Finance
Personal Finances and Debt Management
Income is hard-earned and precious in terms of future needs. Don’t think of it as ‘easy come, easy go’ as many are all too wiling to do. To ensure one can manage one’s needs and not go into debt it is advisable to put some aside each income day. That little next will grow in time and when emergencies arise it will be on hand. If, on the other hand, one has already stuck bad times and has debts as a result then there is a way of managing it.
For this exercise you need a special book. It can be an exercise book in which you rule some columns, or the more specialised ledger bought from the store. On one page you need to write all your debts, include such things as rent, expected cost of shopping, and such. It matters not the quantity or size at this stage. Make a total at the bottom.
On the opposite page write out all your income. You will quickly see how much short you are between the two columns. Now here comes the tricky bit.
Subtract the rent and expected shopping from the expenditure total. Now decide what are the most pressing bills you have to pay and the total of them? Ring each company and offer a smaller payment per week or fortnight over the next couple of months. Don’t over reach yourself and make sure this is doable.
Make a note of this commitment on the debit side and total that to the rent and shopping amounts and make sure you have covered them. Now take a little extra, whatever you can afford, even if it’s as low as $5 or $10 and slip that into an envelope and put it in a safe place. Don’t spend a cent unnecessarily. Forget the cups of coffee and luxury items because they don’t fit the budget.
Slowly work your way out the debt situation and don’t buy anything for which you can’t pay cash. Cut up the credit card and use only cash to purchase your goods. Rent can be paid through the b-pay system is possible, along with the bills from other companies. This will save you time and effort in running around.
This program works and all it takes is discipline and time to work out the budget and stick to it. In time the little bit you set aside each income day will give you security to deal with the unexpected humps as they arise. They might also be enough to provide an outing or a holiday once in a while. Under no circumstances relax about managing debt because you will never regret it.
Finance
Getting Personal Loans With No Credit Checks: Loan Opportunity For Bad Credit Borrowers
There is a general belief that those of us with truly terrible credit scores are bound to find it impossible to secure a loan. But in fact, with the growth of options available from specialist lenders online, it is possible to get some small personal loans with no credit checks.
It may seem like a major risk for lenders to grant loans without checking on the credit history of the applicant – and this is certainly true. As a result, there are some compromises that applicants need to make if they are to get approval despite bad credit.
But what are the special conditions that an application must accept when applying for this kind of personal loan? And, how can a lender so confidently grant approval when they are clearly at a major risk?
No Credit Checks: Foolhardy or Wise?
Any lender who accepts the risk of taking on bad credit borrowers without question has clearly already calculated the chances of making a profit from the deal. Remember, no lender goes into a loan deal with their eyes closed, so granting personal loans with no credit checks is a carefully considered strategic loan option.
The simple fact is that statistics consistently show that borrowers are more interested in rebuilding their credit reputation than they are in taking the money and running. And in any case, a large percentage of bad credit borrowers today are honest borrowers who fell victim of the economic collapse of four years ago. So, get approval despite bad credit is not such a major risk.
Also, credit scores were never a major aspect of the approval process, so if any part of it is to be cast aside to make a personal loan faster to access, the minimum of risk is associated with the credit check.
Limitations on Loans
But lenders are not about to grant a $50,000 loan to someone who is not fully checked out. They have set clear limits to the size of the personal loan, with no credit checks offered to small sums from just $100 to $1,500. What is more, they come a very high interest rates to protect them further from losses.
There is no mystery to these limits, with the lower loan limit ensuring the maximum losses are kept low. This means that offering approval despite bad credit is really of use to those applicants who must pay specific emergency expenses or debts. Perhaps, a hospital bill or a final notice on late mortgage payment, for example.
For borrowers, the small loan does little to help the pressure of repaying these personal loans when high interest rates are charged (25%), and a repayment term is as short as just 14 days.
Payday and Cash Advance Loans
The fact is that these loans are better known as payday loans, or as cash advance loans. This is because they are granted against an imminent paycheck, and not on the basis of a long period of repayments. Offering personal loans with no credit checks means approval is almost certain, just proof that the next check is large enough to cover the sum borrowed, plus interest.
Repayments are usually complete in one go, a policy that also protects the lender as there is less opportunity for the borrower to fall behind or default. What is more, though offering approval despite bad credit, the likelihood of getting their money back is almost guaranteed.
Still, it is essential that the borrower budgets for the deal, with a $1,500 personal loan requiring $1,875 to repay – a very large sum to take from one paycheck.
Finance
Financial Planning – A Guide to Allocate Your Investments
Financial Planning is an important aspect in human life as it helps individuals set & achieve their long-term financial goals, through investments, tax planning, asset allocation, risk management & retirement planning. It means maximizing one’s wealth by investing in different asset classes, so as to capitalize on their unique risks, rewards & liquidity attributes. It is therefore, becomes necessary for an investor to identify their financial needs & goals, understand their investment choices & decide an appropriate mix of various investment choices. Financial planning is generally recommended to start early as possible as when a person starts earning, so that he/she can benefit from the compounding by the time they reach their retirement stage. Compounding means the computation of interest paid using the principal plus the previously earned interest. Each investor has different goals in life & in order to achieve that goal in a systematic & planned way, financial planning is necessary & for financial planning to make successful in the long -run, an investor should understand their available finances in different forms & how he/she can best utilize the available resources (finances) to achieve greater returns & within a time frame set by them.
Hence, in clear terms, financial planning can be defined as an exercise aimed at identifying all the financial needs of an individual, translating the needs into monetarily measurable goals at different times in the future, & planning the financial investments that will allow the individual to provide for & satisfy his/her future financial needs & achieve his/her life’s goals. The objective of financial planning is to ensure that the right amount of money is available in the right hands at the right point in the future to achieve an individual’s financial goals.
Financial Goals can be either:
ï Buying a Home
ï Providing for a child’s education & marriage or
ï For retirement
These can be measured in monetary terms.
Personal financial needs are of two types – protection and investment. An
earning member providing for his family to have continued income after his
death is an example of protection need. Providing for the marriage expenses
of a daughter is an example of an Investment need.
Hence, Financial planner helps the customer to maximize his/her existing
financial resources by utilizing financial tools to achieve his/her financial goals.
Therefore, mathematically we can say:
Financial Planning: FR + FT = FG
Where,
FR = Financial Resources
FT = Financial Tools
FG = Financial Growth
About Financial Planner
A Financial Planner is someone who uses the financial planning process to
help another person determine how to meet his or her life goals. The key
function of a financial planner is to identify their financial planning needs,
their present priorities & the products that are more suitable to meet their
needs.
The financial planner normally possesses detailed knowledge of a wide range
of financial planning tools & products, but the planner’s major role is to help
clients choose the best products for each need.
The planner can take a ” big picture ” view of a client’s financial situation &
make financial planning recommendations that are right for the client.
The planner can look at all of client’s needs including budgeting & saving,
taxes. Investments, insurance & retirement planning or the planner may work
with his client on a single financial issue but within the context of his overall
situation. Therefore, planner is set apart from other financial advisors, like
tax advisors & insurance agents, who may have been trained to focus on a
particular area of a person’s financial life.
Basis for financial planning
Financial planners generally pursue “The Life Cycle Stage” for making a well-defined financial plan for their clients. As the need for each stage of life-cycle is different, thereby financial planner has to cautiously devise a well-suited financial plan for their clients so that they can meet their objectives successfully within a given level of time frame & resources. However, priorities will change as people grow older & their personal circumstances change.
The life-cycle of any individual can be typically sub-divided into the following stages:
ï Childhood Stage
ï Young Unmarried Stage
ï Young Married Stage
ï Young Married with Children Stage
ï Married with older Children Stage
ï Post-family/Pre-retirement Stage
ï Retirement Stage
Steps to derive maximum benefits from a financial plan:
In order to derive maximum benefits from a financial plan, retail Investors should take the following steps into consideration:
1. They should know their goals properly & with a clear insight to achieve them.
2. They should have a clear estimate of the time frame from their own personal experiences & observations to achieve their goal.
3. They should not rely solely on what financial advisors, news reports says, but should do a thorough research of their own about the nature & potential of stocks’ generating returns that a particular scheme invests in.
4. They should not be drawn by emotional sentiments of the market.
5. They should not time the market for entry or exit. General rule says the best way to enter the market is during bearish phase.
6. They should try to analyze their risk-taking appetite while going for investments. If, facing problem, they can also take help from financial experts.
7. They should timely review their portfolio as & when market fluctuates or at the time of inflation.
8. They should be well-versed about financial statements of those companies time-to-time whose stocks they are preferring.
9. They should have a sufficient back-up of their additional financial resources at the time of losses, in case, if it happens.
10. They should diversify their holdings even through mutual funds as much as they can in order to minimize the risk.
Finance
And Then There Were None – High Finance Finagling Takes Down the Top 5 Investment Banks
The first of the top 5 investment banks to fall was Bear Sterns, in March of 2008. Founded in 1923, the collapse of this Wall Street icon shook the world of high finance. By the end of May, the end of Bear Sterns was complete. JP Morgan Chase purchased Bear Stearns for a price of $10 per share, a stark contrast to its 52 week high of $133.20 per share. Then, came September. Wall Street, and the world, watched while, in just a handful of days, the remaining investment banks on the top 5 list tumbled and the investment banking system was declared broken.
Investment Bank Basics
The largest of the investment banks are big players in the realm of high finance, helping big business and government raise money through such means as dealing in securities in both the equity and bond markets, as well as by offering professional advice on the more complex aspects of high finance. Among these are such things as acquisitions and mergers. Investment banks also handle the trading of a variety of financial investment vehicles, including derivatives and commodities.
This type of bank also has involvement in mutual funds, hedge funds, and pension funds, which is one of the main ways in which what happens in the world of high finance is felt by the average consumer. The dramatic falling of the remaining top investment banks affected retirement plans and investments not just in the United States, but also throughout the world.
The High Finance Finagling That Brought Them Down
In an article titled “Too Clever By Half”, published on September 22, 2008, by Forbes.com, the Chemical Bank chairman’s professor of economics at Princeton University and writer Burton G. Malkiel provides an excellent and easy to follow breakdown of what exactly happened. While the catalyst for the current crisis was the mortgage and lending meltdown and the bursting of the housing bubble, the roots of it lie in what Malkiel calls the breaking of the bond between lenders and borrowers.
What he is referring to is the shift from the banking era in which a loan or mortgage was made by a bank or lender and held by that bank or lender. Naturally, since they held onto the debt and its associated risk, banks and other lenders were fairly careful about the quality of their loans and weighed the probability of repayment or default by the borrower carefully, against standards that made sense. Banks and lenders moved away from that model, towards what Malkiel calls an “originate and distribute” model.
Instead of holding mortgages and loans, “mortgage originators (including non-bank institutions) would hold loans only until they could be packaged into a set of complex mortgage-backed securities, broken up into different segments or tranches having different priorities in the right to receive payments from the underlying mortgages,” with the same model also being applied other types of lending, such as to credit card debt and car loans.
As these debt-backed assets were sold and traded in investment world, they became increasingly leveraged, with debt to equity ratios frequently reaching as high as 30-to-1. This wheeling and dealing often took place in a shady and unregulated system that came to be called the shadow banking system. As the degree of leverage increased, so too did the risk.
With all the money to be made in the shadow banking system, lenders became less choosy about who they gave loans to, as they were no longer holding the loans or the risk, but rather slicing and dicing them, repackaging them and selling them off at a profit. Crazy terms became popular, no money down, no docs required, and the like. Exorbitant exotic loans became popular and lenders trolled the depths of the sub-prime market for still more loans to make.
Finally, the system grinded almost to a halt with the fall of housing prices and increased loan defaults and foreclosures, with lenders making short term loans to other lenders being afraid of making loans to such increasingly leveraged and illiquid entities. The decreased confidence could be seen in the dropping share prices as the last of the top investment banks drowned in shaky debt and investor fear.
September saw Lehman Brothers fail, Merrill Lynch choose takeover over collapse, and Goldman Sacs and Morgan Stanley retreat to the status of bank holding companies, with potential buyouts on the horizon. Some of these investment banks dated back nearly a century, and others longer, such as the 158-year old Lehman Brothers. Quite an inglorious end for these historic giants of finance, destroyed by a system of high finance finagling and shady dealings, a system that, as it falls apart, may even end up dragging down the economy of the entire world.
Personal Finances and Debt Management
Live updates: Grammys 2022 winners, performances and viral moments
Getting Personal Loans With No Credit Checks: Loan Opportunity For Bad Credit Borrowers
Twins’ Sonny Gray perfect in first and last major league spring start
Financial Planning – A Guide to Allocate Your Investments
Twins’ roster comes into clearer focus after Sunday moves
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
And Then There Were None – High Finance Finagling Takes Down the Top 5 Investment Banks
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Training For ROI
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3