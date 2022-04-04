Theater review: Electrifying “Jelly’s Last Jam” illuminates complexities of jazz genius Jelly Roll Morton

It’s become a frequent fallback for Broadway and Hollywood in recent years: Tell the life story of a popular musician, populate the score with all their biggest hits, and, voila, you have a cash cow.

The problem with too many of them is that they aren’t really strong stories, seeming too often like staged Wikipedia entries with music.

Such is not the case with “Jelly’s Last Jam,” a 1992 musical that chronicles a life too far back to inspire theatergoers’ nostalgia: That of Jelly Roll Morton, a musician you probably only know if you have a working knowledge of jazz history.

Yet his is a fascinating life to examine, something that playwright George C. Wolfe does through a lens of racial identity, dancing the early-20th-century story to life with Morton’s music, lent lyrics by Susan Birkenhead.

It’s hard to imagine the story being told with more eloquence, energy and entertainment value than is delivered in Theater Latte Da’s exciting new production of the musical. A cast of 11 and a five-piece band not only create an electrifying atmosphere within the intimate confines of Northeast Minneapolis’ Ritz Theater, but remind us that there’s such a thing as a thought-provoking musical biography that can summon up joy yet also ask you to confront discomfiting truths.

“Jelly’s Last Jam” does so with a lot of outstanding singing and dancing. Under the direction of Kelli Foster Warder, it’s both slickly staged and so full of enthusiasm that most audience members may be helpless to resist its seductive spirit.

It’s also timely in its particular take on the American obsession with stratification according to skin tone. In the case of Jelly Roll Morton, the jazz pianist and bandleader came from a New Orleans culture that called itself “Creole,” keeping its African ancestry at arm’s length and emphasizing the French.

For young Morton, that meant classical piano training, but he was soon drawn to the blues and other swinging sounds pealing from the city’s bars and bordellos, where he secured his first professional gigs in early adolescence.

Latte Da’s production is propelled by scintillating solo songs from throughout the cast, thrilling tap dance-based production numbers, and a magnetic performance by Reese Britts. His swaggering take on Morton is captivating, showing Britts to be a “triple threat” bound for great things with his acting, dancing and singing skills.

But Morton is a prickly protagonist. The classism and racism accrued in his Creole upbringing blends with the bitterness at being shunned by his family to shape an insecure but arrogant egotist who lashes out at all who lend him support.

Among them are Alexcia Thompson as a love interest and business partner with a sweet, soulful voice ideal for balladry, and Dwight Xaveir Leslie, who offers an engaging blend of warmth and chills as a Black compadre bearing the brunt of Morton’s bigotry.

As the jazzman is led through his life by a purgatorial curator, Chimney Man — portrayed with booming authority by Andre Shoals — we’re treated to solos from two distinctively voiced contraltos, Cynthia Jones-Taylor and Deidre Cochran, and some expressive solo tapping from Time Brickey, most memorably during a second-act dark night of the songwriting soul when he acts as Morton’s muse, suffering his rejection like everyone else.

With music overseen by Sanford Moore and executed with ample swing by pianist Tommy Barbarella and band, it’s a colorfully costumed show (courtesy of Jarrod Barnes) that left me wishing that all musical biographies were this insightful and exciting.

Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities freelance writer. Reach him at [email protected]

Theater Latte Da’s ‘Jelly’s Last Jam’