Northwestern football recruit Jack Lausch highlights Brother Rice’s unbeaten start with walk-off homer vs. IMG. ‘That was pretty cool.’
Jack Lausch has experienced some big moments in the past year, putting together a huge season at quarterback for Brother Rice and committing to play football at Northwestern.
The senior outfielder added another one to the list March 24 when he hit a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the Crusaders to a 7-5 win over IMG Academy at the National High School Select Tournament in Emerson, Georgia.
IMG, a boarding school in Bradenton, Florida, known for bringing in top athletes from around the country, was ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time by Perfect Game.
“That was pretty cool,” Lausch said. “That was a great team win for us. Everyone on the team played awesome. That was a great moment to be a part of, and that win’s going to give us momentum going forward.”
Brother Rice (10-0) went on to win the tournament with a 4-0 record, also beating two teams from Tennessee and another from Florida.
It helped to move the Crusaders into the Perfect Game rankings at No. 22. They are the only Illinois team in the top 50.
“It gave us a lot of confidence knowing we could go down there and play with anybody,” Lausch said. “It showed us a lot of things we were doing well, some things we could work on.
“It was a great start. I’m really excited to keep the momentum going back at home.”
Louisville recruit Zion Rose was named the tournament’s MVP after going 13-for-17 with nine runs, four doubles and three stolen bases.
“I wouldn’t have been the MVP without my team,” Rose said. “It’s a good award, but I don’t like too much being on me. It was a team effort and I think the team won the MVP.”
Rose said the Crusaders felt like they were representing their part of the country.
“The whole North was on our side,” he said. “It was funny watching all the highlights of the games and seeing all the teams from around here who usually hate us being like, ‘Oh, Brother Rice is on top. We run the South.’
“It was good we could give recognition to the North teams because we really have good competition up here. The only difference is we play in the snow.”
Brother Rice coach Sean McBride was proud his team could showcase Chicago baseball.
“Our brand up here is really good,” he said. “People up here know it, but I don’t know if they know it around the country. Maybe they do a little bit more now.
“There’s some other teams in our area that could have gone down there and did well too.”
Porter Pride: Lockport (9-0) is still perfect on the season, and first-year coach Scott Malinowski said it’s because the team can overcome the moments when the Porters aren’t perfect and still respond well.
“We’ve got some competitors,” Malinowski said. “We’ve got guys who can play. They’re doing things the right way. They’re playing hard.
“Are they perfect? No. Is anybody going to be perfect in this game? No. To me, it’s about overcoming the imperfections in this game. It’s the teams who are mentally tough who battle back from those failures who succeed.”
The Porters went 4-0 to win the WJOL Tournament, beating Minooka 5-4 in Sunday’s championship game.
Arms race: Andrew coach Dave DeHaan believes his team has the pitching to make some noise this season.
“Our pitching is the deepest it has been in some time,” DeHaan said. “We should have four or five guys that throw in the mid-to-upper 80s.”
The Thunderbolts (2-2) showed that off in a big 8-2 win March 21 over Mount Carmel, with seniors Mike Pustelnik — a Lindenwood recruit — and Alex Day combining for a one-hitter.
Steve Millar is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.
April 5 election: Prop C, U and more online tax questions
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Voters in more than five dozen cities and municipalities in the region will have the choice to raise the use tax for out-of-state online vendors to the same rate customers pay at local businesses.
Missouri was the last state in the country to pass legislation allowing local municipalities to collect taxes on online purchases. The use tax, the same as the community’s local sales tax rate, would only apply to out-of-state vendors.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, “The use tax rate for Missouri is 4.225% unless the city and/or county for your residential location have entered a local option use tax, which will increase the use tax rate.”
What this means is online retailers would collect the extra local use tax on every sale.
The measure appears nearly identical on all the ballots, though the proposition itself is called something different depending on your jurisdiction. It’s called Prop C in St. Louis County and Prop U in 13 municipalities, as well as Prop 1, Prop S, and Prop P in others.
Prop C is worded thusly in St. Louis County: “Shall St. Louis County impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?”
Prop U is similar: “Shall the (name of city/jurisdiction here) impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?”
If approved, the local use tax provision in each jurisdiction would become effective on Jan. 1, 2023.
According to the Missouri Municipal League, the following 64 communities are putting use tax questions before voters next month:
- Ashland
- Ballwin
- Bellefontaine Neighbors
- Bellerive Acres
- Belton
- Billings
- Cameron
- Cassville
- Centertown
- Centerview
- Chesterfield
- Columbia
- Cottleville
- Crystal City
- Dardenne Prairie
- De Soto
- Dellwood
- Ellisville
- Eminence
- Eureka
- Exeter
- Fairview
- Fenton
- Ferrelview
- Festus
- Florissant
- Four Seasons
- Glen Echo Park
- Grantwood Village
- Hanley Hills
- Herculaneum
- Henrietta
- Innsbrook
- Ironton
- Jasper
- Jennings
- Kinloch
- Lakeshire
- Lone Jack
- Manchester
- Marshfield
- Monett
- Moscow Mills
- Mountain Grove
- Northwoods
- Oakland
- Overland
- Pasadena Park
- Pierce City
- Sarcoxie
- Scott City
- Shrewsbury
- St. Charles
- St. Peters
- Tipton
- Town & Country
- Troy
- Twin Oaks
- Unionville
- Versailles
- Webster Groves
- Wellston
- Wilbur Park
- Winchester
Five players to watch as Triple-A Saints open season Tuesday at Louisville
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When the St. Paul Saints kick off their second season as a Twins affiliate on Tuesday, they’ll do so with a roster full of intriguing players.
The roster is headed by three of the Twins’ top five prospects, per MLB Pipeline, in Royce Lewis (No. 1), Jose Miranda (No. 3) and Jordan Balazovic (No. 5), two of whom have never played at Triple-A before. The Saints begin their season at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in Louisville — their home opener will come a week after that — and when they do, here are five players to keep an eye on:
Royce Lewis, SS
The Twins’ top prospect is making his way to the Twin Cities, where he’ll see his first regular game action since 2019.
Lewis, selected first overall in the 2017 draft, spent the 2020 season working at CHS Field, the Twins’ alternate training site, in lieu of a minor-league season. He then missed all of last year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, which required surgery and months of rehab.
But now he’s back, fully healthy after completing the lengthy rehab process. Though he has played just 33 career games at Double-A, the Twins believe Triple-A is the right place for him to start this season. There, he’ll be one step away from the majors. But with star Carlos Correa manning the position every day for the Twins, there won’t be any rush for the blue-chip prospect to make his way to the Twins’ lineup.
Jose Miranda, INF
Jose Miranda started hitting on Day One of last season and simply never stopped. The infielder — Miranda is expected to primarily play third base — hit .344 with a .973 OPS last season, recording a career-high 30 home runs between Double- and Triple-A last season.
But his path to playing time at the major-league level (even after the Twins traded Josh Donaldson) is currently blocked with Gio Urshela and Luis Arraez expected to see the bulk of the playing time at third base.
Given that, the Twins optioned Miranda to Triple-A, where he will be able to get consistent at-bats. But he’s near-ready and is likely to debut with the big-league club at some point during the 2022 season.
Jordan Balazovic, RHP
Like Lewis, the beginning of the 2022 season will mark the Triple-A debut for Balazovic, one of the organization’s top pitching prospects.
If all goes well for him, the 23-year-old righty, who was a fifth-round selection in the 2016 draft, could find himself debuting in the majors sometime in the 2022 season, as well.
After missing the beginning of last season with a back injury suffered during spring training, Balazovic finished last season with a 3.62 earned-run average in 20 starts at Double-A Wichita.
Trevor Larnach, OF
Larnach is no longer a prospect, having exceeded rookie limits last year. But, the Twins’ 2018 first-round draft pick is still one of the top young players in the organization.
Larnach struggled in his first taste of the majors, hitting .223 with a .672 OPS in 79 games in 2021. He eventually was sent back to Triple-A and ended the season on the injured list.
But he had a nice spring and should be back in the majors at some point during the 2022 season. For now, he starts at Triple-A, where he can get consistent at-bats, something which he would be unable to do at the major-league level currently.
Devin Smeltzer, LHP
Smeltzer isn’t a prospect or former top prospect like the rest of the group, but he did have a stellar spring and likely will have an opportunity at the major-league level at some point during the 2022 season.
The 26-year-old lefty was a late cut in spring training camp after posting 11 scoreless innings in Grapefruit League action. His strong spring came after he missed nearly the entire season last year.
Smeltzer dealt with a loss of feeling in three fingers, leading to an inability to command the baseball. He eventually was diagnosed with a herniated disc in his neck, and after a shutdown period, he was able to return healthy.
While he’s not on the 40-man roster, Smeltzer could be called upon as rotation depth for a spot start or used in long relief in the Twins’ bullpen at some point.
Eshram Card Benefits : If you also have e-shram card, then soon pick up these big benefits including insurance cover, know details
E-SHRAM CARD Benefits: If you also have e-shram card, then soon pick up these big benefits including insurance cover, know details
New Delhi : Central and state governments are coming forward to provide financial assistance to the people belonging to the unorganized section. The aim of the government is to make such people financially empowered. If your e-shram card is made, then your luck is going to wake up. Apart from 500 rupees a month, the government is also giving many more facilities to the people associated with this scheme.
Beneficiaries are getting these big benefits
Government is strengthening by giving insurance cover
If you have an e-shram card, then you get an insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. If a worker dies in an accident, his family gets Rs 2 lakh. At the same time, if the person has a disability, an amount of Rs 1 lakh is available.
Getting help in building a house
Everyone wants to have their own house. If you have an e-shram card, then you will also be provided money under this scheme as assistance in building a house. At the same time, the e-shram cardholder will also get the direct benefits of the schemes of the central government and state governments.
You also get the benefit of all the schemes of the labor department like- free cycle, free sewing machine, scholarship to children, free tools for your work etc. On the other hand, in future, the ration card will be linked to it, so that you will be able to get ration from any ration shop in the country. Apart from this, 500 to 1000 rupees are being sent by the government to the people in their bank accounts every month.
The post Eshram Card Benefits : If you also have e-shram card, then soon pick up these big benefits including insurance cover, know details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
