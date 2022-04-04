New Book Shares Rideshare Driver’s Most Memorable Moments

Share Pin 0 Shares

In Tales from Behind the Wheel: Year One, rideshare driver Jonathan Wong shares some of his most memorable stories driving passengers around the greater Honolulu area. In these pages, he reveals that while sensational stories about rideshare drivers and passengers seem to be in the media all the time these days, those stories are exceptions. The truth is that most rideshare drivers perform a wonderful service to assist people in their needs to get from Point A to Point B, and most rideshare passengers are everyday people going about their everyday business.

But just like in any other situation that involves humans, rideshare opens up opportunities for bizarre, hilarious, and poignant moments.

Wong has divided up this book into several chapters about the different kinds of passengers or experiences he’s had while driving for both Uber and Lyft. Each chapter is itself divided up into several very short stories. Jonathan begins with an introduction about what it’s like to be a rideshare driver. By sharing his stories, he wants us to see a slice of life and the variety and similarities of the human experience. He states:

“I hope you’ll nod in agreement during the moments when you learn or see life’s truths in the tales I share, for ultimately, we are all everyday people, whether we’re simply on our way to work, to school, or are taking a trip for business or pleasure in a far-off land. The human experience is the same no matter where we are or what we do. And part of the marvel and pleasure in creating tales is the privilege to touch others’ lives… “

I think my favorite stories were in the first chapter of the book, “Freaks Come Out at Night.” Here Jonathan tells his stories of driving religious people who do not seem to practice what they preach, strippers needing a ride home, and people taking what Jonathan calls “the ride of shame”-a ride home from an overnight stay at a lover’s house. Many of these stories made me chuckle or shake my head, but they also revealed a very human side to Jonathan’s passengers.

Successive chapters include Jonathan’s experiences driving people on business-many are everyday people who prefer to take Uber or Lyft to work rather than have the expense of owning a car; others are in Hawaii on business. A chapter on celebrity sightings will leave you amazed by the people who will choose rideshare over a private limo or even a cab.

And then there is the chapter about cab drivers. The new rideshare economy has really hurt business for cab drivers, and consequently, Jonathan has had a few less than pleasant run-ins with unhappy cabdrivers who feel he’s stealing their fares. It’s not uncommon for him to get a request to pick up someone at a hotel and pull right up to the door for his passenger only to see a string of cabs waiting in line for someone to give them a fare. He’s also learned to avoid taking breaks in parking lots frequented by cab drivers.

Another interesting chapter focuses on his run-ins with law enforcement. As Jonathan points out, the more you drive, the more likely you are to be pulled over by the police, and consequently, he’s had that experience a few times. Fortunately, all of his encounters with law enforcement have been fairly positive-tickets notwithstanding.

There are many other entertaining stories in this book, and I enjoyed their variety. I loved that Jonathan finds it interesting to meet all the diverse people he has had the opportunity to drive and how he would often share similar interests with them. I also appreciated how seriously he took his job, being happy to help people who need a ride and feeling good that he can get people-like those intoxicated-safely to where they need to be.

Jonathan has a final chapter about how being a rideshare driver means working alone, so you don’t really have work colleagues. As a result, he explains how rideshare drivers have come together online to share stories and support one another.

In addition, the appendices in the back are filled with helpful information for anyone who might be interested in becoming a rideshare driver. (Jonathan has written another book on how to become successful as a rideshare driver titled Driving Profits and Making Bank and he offers rideshare classes.) There is also information on special deals and referrals, as well as other ways you can earn money as a rideshare driver or through related ventures.

Whether you are thinking about getting into the rideshare business yourself or you are just looking for a few entertaining tales to brighten up your day, you’ll find yourself laughing and even thinking a bit about the human condition after you read Tales from Behind the Wheel: Year One.