Finance
New Book Shares Rideshare Driver’s Most Memorable Moments
In Tales from Behind the Wheel: Year One, rideshare driver Jonathan Wong shares some of his most memorable stories driving passengers around the greater Honolulu area. In these pages, he reveals that while sensational stories about rideshare drivers and passengers seem to be in the media all the time these days, those stories are exceptions. The truth is that most rideshare drivers perform a wonderful service to assist people in their needs to get from Point A to Point B, and most rideshare passengers are everyday people going about their everyday business.
But just like in any other situation that involves humans, rideshare opens up opportunities for bizarre, hilarious, and poignant moments.
Wong has divided up this book into several chapters about the different kinds of passengers or experiences he’s had while driving for both Uber and Lyft. Each chapter is itself divided up into several very short stories. Jonathan begins with an introduction about what it’s like to be a rideshare driver. By sharing his stories, he wants us to see a slice of life and the variety and similarities of the human experience. He states:
“I hope you’ll nod in agreement during the moments when you learn or see life’s truths in the tales I share, for ultimately, we are all everyday people, whether we’re simply on our way to work, to school, or are taking a trip for business or pleasure in a far-off land. The human experience is the same no matter where we are or what we do. And part of the marvel and pleasure in creating tales is the privilege to touch others’ lives… “
I think my favorite stories were in the first chapter of the book, “Freaks Come Out at Night.” Here Jonathan tells his stories of driving religious people who do not seem to practice what they preach, strippers needing a ride home, and people taking what Jonathan calls “the ride of shame”-a ride home from an overnight stay at a lover’s house. Many of these stories made me chuckle or shake my head, but they also revealed a very human side to Jonathan’s passengers.
Successive chapters include Jonathan’s experiences driving people on business-many are everyday people who prefer to take Uber or Lyft to work rather than have the expense of owning a car; others are in Hawaii on business. A chapter on celebrity sightings will leave you amazed by the people who will choose rideshare over a private limo or even a cab.
And then there is the chapter about cab drivers. The new rideshare economy has really hurt business for cab drivers, and consequently, Jonathan has had a few less than pleasant run-ins with unhappy cabdrivers who feel he’s stealing their fares. It’s not uncommon for him to get a request to pick up someone at a hotel and pull right up to the door for his passenger only to see a string of cabs waiting in line for someone to give them a fare. He’s also learned to avoid taking breaks in parking lots frequented by cab drivers.
Another interesting chapter focuses on his run-ins with law enforcement. As Jonathan points out, the more you drive, the more likely you are to be pulled over by the police, and consequently, he’s had that experience a few times. Fortunately, all of his encounters with law enforcement have been fairly positive-tickets notwithstanding.
There are many other entertaining stories in this book, and I enjoyed their variety. I loved that Jonathan finds it interesting to meet all the diverse people he has had the opportunity to drive and how he would often share similar interests with them. I also appreciated how seriously he took his job, being happy to help people who need a ride and feeling good that he can get people-like those intoxicated-safely to where they need to be.
Jonathan has a final chapter about how being a rideshare driver means working alone, so you don’t really have work colleagues. As a result, he explains how rideshare drivers have come together online to share stories and support one another.
In addition, the appendices in the back are filled with helpful information for anyone who might be interested in becoming a rideshare driver. (Jonathan has written another book on how to become successful as a rideshare driver titled Driving Profits and Making Bank and he offers rideshare classes.) There is also information on special deals and referrals, as well as other ways you can earn money as a rideshare driver or through related ventures.
Whether you are thinking about getting into the rideshare business yourself or you are just looking for a few entertaining tales to brighten up your day, you’ll find yourself laughing and even thinking a bit about the human condition after you read Tales from Behind the Wheel: Year One.
Finance
Alphabet/Google Becoming AI Centric to Secure Foothold & Dominate Digital User Experience
High Tech corporations have invested a lot in technologies that produce large amounts of revenue, and with the increasingly rapid advancements in technology, these corporations must invest even more in order to protect their rich revenue streams. A good example of a corporation reaching further and further into the future is Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Search engine and advertising are the cornerstones of Google revenue, and they want it to keep flowing, so Google /Alphabet has identified several areas they consider to be important in securing a high revenue future for themselves and their investors. Alphabet has spread projects and initiatives throughout Google and their other entities, and many of these initiatives point to the important role of AI in their future, and by extension, our future too.
At the heart of their strategy is the idea of being AI Centric. With this approach, they anticipate maintaining a leading role with their core business (search and advertising), as well as delving into areas where they see opportunities for improvement or disruption using an AI approach. Here is a brief overview of some of the newer areas Google / Alphabet hopes to fully capitalize on in future.
- Cloud Computing Services: Google wants to grow their share of the cloud market. They currently rank third, after Amazon and Microsoft, however they have been expanding their presence through a number of strategic investments, acquisitions, and internal initiatives, to better compete with rivals in this space. Currently, Google cloud business is growing at a faster pace than the competition. Products and services to watch are G Suite, a new chip called the EDGE TPU that can carry out machine learning processes on Internet of Things devices, and they have some cloud supported Blockchain projects on the go with strategic partners. An important aspect of Cloud computing is Security, and this too is a new area of focus for Google. As of January 2018 Google spun off Chronicle, to be the cybersecurity arm and work towards a ‘digital immune system”. Businesses are generating more and more information every day and will require more complex computers, and incremental computing infrastructure. Google believes this can be handled through the AI machine learning capabilities they are developing.
- Transportation and Logistics: Google /Alphabet anticipate opportunities to continue the disruption in this sector. Investments include LIME, a scooter company, as well as UBER, LYFT, and a few other ride hailing services. This sector also includes autonomous vehicles, causing serious disruption in the trucking industry, as well as with people moving vehicles. Alphabet has their WAYMO business arm, and their autonomous vehicle miles driven are the most in the world (8 million miles). WAYMO has said that they intend to use semi-autonomous trucks to deliver freight to its data centres in Atlanta. Google’s drone delivery company, Project Wing, has become an independent company under the Alphabet umbrella, and has completed some drone deliveries in Australia. Products and services like these all make use of AI technologies that Google / Alphabet are developing rapidly.
- Emerging Markets: Google continues to expand in India and SE Asia, two regions experiencing fast growth in internet usage. Google has participated in funding for an Indonesian ride-hailing company giant called GO-JEK, which is similar to UBER, but also provides food delivery services and a mobile payment platform. In India, Google has invested in a personal concierge and delivery service platform, and TEZ, a free mobile wallet that allows users to make payments directly from their bank account. This is all a big part of Google’s attempt to become an integral part of commerce in India. Despite historic setbacks and tensions, Google is also focused on China, making more investments in that country, such as com, China’s second largest e-commerce platform, and Chushou, a China-based gaming firm.
- Healthcare: Alphabet intends to advance healthcare effectiveness through better data processing using AI. Alphabet’s life science subsidiary, VERILY, concentrates on disease detection, a crucial part of effective health care. Google is leveraging its’ abilities in AI to improve healthcare data management, and their AI focused subsidiary, DeepMind, has an app called “STREAMS” that helps to detect kidney injuries based on lab results, so doctors can be alerted quickly via the mobile app and promptly escalate urgent cases.
AI is critical to Alphabet’s long-term outlook as it is the thread that runs through search and advertising, cloud computing, autonomous driving, healthcare, and many of the company’s other endeavors. This includes the exploding market for digital assistants and Smart Home products. Consumers can already choose among big competition, like Apple (SIRI) and Amazon (Alexa). Google wants to win this market, and every other market it delves into. We see that Google/Alphabet is on the leading edge of AI technology, making more and more investments to protect and expand their revenue streams. Many other industries will be affected by AI developments, and many will be in ways we have not yet imagined. The breadth and pace of tech change will continue to increase. Let Crypto Trend be your guide to the future, as we continue to identify technology investment opportunities that can lead to financial success.
Stay Tuned!
Finance
Fraudulent Tranfer of Assets
When creating an asset protection plan one must be extremely careful to transfer the assets prior to any problem (such as a lawsuit) occurring. The reason for this is rule is stated below.
A fraudulent transfer of assets occurs when assets are transferred with the intention of ‘hindering delaying or defrauding’ your creditors. If a transfer is determined to be fraudulent a court will unwind it. Asset protection plans that are created and executed years in advance of need will survive any creditor attack. You should not wait for a problem to arise and then consider creating an asset protection plan.
Asset protection plans must be structured and implemented years in advance of any potential problem. If a plan is set up the day after a judgment the plan has no value. A court may also apply the Badges of Fraud in determining if the transfer was fraudulent. It is difficult to prove your intent. So the badges of fraud are used to try and sort things out. When an individual or business attempts to hide assets which are the subject of a debt collection, divorce, or bankruptcy case, a Court will look for badges of fraud. The badges of fraud for fraudulent asset transfers are:
• A Close Relationship Between The Parties
• A Transfer Apart from the Regular Course Of Business
• Inadequate Consideration
• Knowledge Of A Creditor’s Claim
• Retention Of Control Of The Property
If the badges of fraud are found to be true then the court may move to have the assets placed back into the hands of the original owner where the creditors can move to attach the asset. That is why it is important to set up an asset protection plan in advance.
Finance
STAR – An Initiative by Indian Finance Ministry to Skill 10 Lakh Youth
Introduction –
Standard Training & Assessment Reward (STAR) Scheme has been proposed by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India to encourage the youth to voluntarily join the skill development programmes.
National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) has been entrusted with the task to implement the scheme through Public-Private, and Public-Public partnerships.
NSDC Star Scheme provides monetary incentives to the youth on the successful completion of market-driven skills development programmes. The scheme is likely to benefit more than 10 lakh youth.
Skill development courses –
The courses are designed & developed to train the selected youth on :
Industry recognized courses for diverse job roles across priority employment sectors such as Sales in Telecom and Organized Retail, Customer Service skills in BPO, Telecom Installation & Fault Repair, Telecom Tower Equipment Operations & Maintenance, Gems & Jewellery, etc. Many other courses have been recognized under NSDC Star Scheme.
These courses will enable the youth to take up the priority job-roles almost instantly and thus companies will no longer have to struggle with the growing shortage of skilled manpower.
Training providers –
NSDC along with its training partners – many of them are top-notch corporate training companies of the country – set-up the infrastructure, pick the candidates for the courses, and deliver high-impact training courses to enhance the employability quotient of the selected candidates. By the time candidates finish the programs successfully, they become job-ready and take up diverse job roles almost instantly. Some of the industries that absorb the skilled manpower include retail, insurance, and automobile.
Monetary rewards are passed on to the candidates on the successful completion of the programmes and certification thereafter. And it is the Ministry of Finance that funds these rewards.
Possible advantages –
For decades, India has not been able to take advantage of its growing young population. As of now, India is one of those very few countries which are blessed with a great number of workable youth; the irony, however, is that majority of the Indian youth do not possess the right skill sets to enter the job market.
Now that a stable government is in place, Indian economy has increased its pace. And thus, it’d need all the more manpower skilled enough to take up the diverse job roles across the employment priority sectors such as retail and telecom.
Large scale skill development initiatives, like NSDC STAR Scheme, have been launched to skill the youth of the country and make them job-ready. NSDC STAR Scheme alone is likely to skill over 10 lakh youth.
New Book Shares Rideshare Driver’s Most Memorable Moments
ASK IRA: Where do Heat go from here with Victor Oladipo?
A Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights could get public help, village’s mayor says, but resources are limited
Alphabet/Google Becoming AI Centric to Secure Foothold & Dominate Digital User Experience
Fraudulent Tranfer of Assets
STAR – An Initiative by Indian Finance Ministry to Skill 10 Lakh Youth
In the Stock Investment Business an Online Stock Trading Newsletter is a Great Investment
2022 NFL mock draft (Version 3.0): Two-round projections after free agency and trades shake things up
An Introduction to the Blockchain Technology for the Beginners
Refinance Investments at the Best Interest Rates
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3