Richest billionaires in Missouri
The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Missouri, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31. Forbes lists 6 billionaires in Missouri.
#6. Jim McKelvey
– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,236 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri
– Source of wealth: mobile payments
#5. Jim Kavanaugh
– Net worth: $3.4 billion (#909 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri
– Source of wealth: IT provider
#4. Rodger Riney & family
– Net worth: $3.6 billion (#849 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri
– Source of wealth: discount brokerage
#3. David Steward
– Net worth: $5.8 billion (#464 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri
– Source of wealth: IT provider
#2. John Morris
– Net worth: $6.5 billion (#404 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Springfield, Missouri
– Source of wealth: sporting goods retail
#1. Pauline MacMillan Keinath
– Net worth: $9.2 billion (#231 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri
– Source of wealth: Cargill
St. Louis Fire Dept. creates tier system to examine vacant buildings in town
ST. LOUIS – A new initiative to examine thousands of vacant buildings in St. Louis City could help save the lives of firefighters.
On Sunday morning, crews from nine firefighting agencies met to address the tough decisions responders routinely make.
“When a company is dispatched to a call for a fire in that building, it will come up in our system whether or not we are to enter that building or we’re not entering that building,” St. Louis Fire Captain Leon Whitener said. “So crews will know before they arrive on the scene if this is a building we’re going to go in or not.”
Whitener said where they started and where they met Sunday have meaning.
“We’re all here we’re going to canvas the Hamilton Heights, Goodfellow-Wells area to survey vacant buildings and the integrity of those structures,” he said. “This is the firehouse that Firefighter Benjamin Paulson was at when he died in a fire just a few months ago.”
Whitener said the initiative will continue until all 10,000 properties throughout the city are inspected.
“We will mark whether or not the buildings occupied or whether it’s a vacant lot, and then, obviously, rate it per our three-tier system,” he said.
Whitener said the mission remains the same – protecting those who protect us.
“This could absolutely save the lives of firefighters in the future,” Whitener said.
The obstacle keeping the Delmar Loop Trolley from staying on track
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Supporters of the Delmar Loop Trolley are facing a big obstacle to keeping the trolley on track once it’s restarted. They’re going to reapply for a $1.26 million federal transportation grant that the Loop Trolley Organization failed to get back in October 2021.
At present, the trolley is not operating.
The grant would come from the East West Gateway Council of Governments. That’s a body of top elected government leaders and others in our area that decide on spending of federal money coming into the St. Louis area.
Jim Wild, executive director of East West Gateway, said he wasn’t sure what the outcome would be but that the competition for the money will be stiffer because there are fewer dollars.
Mayor Tishaura Jones convinced Bi-State Development to take over running the Loop Trolley back in February 2022. Money to run it will come from a special Transportation Development District that provides about $800,000 through sales taxes collected in the area where the trolley operates.
The Loop Trolley Organization said in October that they needed that grant to get the trolley rolling again but the effort failed. Would the trolley have to shut down again if the LTO can’t get the million dollars? Mayor Jones said she was optimistic that the trolley would get that money.
Supporters hope to have it up and running again in June. They’ll likely apply for the grant in August.
Destanni Henderson, smallest player on court, steals show as South Carolina tops UConn for title
While dominant inside player Aliyah Boston was getting most of the headlines for South Caorlina entering the championship game of the Women’s Final Four, the smallest player on the court stole the show.
The Gamecocks’ 5-foot-7 guard Destanni Henderson scored 26 points to lead the school to its second national title in a 64-49 win over Connecticut on Monday night before 18,304 at the Target Center.
It marked the first time that the Huskies, who have won a record 11 NCAA titles, have lost in a championship game.
The ultra-quick Henderson scored 10 points in the fourth period as the Gamecocks pulled away from a 46-39 lead to start the period.
The game pitted the past two Player of the Year winners in the 6-5 Boston, who won the award this season and had 23 points and 18 rebounds in South Carolina’s 73-59 win over Louisville in the semifinals, and Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers, a former Hopkins High School star who won the award last season but missed 19 games this season due to a knee injury.
Boston had 11 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Bueckers, who didn’t score in the first period, finished with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting.
The top-ranked Gamecocks (35-2), with head coach Dawn Staley at the helm, won their previous national title in 2017. They were ranked No. 1 entering last year’s Final Four but were upset 66-65 by Stanford in a semifinal and had vowed to make up for that in the Twin Cities.
The Gamecocks became just the eighth school to win multiple titles since the NCAA began conducting women’s basketball tournaments in 1981-82. The Huskies and the Tennessee Volunteers, who has eight titles, have combined to win nearly half of them.
The bigger Gamecocks crushed the fifth-ranked Huskies (30-6) on the boards, 49-24. At one point in the first half, the margin was 17-3.
The Gamecocks dominated the first period, taking a 22-8 lead. And it soon would get more lopsided. They led early in second period by as much as 30-12.
But back came the Huskies. They closed the period with a 15-5 spurt to cut the deficit to 35-27 at halftime.
It helped Connecticut’s cause that Bueckers scored nine points in the second period after being shut out in the first period. Bueckers, guarded closely by Henderson, didn’t take a shot until 3:20 remained in the first period. And she didn’t score her first points until 8:35 was left in the first half.
In the first half, Boston managed just five points on 2-of-6 shooting. The Gamecocks looked other places for their scoring, with Henderson scoring 11 points in the half while shooting 3-of-3 from three-point range, and guard Zia Cooke having eight points of her 11 points. Cooke made her first three shots of the game but finished the first half 4-of-9.
In the third period, the Gameocks moved out to 43-27 lead, but back again came the Huskies. They went on a 10-0 run and cut the deficit to three-pointers by Caroline Ducharme with 2:03 left in the period and by Evina Westbrook with 1:33 left in the period.
But Henderson stepped up again. She was 1-of-2 from the foul line and then drove in for a layup to give the Gamecocks a 46-37 lead at the end of the period.
Then she really took over. While she was scoring her 10 point, most of South Carolina’s many fans on hand stood for much of the fourth period.
