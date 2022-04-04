South Carolina uses size to overpower short-handed Connecticut

Like a lot of championship basketball teams, South Carolina is built on size and speed. Connecticut, missing some size and banged up in the backcourt, couldn’t keep up in the NCAA championship game Sunday at Target Center.

The Gamecocks (35-2) played six players of 6-foot-2 or taller for at least 10 minutes, give or take a few seconds. UConn (30-6) was without its tallest player, forward 6-5 Dorka Juhasz, who broke a wrist in the regional final, and played only three players 6-2 or more. The Huskies’ tallest player, 6-5 Olivia Nelson-Ododa, was limited by a groin injury.

“Liv’s groin was all wrapped up from something that happened in the game the other night,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.

The results were predictable. South Carolina outrebounded the Huskies 49-24 and outscored them 22-5 on second-chance points. The record rebounding margin in a title game belongs to Old Dominion, 27 more than Georgia in 1985.

“We knew tonight that if we didn’t hold our own on the boards that it was going to be a really hard night for us, and that’s exactly what happened tonight,” Auriemma said.

Aliyah Boston, the Gamecocks’ 6-5 center and consensus national player of the year, grabbed a game-high 16 boards, five on the offensive glass. UConn’s 5-11 guard Paige Bueckers led the Huskies with six rebounds.

Oddly enough, UConn had more blocks, 5-4.

“Their size is significant, especially against us,” Connecticut senior Evina Westbrook said, “and I think they just used that against us tonight.”

MIGHTY MITE

South Carolina might have used its size to dictate play, but the smallest player on the floor scored a game-high 26 points — 5-7 guard Destanni Henderson. She scored eight of them when the Gamecocks needed them most.

Connecticut pulled within 43-37 with an 8-0 run that included 3-pointers by Carolina Ducharme and Westbrook with 1:30 left in the third quarter. The Gamecocks were 0 for 3 from the floor with two turnovers during that run.

Henderson finally ended it with a free throw at 0:53. She went coast to coast for a layup to end the scoring in the period, then scored back-to-back layups to push the lead back to 11 with 8 minutes left.

BRIEFLY

UConn freshman guard Azzi Fudd was limited by illness and played only 16:44, scoring three points. She averaged 12.5 points this season. “She didn’t feel well last night, so we knew it was going to be iffy,” Auriemma said. … Boston was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Bueckers, South Carolina’s Henderson and Zia Cooke and Stanford’s Haley Jones.