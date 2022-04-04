These controversial and canceled celebs could win a Grammy this year

News
Illinois state trooper wounds man suspected in Collinsville slayings
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected in the slayings of two women in southwestern Illinois has been shot and wounded by a state police trooper following a vehicle chase.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the women’s bodies were found Saturday morning outside a home in Collinsville, about 83 miles south of Springfield.
State police say local officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle about 1 p.m. Saturday near Hillsboro. The vehicle became disabled about 1:50 p.m. and stopped near Pana.
State police said the driver was shot after pointing a weapon at a trooper. He was being treated Saturday at an area hospital. The trooper was not hurt.
Details about the slayings in Collinsville were not released.
