Twins’ Sonny Gray perfect in first and last major league spring start

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sonny Gray’s first major league start as a Minnesota Twin was, in a word, perfect.

No, actually.

Gray, whose first start this spring came in a minor league game earlier in the week, threw four perfect innings on Sunday in the Twins’ 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Hammond Stadium.

“The whole thing that I wanted to do was just attack the zone, force early contact and just attack the zone, attack the zone, attack the zone, be aggressive, pitch aggressive. And that was all we wanted to do today,” Gray said. “We had a good plan going in, but just attack, attack, attack. We did that.”

Gray was efficient and in command, stretching out to 48 pitches in his start. Thirty five of his pitches were strikes, and he got whiffs on 10, striking out six in the process. He was so good, in fact, that he considered pitching out of the stretch late in his outing just to get the feel of it.

The righty minimized nearly all hard contact against him and cruised through his start seemingly with ease. He said he thought he could have thrown deeper into the game, but he realized with where he was at in his build up that that wouldn’t have been the smart thing to do.

Gray has tracked behind other Twins starters in his ramp up, and the Twins have been careful not to rush the 32-year-old along since his arrival in camp. Gray was acquired on March 13 in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

“It was somewhat quick for me, if we’re being honest,” Gray said of spring training. “However, having said that, it didn’t feel quick because we tried to take the days and use the days to our advantage. (I) talked to Rocco (Baldelli) and (pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) the very first day I got here. It’s like, ‘We’re not going to rush this thing. Just take the days. Just take the days. Build on the days. Wherever you’re at once the season starts, it’s going to be where you’re at.’”

Gray, whose last start came on Monday, could have pitched on normal rest on Saturday. Instead, he opted for an extra day of rest, which took him out of the conversation for Opening Day, a start many believed would be his.

“In the back of my head, I’m like, ‘OK, you want to pitch that first game. You want to do this,’ ” Gray said. “But then it becomes a time when you’re doing it and it’s like you’ve got to take the days when you can get them, and it just worked out that to get an extra day this week, I now have an extra day before I pitch in the regular season and then have another extra day. With it being a little quicker of a spring, (I) just thought it was probably smarter to do over that long haul.”

Though the Twins haven’t made any announcements on how they will line up their rotation aside from Joe Ryan starting on Opening Day, that would seemingly put Gray in a position to make his first start of the season in the team’s second game against the Mariners.

And his manager believes he’s ready — even if Gray (and others) will still be building up once the season gets underway.

“He looks like a guy ready to go pitch and ready to face major-league hitters once the season starts,” Baldelli said. “Coming into camp and not knowing exactly when he’d be up to full speed to this point, it’s a pretty impressive ascension. He looked fantastic.”