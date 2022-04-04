St. Paul’s reparations committee to host community sessions

ATM Transaction New Rule: Big news! Payment will have to be made if the transaction fails in the ATM, check the information immediately

New Delhi: Talking about the present, everyone is fond of withdrawing cash from ATM instead of withdrawing cash after going to the bank. During this many times the transaction fails due to technical and other reasons. Due to which it becomes very difficult to withdraw money. But the balance starts deducting from the account.

If you are also facing some such problem then you do not need to panic now. In this regard, if the money is not refunded in the customer’s account within a stipulated time frame, then the bank will start paying its penalty. According to the rules of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), customers can also take advantage by filing a complaint against the bank.

RBI put reins on many banks

Talking about the public awareness of RBI, crackdown on banks has started under the initiative. Many times, even after the balance is deducted, the customers start struggling for the refund.

They have to contact the bank and customer care time and again. In such a situation, talking about the interest of consumers, RBI has issued some guidelines. According to the rules of RBI, if your transaction is failing while withdrawing money from ATM and money is also being deducted from your account, then it is necessary to make a written complaint to the bank.

Settlement has to be done in 5 days

If the transaction fails while withdrawing money from the ATM and the balance is deducted from the account, then the bank gets the refund within 5 days. According to this rule of RBI rules, if the bank concerned has not credited the money in 5 calendar days, then the bank is required to pay Rs 100 per day to the customer. Apart from this, information about the reasons for the failure of the transaction is also to be found.

Complaint can be filed like this

If you are getting transaction failure while doing your digital transaction, then you can register your complaint on UPI app. For this, you need to click on Payment History on the UPI app.

Where there is a need to register your complaint by clicking on Rage Dispute. After registering the complaint here, the bank will start investigating your complaint. The money is refunded if the complaint is found to be true.

The post ATM Transaction New Rule: Big news! Payment will have to be made if the transaction fails in the ATM, check the information immediately appeared first on JK Breaking News.