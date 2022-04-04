Finance
Terms and Conditions of Auto Insurance
Based on the high rate of accidents which happen each year, it is imperative that anyone driving a car whether it is your car or a friend’s car must have an auto insurance policy even if it is the least of all insurance policies available.
An insurance covers the policyholder and in most cases it covers other people who use the car or the driver. However if the car gets into an accident which is not in the interest of the policyholder, or in violation with the agreement between the policyholder and the insurance company, the insurance policy will not cover the damages from such accident.
In instances where the insured vehicle gets sold to another person, the new owner is covered by the third party liability Insurance and also by the comprehensive car insurance policy (if there is any) within a period of 3 weeks after the change of ownership. When there is a new active insurance policy, all deductibles under the insurance will be paid by the new car owner.
Auto insurance does not cover damage to vehicles in company possession for purpose of sale
Depending on the car insurance policy agreement between you and your insurance company, there might not be a need for you to notify them when the terms in the policy agreement changed. The consequence of refusal to notify the insurance might be forfeiture indemnity and compensation if an accident occurs or reduction of the indemnity and compensation or lapses in the payment if indemnity and compensation.
Therefore to avoid the consequences stated above, whenever there is a change in the policy information notify your insurance company immediately.
You can purchase the same auto insurance from two different insurance companies without terminating the initial insurance with the first company but when an accident occurs, the agreement in your car insurance policy will applied, and this may mean that both companies pay half is the cost for the accident each.
Another important thing to note regarding auto insurance is the deductibles which are based on the agreement in the auto insurance policy. Deductibles are deducted only once in cases of an insurance event involving both third party liability and damages under the comprehensive auto insurance.
No deductible will apply in situations such as:
1. Damages from a known liable tortfeasor
2. Damages from fire, explosion, lightening or theft
3. Damages from items falling on the car.
Furthermore, there will be additional deductible if there is driving damage to the car by another person other than the policyholder, or any registered user of the three car under the auto insurance policy.
There are certain accidents which your auto insurance policy may not cover. Under the liability insurance, your auto inside policy does not cover;
1. Injury to the driver
2. Damage from the carriage of goods by road under the acts of contract
3. Damage to attached vehicle
4. Damage which occurred at the time the vehicle was rented out unless it can be proved that the damage is as a result of occurrence which is in accordance with the auto insurance policy
5. Damage to items belonging to the driver, policyholder, anyone stated in the auto insurance policy it a regular user.
The following accidents are not covered by the comprehensive auto insurance:
1. Damage resulting from weather conditions
2. Damage car parts during repairs unless it can be proved the damage had occurred during the driving or by fire
3. Damage in the electrician and mechanical parts the vehicle, unless it can be proved the damage occurred in accordance with the auto insurance policy
4. Damage resulting from reckless driving i.e. Overheating or no change of oil
5. Damage which occurred while the car was rented out
6. Damage which occurred from intoxication of the driver
7. Damage caused intentionally by grid negligence
8. Loss of the car due to seizure of the car by law enforcement authority
9. Damage under warranty and guarantee
10. Damage from usage of the car such as wear and tear, scratches on the car body and so on.
Duration of the auto insurance policy is based on the agreement between you and the insurance company. Most auto insurance agreement are annual and are renewed yearly unless it’s canceled in writing by the policyholder or the insurance company with a month’s notice.
Factors That Affect Your Health Insurance Premium
Health insurances are generally designed to protect a person’s health by providing financial assistance for the expenses incurred during medical treatment ranging from routine checkups to more critical surgeries or stays at hospital. People buy the insurance to reduce their risk of having to pay higher fees from their pockets for this care, but in return health insurance companies also gauge their risk of covering a person.
In order to calculate this risk of covering a person, insurance companies look at stored data to create risk profiles to decide whether or not they will provide coverage and at what cost. If the insurance company provides coverage, there are some obvious factors that companies bring into consideration in deciding the premium costs that generally include physical, medical, lifestyle and personal risk factors.
Some of the physical and medical risk factors that can play a role in health covers include:
- Body mass
- Tobacco use
- Gender
- Age
- Pre-existing medical conditions
- Family history
Generally, people those who have high body mass indexes need to bear higher premiums than those who are at normal levels. Obesity can lead to diseases like diabetes, sleep apnea and heart and joint problems. Insurance companies may take not of this and charge a person more for their health insurance because of the increased risk of these diseases and medical problems.
The particular gender and age of the customer also play a significant role. Women usually pay higher medical premiums than men because they typically have more reason to visit the doctor regularly, tend to take more prescription medication and have a higher risk of certain chronic diseases. Younger individuals tend to have lower premiums because they tend to not need to visit the doctor as regularly, have fewer diagnosed conditions and are less likely to develop health problems.
The medical condition which are pre-existing and family history can also play a role in health insurance premium costs. When the insurance company sees a pre-existing condition on a person’s risk factors they know that it can be costly to them. The insurance company may not cover the condition but because the person may be increasingly likely to have additional issues related to the condition, the insurance company may raise premium costs. People who have a family history of cancer or other hereditary illnesses will likely have increased premiums.
Other factors generally considered are lifestyle that impact insurance costs. What the customer does for a living can impact cover. For example if you work in a factory or lab where you are exposed to hazardous chemicals or have an increased risk of injury, your health insurance will be more expensive than if you have an office job that has limited risk to your health.
Insurance companies take into due consideration the statistics on health trends in specific areas, meaning that where you live may impact your cover costs. If their data shows that people are healthier in your area than in others, than your health cover cost may be lower than if you lived in an area that was seen as a high health risk.
If you are buying health insurance coverage for the first time and have previously been uninsured, then your rates will likely be higher. Research shows that people who are married live longer and are healthier people than those who are not married, which is why married couples see a drop in their premiums.
CONCLUSION:
These are some of general factors that can impact your health insurance premiums. When sitting down with your local independent health insurance agent, one should ask about these factors and how they may impact various coverage options. HDFC ERGO’s health insurance policies assure to give more benefits at affordable prices.
Term Life Insurance – Everything That You Need to Know to Get the Best Policy for Your Needs
If you have a spouse, children or both and their current and future standard of living is dependent on the money that you bring home every month, then Term Life Insurance is the best financial purchase that you will ever make! For just a few cents per day you can guarantee that if something unforeseen happens to you, they will not have their future will assured.
The Purpose of Term Life Insurance
Nothing can be any simpler than Term Life Insurance. In exchange for a set premium the insurance company promises to pay your beneficiary (the person designated to receive the proceeds) the full amount of your policy.
This type of insurance policy does not build any cash value. You simply decide how long you want the coverage to last and pay the specified premium. The longer the length of coverage the higher the premium.
Here is an example for a $100,000 policy for a 35-year-old male non-smoker:
A ten-year term policy is $7 monthly, A twenty-year term policy is $9 monthly and a thirty-year term policy is $13 monthly
Here is an example for a $100,000 policy for a 50-year-old male non-smoker:
A ten-year term policy is $14 monthly, A twenty-year term policy is $21 monthly and a thirty-year term policy is $36 monthly
How Long Do You Need Life Insurance For?
Most people will need coverage for longer than they may think. Consider these reasons for buying life insurance and the appropriate time frams:
You have young children and you want to guarantee that in the event of your premature death (isn’t all death premature?) their college is paid for. In this case either a 25 or 30-year term policy would be best.
You have a mortgage on your home and it currently requires your income as well as that of your spouse to make ends meet. Since most mortgages are of the thirty-year variety, I would look for a 30-year term policy.
You and your spouse are age 50 and empty nesters but it requires both incomes to maintain your standard of income, including saving for retirement. In this case a twenty or thirty-year term policy is ideal.
Buy the Least Expensive Policy That You Can!
Regardless of the insurance company a $100,000 twenty-year term policy will pay $100,000 in the event of death. Since you do not build any cash values it doesn’t matter what company you choose to buy from. The one caveat is that you only want to buy from an insurance company that is rated “A” or better by A.M. Best. These are the companies with the strongest financials. On my website you can shop the rates of the best life insurance companies in the United States.
Shopping is critical because but rates will vary significantly from one company to the next. Rates for $250,000 Thirty-Year Term policy for a 40-year-old female non-smoker with no physical exam can have monthly premiums as low as $24 with the least expensive insurance company to as high as $36 monthly to the most expensive insurance company. In all cases the death benefit is identical. My suggestion is to buy the least expensive plan!
If You Are Healthy – Change Plans and Save Money!
Rates on term life insurance have been steadily decreasing over the last thirty years. Just because you purchased a twenty-year policy five years ago does not mean that you cannot save money or extend your coverage for the same premium by switching companies. Unlike cash-value life insurance you have nothing to lose by changing plans. But you may have a lot of money to lose by not switching. And in today’s economic world we must make our dollars work harder for us!
48% Of Americans Die Without Leaving Life Insurance Benefits
While the fact that 40% of Americans dies without leaving any life insurance benefits is shocking, another 21% of Americans reported that a loved one died and did not leave enough life insurance. These statistics beg the question: why would an income earning spouse or parent not buy life insurance to protect their dependent’s futures?
One study found that many people put off buying life insurance because they found all very confusing. To those people I have some very good news! Term insurance is simple. You simply choose the number of years that you want coverage, get some rates and then choose the least expensive policy.
Another reason that many people do not buy life insurance is because they do not want to deal with an insurance agent. These individuals see insurance agents as little more than salespeople and no one wants to be sold. There is very good news on this front as well. As a result of advances in technology there are websites like mine where you can get a quote and enroll without ever talking with an insurance agent, unless of course you want to!
Term Life Insurance Has Never Been Cheaper
A 35-year-old make non-smoker can get $100,000 of twenty-year term life insurance for $9 a month. This same individual can leave his family the same $250,000 twenty-year term life insurance for only $4 a month more.
So don’t put off protecting your family’s financial future.
GEICO Insurance Quotes – How to Find GEICO Quotes Online
GEICO Insurance is one of the leaders in the car insurance industry, with people choosing them daily to be their automotive carrier. But is there a need to spend time on the phone to get a GEICO quote? Not if you know where to go. You can get a GEICO quote online and it won’t even take fifteen minutes.
If you are specifically interested in a GEICO quote then their home page is a good place to start. From here simply fill out the required information and submit. After a moment or two you will receive your quote. In less than the time it takes to pick up the phone, dial and wait for an operator to get to your call you can research and buy your new policy.
Smart buyers won’t just buy the first policy that heads their way, even if they are interested in the company. They will go to other car insurance companies and compare their premiums and coverage. For an even more time saving option, you can simply go to an all inclusive site. Simply enter the required information once and these sites will give you the opportunity to get a GEICO quote as well as other competitors. You can then compare premiums and coverage from that one site.
If you decide that GEICO quote is right for you, it’s not a bad idea to do some research on their company, or any other company that you should decide to use. Doing an online search of customer reviews can help you make sure that whatever insurance you use is worth the money you pay them. Customer reviews can tell you about customer service, coverage gaps, or other information that you might find useful when trying to make your final decision.
No matter where you find your quote, it doesn’t necessarily have to waste your day in order to find what you need. Including GEICO in your search efforts can give you a well rounded picture so that you choose the right company to insure your car and all those that ride inside.
