News
Pink mocks Rolling Stone magazine: You’ve ‘been irrelevant since 1990’
News
Person rams police vehicle during pursuit in East Alton, Ill.
EAST ALTON, Ill. – A person is in custody Monday morning after attempting to evade a traffic stop, crashing, fleeing the crash, ramming a police vehicle, and then fleeing once again.
Officers with the South Roxana Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop at about 12:03 a.m. with the suspect who they believed was an impaired driver. The driver fled and then crashed in East Alton, Illinois. The suspect drove the heavily damaged vehicle away from the crash. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries.
South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles arrived at the scene and determined that the suspect “could not have made it too far from the accident.” Coles found the vehicle and driver parked behind a closed business on Fosterburg Road in Alton, Illinois. Another pursuit started at this point. The suspect rammed “the police chief’s squad car and eventually jumped out of the vehicle where a short foot pursuit was initiated.” The suspect was taken into custody in Godfrey, Illinois and then transported to the South Roxana Police Department.
The suspect has not yet been formally charged. The police department is seeking multiple counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
News
Monday’s paper may be delivered two hours late due to weather
Due to Monday’s weather conditions, your newspaper may be delivered up to two hours late. We apologize for the inconvenience.
News
Daywatch: Can Chicago reverse a 2-year gun violence spike? | Park District wants to seal lawsuit from public | Would a Bears stadium get taxpayer help in Arlington Heights?
Good morning, Chicago.
In the first three months of 2022, both fatal and nonfatal shootings were down in Chicago. And while those are welcome statistics in the wake of a two-year surge in gun violence, the Tribune’s Annie Sweeney reports, experts cautioned it’s too early to say whether the city is finally coming off a period of high crime.
Asiaha Butler, a longtime organizer in Englewood, has seen crime fluctuate over the years: “It shouldn’t be a story that crime is down. That should hopefully be the norm.”
And in the latest from Ukraine, Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians.
Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.
COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition
Chicago Park District wants to seal from public lawsuit against Mayor Lori Lightfoot over obscene comments
The Chicago Park District has filed a motion attempting to seal a lawsuit involving allegations that Mayor Lori Lightfoot berated a lawyer and used obscene language in a Zoom call over a Christopher Columbus statue — an unusual move that would keep the public in the dark about the case.
The Park District argues that the case should sealed to protect its interests as it defends a separate lawsuit brought by an Italian Americans group over Lightfoot’s removal of a Columbus statue in Little Italy. It is rare for a whole case to be sealed from public view, experts said.
Crime and budget are top of mind for Illinois lawmakers as session wraps up Friday
With their condensed election-year session scheduled to wrap up Friday, Illinois lawmakers are eager to leave Springfield for the campaign trail, but they’ll first have to tackle issues expected to play a significant role in the upcoming election: combating crime and crafting a state spending plan with a rare projected surplus.
Elections often create unanticipated dynamics, and amid both national and local concerns over an inflationary economy, violent crime and corruption, and an unending pandemic, Democrats have been forced to play defense after years of enjoying supermajorities in the General Assembly and extending their power into the once-Republican rich suburbs.
Longtime Fenwick High School teacher on leave following complaint from former student
A longtime teacher and former coach at Fenwick High School in Oak Park was placed on administrative leave in the wake of a complaint from a former student alleging inappropriate behavior.
In a letter sent to Fenwick parents, the Rev. Richard Peddicord, the Catholic high school’s president, said “a Fenwick alumna posted a video detailing her experience as a student at Fenwick and our handling of a serious matter involving a faculty member.”
The Tribune is not naming the teacher because he has not been charged with a crime. The teacher issued a statement through an attorney denying the allegations.
A Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights could get public help, village’s mayor says, but resources are limited
After initially downplaying taxpayer subsidies for a proposed Chicago Bears stadium, the mayor of Arlington Heights is leaving the door open to limited public help for the project.
Such help might come in the form of a tax increment financing district or another local tax district that would use the site’s property taxes to pay for roads, sewers and other infrastructure. Any proposal would be subject to a public hearing. With the Bears hoping to do a deal by early 2023, Mayor Tom Hayes said a public hearing would likely be before the end of this year.
- The Arlington Heights Bears? Here’s what to know about the team’s possible move from Chicago’s Soldier Field.
- With thoroughbreds no longer running at Arlington ― which Bears may call home ― struggling racing industry pins hopes on Hawthorne
Column: Some of Chicagoland’s best veggie tacos are made at Taco Mucho in Oak Park
Step up to the register at Taco Mucho in Oak Park, and you’ll see a number of familiar taco fillings like carnitas and carne asada.
Order both, because they are excellent. But trust Tribune critic Nick Kindelsperger: No order is complete without a roasted poblano con queso taco ($5), one of Chicago’s very best vegetarian tacos.
()
Pink mocks Rolling Stone magazine: You’ve ‘been irrelevant since 1990’
Learning How to Budget Money
Person rams police vehicle during pursuit in East Alton, Ill.
Man charged in murder of LaKevia Jackson, mother of rapper Young Thug’s son
Exploring Your Career Path in the Financial Sector
Monday’s paper may be delivered two hours late due to weather
Wall Street’s Secret Language Revealed
Daywatch: Can Chicago reverse a 2-year gun violence spike? | Park District wants to seal lawsuit from public | Would a Bears stadium get taxpayer help in Arlington Heights?
The Best Liquid Blushes for the Prettiest Natural Flush
Time is of the Essence in Nevada Purchase Agreements
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3