STAR – An Initiative by Indian Finance Ministry to Skill 10 Lakh Youth
Introduction –
Standard Training & Assessment Reward (STAR) Scheme has been proposed by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India to encourage the youth to voluntarily join the skill development programmes.
National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) has been entrusted with the task to implement the scheme through Public-Private, and Public-Public partnerships.
NSDC Star Scheme provides monetary incentives to the youth on the successful completion of market-driven skills development programmes. The scheme is likely to benefit more than 10 lakh youth.
Skill development courses –
The courses are designed & developed to train the selected youth on :
Industry recognized courses for diverse job roles across priority employment sectors such as Sales in Telecom and Organized Retail, Customer Service skills in BPO, Telecom Installation & Fault Repair, Telecom Tower Equipment Operations & Maintenance, Gems & Jewellery, etc. Many other courses have been recognized under NSDC Star Scheme.
These courses will enable the youth to take up the priority job-roles almost instantly and thus companies will no longer have to struggle with the growing shortage of skilled manpower.
Training providers –
NSDC along with its training partners – many of them are top-notch corporate training companies of the country – set-up the infrastructure, pick the candidates for the courses, and deliver high-impact training courses to enhance the employability quotient of the selected candidates. By the time candidates finish the programs successfully, they become job-ready and take up diverse job roles almost instantly. Some of the industries that absorb the skilled manpower include retail, insurance, and automobile.
Monetary rewards are passed on to the candidates on the successful completion of the programmes and certification thereafter. And it is the Ministry of Finance that funds these rewards.
Possible advantages –
For decades, India has not been able to take advantage of its growing young population. As of now, India is one of those very few countries which are blessed with a great number of workable youth; the irony, however, is that majority of the Indian youth do not possess the right skill sets to enter the job market.
Now that a stable government is in place, Indian economy has increased its pace. And thus, it’d need all the more manpower skilled enough to take up the diverse job roles across the employment priority sectors such as retail and telecom.
Large scale skill development initiatives, like NSDC STAR Scheme, have been launched to skill the youth of the country and make them job-ready. NSDC STAR Scheme alone is likely to skill over 10 lakh youth.
In the Stock Investment Business an Online Stock Trading Newsletter is a Great Investment
In the stock investments trade stock news is what investors are looking for because this is what keeps you informed about what is happening in the stock market. And where do you get all the news about the ups and the down on the stocks and shares? From the stock trading newsletters of course! With the technological advances like the internet, stock trading newsletters have made their entry through that media also.
If you want to know the trends in the stock market newsletters are a must. The stock market being very tricky, you have to constantly be aware of the changing trends. An individual who has invested a lot of his hard earned money in stocks would quite naturally like to be kept updated about the trends on a regular basis.
Online newsletters do exactly this. They take care to give you the necessary information about the stocks and shares and help you in taking a decision. Especially for a beginner an online stock trading newsletter is the ideal means to get ready to become a flourishing trader.
Newsletters are beneficial to both the reader and the newsletter company, but you have to take care to see that the details that they offer you over the internet are accurate and authentic.
Typically a good online stock trading newsletter should give investment details that are given for free trade and investors, sensible ideas that will help to safeguard your investment depending on the ups and downs of the stock market, should be sent to your e-mail id either daily or weekly, etc.
It is vital that you subscribe to one or a few of these newsletters as they are the ones who have the experience and they generally get their information form the trading gurus in the stock market. You can never predict the time when the stock market will soar or come crashing down, but these newsletters will keep you well informed and you get the feeling that you are not too far from Wall Street with these newsletters to keep you updated.
An Introduction to the Blockchain Technology for the Beginners
These days, technology is scaling newer heights of success at an unbelievably fast pace. One of the latest triumphs in this direction is the evolution of the Blockchain technology. The new technology has greatly influenced the finance sector. In fact, it was initially developed for Bitcoin – the digital currency. But now, it finds its application in a number of other things as well.
Coming across this far was probably easy. But, one is yet to know what is Blockchain?
A distributed database
Imagine an electronic spreadsheet, which is copied umpteen number of times across a computer network. Now, imagine the computer network is designed so smartly that it regularly updates the spreadsheet on its own. This is a broad overview of the Blockchain. Blockchain holds information as a shared database. Moreover, this database gets reconciled continuously.
This approach has its own benefits. It does not allow the database to be stored at any single location. The records in it possess genuine public attribute and can be verified very easily. As there’s no centralised version of the records, unauthorised users have no means to manipulate with and corrupt the data. The Blockchain distributed database is simultaneously hosted by millions of computers, making the data easily accessible to almost anyone across the virtual web.
To make the concept or the technology clearer, it is a good idea to discuss the Google Docs analogy.
Google Docs analogy for Blockchain
After the advent of the eMail, the conventional way of sharing documents is to send a Microsoft Word doc as attachment to a recipient or recipients. The recipients will take their sweet time to go through it, before they send back the revised copy. In this approach, one needs to wait till receiving the return copy to see the changes made to the document. This happens because the sender is locked out from making corrections till the recipient is done with the editing and sends the document back. Contemporary databases do not allow two owners access the same record at the same time. This is how banks maintain balances of their clients or account-holders.
In contrast to the set practice, Google docs allow both the parties to access the same document at the same time. Moreover, it also allows to view a single version of the document to both of them simultaneously. Just like a shared ledger, the Google Docs also acts as a shared document. The distributed part only becomes relevant when the sharing involves multiple users. The Blockchain technology is, in a way, an extension of this concept. However, it is important to point out here that the Blockchain is not meant to share documents. Rather, it is just an analogy, which will help to have clear-cut idea about this cutting-edge technology.
Salient Blockchain features
Blockchain stores blocks of information across the network, that are identical. By virtue of this feature:
- The data or information cannot be controlled by any single, particular entity.
- There can’t be no single failure point either.
- The data is hold in a public network, which ensures absolute transparency in the overall procedure.
- The data stored in it cannot be corrupted.
Demand for Blockchain developers
As stated earlier, Blockchain technology has a very high application in the world of finance and banking. According to the World Bank, more than US$ 430 billion money transfers were sent through it only in 2015. Thus, Blockchain developers have significant demand in the market.
The Blockchain eliminates the payoff of the middlemen in such monetary transactions. It was the invention of the GUI (Graphical User Interface), which facilitated the common man to access computers in form of desktops. Similarly, the wallet application is the most common GUI for the Blockchain technology. Users make use of the wallet to buy things they want using Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.
Refinance Investments at the Best Interest Rates
Real estate investment has become very popular in the last few years. With all kinds of “no money down” real estate courses being sold on infomercials and in every home business or investing publication that exists, people have rushed to buy properties for investment purposes. Unfortunately, many of these people are not interest rate savvy and are doing themselves a disservice by not refinancing some of their investment property mortgage loans.
Refinancing an investment property can be complex, but there are some things you can do to make sure you’re doing it at the right time and you’re getting the lowest interest rates possible. The key is to stay on top of the mortgage industry trends and know when to dig deeper and consider a refinance.
The first thing is, do your homework. Interest rates change constantly. The going rate this morning may change by this afternoon! Unless you know what it is, you don’t know if you’re getting the best deal or not. And it makes a big difference! Small adjustments in interest rates can mean tens of thousands of dollars difference in total payments over the life of the loan. Read the financial news. Track mortgage interest rate trends, especially in your country or local area. An educated consumer is a wise consumer. This applies to loans as well as any other purchased item.
Second, use a mortgage broker. These trained professionals know exactly how to get the lowest interest rates possible, no matter what your specific circumstances. If you have a poor credit rating or are self-employed, you have a unique situation that brokers are trained to handle. They have access to thousands of lenders, each with many different programs. They know how to evaluate these programs and find one that will fit your needs. In combination with your own expert knowledge of current economic trends, using a mortgage broker will help you immensely in finding the best refinancing deal.
Third, buy down as much as you can. “Buying down” is a term used to describe taking some of the interest expense up front as “points.” The more you can do this, the lower the interest rate you’ll end up paying on the loan. This is always a good idea. Buy down as much as you can afford to. It may cost an extra few thousand at closing, but it will save tens of thousands in interest payments over the life of the loan.
Forth, negotiate. It’s not very well known that you can negotiate to lower your loan interest rates. Talk to more than one lender, or even more than one mortgage broker. Make sure each knows that you’re talking to others. Indicate that others have given you a lower rate. Don’t lie, but always be prepared to walk away. If you’ve done your homework and know the going interest rates, you’ll find that negotiation will bring you to the rock bottom interest rates you’re looking for.
These four tips will help you save thousands of dollars with the proper refinancing to the best possible interest rates for your investment properties.
