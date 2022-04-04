News
St. Paul’s reparations committee to host community sessions
Little more than a year ago, the St. Paul City Council approved a resolution apologizing for the city’s role in allowing discrimination against the descendants of Black slaves. The council appointed an advisory committee to explore the creation of a permanent commission on reparations.
Since the Jan. 12, 2021 resolution, the reparations committee has held regular meetings to discuss ways in which the city could better address historical disparities. The committee will host four community sessions in April to share their work and present the draft ordinance proposal that would establish a commission, which will be presented to the city council in June.
Virtual sessions will be held through the East Side Freedom Library from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, and from noon to 1 p.m. on April 29. Registration is online at tinyurl.com/4buembuj.
In-person sessions will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on April 14 at Dayton’s Bluff Recreation Center, 800 Conway St., and from 6 to 7 p.m. April 21 at the Rondo Library’s multipurpose room, 461 Dale St. N.
More information is online at tinyurl.com/StReparations22.
News
ATM Transaction New Rule: Big news! Payment will have to be made if the transaction fails in the ATM, check the information immediately
ATM Transaction New Rule: Big news! Payment will have to be made if the transaction fails in the ATM, check the information immediately
New Delhi: Talking about the present, everyone is fond of withdrawing cash from ATM instead of withdrawing cash after going to the bank. During this many times the transaction fails due to technical and other reasons. Due to which it becomes very difficult to withdraw money. But the balance starts deducting from the account.
If you are also facing some such problem then you do not need to panic now. In this regard, if the money is not refunded in the customer’s account within a stipulated time frame, then the bank will start paying its penalty. According to the rules of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), customers can also take advantage by filing a complaint against the bank.
RBI put reins on many banks
Talking about the public awareness of RBI, crackdown on banks has started under the initiative. Many times, even after the balance is deducted, the customers start struggling for the refund.
They have to contact the bank and customer care time and again. In such a situation, talking about the interest of consumers, RBI has issued some guidelines. According to the rules of RBI, if your transaction is failing while withdrawing money from ATM and money is also being deducted from your account, then it is necessary to make a written complaint to the bank.
Settlement has to be done in 5 days
If the transaction fails while withdrawing money from the ATM and the balance is deducted from the account, then the bank gets the refund within 5 days. According to this rule of RBI rules, if the bank concerned has not credited the money in 5 calendar days, then the bank is required to pay Rs 100 per day to the customer. Apart from this, information about the reasons for the failure of the transaction is also to be found.
Complaint can be filed like this
If you are getting transaction failure while doing your digital transaction, then you can register your complaint on UPI app. For this, you need to click on Payment History on the UPI app.
Where there is a need to register your complaint by clicking on Rage Dispute. After registering the complaint here, the bank will start investigating your complaint. The money is refunded if the complaint is found to be true.
News
Bally Sports North to broadcast all but two Twins games this season
FORT MYERS, Fla. — All but two of the Twins’ 162 regular-season games will be broadcast on Bally Sports North this season. That starts on Opening Day, when BSN will begin its coverage at 2 p.m. Thursday with a special edition of “Twins Live,” ahead of the 3:10 p.m. opener against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field.
The remaining two games not shown on BSN also will be televised — one (June 10 vs. Tampa Bay) will be shown on Apple TV+, the other (Aug. 27 vs. San Francisco) on Fox.
Dick Bremer will be on the microphone for his 39th season, joined by a quintet of experienced analysts. For the second straight season, Justin Morneau will serve as the lead analyst alongside Bremer. Others who will take their turn in the booth with Bremer during the season are Roy Smalley, LaTroy Hawkins, Glen Perkins and Jim Kaat.
Marney Gellner, Audra Martin and Katie Storm will serve as BSN’s sideline reporters during the season, and Anthony LaPanta and Storm will host “Twins Live,” which also will feature commentary from Perkins and Tim Laudner.
News
18-year-old arrested for setting 8 vehicles on fire
COLUMBIA, Ill. – An 18-year-old from Columbia, Illinois was arrested for setting eight vehicles on fire on Tuesday, March 29.
Police said James Hines is being held at the Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 bond for eight counts of arson. A warrant for Hines’ arrest was issued on Friday, April 1.
The Columbia Police Department said they believe Hines acted alone. Officials want to thank citizens for assisting in this arrest by sharing surveillance footage, doorbell cameras, and more.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
