News
Man fatally shot during reported St. Paul break-in ID’d as 33-year-old
Police identified on Monday a man fatally shot in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway area as a 33-year-old.
Kaleef L. Barnes, of St. Paul, died in the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue on Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call about 1:40 a.m.
A 56-year-old man told police that Barnes, who was his daughter’s boyfriend, kicked in the front door of their apartment and threatened her, a police spokesperson said Friday. The man reported he had shot Barnes.
Police took the 56-year-old to headquarters for questioning Friday and released him pending further investigation.
News
A complete breakdown of Heat’s path to NBA playoff seeding (2-1 and they’re guaranteed No. 1)
With the NBA having the courtesy to step aside Monday night to leave the basketball stage to North Carolina and Kansas, it allows a reset of where the Heat stand in the race among four teams for the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.
To put into perspective just how unsettled the playoff picture stands in the Eastern Conference, consider that the Heat at the moment could play any one of six possible opponents when the first round of the playoffs open the weekend of April 16-17: Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets or Brooklyn Nets.
And then consider that because the play-in tournament to determine the Nos. 7-8 seeds (who will play the Nos. 1-2 seeds) will not be concluded until just over a day before the start of the postseason, clarity on a first-round opponent could be a long way off.
So getting a read on where the Heat stand in their playoff race might be less of a puzzle then determining the opponent at the start of the playoff road for Erik Spoelstra and his team.
For the Heat, the simple math is this: Produce a 2-1 finish to the season, and No. 1 in the East is theirs, regardless of any other outside result.
“We don’t really pay attention to that,” guard Max Strus said of the race for the top over this final week. “We don’t talk about it too much. All we really care about is winning games. And when the dust settles, wherever we land at, we’ll be all right, and we’ll go from there.
“We don’t really pay attention to it. And no matter where we’re at at the end of the year, we’re ready for the playoffs and ready to compete, no matter what seed we are.”
To that end, a breakdown of the teams chasing the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference as Sunday’s night approaches:
No. 1 Miami Heat
Record: 51-28
Head-to-head: 2-2 vs. Bucks; 1-2 vs. Celtics; 2-2 vs. 76ers.
Conference record (second tiebreaker): 33-16.
Schedule: Tuesday vs. Hornets; Friday vs. Hawks; Sunday at Magic.
Current playoff matchup: Vs. No. 8 Hawks (play-in team).
Comment: With two victories in their final three games, the Heat are the No. 1 seed regardless of any outside results.
Because of the schedules of their competition, it is possible that with a victory Tuesday over visiting Charlotte, the Heat could clinch the No. 1 seed before taking the court Friday against Atlanta in their home finale.
No. 2 Boston Celtics
Record: 49-30.
Head-to-head: 2-1 vs. Heat; 2-1 vs. Bucks (one remaining); 2-2 vs. 76ers.
Conference record: 32-18.
Schedule: Wednesday at Bulls; Thursday at Bucks; Sunday at Grizzlies.
Current playoff matchup: Vs. No. 7 Cavaliers (play-in team).
Comment: If the Heat go 1-2 and the Celtics close 3-0, Boston will gain the No. 1 seed by virtue of taking the season series 2-1.
But it also is difficult to envision Boston pushing its rotation players in the back-to-back road set on Wednesday in Chicago and Thursday in Milwaukee. That could make 51-31 the Celtics’ best likely finish, particularly with their final three on the road.
No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks
Record: 48-30.
Head-to-head: 2-2 vs. Heat; 1-2 vs. Celtics (one remaining); 2-1 vs. 76ers.
Conference record: 30-18.
Schedule: Tuesday at Bulls; Thursday vs. Celtics; Friday at Pistons; Sunday at Cavaliers.
Current playoff matchup: Vs. No. 6 Raptors.
Comment: If the Heat go 1-2 to close at 52-30, the Bucks could tie by winning out. In that case the Heat and Bucks would close with identical 34-18 conference records. That would take it to the next tiebreaker of record vs. the 10 East teams in the playoffs/play-in.
The Bucks also would win a three-team tiebreaker involving the Heat and 76ers.
No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers
Record: 48-30.
Head-to-head: 2-2 vs. Heat; 1-2 vs. Bucks; 2-2 vs. Celtics.
Conference record: 29-19.
Schedule: Tuesday at Pacers; Thursday at Raptors; Saturday vs. Pacers; Sunday vs. Pistons.
Current playoff matchup: Vs. No. 5 Bulls.
Comment: As against the Bucks, if the Heat close 1-2, the 76ers could tie by closing 4-0. However, that still would leave the Heat with a one-game edge in conference tiebreaker (Heat would close at 34-18 vs. East with a 1-2 finish, 76ers at 33-19 with a 4-0 finish).
The only way for the 76ers to pass the Heat for No. 1 would be the Heat closing 0-3 and the 76ers 4-0.
NBA overall race
The Heat (51-28) would play as the road team in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns (62-16) and Memphis Grizzlies (55-23), and also could play as the road team against the Golden State Warriors (50-29) and Dallas Mavericks (49-30). The Warriors have clinched the tiebreaker over the Heat.
()
News
Madonna’s ‘unsettling’ pre-Grammys TikTok video sparks fan concern
News
Theater review: Electrifying “Jelly’s Last Jam” illuminates complexities of jazz genius Jelly Roll Morton
It’s become a frequent fallback for Broadway and Hollywood in recent years: Tell the life story of a popular musician, populate the score with all their biggest hits, and, voila, you have a cash cow.
The problem with too many of them is that they aren’t really strong stories, seeming too often like staged Wikipedia entries with music.
Such is not the case with “Jelly’s Last Jam,” a 1992 musical that chronicles a life too far back to inspire theatergoers’ nostalgia: That of Jelly Roll Morton, a musician you probably only know if you have a working knowledge of jazz history.
Yet his is a fascinating life to examine, something that playwright George C. Wolfe does through a lens of racial identity, dancing the early-20th-century story to life with Morton’s music, lent lyrics by Susan Birkenhead.
It’s hard to imagine the story being told with more eloquence, energy and entertainment value than is delivered in Theater Latte Da’s exciting new production of the musical. A cast of 11 and a five-piece band not only create an electrifying atmosphere within the intimate confines of Northeast Minneapolis’ Ritz Theater, but remind us that there’s such a thing as a thought-provoking musical biography that can summon up joy yet also ask you to confront discomfiting truths.
“Jelly’s Last Jam” does so with a lot of outstanding singing and dancing. Under the direction of Kelli Foster Warder, it’s both slickly staged and so full of enthusiasm that most audience members may be helpless to resist its seductive spirit.
It’s also timely in its particular take on the American obsession with stratification according to skin tone. In the case of Jelly Roll Morton, the jazz pianist and bandleader came from a New Orleans culture that called itself “Creole,” keeping its African ancestry at arm’s length and emphasizing the French.
For young Morton, that meant classical piano training, but he was soon drawn to the blues and other swinging sounds pealing from the city’s bars and bordellos, where he secured his first professional gigs in early adolescence.
Latte Da’s production is propelled by scintillating solo songs from throughout the cast, thrilling tap dance-based production numbers, and a magnetic performance by Reese Britts. His swaggering take on Morton is captivating, showing Britts to be a “triple threat” bound for great things with his acting, dancing and singing skills.
But Morton is a prickly protagonist. The classism and racism accrued in his Creole upbringing blends with the bitterness at being shunned by his family to shape an insecure but arrogant egotist who lashes out at all who lend him support.
Among them are Alexcia Thompson as a love interest and business partner with a sweet, soulful voice ideal for balladry, and Dwight Xaveir Leslie, who offers an engaging blend of warmth and chills as a Black compadre bearing the brunt of Morton’s bigotry.
As the jazzman is led through his life by a purgatorial curator, Chimney Man — portrayed with booming authority by Andre Shoals — we’re treated to solos from two distinctively voiced contraltos, Cynthia Jones-Taylor and Deidre Cochran, and some expressive solo tapping from Time Brickey, most memorably during a second-act dark night of the songwriting soul when he acts as Morton’s muse, suffering his rejection like everyone else.
With music overseen by Sanford Moore and executed with ample swing by pianist Tommy Barbarella and band, it’s a colorfully costumed show (courtesy of Jarrod Barnes) that left me wishing that all musical biographies were this insightful and exciting.
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities freelance writer. Reach him at [email protected]
Theater Latte Da’s ‘Jelly’s Last Jam’
- When: Through May 8
- Where: Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. N.E., Mpls.
- Tickets: $64-$35, available at 612-339-3003 or latteda.org
- Capsule: A tap-filled, tuneful take on a conflicted jazz giant’s story
Man fatally shot during reported St. Paul break-in ID’d as 33-year-old
Find Cheap Car Insurance Online Guide: Things to Consider When Comparing Policies and Rates
Insurance Agents Name Choices – Insurance Specialist, Financial Planner, or Life Advisor?
A complete breakdown of Heat’s path to NBA playoff seeding (2-1 and they’re guaranteed No. 1)
Madonna’s ‘unsettling’ pre-Grammys TikTok video sparks fan concern
The Four Main Types of Bail Bonds
Theater review: Electrifying “Jelly’s Last Jam” illuminates complexities of jazz genius Jelly Roll Morton
13 Glorious And Viral Spectator Moments That Broke The Internet
Delphi – Treasury of the Sikyonians
Former Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo lists Lake Bluff home for $799,000
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3