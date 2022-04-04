Connect with us

News

Man shot Saturday night in Minneapolis dies of injuries

Published

1 min ago

on

Man shot Saturday night in Minneapolis dies of injuries
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A 27-year-old man shot in Minneapolis Saturday night died of his injuries on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired about 10 p.m. Saturday found a man who had run into the backyard of a residence in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue after being shot. Police said he died at the hospital Sunday.

Investigators later found evidence that he had been shot on the same block. No arrests have been made.

The man’s death is the city’s 18th homicide this year.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Black Violin show at Ordway postponed Sunday due to travel delays

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s record-breaking kick honored as NFL’s Best Moment of the Year
google news

Sunday night’s performance by Black Violin at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed after company members experienced travel complications and were unable to make it to St. Paul in time for the concert, the theater announced Sunday afternoon.

Guests will be notified when a new performance date is finalized.

google news
Continue Reading

News

1 dead, 5 injured in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis

Published

57 mins ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

1 dead, 5 injured in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis
google news

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police on Sunday were investigating multiple shootings overnight that left one man dead and five people injured in four separate incidents.

Police say two people are in custody.

The first shooting was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. About 30 minutes later, police responded to reports of gunfire and found a 27-year-old man who was seriously injured from gunshot wounds. He died Sunday at a hospital.

The third incident involved a fight outside a business shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police found a man with non-life threatening injures, but his care was made more difficult by a large and unruly crowd. A suspect was arrested in that shooting.

The fourth shooting was reported about 2:20 a.m., when officers discovered a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Another woman suspected in the shooting was arrested, police said.

While investigating that scene, police say two men with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at a hospital in private vehicles. Police did not specify how they were related to the shooting.

Officials have not said if any of the shootings were related.

google news
Continue Reading

News

These controversial and canceled celebs could win a Grammy this year

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

The best tax software to file online before the 2022 deadline, with tips from an expert
google news

Now on
Page Six

  • ‘Survivor’ star Zeke Smith proposes to Nico Santos at GLAAD Media Awards

    ‘Survivor’ star Zeke Smith proposes to Nico Santos at GLAAD Media Awards

  • Pregnant Rihanna rocks hot pink mini dress with feathers for dinner in LA

  • Camila Cabello slams paparazzi for beach pics: ‘I’ve never had a worse time’

See All

google news
Continue Reading

Trending