The Money Supply, The Gold Standard and the Impending Doom

Scroll down the comments of any financial article published on Yahoo Finance and you will read predictions of impending economic disaster. These comments can be downright scary for anyone reading them no matter what their depth of economic knowledge is. I have to admit, after a comment reading session on Yahoo Finance I’m ready to sell every stock I own to invest my money in canned goods and ammunition. Not really! but… It does make me think! So instead of just taking a stand based on what I’ve heard or read, I decided to do just that… I decided to think!

One of the most discussed issues relating to the economy is the ever increasing money supply. Economist like Ron Paul and Peter Schiff make the argument that by increasing the money supply we the people are being indirectly taxed by the government. This argument makes a lot of sense. The first lesson taught in any economics class is that as the supply of something increases, the value decreases. This is one of the reasons why the value of the US dollar has decreased so much over the past decade. I remember back in 2002 when I was stationed in Okinawa, I could purchase 120 yen for $1.00. Today $1 will only purchase 74 yen. Now, there are other factors such as inflation that need to be taken into consideration in order to find the real exchange rate, but right now I’m sitting at a bar on the beach in Destin, FL. so I’m not about to break out my calculator and start drawing up charts.

The point of this article is not to come up with a conclusive decision, but to introduce the questions that I have about money supply; so here they are. If we were to go back to the gold standard how much gold should the dollar be backed by? How would foreign currencies be affected? Would they have to switch to the gold standard too? Since the economy is becoming more global everyday, would switching to the gold standard really even be beneficial? What about the money supply? According to many doom and gloom economist, printing money is bad. The question I have is about population growth? Shouldn’t the money supply grow at the same rate as the population? If we don’t increase the money supply at or above the rate of the population then wouldn’t we experience deflation? Of course we would!

Suppose there are 10 people in an economy and there are 10 dollars, then this would equal a dollar per person. Now suppose these 10 people made some babies that grew up and had some babies of their own. Now there would be say, 25 people in the economy but only 10 dollars. In this new economy with no increase in money supply, there would only be 40 cents per person. These people would still need the basic necessities to survive but they would have less money to purchase their basic needs. What would happen? What would happen is the dollar would get stronger and prices would drop. This is deflation. Isn’t deflation bad? If prices are decreasing then consumers are less willing to spend because their dollar is getting stronger by the day. Why spend a dollar today if you could buy more with the same dollar tomorrow?

Consumers would also be less willing to borrow. Why would they want to borrow just to pay the bank back with a stronger dollar later? Also, with deflationary pressure employers would have to decrease wages. People, which are the most important component of an economy would not react well to cut wages; so why would the economy? Is this what would happen in the real economy if we stopped increasing the money supply and backed it by gold? Okay, so we can just back the dollar by gold and increase the money supply at the rate of the population growth. Is this the answer? One thing I know for sure is that there would be thousands of new jobs in the gold mining industry.

For every dollar printed there would have to be an equal amount of gold mined. Now that I’m writing this I’m starting to wonder… What is the real value of gold anyway? I can’t eat it. It doesn’t serve well for clothing. Maybe we should just back the dollar with water. Then everyone would be living on the coast wouldn’t they?

Like I said, the point of this article was not to come up with a conclusive stand but to just introduce the questions that come to my mind when I’m in the thinking mood. I agree with a lot of what Peter Schiff and Ron Paul have to say, but I also agree with their counterparts like Paul Krugman and dare I say Ben Bernanke. I guess I’ll just try to make the most money I can in the economy that I am exposed to and hope that the economy will find a fair equilibrium no matter what decisions are made.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

A foreign direct investment (FDI) is an investment in the form of a controlling ownership in a business in one country by an entity based in another country. It is thus distinguished from foreign portfolio investment by a notion of direct control. In foreign portfolio investments an investor merely purchases equities of foreign-based companies.

Broadly, foreign direct investment includes “mergers and acquisitions, building new facilities, reinvesting profits earned from overseas operations and intra company loans”. In a narrow sense, foreign direct investment refers just to building new facility, a lasting management interest (10 percent or more of voting stock) in an enterprise operating in an economy other than that of the investor. FDI is the sum of equity capital, other long-term capital, and short-term capital as shown the balance of payments. FDI usually involves participation in management, joint-venture, transfer of technology and expertise. Stock of FDI is the net (i.e. outward FDI minus inward FDI) cumulative FDI for any given period. Direct investment excludes investment through purchase of shares.

Who can be a Foreign Investor?

A foreign direct investor may be classified in any sector of the economy and could be any one of the following:

  • An individual;
  • A group of related individuals;
  • An incorporated or unincorporated entity;
  • A public company or private company;
  • A group of related enterprises;
  • A government body;
  • An estate (law), trust or other societal organization; or
  • Any combination of the above.

How can a Foreign Investor invest his funds?

The foreign direct investor may acquire voting power of an enterprise in an economy through any of the following methods:

  • By incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary or company anywhere.
  • By acquiring shares in an associated enterprise.
  • Through a merger or an acquisition of an unrelated enterprise.
  • Participating in an equity joint venture with another investor or enterprise.

FDI incentives:

Foreign direct investment incentives may take the following forms:

  • low corporate tax and individual income tax rates
  • tax holidays
  • other types of tax concessions
  • preferential tariffs
  • special economic zones
  • EPZ – Export Processing Zones
  • Bonded warehouses
  • Maquiladoras
  • investment financial subsidies
  • free land or land subsidies
  • relocation & expatriation
  • infrastructure subsidies
  • R&D support
  • Energy
  • derogation from regulations (usually for very large projects)
  • by excluding the internal investment to get a profited downstream.

Corporate Structures:

Various Corporate structures are available for setting up a place of business. There are three (03) ways, whereby, a foreign company may have its presence in the country:

  1. Liaison Office;
  2. Branch Office; and
  3. Locally incorporated subsidiary

Security of Foreign Investment:

Legislative Protection: Several laws provide protection to foreign investors/investment.

Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs): Bilateral Agreements on Promotion and Protection of Investment (46 countries) provide the following:

  • The Contracting Parties shall encourage investments in their respective territories by investors of the other Contracting Parties.
  • Non-discrimination between local investors and foreign investors.
  • Equal/non-discriminatory treatment in case of compensation for losses owing to war, other armed conflicts or a state of national emergency.
  • Free transfer of investments, and income deriving therefrom including profits, dividends, interest income, proceeds of sales or liquidation, repayments of loans, salaries, wages and other compensation, etc.
  • A dispute settlement mechanism to settle any dispute between the countries with respect to the interpretation of the respective agreement and a dispute settlement procedure to settle any dispute between a host country and an investor of the other country.
Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act

In 1980, Congress enacted the Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act (FIRPTA), 26 U.S.C.S. 1445. The law provides that if a seller of real property is a “foreign person,” the buyer must withhold a tax equal to 10% of the gross purchase price, unless an exemption applies under the law.

A “foreign person” is a non-resident alien individual, a foreign corporation not treated as a domestic corporation, or a foreign partnership, trust or estate. A resident alien is not considered a foreign person under the law.

Exemptions to FIRPTA

There are a number of exemptions to FIRPTA. A transaction is exempt if:

  • the seller of real property furnishes a non-foreign affidavit stating under penalty of perjury that the seller is not a foreign person
  • the transaction involves the transfer of a property acquired for use as the buyer’s residence and the amount realized is not greater than $300,000
  • the seller obtains a “qualifying statement” from the Internal Revenue Service stating that no withholding will be required

Obtaining Legal Counsel

In connection with any real estate sale involving a foreign investor the buyer and the seller should consider making a specific agreement with regard to FIRPTA compliance. The expertise of a real estate attorney may be helpful to avoid complications that may otherwise arise at the last minute and delay the closing.  As always, when dealing with the Internal Revenue Service, it is important to proceed with an abundance of caution, as “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Student Loan Consolidation

Student loans function as a vital financial assistance for students who require help with paying for educational expenses. However, once college is over, most students find themselves struggling with their debt. With several loans from multiple lenders, students often have to work overtime to pay off the debt from each lender every month. The only solution to this issue lies in student loan consolidation. Consolidation of the debt helps students pay towards one loan as opposed to several liabilities.

The Concept

Student loan consolidation refers to consolidating or putting together all the different student loans into one loan. This single loan will be from one lender and with a single repayment pattern. It is similar in concept to refinancing of home mortgage payments. Once the student loan is consolidated, all remaining balances across current student loans get paid off. The entire balance remaining is then rolled over into a consolidated loan. This means that at the end of it, the student needs to pay for only one loan instead of several loans each month. It is worth noting that parents as well as students can consolidate their existing loans.

Lower Interest Rate

There are several benefits offered by consolidation, which makes it a suitable option for students struggling with debt. One of the first benefits of such consolidation is that the interest rate is usually locked in at a significantly lower rate compared to before. This lower rate can help the student save literally hundreds of dollars in the process. The other benefit of consolidating all loans into one single package is that it reduces the hassle of having to pay towards several different loans.

Flexible Repayment

Such consolidated loans come along with flexible terms of repayment, which is a huge advantage to students with limited financial resources. There are no applicable fees or penalties should the student decide to prepay the due amount. This is in sharp contrast to conventional student loans, which have a penalty charge in case of prepayment. In addition, with such consolidated loans, there is no need for any credit checks and neither is there a requirement for co-signers. Hence, such loans come with fewer strings attached and lesser formalities involved.

Method of Interest Calculation

The rate of interest for the consolidation gets calculated through averaging interest rates applicable across existing individual student loans. This rate is then rounded off to the nearest 1/8th of 1%. The maximum applicable rate is 8.25%. It is easy to get the applicable interest rate by visiting any of the lender sites. These sites have online calculators to estimate the rate. Otherwise, it is also possible to ask for a no obligation quote to compare the rates across different rates.

It is best to obtain loan consolidation during the grace period of 6 months or once the loans are being repaid. Ideally, consolidating during the 5th month in the grace period is the best time. In this way, the student need not lose the grace period and receive a low competitive rate for his or her loan.

