Finance
Sachin Tendulkar: Playing It My Way (My Autobiography)
Author Sachin Tendulkar (Co-Writer: Boria Majumdar)
Publisher Hachette India Private Limited
Pages 497
Price Rs 899/-
ISBN 1473605202
It reminds me how the Champion NBA player Kobe Bryant of Los Angeles Lakers once responded in an interview, “There are certain people that have a tremendous hunger. There are certain people that have a will, determination and hunger that you need to be the best in the world. Those people and those people alone become champions.” Sachin Tendulkar has been no exception. He puts in all his blood loves playing the game of cricket with meraki.
It was indeed enlightening to watch on the television the coveted book launch the autobiography of the greatest batsmen of all times holding the title “God of Cricket” namely Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. Publisher Hachette India has come up with his autobiography titled Sachin Tendulkar: Playing It My Way.
His Father’s Words
Born to a Maharashtrian family in Mumbai’s based in Bandra Sahitya Sahawas Colony having two brothers and a sister and Sachin being the youngest. His father, Ramesh Tendulkar was an acclaimed Marathi poet, critic and professor while his mother Rajani worked for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) office based in Santacruz.
The very first chapter in this book titled “Childhood” talks about the words of his father that are registered in his mind even today. If you remain humble, people will give you love and respect even after you have finished with the game. As a parent, I would be happier hearing people say, “Sachin is a good human being” than “Sachin is a great cricketer”.
The teaching and upbringing from his parents and blessings he receives from his fans spread across the globe makes him the admired and respected personality.
Love can’t be arranged it just happens (The Best Partnership)
The book would not be complete if there is no reference to his wife Anjali the best partnership of his life who has been with him always in his best as well as bad times – Anjali Mehta becomes Anjali Tendulkar. It was on Sachin’s 21st Birthday that they both engaged.
The curiosity factor always remains in the eyes of the common masses how and where Anjali met his better half. Well, Sachin had just landed in Mumbai from the 1990 tour of England and was waiting to pick up his bags when he saw an extremely attractive woman looking down from the viewing gallery in the airport. Anjali was wearing an orange T-shirt and blue jeans. While coming out of the airport his dear friend Sachin Harshe said softly in ear’s of Sachin that a very good looking girl was calling his name and was very keen to meet him. But, with his brothers Ajit and Nitin around Sachin was too apprehensive to speak or meet Anjali in person. The fact is love can’t be arranged it just happens.
Comprehensive Autobiography
A very interesting and comprehensive autobiography I must say with interesting anecdotes. Those were the days when Sachin was not out on 94 at the end of the first day. Sachin had invited his mentor Mr. Ramakant Achrekar home for dinner. Sir, agreed for his dinner invitation but only on the day when Sachin would score his first hundred in school cricket. The next day Sachin who was not out on 94 on day one scored his hundred and true to his words Mr. Achrekar came to Sachin’s home for dinner that night which was the most satisfying moment for him.
The book has been supplemented with many colored pictures including the notes of his speech that Sachin carried with him on his last day in International Cricket. What I like about Sachin is apart from the profound respect he has towards his parents it’s also the reverence he has towards many individuals that came in his life especially to sum it up in his own words his Sir Mr. Ramakant Achrekar. When people get exalted success the tendency is to get carried away and forget one’s own mentor which is not healthy. Well, experience enriches our life and we should learn from such role models in the journey of our life.
To the voice of all my readers Happy Reading!!! Sachin Tendulkar: Playing It My Way. I do hope you all find reading his autobiography enlightening as much as I did. To sum it up in Sachin’s own words it is his life between 22 yards for 24 years.
Finance
Car Insurance Companies for You
There are a lot of choices out there when it comes to car insurance. Whether you are looking for a new policy or you are looking to completely switch companies, it is important to know all about the companies that you will be looking at. This article will take a look at some of the companies that provide you with coverage. By understanding the company you will be able to find a policy that best suits your needs.
As they say in their slogan, Nationwide is on your side. Founded over 80 years ago, Nationwide grew from a small company to one of the largest insurance and financial services.
S Farm insurance was founded in 1922 by G.J. Mecherle. He thought that it was unfair that the local farmers had to pay the same rates as people that were living in Chicago. Today, S Farm serves over 80 million policies in the United States and Canada. Since S Farm was formed as a mutual company, it is not publicly traded and there are no stockholders that must be considered in decisions.
Allstate insurance was founded in 1931 along with Sears, Roebuck and Co. Allstate is currently the second largest insurer behind S Farm. They currently sponsor many sporting events, including the Allstate Sugar Bowl and is part of the United States Olympic Committee.
Progressive began their company by wanting to be innovators in their company. They were the first insurance company to allow their customers to pay for their premiums in installments instead in one annual payment. They were also the first to offer drive in claim services to their customers. Joseph Lewis and Jack Green were two lawyers starting out in 1937 that thought that Progressive would be a great investment.
In 1936 Geico was formed by Leo Godwin and his life in order to provide auto insurance directly to federal government employees and their families. His idea branched off of USAA which he had worked for at the time. Geico generally deals with consumers through the internet and over the phone. They believe that it frees up money for them by not having insurance agents in the field.
Those these are not all of the insurance companies that are available to consumers these are some companies that will get you started. If any of these companies sound like they would be the type of company that you want to represent you, you can research their car insurance quotes and find the best rates for you.
Finance
Car Insurance For Your Kia
With over 640 auto dealers scattered all over the US, it’s not surprising that Kia Motors America has been slowly but steadily gaining car market share in the country. In the US, it focuses on providing a wide range of cars and SUVs or minivans.
For instance, if you’re in the market for a new car on a lower budget, you can try the Kia Rio, which is being retailed as of this writing at just above $12,000. (Got a higher budget? Then go for the Amanti, which starts at $26,580!). If you have a big family and want an SUV, how about the Kia Sportage, which starts to retail for just over $20,000? (Got a higher budget? Then go for the Borrego, which starts at $26,995!).
As you can see, there’s a Kia for every budget. However, always keep in mind that – just like with any car purchase – you need to arrange for insurance too. Following are a few pointers to consider to keeping your Kia car insurance down.
Ways to Save On Automobile Insurance for Your Kia
Nobody wants to pay more than they have to when it comes to insurance. If it’s your first time to get one, then be sure you shop and compare. Even if you’re already with a specific insurance provider, it won’t hurt to shop and compare again now. It’s not really impossible to save hundreds of dollars by simply moving over to a better provider.
In general, there are five ways you can keep auto insurance spending low: keep your driver records clean and updated, drive low-profile vehicles equipped with specific money-saving car safety features, adjust coverage for assuming more of the risk, shop around for low-cost providers, and check out discounts for which you may be qualified.
For the last tip, here’s a quick rundown of discounts you may get.
• Combined coverage. Save big bucks by insuring your car with the same provider who’s insuring your home. Find out if they offer combined coverage. Aside from lowering car insurance payments, this will make homeowners’ policies less expensive too. Inquire about renewal discounts given to people that remain with the same insurer for extended periods.
• Auto safety features. Antilock brakes, airbags and automatic seatbelts are examples of car safety features. Some states even encourage car drivers to purchase vehicles with such features by requiring auto insurers to provide discounts. If your Kia car has any safety traits then be sure to point this out to the provider.
• Low-risk jobs. Adjusters gather information on the types of people who are likely to figure in a car accident. Someone with a low-risk occupation is charged less for car insurance so be sure to look into this.
• Assume more risk. Drop collision insurance on older vehicles to realize dramatic reductions. Asking for higher deductibles is another way of redesigning a policy and saving money at the same time. Deductibles are the amounts car owners pay before insurance firms start paying for the rest. In short, car owners pay for the little bumps and dings while the insurance firms shoulder the heavy, more serious hits.
Enjoy your Kia vehicle without having to pay more than necessary for auto insurance. Savings are not hard to come by; one only needs to shop around and ask about them.
Finance
Supplemental Dental Insurance
Reading the daily newspapers and magazines will help to make you aware of the number of accidents that happen around you every single day. This is what makes holding a health insurance plan so important nowadays. These insurance policies will come in handy in the event of an emergency.
Dental science is an area which has grown with tremendous developments in recent years. A lot of recent, innovative techniques and instruments are employed to bring out powerful effects in the various treatments provided.
The gadgets and infrastructure used in dentistry are imported from various countries. Dental treatments are very expensive nowadays. So it is always wise to have some sort of dental insurance policies.
There are many insurance companies worldwide that offer dental insurance policies. Delta Dental, United Concordia, MetLife, and OmniChoice are some of the leading health insurance companies that offer dental insurance.
Supplemental dental insurance companies are those who get their royalties from the leading dental insurance companies to provide insurance policies. Getting supplemental dental insurance is possible in few steps. Just log onto any broker?s URL on the Internet, browse, and compare their plans and choose the one that is best suited to fit your needs.
The policies of supplemental dental insurance plans will offer you discounts on various dental treatments. To avail these policies, you must choose one plan from the various plans available with the company. It is enough if you pay a small amount from your pocket as premiums, every month.
Supplemental dental insurance policies are available for individuals, families, and groups. You can have group policies that include your friends and relatives. Family dental insurance policies will enable you to claim dental treatments of anyone in your family.
Supplemental dental insurance covers the costs from periodic dental check-up to major dental surgeries. This insurance is valid to individuals and groups and also valid for people who already have other dental insurance policies.
It is always advisable to take supplemental dental insurance policy to help you at the time of emergencies.
Sachin Tendulkar: Playing It My Way (My Autobiography)
ATM Transaction New Rule: Big news! Payment will have to be made if the transaction fails in the ATM, check the information immediately
Bally Sports North to broadcast all but two Twins games this season
Car Insurance Companies for You
18-year-old arrested for setting 8 vehicles on fire
Ravens free-agency tracker: CB Chris Westry headed to Carolina; DT Justin Ellis signs with Giants
Chris Rock adds second St. Louis show
Car Insurance For Your Kia
Signing Jordan Whitehead and D.J. Reed will alter how Jets approach defending the run
Bill Maher to Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘Put on a f**king wig like everybody else at the Oscars’
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout