The Importance of Ethics in the Marketplace! (Part One)
Answers to some of the most frequently asked questions in the Global economy.
In the past it was assumed that all that had to be done to ward off bad behavior and unethical practices in the financial industry was to put in place regulations to help guide and encourage ethical behavior in the marketplace. However, regulation is no longer a guarantee of ethical behavior.
Billionaire Warren Buffett acknowledged the need to put measures in place to make sure that this behavior is practiced on a daily basis with his execs. Buffett has told his managers that there is a difference between what’s legal and what’s ethical. “Let’s start with what is legal, but always go on to what we would feel comfortable about being printed on the front page of our local paper.”
“A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, and favor is better than silver or gold”.
Proverbs 22:1 (esv)
Here are some questions with answers that I hope are helpful and that will provide some form of guidance.
Q & A:
1. How do ethics affect the stock broker on Wall Street?
a. Misleading the client
i. When a broker is dealing with a client, the client is of the impression that he/she is dealing with a professional. Giving in to bad practices that promote laziness on behalf of the broker is a sure way to make oneself vulnerable to conduct unbecoming a broker. This can also cause that broker to lose his license as an investment banker or a broker/dealer. The broker should sticks to the facts as is relates to the advice that the investor seeks. For example, if the investor is seeking further clarity as is relates to a group of mutual funds, his answer should not be ambiguous due to the broker being bias. Keep it simple and clear.
b. Lack of full disclosure
i. All too often we are looking for the easy way out of things. When it comes to financial matters one can never be too detailed. The investor expects full disclosure. Never take short cuts in the name of expediency. Besides, if something goes wrong in the market, you would have peace in your mind knowing that you served the client well. The broker is obligated to making sure that when the investor buys a product from him that the investor is making an informed decision.
c. Breach of Confidentiality
i. This is the “holy grail” to long life in this industry. If a broker breaches client confidentiality, he can kiss his career good-bye. This is like have a bad rap sheet that follows you everywhere you go. The broker can face possible reporting to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
d. Neglecting to offer Alternatives
i. It is said that a person who works on commission will tell you anything they believe you want to hear to close the deal or sale. This is why Insurance Professionals, Car Salesman/woman and Realtors have a hard time with people trusting them. People don’t feel confident that they are being given all the facts and options that are available to them. That they are only being told what the Salesman wants them to know, to streamline their options so that the decision that is made will be to the benefit of the salesman. The broker should not allow this to be said of them. Trust is the key to building long lasting relationships. Give your clients options, and help guide them in their decision making – they’ll do the right thing and you would have gained a possible long term loyal client.
“The plans of the diligent lead surely to abundance, but everyone who is hasty comes only to poverty”
Proverbs 21:5 (esv)
In The Next Issue:
Question 2: What are some rules a broker should follow?
Best Return On Investment – Sure-Fire Path To Wealth Creation In Today’s Economical Crisis
With all that is going on in the economy, a lot of people are not being told the truth. Many are continuously being lied to by the media about the gradually and incessantly grim and worse economic and political realities not just nationally, but worldwide. The public is satisfied with the pleasure of the present and the moment rather than the current denial of themselves for a better future both for themselves and their children.
Many people are not facing the hard but very sincere truth – that what used to work before is not working anymore. The notion of putting your investments in the hands of your supposedly friendly neighbor called your Financial Advisor who is very knowledgeable about the P&G (Protecting & Growing) of your investment or portfolio. He’s the nice man that gives you a call to wish you a great birthday and checks in with you during holidays… so will he steer me in the wrong direction?
He is the great adviser that told not only you, but the rest of his clients, to be well-rounded, balanced and well-diversified in mutual funds. My question to you is how is that working for you? Perhaps, you should ask him to show you his own financial portfolio to see how he is personally doing with his investments… Then, perhaps, you will have a change of mind as to how to immediately change course.
Speaking of growing your money, it reminds me of the bible parable of the servants with talents – particularly the one with one talent. He had buried his talent with the hope of protecting it so that he wouldn’t lose it. But the problem with that as well, is that keeping your money safely in your savings account is not only not helping you, but it’s rather hurting you. Because of the fact that there is constant inflation in the economy, the money you keep in your bank, not just several months or several weeks, but several days later may be less in value that what it was when you put it into your account. So, putting your money away in the bank, burying it or storing it will hurt you, rather than help you. That is the cold, hard but truthful facts that you need to sincerely come to terms with.
Now, what was the recommendation to the “talent-burying” servant? Well, he was told to have given it to money changers – or those with an expert knowledge of handling one’s finances, so that they could bring in a great return for him, rather than let his investment go idle or dwindle in value. But, then some may go back to the answer of their Financial Advisors. Once again, my response will be that if your Financial Advisor is making great returns that you would like to have in his own personal portfolio, you can perhaps follow him. Otherwise, begin your search today and do not stop until you have found that financial expert that who are making it big in the investing world and go with them and follow their financial principles and philosophy, so that you can begin to achieve the results that they are having, that you would love to have.
So, what is the sure-fire and guaranteed way to have a best return on investment and create wealth in today’s economical crisis? This is how we are making it in the world of investing and the financial markets. Well, a few of us called the insiders are… (wait for it… ) investing in precious metals and emerging markets. Precious metals? Absolutely! Have you noticed what recently happened in the financial markets, particularly, the 1st of March, 2011? There was quite a significant drop in the market – in the DOW and S&P, but this is just the beginning.
Fast-forward to April 22, because of the continuously weak dollar due to inflation, there is a inversely proportional effect happening to precious metals. Gold and Silver are skyrocketing. A particularly recommended precious metal ETF went up by over 180%… in just 3 months, with over $200/share profit! Again, and this is only just the beginning. Personally, and I feel that would be the same for many of the investors making big in this continuously and steadily declining economy, the tried and true formula which many have always thought the DOW and S&P stocks are, for asset growth and retirement freedom is not working anymore.
Conclusion: So, how do I conclude on this note? The state of the affairs of the economy, that is, the economic and political realities in the US and on the global horizon, are getting grim and worse… and it will probably get much more worse. My recommendation? If you were to defy the public nature (which is normally to reject the truth and continue in the error of their ways), you would be willing to sacrifice and defer your current and enhanced lifestyle until a much further and future date, after you must have been well-positioned for the profiting even in this economy.
My best advice to you is to begin to change your ways and to begin to put all your eggs in the basket of precious metals. My final and very simple questions to you are: “How will your life change if you begin to take action now?” It is for you to fully implement this idea and to begin to see the results very soon. “Are you invested to the fullest in precious metals, particularly in gold and silver based investments?” and “If you are not, why don’t you begin now and begin to experience the great change many are enjoying?”
On a final note, I need to answer some questions/doubts in your mind. You probably have questions in your mind like, “Can I really trust his suggestions/recommendations?” You’re may also be wondering, “what gives him the audacity and the authority to write this article to me?” Well, the results tell it all.
Five Steps to Assessing Your Retirement Financial Readiness
“Do I have enough money to retire?” As the wave of boomers approach retirement, this is the question on the minds of many. But, how do you find an answer to this most important, but complex of questions? Will a refrigerator crate over an urban heating grate be your version of “condo living” in retirement or will you thrive? There is a lot written on this topic, but how do you put the pieces together to get an answer for you?
As I have attempted to come to grips with this issue in my own retirement planning, I have identified five steps. Follow these steps and you should have a sense of whether you have the financial resources to retire:
STEP #1: Determine your retirement income:
– Social Security: The Social Security Administration can provide an estimate of your retirement benefits. Get an estimate of your benefits at the ssa.gov/estimator/ website.
– Pension Benefits: Pensions are becoming less frequent these days. If your current employer offers a pension plan, contact your Human Resources Department for an estimate of benefits at your proposed retirement date.
– Retirement Savings: If you have retirement savings in a 401K, IRA or the like you will need to estimate the balance at your proposed retirement date. Savings forecasting tools are available on-line.
– Post-Retirement Income: If you are anticipating working in retirement or plan to start a home-based business, you should estimate the annual income you may derive from this.
STEP #2: Estimate your expenses in retirement:
– Expenses: The general belief is that expenses will decrease in retirement, although this is dependent on individual spending patterns. Start with your anticipated income just before you plan to retire. Estimate your current expenses. If you use personal finance software such as Quicken, this should be easy. Then for each major spending category such as food, housing, taxes, etc., estimate what they will be in retirement. Some categories of spending may go up, such as entertainment and healthcare. However, some will go down. For example, you will not be contributing to a 401K or IRA when you retire. You will not have Social Security or Medicare taxes coming out of your check if you don’t work. Your state and federal taxes should decrease. If you downsize your residence, your housing expenses such as utilities and property taxes should decline.
– Relocation: If you are planning to relocate to a different city when you retire, the cost-of-living in the new location may increase or decrease compared to your current residence. To get a handle on the cost-of-living in your new location compared to your current residence, go to one of the many on-line cost-of-living calculators.
STEP #3: Estimate the unknowns:
– Inflation: Inflation affects your cost-of-living. We don’t know with any certainty what it will be in the future. However, one good bet is to use the long-term average between 3.2%-4.0%.
– Investment Returns: Unless you plan to draw out your savings in retirement and stuff it in a mattress, you should earn a return on the balance. It is difficult to provide a specific percentage because it will vary with your mix of investments. However, you can research the internet for guidelines on the historic returns for each investment class you own and do an estimate of the returns you can expect.
– Lifespan: How long will you live in retirement? In other words, how long must your savings last? For an estimate of your expected lifespan, go to http://www.livingto100.com and complete the on-line questionnaire.
STEP #4: Bring all of the information you have gathered together to get an estimate of how well you are financially positioned for retirement. Typically, you will search out an on-line retirement financial calculator. Retirement financial calculators are very useful for assessing your financial readiness. However, the more accurate your assessment of your retirement income, expenses, and the unknowns, the more reliable the results. Don’t be overly optimistic. In this case, hedging your bets (being a little pessimistic) will probably work better for you. Also remember, as the assumptions change such as when you would like to retire, your savings balance, your social security benefits, etc. you should reassess.
STEP #5: Consider the uncertainties. Many on-line retirement financial calculators have relatively simple outputs. You put in your numbers and they come back with a specific number of years your savings will last. However, the reality is that given the uncertainties a specific number is likely to be inaccurate. The more sophisticated financial calculators use a statistical procedure known as “Monte Carlo” to estimate retirement financial readiness. Monte Carlo changes the question from “how long will my retirement savings last” to “what is the probability that it will last for various time periods. For example, what is the probability that your savings will last for 20 years, or 24 years, etc.? There are no certainties in the world. This is a much more realistic way of assessing your financial health.
Retirement financial planning can be complex and a little daunting. However, if you follow the five steps, you should be on better footing to answer the question of your retirement financial readiness.
Your Large Retirement Account – Too Much of a Good Thing?
As tax time approaches, we reach out to many clients recommending they make an annual contribution to a tax advantaged retirement account. Saving for retirement- or whatever that next phase of life may be- is generally the most important long-term goal for every investor. It takes discipline and commitment to accumulate the necessary savings for a comfortable and enjoyable retirement lifestyle.
Today, we are also tickled to be helping clients with a more surprising challenge- How do you manage taxes when you have done too good a job saving in tax-advantaged retirement accounts?
401Ks were launched in 1978 to supplement and eventually replace traditional pensions in the workplace. Many young workers heeded the best advice and worked to regularly contribute the maximum allowed, reducing current taxable income and saving for the future. The magic of compounding and a couple of very long bull markets have helped many people accumulate large, growing retirement accounts by their 50s. It is easy to think, “I have done everything right and I can watch this account still grow for many years.” However, that might not be the best approach.
The challenge is that traditional 401K plans and traditional IRAs require withdrawals starting at age 70 ½, and these withdrawals will be taxed as ordinary income – both the deposits you made as well as the growth of capital. This works out well if you find yourself in a low tax bracket in your retirement. Many successful savers today, however, are forced to make such large required withdrawals in their 70s that they find themselves paying high income taxes well into their later years.
In contrast, a Roth IRA only accepts after-tax contributions, but there never is a required withdrawal. Additionally, after age 59 1/2 all withdrawals that meet certain requirements are completely tax free- both your after-tax deposits as well as the growth.
What can you do to celebrate the great savings you have accumulated in that IRA or 401K, and still make some smart decisions to limit your tax liability in the future? Here are 4 steps to start now to help avoid high income taxes later in life:
- Make a Roth IRA contribution each year. If your annual income qualifies, you should be making a contribution to a Roth IRA. This year, the limit is $6,000 per person and $7,000 for those over age 50. If your earned income exceeds the limits, you may be able to make a “back door” contribution by making your deposit into a traditional IRA and then converting it to a Roth IRA.
- Switch to Roth 401k contributions instead of traditional contributions at work. Your Roth 401K is funded with after-tax contributions. That means they will no longer reduce your reported income on your W2 each year, but now these funds will grow tax deferred and when you leave your employer, you can roll them directly into a Roth IRA. Then you may choose to withdraw the funds entirely tax-free when necessary, or leave the funds untouched in the account, to grow for your heirs.
- Convert traditional IRAs in low income years. If you have stopped working or have a year with unusually low taxable income, it might be the perfect time to convert part or all of your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. You will pay ordinary income taxes on any amount in the traditional IRA that you convert to a Roth IRA.
- Take distributions or make partial IRA conversions. Even if you are in a high tax bracket, if you have a particularly large IRA today and you are over 59 1/2, you might consider taking small distributions each year starting early. Check with your accountant as to how much you might be able to withdraw (or convert) without pushing you into a new tax bracket. Sometimes, you might even be able to make a small withdrawal/conversion with little to no additional tax in the year. These small amounts can add up over time and help reduce future taxes.
Who would have thought you could “win the retirement game” but lose it all to taxes? When 401ks were first launched, everyone imagined a structure that could encourage savings and offer an income source later in life when a person’s taxes would be lower. Today, few of us expect that U.S. tax rates will be lower years from now. If you have done a great job saving on your company retirement plan or a traditional IRA, you now may be realizing you could be forced to withdraw hundreds of thousands per year one day- at the same or higher tax rates than you may be paying today. Consider these steps you can start now to manage those future taxes.
