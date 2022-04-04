Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, An Outstanding Personality!

Share Pin 0 Shares

Women are outstanding though a great number of them aren’t standing outside; yet they are progressively accomplishing things that are conspicuously excellent. They are doing extraordinarily well; contributing meaningfully towards making the world a better place. In a world dominated by men, there are women who have distinguished themselves to affect lives significantly and make a difference, especially in Africa.

One of such exceptional women in Africa is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. She is a Nigerian who has done so well; being successful all the way. This unconquerable woman was born into the royal family in Ogwashi-Ukwu, a town in Delta State, South-South, Nigeria.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala whose husband hails from Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, is a graduate of the prestigious Harvard University. She graduated with great distinction in 1977. She refused to see any limitation. She earned her Ph.D, in regional Economics and Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology four years later. This unique and talented woman has a mark of distinction that is out of this world. She worked with her husband to raise their four children; she stands out as a source of pride and pillar of inspiration to womanhood.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has a special privilege that is cherished by all and sundry, including the men in the position of authority. She has strong moral character that has led to her recognition and glory. She was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Western African country, Nigeria. The degree of dignity with which her tenure was held, increased as she went ahead to serve as a two-time Finance Minister of Africa’s soon-to-be largest and biggest economy. She is particularly important for being the first woman to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance in the world’s biggest black nation. She worked as the Minister of Finance for thirty-five months and was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs in June, 2006. She worked remarkably as the Minister of Foreign Affairs for two months and resigned in August, 2006.

While Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was serving as the Minister of Finance, her exceptional transformation ideas led to her appointment as the Minister coordinating the economy. She was also selected as the head of Nigerian Economic Intelligence Team. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala always comes up with striking results. She brought about structures and strategies that improved the Nigerian economy and took Nigeria’s financial rating to a higher standing.

Her great leadership made her standout. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala changed the status quo by directing affairs at the World Bank. She worked as the Development Economist, Vice President and Corporate Secretary respectively while at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. She followed through her duty with commitment and dignity. Her executive intelligence made her distinct all the way.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is widely and uncritically admired. She is a status symbol that is universally recognized. She represents greatness, innovation and transformation. Her refined reputation led to her appointment as the Managing Director of the United Nation Bank by Robert Zoellick, the President of the Bank on October 4, 2007. This powerful princess functioned with great excellence during her tenure and changed lives exceedingly. She is highly esteemed because of her good works.

In spite of the fact that her profile and professional progress is relatively enormous, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala never allowed her specific function as a helpmate and mother to be negatively affected. No one has ever read or heard any dishonest, unpleasant stories or reports concerning her. Some of her characteristics that are worth emulating include high quality transparency and honesty in government. Though she found herself in a male-dominated profession and career, yet was never frightened. She never at any point felt intimidated or opposed.

A woman, yes, but still helped to make dreams come true for Nigeria. She made it possible for the biggest black nation in the world to make an effort and merit the necessary qualifications for outstanding credit rating of BB minus from Fitch and Standard Poor’s. This great notable achievement brought Nigeria’s twenty-three years of sovereign quest to a happy ending.

She is unstoppable if you ask me because many women would have been frightened and their sense of value hurt by lots of disapprovals from the general public during the fuel subsidy tale but instead of weakening her stand, it fuelled her desire to do more for her country and humanity.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a woman of honour who is excellence personified. Her brilliant ways of carrying out her duties led the present-government headed by Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to reappoint her as the Minister of Finance. Her portfolio was extended and this enabled her to unfold her executive intelligence which has greatly improved the economy of the nation. This powerful woman has helped to steer the rudder of the economic team to the right path.

She is referred to as the woman who has the power to change the second largest continent in the world to become the greatest economic power in the world over and over again. What a mark of distinction! She has done so well that most people think she is as powerful as a man. She is on the honours list. She has been conferred with many honours and awards amongst which include Hero 2004 by Time Europe. She has equally been awarded so many Doctorate Degrees from several Universities all over the globe. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a woman who has really proved that a woman has all it takes to make the world a better place!

Her name was not always on the lips of every person but she rose up one day and decided to impact lives and make living easier for people in her sphere of contact; you can do the same. It doesn’t matter how humble your beginning was, your latter end can be greater if you will only believe in who you are and what you have!

Copyright, Jaachynma Agu