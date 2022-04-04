Finance
New York Stock Exchange – Why Is Everyone Shouting?
Ah yes, the New York Stock Exchange, while it’s the epicenter of the trading universe, it looks a bit more like an amusement park or a playground doesn’t it? Close your eyes and you can picture it, the hustle, the bustle, the screaming traders on the floor, the grown men sweating through suits and button up shirts gesticulating like a wild pack of children playing tackle football on an open field.
But why, in this modern-day and age, do traders and brokers still act like an angry mob? Don’t we use computers for most trades these days anyway? Isn’t this the information age, an era dominated by sterile, instant communication? How did this madness start? Why does it still go on? This article will examine and explain the reasons why Wall Street and many other trading pits resemble a riot after a soccer match more so than a gathering of grown business majors trying to amass a fortune for themselves and their clients.
In the first place, there are a number of trading exchanges and trading pits, from the bond pits in Chicago to the Nikkei in far off Japan, but the most famous trading exchange in the world, beyond a shadow of a doubt, exists at the intersection of Wall Street and Broad Street in Manhattan. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) had existed since 1792 when the famed Buttonwood agreement was signed by 24 New York brokers and businessmen. Most people think of the Dow-Jones Exchange when they think of the stock market. This consists of thirty of the largest businesses in the United States, from GE and McDonald’s to Walmart.
The principle is simple; people use stockbrokers to buy stocks, or percentages of ownership of a company (and its profits or losses) in exchange for cash. The money is and always has flown around the room at a fast and furious pace, and so has the action, hence the total hubbub. Essentially these stocks are “auctioned” off to the highest bidder who agrees to a purchase price, so each broker is trying to get their bid in and accepted before the price of a stock rises. This is where the yelling originated, with brokers trying to shout their price and acceptance as loudly as possible in an attempt to drown out and beat the competing brokers to the purchase price that they want. Getting a bid in a split second earlier at pennies per stock can mean the difference between millions of dollars of profit on one large stock purchase, so the immediacy and force used can be understandable when so much is on the line.
Originally, the tenor of the room was more gentlemanly, as respected businessmen and brokers traded stocks at a reasonable pace and wealth simply moved amongst wealthy individuals, from one family to another. A Rockefeller might buy a piece of a Ford or a Vanderbilt’s interests, knowing that these successful, wealthy men would generate more wealth.
As America grew, though, and the American Dream was born, the common folk wanted in on the action. After the Industrial Revolution in America took place in the late 1800’s, a middle class emerged, as factory workers fought for more of the company pie and finally won better wages and working conditions. The idea that any American could get rich and get rich quick took root, and what better way than through the New York Stock Exchange.
By the 1920’s, many Americans were investing in the stock market. The New York Stock Exchange was booming. Instant millionaires were popping up all over the place. There was a whole new level of wealthy Americans with ticker tape machines in their living rooms giving them instant market price updates. This is when the screaming and gesticulating began in earnest, as brokers were overwhelmed by buyers, new clients and purchase orders. They screamed and hollered and waved their arms to get their orders in first. The country’s stance was positive. The era was known as the Roaring Twenties, and its theme song was Blue Skies because everything was coming up roses for most Americans. Consumer credit was born to help sell products being over produced thanks to massive stock investments. The only problem was this whole explosion of wealth was built on a house of cards almost like a Ponzi scheme. Stocks were being sold for start-ups companies that weren’t making profits, they were just filling their coffers with investment cash, and too many people were downright leveraged in the stock market. For 9 years, from 1920 to 1929, stock prices went straight up with no end in sight.
That is until October 24 of 1929, better known as Black Thursday. That was the day of the Great Stock Market Crash that signaled the beginning of the Great Depression, the greatest economic catastrophe the United States has ever faced. The pits exploded with noise as brokers screamed “sell, sell, sell,” trying to cut losses before it was too late, but there were no buyers. Investors fled en masse, most of them were bankrupt, broke and penniless.
Nonetheless, the New York Stock Exchange persevered, and as with any exchange or market, has had its turbulent ups and downs ever since. There have been a number of peaks and valleys on the New York Stock Exchange over the years. The most recent crash occurred in 2008 after the housing bubble burst. The market is still recovering. There have been numerous regulations put in place to make the trading fairer and more acceptable. Day traders’ trade from their home computer signaling buys and sells in an instant. In fact, most trading is transacted through computers these days.
So why are grown men in suits still yelling, screaming and gesticulating like a five-year old throwing a temper tantrum? That’s the one thing that never seems to change.
Because at its heart, the New York Stock Exchange is still an auction house system, and every single DOW trade occurs at the end on that famous floor. Even if, you make a purchase on E*Trade, the trade is accepted and consummated on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, facilitated by a broker. The screaming isn’t as necessary, nor as prevalent as in the past, thanks to computers and technological advances in communication systems, but there are still brokers on the floor who have to overcome their competition to the punch. In fact, hand signals are more important now to pit stockbrokers, so they can quickly signal floor specialists who put in the actual buy or sell order. That explains all the crazy gesticulating..
“Orders come in through brokerage firms that are members of the exchange and flow down to floor brokers who go to a specific spot on the floor where the stock trades. At this location, known as the trading post, there is a specific person known as the specialist whose job is to match buyers and sellers.”
By using wild obvious gestures and screaming when necessary, so the order can be heard brokers are communicating with their own partners these days not so much with the auctioneer. The noise and fury gets so strong at time, the old mass havoc rears its ugly head and to an outsider it appears as though a rugby scrum has broken out. In fact, it simply means that a large number of trades are transpiring right before your eyes, and to the detriment of your ears.
Probably there will come a day when all is quiet at the New York Stock Exchange, but it certainly wouldn’t be as entertaining. In all likelihood though, there will always be human traders on the floor making sure that their transaction goes through, and that will always mean yelling and hand signs. So now you know, the next time you see a frenzied video clip from the New York Stock Exchange, the brokers aren’t practicing to become professional wrestlers or politicians. They are not learning how to guide a plane down the runway, or imitate their favorite NFL Head Coach on the sidelines of a close football game. They are just trying to make money or save money for their clients. If you turn out to be one of those clients and it’s your money at stake, even if you only have a 401K or retirement fund, you might think that these transactions are worth the shouting.
Finance
New Book Shares Rideshare Driver’s Most Memorable Moments
In Tales from Behind the Wheel: Year One, rideshare driver Jonathan Wong shares some of his most memorable stories driving passengers around the greater Honolulu area. In these pages, he reveals that while sensational stories about rideshare drivers and passengers seem to be in the media all the time these days, those stories are exceptions. The truth is that most rideshare drivers perform a wonderful service to assist people in their needs to get from Point A to Point B, and most rideshare passengers are everyday people going about their everyday business.
But just like in any other situation that involves humans, rideshare opens up opportunities for bizarre, hilarious, and poignant moments.
Wong has divided up this book into several chapters about the different kinds of passengers or experiences he’s had while driving for both Uber and Lyft. Each chapter is itself divided up into several very short stories. Jonathan begins with an introduction about what it’s like to be a rideshare driver. By sharing his stories, he wants us to see a slice of life and the variety and similarities of the human experience. He states:
“I hope you’ll nod in agreement during the moments when you learn or see life’s truths in the tales I share, for ultimately, we are all everyday people, whether we’re simply on our way to work, to school, or are taking a trip for business or pleasure in a far-off land. The human experience is the same no matter where we are or what we do. And part of the marvel and pleasure in creating tales is the privilege to touch others’ lives… “
I think my favorite stories were in the first chapter of the book, “Freaks Come Out at Night.” Here Jonathan tells his stories of driving religious people who do not seem to practice what they preach, strippers needing a ride home, and people taking what Jonathan calls “the ride of shame”-a ride home from an overnight stay at a lover’s house. Many of these stories made me chuckle or shake my head, but they also revealed a very human side to Jonathan’s passengers.
Successive chapters include Jonathan’s experiences driving people on business-many are everyday people who prefer to take Uber or Lyft to work rather than have the expense of owning a car; others are in Hawaii on business. A chapter on celebrity sightings will leave you amazed by the people who will choose rideshare over a private limo or even a cab.
And then there is the chapter about cab drivers. The new rideshare economy has really hurt business for cab drivers, and consequently, Jonathan has had a few less than pleasant run-ins with unhappy cabdrivers who feel he’s stealing their fares. It’s not uncommon for him to get a request to pick up someone at a hotel and pull right up to the door for his passenger only to see a string of cabs waiting in line for someone to give them a fare. He’s also learned to avoid taking breaks in parking lots frequented by cab drivers.
Another interesting chapter focuses on his run-ins with law enforcement. As Jonathan points out, the more you drive, the more likely you are to be pulled over by the police, and consequently, he’s had that experience a few times. Fortunately, all of his encounters with law enforcement have been fairly positive-tickets notwithstanding.
There are many other entertaining stories in this book, and I enjoyed their variety. I loved that Jonathan finds it interesting to meet all the diverse people he has had the opportunity to drive and how he would often share similar interests with them. I also appreciated how seriously he took his job, being happy to help people who need a ride and feeling good that he can get people-like those intoxicated-safely to where they need to be.
Jonathan has a final chapter about how being a rideshare driver means working alone, so you don’t really have work colleagues. As a result, he explains how rideshare drivers have come together online to share stories and support one another.
In addition, the appendices in the back are filled with helpful information for anyone who might be interested in becoming a rideshare driver. (Jonathan has written another book on how to become successful as a rideshare driver titled Driving Profits and Making Bank and he offers rideshare classes.) There is also information on special deals and referrals, as well as other ways you can earn money as a rideshare driver or through related ventures.
Whether you are thinking about getting into the rideshare business yourself or you are just looking for a few entertaining tales to brighten up your day, you’ll find yourself laughing and even thinking a bit about the human condition after you read Tales from Behind the Wheel: Year One.
Finance
Alphabet/Google Becoming AI Centric to Secure Foothold & Dominate Digital User Experience
High Tech corporations have invested a lot in technologies that produce large amounts of revenue, and with the increasingly rapid advancements in technology, these corporations must invest even more in order to protect their rich revenue streams. A good example of a corporation reaching further and further into the future is Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Search engine and advertising are the cornerstones of Google revenue, and they want it to keep flowing, so Google /Alphabet has identified several areas they consider to be important in securing a high revenue future for themselves and their investors. Alphabet has spread projects and initiatives throughout Google and their other entities, and many of these initiatives point to the important role of AI in their future, and by extension, our future too.
At the heart of their strategy is the idea of being AI Centric. With this approach, they anticipate maintaining a leading role with their core business (search and advertising), as well as delving into areas where they see opportunities for improvement or disruption using an AI approach. Here is a brief overview of some of the newer areas Google / Alphabet hopes to fully capitalize on in future.
- Cloud Computing Services: Google wants to grow their share of the cloud market. They currently rank third, after Amazon and Microsoft, however they have been expanding their presence through a number of strategic investments, acquisitions, and internal initiatives, to better compete with rivals in this space. Currently, Google cloud business is growing at a faster pace than the competition. Products and services to watch are G Suite, a new chip called the EDGE TPU that can carry out machine learning processes on Internet of Things devices, and they have some cloud supported Blockchain projects on the go with strategic partners. An important aspect of Cloud computing is Security, and this too is a new area of focus for Google. As of January 2018 Google spun off Chronicle, to be the cybersecurity arm and work towards a ‘digital immune system”. Businesses are generating more and more information every day and will require more complex computers, and incremental computing infrastructure. Google believes this can be handled through the AI machine learning capabilities they are developing.
- Transportation and Logistics: Google /Alphabet anticipate opportunities to continue the disruption in this sector. Investments include LIME, a scooter company, as well as UBER, LYFT, and a few other ride hailing services. This sector also includes autonomous vehicles, causing serious disruption in the trucking industry, as well as with people moving vehicles. Alphabet has their WAYMO business arm, and their autonomous vehicle miles driven are the most in the world (8 million miles). WAYMO has said that they intend to use semi-autonomous trucks to deliver freight to its data centres in Atlanta. Google’s drone delivery company, Project Wing, has become an independent company under the Alphabet umbrella, and has completed some drone deliveries in Australia. Products and services like these all make use of AI technologies that Google / Alphabet are developing rapidly.
- Emerging Markets: Google continues to expand in India and SE Asia, two regions experiencing fast growth in internet usage. Google has participated in funding for an Indonesian ride-hailing company giant called GO-JEK, which is similar to UBER, but also provides food delivery services and a mobile payment platform. In India, Google has invested in a personal concierge and delivery service platform, and TEZ, a free mobile wallet that allows users to make payments directly from their bank account. This is all a big part of Google’s attempt to become an integral part of commerce in India. Despite historic setbacks and tensions, Google is also focused on China, making more investments in that country, such as com, China’s second largest e-commerce platform, and Chushou, a China-based gaming firm.
- Healthcare: Alphabet intends to advance healthcare effectiveness through better data processing using AI. Alphabet’s life science subsidiary, VERILY, concentrates on disease detection, a crucial part of effective health care. Google is leveraging its’ abilities in AI to improve healthcare data management, and their AI focused subsidiary, DeepMind, has an app called “STREAMS” that helps to detect kidney injuries based on lab results, so doctors can be alerted quickly via the mobile app and promptly escalate urgent cases.
AI is critical to Alphabet’s long-term outlook as it is the thread that runs through search and advertising, cloud computing, autonomous driving, healthcare, and many of the company’s other endeavors. This includes the exploding market for digital assistants and Smart Home products. Consumers can already choose among big competition, like Apple (SIRI) and Amazon (Alexa). Google wants to win this market, and every other market it delves into. We see that Google/Alphabet is on the leading edge of AI technology, making more and more investments to protect and expand their revenue streams. Many other industries will be affected by AI developments, and many will be in ways we have not yet imagined. The breadth and pace of tech change will continue to increase. Let Crypto Trend be your guide to the future, as we continue to identify technology investment opportunities that can lead to financial success.
Stay Tuned!
Finance
Fraudulent Tranfer of Assets
When creating an asset protection plan one must be extremely careful to transfer the assets prior to any problem (such as a lawsuit) occurring. The reason for this is rule is stated below.
A fraudulent transfer of assets occurs when assets are transferred with the intention of ‘hindering delaying or defrauding’ your creditors. If a transfer is determined to be fraudulent a court will unwind it. Asset protection plans that are created and executed years in advance of need will survive any creditor attack. You should not wait for a problem to arise and then consider creating an asset protection plan.
Asset protection plans must be structured and implemented years in advance of any potential problem. If a plan is set up the day after a judgment the plan has no value. A court may also apply the Badges of Fraud in determining if the transfer was fraudulent. It is difficult to prove your intent. So the badges of fraud are used to try and sort things out. When an individual or business attempts to hide assets which are the subject of a debt collection, divorce, or bankruptcy case, a Court will look for badges of fraud. The badges of fraud for fraudulent asset transfers are:
• A Close Relationship Between The Parties
• A Transfer Apart from the Regular Course Of Business
• Inadequate Consideration
• Knowledge Of A Creditor’s Claim
• Retention Of Control Of The Property
If the badges of fraud are found to be true then the court may move to have the assets placed back into the hands of the original owner where the creditors can move to attach the asset. That is why it is important to set up an asset protection plan in advance.
New York Stock Exchange – Why Is Everyone Shouting?
3-year construction project on I-55 begins today
New Book Shares Rideshare Driver’s Most Memorable Moments
ASK IRA: Where do Heat go from here with Victor Oladipo?
A Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights could get public help, village’s mayor says, but resources are limited
Alphabet/Google Becoming AI Centric to Secure Foothold & Dominate Digital User Experience
Fraudulent Tranfer of Assets
STAR – An Initiative by Indian Finance Ministry to Skill 10 Lakh Youth
In the Stock Investment Business an Online Stock Trading Newsletter is a Great Investment
2022 NFL mock draft (Version 3.0): Two-round projections after free agency and trades shake things up
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3