehicle during pursuit in East Alton, Ill.
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3