Monday COVID-19 update: Some negative tests no longer will be reported
Schools, nursing homes, jails and other institutions that routinely use antigen tests to screen for the coronavirus no longer need to report negative results to the state under updated federal guidelines.
All positive tests still will be reported to the Minnesota Department of Health, but the change will further muddy the state’s pandemic data as more tests go unreported. The state recently discontinued an at-home saliva testing program in favor of cheaper, rapid tests residents can conduct on their own and which are not reported to the state.
Minnesota began including the results of antigen tests in its daily pandemic updates in the summer of 2020. They account for about 16 percent of the 19.3 million tests conducted in the state since 2020.
Antigen tests are not as reliable as genetic tests, but they are more accessible and can be used in a variety of settings.
The changes in federal guidelines do not impact all antigen tests, just those that were being used under a waiver from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s clinical lab regulations.
State health officials noted the change was part of an ongoing shift toward an endemic phase of the pandemic. That means SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is always present at a baseline level in the population.
They also acknowledged the change will affect the state’s test-positivity rate and there is a possibility the health department will adjust the way it reports data.
The state health department reported 473 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the case total since March 2020 to 1,430,556. Test-positivity ticked up slightly to about 2.9 percent but remains below the 5 percent caution threshold.
There are 203 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 28 in intensive care. Hospital capacity continues to be strained in the Twin Cities, largely because of staffing shortages.
Five more COVID-19 deaths also were reported Monday, bringing the death toll to 12,415 since the pandemic began. Those five ranged in age from their 70s to their 90s with three residing in private homes and two in long-term care.
Health officials say a majority of new cases are caused by the latest omicron variant called BA.2. It is believed to be highly contagious, but any spike in cases is anticipated to be minor because so many Minnesotans have immunity from a prior infection or are protected by vaccines.
Health officials say vaccines are the best way to avoid a serious illness and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, protection wanes over time and boosters are recommended for everyone 12 and older.
Omicron BA.2, like the original relative variant, is believed to be able to infect people who are fully vaccinated, as well as those who were previously infected. However, the vaccines do protect against more severe illness, hospitalization and death.
Minnesota has administered more than 9.5 million doses of vaccine, including almost 2.2 million boosters. About 66 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial vaccination series.
‘UM has that natural swagger’ — Miami visit makes big impression on four-star prospect Robert Stafford
Four-star prospect Robert Stafford has taken a look at Florida’s Big Three college programs in the last month, and Miami made a big impression on him after his visit over the weekend.
”It was definitely one of my favorite visits,” Stafford told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Monday. “I really enjoyed being around the coaches. They showed mad love. Just seeing how they interact with me and my family was really good.”
Stafford, a two-way 2023 standout from Melbourne Eau Gallie High, also visited Florida and Florida State in March. The Gators have the geographic advantage of being closest to Stafford’s home, and Stafford has gotten a good impression from the Seminoles. He said Miami coach Mario Cristobal was “really easy to talk to (and) really cool,” and that he thinks Cristobal, Florida coach Billy Napier and FSU coach Mike Norvell all seem to be turning their programs around.
“UF is the local school for me,” Stafford said. “Being from Brevard (County), all of the best players around here always went to UF, so there’s kind of a tradition of Brevard County to Gainesville pipeline.
“All of the FSU coaches have been genuine from Day 1. Coach Norvell came to our school in the winter, and we just vibed instantly. Seems like everyone’s on board to turn that program around up there.”
But the Hurricanes impressed Stafford with their attitude and with the amount of NFL alumni they’ve produced — including one Hall of Famer Stafford spent some time with while he was in Coral Gables.
“I think UM has that natural swagger with them,” Stafford said. “They have guys I grew up watching on TV all over the place. I talked with Ed Reed for a while. Crazy.”
Stafford has spent time at wide receiver and defensive back. He had 605 receiving yards and five touchdowns at wide receiver last season. On defense, he had 19 tackles, one interception, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He said the Hurricanes are recruiting him as a cornerback.
The Eau Gallie standout earned an invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday and committed to the game later that evening. Stafford is listed as the No. 17 athlete and No. 233 player in the 2023 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Stafford, who has three dozen scholarship offers, said he plans to narrow his choices down after spring football practice. Florida high schools can start practicing on April 25, and Eau Gallie will look to improve on its 3-7 record from last season.
“I think spring around here is going to be nuts,” Stafford said. “We also have one of the best linebackers in the country and probably the best freshman class in the country. So I’m going to let things play out after spring practice.”
Stafford said no matter where he ends up signing, he will try to make an impact the moment he arrives on campus.
“They should know that wherever I end up, they’re going to see a dog on the field,” Stafford said, “and I will be ready to compete Day 1.”
Northwestern football recruit Jack Lausch highlights Brother Rice’s unbeaten start with walk-off homer vs. IMG. ‘That was pretty cool.’
Jack Lausch has experienced some big moments in the past year, putting together a huge season at quarterback for Brother Rice and committing to play football at Northwestern.
The senior outfielder added another one to the list March 24 when he hit a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the Crusaders to a 7-5 win over IMG Academy at the National High School Select Tournament in Emerson, Georgia.
IMG, a boarding school in Bradenton, Florida, known for bringing in top athletes from around the country, was ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time by Perfect Game.
“That was pretty cool,” Lausch said. “That was a great team win for us. Everyone on the team played awesome. That was a great moment to be a part of, and that win’s going to give us momentum going forward.”
Brother Rice (10-0) went on to win the tournament with a 4-0 record, also beating two teams from Tennessee and another from Florida.
It helped to move the Crusaders into the Perfect Game rankings at No. 22. They are the only Illinois team in the top 50.
“It gave us a lot of confidence knowing we could go down there and play with anybody,” Lausch said. “It showed us a lot of things we were doing well, some things we could work on.
“It was a great start. I’m really excited to keep the momentum going back at home.”
Louisville recruit Zion Rose was named the tournament’s MVP after going 13-for-17 with nine runs, four doubles and three stolen bases.
“I wouldn’t have been the MVP without my team,” Rose said. “It’s a good award, but I don’t like too much being on me. It was a team effort and I think the team won the MVP.”
Rose said the Crusaders felt like they were representing their part of the country.
“The whole North was on our side,” he said. “It was funny watching all the highlights of the games and seeing all the teams from around here who usually hate us being like, ‘Oh, Brother Rice is on top. We run the South.’
“It was good we could give recognition to the North teams because we really have good competition up here. The only difference is we play in the snow.”
Brother Rice coach Sean McBride was proud his team could showcase Chicago baseball.
“Our brand up here is really good,” he said. “People up here know it, but I don’t know if they know it around the country. Maybe they do a little bit more now.
“There’s some other teams in our area that could have gone down there and did well too.”
Porter Pride: Lockport (9-0) is still perfect on the season, and first-year coach Scott Malinowski said it’s because the team can overcome the moments when the Porters aren’t perfect and still respond well.
“We’ve got some competitors,” Malinowski said. “We’ve got guys who can play. They’re doing things the right way. They’re playing hard.
“Are they perfect? No. Is anybody going to be perfect in this game? No. To me, it’s about overcoming the imperfections in this game. It’s the teams who are mentally tough who battle back from those failures who succeed.”
The Porters went 4-0 to win the WJOL Tournament, beating Minooka 5-4 in Sunday’s championship game.
Arms race: Andrew coach Dave DeHaan believes his team has the pitching to make some noise this season.
“Our pitching is the deepest it has been in some time,” DeHaan said. “We should have four or five guys that throw in the mid-to-upper 80s.”
The Thunderbolts (2-2) showed that off in a big 8-2 win March 21 over Mount Carmel, with seniors Mike Pustelnik — a Lindenwood recruit — and Alex Day combining for a one-hitter.
Steve Millar is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.
April 5 election: Prop C, U and more online tax questions
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Voters in more than five dozen cities and municipalities in the region will have the choice to raise the use tax for out-of-state online vendors to the same rate customers pay at local businesses.
Missouri was the last state in the country to pass legislation allowing local municipalities to collect taxes on online purchases. The use tax, the same as the community’s local sales tax rate, would only apply to out-of-state vendors.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, “The use tax rate for Missouri is 4.225% unless the city and/or county for your residential location have entered a local option use tax, which will increase the use tax rate.”
What this means is online retailers would collect the extra local use tax on every sale.
The measure appears nearly identical on all the ballots, though the proposition itself is called something different depending on your jurisdiction. It’s called Prop C in St. Louis County and Prop U in 13 municipalities, as well as Prop 1, Prop S, and Prop P in others.
Prop C is worded thusly in St. Louis County: “Shall St. Louis County impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?”
Prop U is similar: “Shall the (name of city/jurisdiction here) impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?”
If approved, the local use tax provision in each jurisdiction would become effective on Jan. 1, 2023.
According to the Missouri Municipal League, the following 64 communities are putting use tax questions before voters next month:
- Ashland
- Ballwin
- Bellefontaine Neighbors
- Bellerive Acres
- Belton
- Billings
- Cameron
- Cassville
- Centertown
- Centerview
- Chesterfield
- Columbia
- Cottleville
- Crystal City
- Dardenne Prairie
- De Soto
- Dellwood
- Ellisville
- Eminence
- Eureka
- Exeter
- Fairview
- Fenton
- Ferrelview
- Festus
- Florissant
- Four Seasons
- Glen Echo Park
- Grantwood Village
- Hanley Hills
- Herculaneum
- Henrietta
- Innsbrook
- Ironton
- Jasper
- Jennings
- Kinloch
- Lakeshire
- Lone Jack
- Manchester
- Marshfield
- Monett
- Moscow Mills
- Mountain Grove
- Northwoods
- Oakland
- Overland
- Pasadena Park
- Pierce City
- Sarcoxie
- Scott City
- Shrewsbury
- St. Charles
- St. Peters
- Tipton
- Town & Country
- Troy
- Twin Oaks
- Unionville
- Versailles
- Webster Groves
- Wellston
- Wilbur Park
- Winchester
