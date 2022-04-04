Finance
Term Life Insurance – Everything That You Need to Know to Get the Best Policy for Your Needs
If you have a spouse, children or both and their current and future standard of living is dependent on the money that you bring home every month, then Term Life Insurance is the best financial purchase that you will ever make! For just a few cents per day you can guarantee that if something unforeseen happens to you, they will not have their future will assured.
The Purpose of Term Life Insurance
Nothing can be any simpler than Term Life Insurance. In exchange for a set premium the insurance company promises to pay your beneficiary (the person designated to receive the proceeds) the full amount of your policy.
This type of insurance policy does not build any cash value. You simply decide how long you want the coverage to last and pay the specified premium. The longer the length of coverage the higher the premium.
Here is an example for a $100,000 policy for a 35-year-old male non-smoker:
A ten-year term policy is $7 monthly, A twenty-year term policy is $9 monthly and a thirty-year term policy is $13 monthly
Here is an example for a $100,000 policy for a 50-year-old male non-smoker:
A ten-year term policy is $14 monthly, A twenty-year term policy is $21 monthly and a thirty-year term policy is $36 monthly
How Long Do You Need Life Insurance For?
Most people will need coverage for longer than they may think. Consider these reasons for buying life insurance and the appropriate time frams:
You have young children and you want to guarantee that in the event of your premature death (isn’t all death premature?) their college is paid for. In this case either a 25 or 30-year term policy would be best.
You have a mortgage on your home and it currently requires your income as well as that of your spouse to make ends meet. Since most mortgages are of the thirty-year variety, I would look for a 30-year term policy.
You and your spouse are age 50 and empty nesters but it requires both incomes to maintain your standard of income, including saving for retirement. In this case a twenty or thirty-year term policy is ideal.
Buy the Least Expensive Policy That You Can!
Regardless of the insurance company a $100,000 twenty-year term policy will pay $100,000 in the event of death. Since you do not build any cash values it doesn’t matter what company you choose to buy from. The one caveat is that you only want to buy from an insurance company that is rated “A” or better by A.M. Best. These are the companies with the strongest financials. On my website you can shop the rates of the best life insurance companies in the United States.
Shopping is critical because but rates will vary significantly from one company to the next. Rates for $250,000 Thirty-Year Term policy for a 40-year-old female non-smoker with no physical exam can have monthly premiums as low as $24 with the least expensive insurance company to as high as $36 monthly to the most expensive insurance company. In all cases the death benefit is identical. My suggestion is to buy the least expensive plan!
If You Are Healthy – Change Plans and Save Money!
Rates on term life insurance have been steadily decreasing over the last thirty years. Just because you purchased a twenty-year policy five years ago does not mean that you cannot save money or extend your coverage for the same premium by switching companies. Unlike cash-value life insurance you have nothing to lose by changing plans. But you may have a lot of money to lose by not switching. And in today’s economic world we must make our dollars work harder for us!
48% Of Americans Die Without Leaving Life Insurance Benefits
While the fact that 40% of Americans dies without leaving any life insurance benefits is shocking, another 21% of Americans reported that a loved one died and did not leave enough life insurance. These statistics beg the question: why would an income earning spouse or parent not buy life insurance to protect their dependent’s futures?
One study found that many people put off buying life insurance because they found all very confusing. To those people I have some very good news! Term insurance is simple. You simply choose the number of years that you want coverage, get some rates and then choose the least expensive policy.
Another reason that many people do not buy life insurance is because they do not want to deal with an insurance agent. These individuals see insurance agents as little more than salespeople and no one wants to be sold. There is very good news on this front as well. As a result of advances in technology there are websites like mine where you can get a quote and enroll without ever talking with an insurance agent, unless of course you want to!
Term Life Insurance Has Never Been Cheaper
A 35-year-old make non-smoker can get $100,000 of twenty-year term life insurance for $9 a month. This same individual can leave his family the same $250,000 twenty-year term life insurance for only $4 a month more.
So don’t put off protecting your family’s financial future.
GEICO Insurance Quotes – How to Find GEICO Quotes Online
GEICO Insurance is one of the leaders in the car insurance industry, with people choosing them daily to be their automotive carrier. But is there a need to spend time on the phone to get a GEICO quote? Not if you know where to go. You can get a GEICO quote online and it won’t even take fifteen minutes.
If you are specifically interested in a GEICO quote then their home page is a good place to start. From here simply fill out the required information and submit. After a moment or two you will receive your quote. In less than the time it takes to pick up the phone, dial and wait for an operator to get to your call you can research and buy your new policy.
Smart buyers won’t just buy the first policy that heads their way, even if they are interested in the company. They will go to other car insurance companies and compare their premiums and coverage. For an even more time saving option, you can simply go to an all inclusive site. Simply enter the required information once and these sites will give you the opportunity to get a GEICO quote as well as other competitors. You can then compare premiums and coverage from that one site.
If you decide that GEICO quote is right for you, it’s not a bad idea to do some research on their company, or any other company that you should decide to use. Doing an online search of customer reviews can help you make sure that whatever insurance you use is worth the money you pay them. Customer reviews can tell you about customer service, coverage gaps, or other information that you might find useful when trying to make your final decision.
No matter where you find your quote, it doesn’t necessarily have to waste your day in order to find what you need. Including GEICO in your search efforts can give you a well rounded picture so that you choose the right company to insure your car and all those that ride inside.
Cheapest Auto Insurance – Where To Get It
Getting the cheapest auto insurance is a four part process – 1. getting the best rate, 2. increasing your deductible, 3. getting discounts, 4. eliminating unnecessary coverage. Here’s how to do it.
Getting the Best Rate
In order to get the cheapest auto insurance you have to check out rates from a number of different companies. The quickest and easiest way to do that is to go to an insurance comparison website where you can get multiple quotes from different A-rated companies.
I recommend going to LowerRateQuotes.com where you also talk with an insurance expert online to get answers to any questions you may have, and get advice on how to lower your premium. (See link below.)
Increasing Your Deductible
Increasing your deductible – the amount you pay toward an insurance claim before your insurer will pay – can save you as much as 50% on your insurance premium. It not only saves you money, it also prevents you from making too many claims which can cause your insurer to cancel your policy.
Getting Discounts
Insurance companies offer all kinds of discounts. Some of these include:
* Safety discounts for having anti-lock brakes and air-bags on your car
* Security discounts for having car alarms and other anti-theft devices
* Good driver discounts for maintaining a safe driving record
* Low mileage discounts for driving less than a certain number of miles
* Location discounts for living and driving in safer areas of the country
* Senior discounts for being 50 years of age or older
* Driver’s ed discounts for taking a driver’s education course
Ask your insurer to include all the discounts that are available to you.
Eliminating Unnecessary Coverage
If you’re an AAA member you can drop towing coverage. If your credit card covers rental car damages you can drop rental car repair coverage. And if you have medical insurance, consider dropping your medical coverage.
Vacant Land Insurance Claims That Tell You Need Coverage
Of course the vacant property owner needs insurance coverage! The insurance companies will emphatically tell you about all the liability risk – general, as well as bodily harm and property damage perils that exist in an unoccupied home, building or lot. But don’t take a blanket statement about it at face value until you view for yourself some very real claims examples. For your information, the professional agents bring you these land scenarios!
Vacant Land
• A downtown area vacant lot owner had a protective chain-link gate constructed around the property. As time progressed, however, age and weather conditions took their toll on the encasement. The fence was not in the best of condition anymore when a passerby suffered an eye injury as a result of a protruding chain link. The lawsuit ended with the insurance policy taking the brunt of defense costs and out-of-court mediation that resulted in a $350,000 payout.
• A pedestrian slipped on the sidewalk that ran next to a vacant lot. Her injury consisted of a broken hip. The women alleged that the leaves that had fallen onto the sidewalk from the lot were the cause of her misfortune. An insurance claim settlement was reached at $200,000. This included the $16,000 reserved for defense expenses.
• A motorcycle rider was struck by a car. Following the auto accident, the responsible party filed a lawsuit against the neighboring vacant lot owner, alleging that the posted lot sign’s hid his view of traffic. It was determined that the signs had no effect on the cause of collision. Related expenses came to $7,500.
• A man riding a bike around a fenced-in vacant lot hurt himself on a broken part of the property fence that stuck out. After filing a suit, the man received $45,000 for damages. The policyholder’s insurance also paid $20,000 for legal expenses. Ultimately, however, an award appeal resolved the issue. Payout included $30,000 with defense expenses paid by the coverage.
• Sitting directly next to a public sports’ field was a vacant lot. Though sports fans parked their cars and trucks on the public property, an incident involving a dead branch of a tree located on the adjacent private vacant lot occurred. With three workers’ cars damaged, a claim was forthcoming that resulted in $12,000 compensation.
• Teenage juveniles unlawfully used their free time to smoke on a vacant lot, causing a brush fire. The fire soon swept across the property, torching neighboring homes. The vacant land owner was held partially liable and responsible for damages and property replacement cost totaling $6,500.
