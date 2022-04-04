Finance
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, An Outstanding Personality!
Women are outstanding though a great number of them aren’t standing outside; yet they are progressively accomplishing things that are conspicuously excellent. They are doing extraordinarily well; contributing meaningfully towards making the world a better place. In a world dominated by men, there are women who have distinguished themselves to affect lives significantly and make a difference, especially in Africa.
One of such exceptional women in Africa is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. She is a Nigerian who has done so well; being successful all the way. This unconquerable woman was born into the royal family in Ogwashi-Ukwu, a town in Delta State, South-South, Nigeria.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala whose husband hails from Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, is a graduate of the prestigious Harvard University. She graduated with great distinction in 1977. She refused to see any limitation. She earned her Ph.D, in regional Economics and Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology four years later. This unique and talented woman has a mark of distinction that is out of this world. She worked with her husband to raise their four children; she stands out as a source of pride and pillar of inspiration to womanhood.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has a special privilege that is cherished by all and sundry, including the men in the position of authority. She has strong moral character that has led to her recognition and glory. She was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Western African country, Nigeria. The degree of dignity with which her tenure was held, increased as she went ahead to serve as a two-time Finance Minister of Africa’s soon-to-be largest and biggest economy. She is particularly important for being the first woman to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance in the world’s biggest black nation. She worked as the Minister of Finance for thirty-five months and was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs in June, 2006. She worked remarkably as the Minister of Foreign Affairs for two months and resigned in August, 2006.
While Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was serving as the Minister of Finance, her exceptional transformation ideas led to her appointment as the Minister coordinating the economy. She was also selected as the head of Nigerian Economic Intelligence Team. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala always comes up with striking results. She brought about structures and strategies that improved the Nigerian economy and took Nigeria’s financial rating to a higher standing.
Her great leadership made her standout. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala changed the status quo by directing affairs at the World Bank. She worked as the Development Economist, Vice President and Corporate Secretary respectively while at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. She followed through her duty with commitment and dignity. Her executive intelligence made her distinct all the way.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is widely and uncritically admired. She is a status symbol that is universally recognized. She represents greatness, innovation and transformation. Her refined reputation led to her appointment as the Managing Director of the United Nation Bank by Robert Zoellick, the President of the Bank on October 4, 2007. This powerful princess functioned with great excellence during her tenure and changed lives exceedingly. She is highly esteemed because of her good works.
In spite of the fact that her profile and professional progress is relatively enormous, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala never allowed her specific function as a helpmate and mother to be negatively affected. No one has ever read or heard any dishonest, unpleasant stories or reports concerning her. Some of her characteristics that are worth emulating include high quality transparency and honesty in government. Though she found herself in a male-dominated profession and career, yet was never frightened. She never at any point felt intimidated or opposed.
A woman, yes, but still helped to make dreams come true for Nigeria. She made it possible for the biggest black nation in the world to make an effort and merit the necessary qualifications for outstanding credit rating of BB minus from Fitch and Standard Poor’s. This great notable achievement brought Nigeria’s twenty-three years of sovereign quest to a happy ending.
She is unstoppable if you ask me because many women would have been frightened and their sense of value hurt by lots of disapprovals from the general public during the fuel subsidy tale but instead of weakening her stand, it fuelled her desire to do more for her country and humanity.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a woman of honour who is excellence personified. Her brilliant ways of carrying out her duties led the present-government headed by Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to reappoint her as the Minister of Finance. Her portfolio was extended and this enabled her to unfold her executive intelligence which has greatly improved the economy of the nation. This powerful woman has helped to steer the rudder of the economic team to the right path.
She is referred to as the woman who has the power to change the second largest continent in the world to become the greatest economic power in the world over and over again. What a mark of distinction! She has done so well that most people think she is as powerful as a man. She is on the honours list. She has been conferred with many honours and awards amongst which include Hero 2004 by Time Europe. She has equally been awarded so many Doctorate Degrees from several Universities all over the globe. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a woman who has really proved that a woman has all it takes to make the world a better place!
Her name was not always on the lips of every person but she rose up one day and decided to impact lives and make living easier for people in her sphere of contact; you can do the same. It doesn’t matter how humble your beginning was, your latter end can be greater if you will only believe in who you are and what you have!
Learning How to Budget Money
As we grow from children through the teenage years and into young adults we are taught many things, both from our parents and through school, but the one thing the vast majority of people are never taught is how to budget money. Unfortunately this is the one skill that everyone needs to know. Keeping a proper budget and tracking what your money is doing is the best way to stay out of debt and build wealth.
Money is a powerful tool in life, if we learn to make it work for us. Most people work for their money but once they have it, in their paycheck, more often then not they do not keep track of it once it hits their checking account. Writing down expenditures in the check book register is not keeping track of your money because once it is written in there it is never looked at again.
Learning to budget your money is an important step in your financial health. Once you have written down your income and expenses you will start to see where you money is going and some of it may surprise you. It will be the small expenses that add up the quickest. Spending five dollars on lunch everyday, or that morning coffee you get on the way to work can add up to several hundred dollars a month. That is money that could be doing more good if used more wisely.
Let’s put some math to that. If you spend 5 dollars for lunch a day during the work week that’s $25 a week or $100 a month, give or take $5. Over the course of a year that’s $1200 spent on lunches. If you start adding all the other small expenses that occur every month before long you may find you have enough to pay off any debt you may have but also start saving towards a healthy financial future.
The first step to learning to budget money is writing everything down. Start with you monthly income and write that down at the top of a piece of paper. Now you know how much money you have to spend through the month. Start figuring up all your monthly expenses. This includes everything from your mortgage and utility payments, car payments, credit cards on down to the smallest expenditures. Write these down keeping them in specific categories. Subtract your expenses from you income and see what’s left.
This is your first budget because it shows you what your money has been doing every month. Now that you do indeed have a budget you can look at it becomes much easier to not only see where the money is going but also take back control of where the money is going. And when that happens you can start to set goals, both short term and long term, for your money.
It will take some time to get your money budget dialed in. Most people say that if they stick with it they start to get a firm grasp on their budget and money situation in about 3 months. If you never learned to properly budget money the best way to get started is to just get started.
Exploring Your Career Path in the Financial Sector
Are you searching for a job in the financial sector? There are many excellent career choices in this industry that will give you great pay and benefits. Choosing a career as a financial planner is an excellent idea if you’re looking for a highly lucrative position with a bright future ahead of it. Jobs in the financial planning industry are expected to increase by nearly 27 percent by 2022. It’s a great idea to get in on the ground floor of an industry that is guaranteed to provide a lifetime of lucrative employment and career advancement opportunities.
What Sort of Degree Do You Need to Become a Financial Planner?
You can’t just expect to walk in and nab a “plum” financial planner position. You must show proof that you possess the necessary qualifications. A Bachelor’s degree in a financial field is an excellent starting point. It may get you in the door at some places. However, more and more employers are insisting that applicants for financial planning positions possess an MBA. This is especially true if you will be seeking a position that enables you to climb the corporate ladder to a senior management or even partner position.
You Will Need to Obtain Certification as a Financial Planner
The next step to becoming a financial planner is to obtain the necessary certification. The two most well-known types of certifications are Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). To qualify for the CFP exam, you will need three years’ experience in a finance-related industry. You also will need to have a Bachelor’s degree or better. And, finally, you will need to pass a thorough background check. The exam itself lasts 10 hours and is split over 2 days. To qualify to take the even more grueling CFA exam, you will need four years’ experience.
It Pays to Get Your License to Sell Stocks and Bonds
As a financial planner, being able to sell stocks and bonds is not necessarily a requirement. However, being qualified in this area certainly doesn’t hurt. You can obtain a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) license, such as the Series 6, 7 or 63, to be able to sell mutual funds, stocks, bonds, or insurance to a client. It’s an excellent way to gain more valuable industry experience and qualifications. At the same time, you are also making yourself indispensable to the needs of your clients and your employer.
What is the Career Path of a Modern Financial Planner?
Once you have achieved the necessary college degree to enter the financial industry, your career path will require first gaining three or four years’ worth of experience in junior positions. After gaining the necessary certifications, you will be able to work as a financial planner in an unsupervised capacity.
You will be qualified to receive your base salary, plus incentives and bonuses. That can easily add another five figures to your annual pay. As you work your way upward to a senior position, you can earn a six-figure base salary with matching bonuses and incentives. The career of a financial planner is thus a highly lucrative path to consider.
Wall Street’s Secret Language Revealed
Say these five words out loud real fast: Bifurcation, Backwardation, ZIRP, NIRP, Contango.
Did you do it?
If so, did you sound like a cheerleader chanting some foreign language?
These are actual words used by many traders, gurus, and Wall Street promoters.
They may sound funny or confusing but they serve several purposes. (1) They reveal or describe certain market conditions. (2) They act as “signals” for trading purposes. (3) They’re meant to confuse and/or impress you.
And they’re only a few of the many words, acronyms, and sayings that make up Wall Street’s “Secret Language.”
Funny thing is, most people (myself included) aren’t impressed with words that don’t make sense.
However, if you have a basic understanding of them, you’ll be better equipped as an investor and more likely to stay ahead of the crowd. Think of it as learning how to “connect the dots” of a financial puzzle.
Compare this with trying to run a business in a foreign language (German, French, Japanese, Greek, etc.). If you don’t understand the language, you’ll most likely lose money… a LOT of money.
So, like learning any language, you need a good teacher or translator that makes it simple and easy to understand.
That’s where we come in.
In this article we’re going to feature a few words so you can see how easy it is to learn the language and, at the same time, realize how Wall Street makes things so confusing.
Let’s start with ZIRP. It’s an acronym meaning “Zero Interest Rate Policy.”
It was initiated after the 2008 meltdown to “supposedly” stimulate the economy. The truth is ZIRP has caused critical damage to most of the nations Pension Plans. (They need interest rates to be high in order for them to fund their plans for their pensioners.) ZIRP has also crippled most senior citizens who depend on the interest from their investments to live.
Even though rates are slowly going up, it’s going to take a long time to unwind the damage done by ZIRP.
But, let’s move on to NIRP. It’s another acronym meaning “Negative Interest Rate Policy.” Yes, you read that right. NEGATIVE Interest Rate Policy.
It’s more collateral damage from the 2008 meltdown and has been in effect mostly in European countries.
Here’s the crazy part. When a country’s government bonds have negative interest rates (currently -0.05% up to -0.36% or higher) investors have to PAY THEM to hold their money.
It’s a losing proposition for the investor and it’s hard to imagine anyone buying bonds with negative rates but millions have been sold.
We’ve only scratched the surface here but hopefully you see how these acronyms are very confusing and misleading.
