Connect with us

News

North St. Paul police investigating threats of school violence

Published

32 seconds ago

on

North St. Paul police investigating threats of school violence
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Police are investigating threats of violence at North High School in North St. Paul after rumors circulated last week.

On March 30, North St. Paul officers were told about threats of violence that students and families at North High school had heard. The rumors did not name the school, according to a press release by police.

The next day, Thursday, March 31, police received more reports of potential violence, this time specifying North High School.

Police are working with high school staff to “assure that the upmost safety of all students is maintained and achieved moving forward,” the press release Sunday said.

“The North St. Paul Police Department treats all threats of violence seriously and will continue working diligently to investigate and identify all individuals responsible for these threats and hold them accountable,” the release said.

People with information about the threats are asked to call the North St. Paul Police Department at 651-747-2533 or email [email protected] In addition, they can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477 or online at  the information provided leads to a felony arrest, the person may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

NEET 2022: Registration expected to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, details here

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

NEET 2022: Registration expected to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, details here
google news

NEET 2022: Registration expected to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the application process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 soon.

NTA is expected to release the notification in April on the official websites at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

As per media reports, NEET UG 2022 exam will be conducted in July. It is to be noted that the agency is yet to officially announce the NEET UG 2022 examination date and time. Candidates will be able to access the confirmation page of the NEET UG application form on the DigiLocker app and the website– digilocker.gov.in.

In a relief to aspirants, the National Medical Commission (NMC) in March had removed the upper age limit for appearing in NEET exam. Earlier, the maximum age limit was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates imposed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017.

NEET is the national-level undergraduate medical entrance examination conducted for admission in UG courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science. Besides Hindi and English, NEET is held in 11 other regional languages.

In addition to Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), NRIs, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Foreign Nationals can also apply for NEET.

The post NEET 2022: Registration expected to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, details here appeared first on JK Breaking News.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Louis C.K. wins Grammy, Twitter lashes out with Will Smith comments

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

The best tax software to file online before the 2022 deadline, with tips from an expert
google news

Now on
Page Six

  • Halsey hits Grammys 2022 red carpet days after endometriosis surgery

    Halsey hits Grammys 2022 red carpet days after endometriosis surgery

  • Lil Nas X suits up in pearls on the Grammys 2022 red carpet

  • Live updates: Grammys 2022 winners, performances and viral moments

See All

google news
Continue Reading

News

UCF names Sytia Messer new women’s basketball coach

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

UCF names Sytia Messer new women’s basketball coach
google news

The UCF women’s basketball program has a new coach with a history of success in the Knights’ future conference — the Big 12.

LSU associate head coach Sytia Messer was named the 13th head women’s basketball coach in UCF history, the school announced Sunday evening.

“For decades, Orlando has been a place where dreams come true, and becoming the head coach of the women’s basketball program at UCF is a dream come true for me,” Messer said in a release. “My vision aligned perfectly with UCF’s vision for success.”

The Knights are fresh off a historic season in which the team won its first American Athletic Conference regular-season title and tournament championship as well as a game in the NCAA tournament.

Messer comes to UCF after serving as associate head coach at LSU for the 2021-22 season under 2022 Associated Press National Coach of the Year and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey.

As an assistant coach on Mulkey’s staff at Baylor from 2013-21, Messer helped lead the Bears to eight Big 12 conference regular-season championships, six conference tournament titles, an NCAA title in 2019 and made six NCAA elite eight appearances.

“Due to the great success our team had this past season, we knew we had to find a coach that we believe could continue to elevate our program,” UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir said in the release. “It quickly became crystal clear that Sytia was the right coach for us at the right time.”

During her time at Baylor, Messer oversaw scouting and recruiting, helping the Lady Bears sign the nation’s top recruiting class in both 2016 and 2018 as well as the second-ranked class in 2015.

She helped recruit 15 top 50 players and 14 McDonald’s All-Americans.

The Lady Bears had nine players selected in the WNBA Draft during that span, including Odyssey Sims, the second overall pick in 2014, and Alexis Jones, the 12th overall selection in 2017.

“She played a major role in a great run at Baylor, and she has been an accomplished head coach,” Mohajir said. “Sytia understands what it takes to be successful on and off the court — and that will make her a great fit at UCF.”

Messer replaces Katie Abrahamson-Henderson who was at UCF for six years until becoming the women’s basketball head coach at the University of Georgia last weekend.

Abrahamson-Henderson transformed the UCF women’s basketball program, reaching the NCAA tournament in three of the last four seasons. Prior to her arrival, the Knights hadn’t reached the Big Dance since 2011.

Although she didn’t name Abrahamson-Henderson, Messer did thank previous UCF women’s basketball coaches.

“I want to share how much I truly respect the work of each head coach who preceded me in this endeavor and thank them for all that they poured into the program and the young women that have competed and graduated from UCF,” Messer said.

Messer is looking to continue that level of success brought on by Abrahamson-Henderson and build upon it.

“I am eager to start a new era of UCF basketball,” Messer said.

Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.

()

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.