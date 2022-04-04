Finance
The Four Main Types of Bail Bonds
There are four main types of bail bonds used in the industry; however, it can differ slightly, depending on the particular jurisdiction, city, and state that the bonding is taking place. The four most common heard-of bail bonds used to obtain a person’s release from jail are surety bonds, cash bonds, federal bonds, and immigration bonds. Each type of bond has a different method of releasing a person from jail. Continue reading to learn more about cash, surety, federal, and immigrations bonds; as well as, how to obtain one in your particular city or state.
Cash Bonds
A cash bond is used in a situation when a defendant, friend, or family member requests to simply pay cash for their bail. Once the defendant completes the required probationary terms of their arrest, and shows up to all their court hearings, the money is returned in whole. This is not a recommended option because bail is usually thousands of dollars. This type of cash can be saved for more important or immediate needs; rather than using it to obtain a release from jail. This type of bond has been a popular choice for elite persons, celebrities, professional athletes, and other exclusive groups.
Surety Bonds
Surety bonds are another popular choice when it comes to obtaining a release from jail following an arrest. Surety bonds work like this: once a person is arrested and taken into custody, another person or themselves can contact a professional indemnitor, such as a bail bondsman, to assist in the bail process. These types of bail bonds usually include some form of collateral for the required bail amount. This is because the person being released on bail will most likely have ongoing court stipulations, such as drug testing and counseling, that must be completed or the indemnitor takes on the responsibility of the entire bail amount. So the personal signing for the bail bond will most likely have to pay a non-refundable fee (a percentage of the full bail amount) as the collateral. This form of bail bond is most popular among the general population.
Federal Bonds
These bonds are not as common as the ones mentioned above. This is because they are only used in the case of a federal crime. Crimes such as these include embezzlement, tax evasion, kidnapping, bank robbery, aircraft hi-jacking, counterfeiting, and more. These bonds, for good reason, are more expensive than the other common forms of bail bonds. Using a reputable and experienced bail bondsman for federal bonds is very beneficial and can make a big difference in a person’s bonding process.
Immigration Bonds
Immigration bonds sound self-explanatory. They are a little more complicated than the average person would think. They are extremely complicated because they are for crimes that involve foreign nationals and non-us citizens. They are expensive, just like federal bonds, because they require a bail bondsman to take on a great deal of risk. For examples, a person that is a citizen of Canada can commit a crime in the United States, then flee back to Canada once out on bail; leaving the bail bond agency responsible for the full bond (which can range from thousands to millions of dollars) because the defendant is not here to serve for their crimes.
Bail bonds can be quite confusing, most understandable; which is why it is highly recommended to consult a professional and licensed bail bond agent in your area to give you accurate information on bail bonds and how they are used in the legal industry.
Delphi – Treasury of the Sikyonians
Other even wealthier cities raised whole edifices – the famous “treasuries” – to honour the god and display their own power and piety. In these buildings, sculptural decoration competed with, and sometimes surpassed, architectural beauty.
The city of Sikyon, rich and powerful in Archaic times, raised its treasury around 560 B.C. at the beginning of the Sacred Way. It seems that this edifice presented many unusual features (it was later replaced by another building). One of its singularities was that the metopes did not have the customary square shape, but were rectangular, as we can see in the surviving pieces exhibited in the Museum of Delphi. One of the metopes represents the Dioskouroi, Kastor and Polydeukes, and the Apharidai, Idas and Lyngeus, following each other in an impressive formation; in between, we can see the heads of the oxen which they had stolen in the course of some joint raid – probably the one that ended with the murder of Kastor and the Apharidai.
The artist illustrates the myth with remarkable order and clarity; he has even added the characters’ names next to their figures, so that the spectator shall be in no doubt about their identity. Another metope, much more audacious both in conception and execution, represents the mythical ship, Argo, beaching upon the distant shores of Kolchis.
In both these metopes, the dominant intention is to depict clear, solid figures in the plenitude of their motionless presence. A third metope, representing the rape of Europe by Zeus who had assumed the form of a bull, and a fourth, representing the wild boar in the celebrated Kalydonian hunt, convey impetuous movement in the most convincing manner.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, An Outstanding Personality!
Women are outstanding though a great number of them aren’t standing outside; yet they are progressively accomplishing things that are conspicuously excellent. They are doing extraordinarily well; contributing meaningfully towards making the world a better place. In a world dominated by men, there are women who have distinguished themselves to affect lives significantly and make a difference, especially in Africa.
One of such exceptional women in Africa is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. She is a Nigerian who has done so well; being successful all the way. This unconquerable woman was born into the royal family in Ogwashi-Ukwu, a town in Delta State, South-South, Nigeria.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala whose husband hails from Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, is a graduate of the prestigious Harvard University. She graduated with great distinction in 1977. She refused to see any limitation. She earned her Ph.D, in regional Economics and Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology four years later. This unique and talented woman has a mark of distinction that is out of this world. She worked with her husband to raise their four children; she stands out as a source of pride and pillar of inspiration to womanhood.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has a special privilege that is cherished by all and sundry, including the men in the position of authority. She has strong moral character that has led to her recognition and glory. She was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Western African country, Nigeria. The degree of dignity with which her tenure was held, increased as she went ahead to serve as a two-time Finance Minister of Africa’s soon-to-be largest and biggest economy. She is particularly important for being the first woman to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance in the world’s biggest black nation. She worked as the Minister of Finance for thirty-five months and was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs in June, 2006. She worked remarkably as the Minister of Foreign Affairs for two months and resigned in August, 2006.
While Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was serving as the Minister of Finance, her exceptional transformation ideas led to her appointment as the Minister coordinating the economy. She was also selected as the head of Nigerian Economic Intelligence Team. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala always comes up with striking results. She brought about structures and strategies that improved the Nigerian economy and took Nigeria’s financial rating to a higher standing.
Her great leadership made her standout. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala changed the status quo by directing affairs at the World Bank. She worked as the Development Economist, Vice President and Corporate Secretary respectively while at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. She followed through her duty with commitment and dignity. Her executive intelligence made her distinct all the way.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is widely and uncritically admired. She is a status symbol that is universally recognized. She represents greatness, innovation and transformation. Her refined reputation led to her appointment as the Managing Director of the United Nation Bank by Robert Zoellick, the President of the Bank on October 4, 2007. This powerful princess functioned with great excellence during her tenure and changed lives exceedingly. She is highly esteemed because of her good works.
In spite of the fact that her profile and professional progress is relatively enormous, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala never allowed her specific function as a helpmate and mother to be negatively affected. No one has ever read or heard any dishonest, unpleasant stories or reports concerning her. Some of her characteristics that are worth emulating include high quality transparency and honesty in government. Though she found herself in a male-dominated profession and career, yet was never frightened. She never at any point felt intimidated or opposed.
A woman, yes, but still helped to make dreams come true for Nigeria. She made it possible for the biggest black nation in the world to make an effort and merit the necessary qualifications for outstanding credit rating of BB minus from Fitch and Standard Poor’s. This great notable achievement brought Nigeria’s twenty-three years of sovereign quest to a happy ending.
She is unstoppable if you ask me because many women would have been frightened and their sense of value hurt by lots of disapprovals from the general public during the fuel subsidy tale but instead of weakening her stand, it fuelled her desire to do more for her country and humanity.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a woman of honour who is excellence personified. Her brilliant ways of carrying out her duties led the present-government headed by Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to reappoint her as the Minister of Finance. Her portfolio was extended and this enabled her to unfold her executive intelligence which has greatly improved the economy of the nation. This powerful woman has helped to steer the rudder of the economic team to the right path.
She is referred to as the woman who has the power to change the second largest continent in the world to become the greatest economic power in the world over and over again. What a mark of distinction! She has done so well that most people think she is as powerful as a man. She is on the honours list. She has been conferred with many honours and awards amongst which include Hero 2004 by Time Europe. She has equally been awarded so many Doctorate Degrees from several Universities all over the globe. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a woman who has really proved that a woman has all it takes to make the world a better place!
Her name was not always on the lips of every person but she rose up one day and decided to impact lives and make living easier for people in her sphere of contact; you can do the same. It doesn’t matter how humble your beginning was, your latter end can be greater if you will only believe in who you are and what you have!
Copyright, Jaachynma Agu
Learning How to Budget Money
As we grow from children through the teenage years and into young adults we are taught many things, both from our parents and through school, but the one thing the vast majority of people are never taught is how to budget money. Unfortunately this is the one skill that everyone needs to know. Keeping a proper budget and tracking what your money is doing is the best way to stay out of debt and build wealth.
Money is a powerful tool in life, if we learn to make it work for us. Most people work for their money but once they have it, in their paycheck, more often then not they do not keep track of it once it hits their checking account. Writing down expenditures in the check book register is not keeping track of your money because once it is written in there it is never looked at again.
Learning to budget your money is an important step in your financial health. Once you have written down your income and expenses you will start to see where you money is going and some of it may surprise you. It will be the small expenses that add up the quickest. Spending five dollars on lunch everyday, or that morning coffee you get on the way to work can add up to several hundred dollars a month. That is money that could be doing more good if used more wisely.
Let’s put some math to that. If you spend 5 dollars for lunch a day during the work week that’s $25 a week or $100 a month, give or take $5. Over the course of a year that’s $1200 spent on lunches. If you start adding all the other small expenses that occur every month before long you may find you have enough to pay off any debt you may have but also start saving towards a healthy financial future.
The first step to learning to budget money is writing everything down. Start with you monthly income and write that down at the top of a piece of paper. Now you know how much money you have to spend through the month. Start figuring up all your monthly expenses. This includes everything from your mortgage and utility payments, car payments, credit cards on down to the smallest expenditures. Write these down keeping them in specific categories. Subtract your expenses from you income and see what’s left.
This is your first budget because it shows you what your money has been doing every month. Now that you do indeed have a budget you can look at it becomes much easier to not only see where the money is going but also take back control of where the money is going. And when that happens you can start to set goals, both short term and long term, for your money.
It will take some time to get your money budget dialed in. Most people say that if they stick with it they start to get a firm grasp on their budget and money situation in about 3 months. If you never learned to properly budget money the best way to get started is to just get started.
