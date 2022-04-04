Connect with us

NY Post: Why more black women should consider marrying white men

Published

35 seconds ago

on

google news
Law professor and author Ralph Richard Banks wrote a controversial editorial for the NY Post titled “Why more black women should consider marrying white men”

Related Topics:
Entertainment

Man charged in murder of LaKevia Jackson, mother of rapper Young Thug’s son

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

A suspect has been charged in the murder of LaKevia Jackson, the mother of rapper Young Thug’s 14-year-old son

Entertainment

Grammys opens with slap at Will Smith: ‘Keeping people’s names out of our mouths’

Published

11 hours ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

The 2022 Grammy Awards opened with the host and presenters taking jabs at canceled actor Will Smith

Entertainment

Alan Ritchson, Rome Flynn, Chris Salvatore, and more Insta Snaps

Published

2 days ago

on

April 2, 2022

By

Alan Ritchson
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos. Alan Ritchson eats clean, Rome Flynn hits the gym, Chris Salvatore is all wet, Anthony Ramos takes in the sun, Gordon Winarick creates, Tyson Beckford by the pool, and more Insta Snaps.…

