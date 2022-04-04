News
Twins’ Sonny Gray perfect in first and last major league spring start
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sonny Gray’s first major league start as a Minnesota Twin was, in a word, perfect.
No, actually.
Gray, whose first start this spring came in a minor league game earlier in the week, threw four perfect innings on Sunday in the Twins’ 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Hammond Stadium.
“The whole thing that I wanted to do was just attack the zone, force early contact and just attack the zone, attack the zone, attack the zone, be aggressive, pitch aggressive. And that was all we wanted to do today,” Gray said. “We had a good plan going in, but just attack, attack, attack. We did that.”
Gray was efficient and in command, stretching out to 48 pitches in his start. Thirty five of his pitches were strikes, and he got whiffs on 10, striking out six in the process. He was so good, in fact, that he considered pitching out of the stretch late in his outing just to get the feel of it.
The righty minimized nearly all hard contact against him and cruised through his start seemingly with ease. He said he thought he could have thrown deeper into the game, but he realized with where he was at in his build up that that wouldn’t have been the smart thing to do.
Gray has tracked behind other Twins starters in his ramp up, and the Twins have been careful not to rush the 32-year-old along since his arrival in camp. Gray was acquired on March 13 in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.
“It was somewhat quick for me, if we’re being honest,” Gray said of spring training. “However, having said that, it didn’t feel quick because we tried to take the days and use the days to our advantage. (I) talked to Rocco (Baldelli) and (pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) the very first day I got here. It’s like, ‘We’re not going to rush this thing. Just take the days. Just take the days. Build on the days. Wherever you’re at once the season starts, it’s going to be where you’re at.’”
Gray, whose last start came on Monday, could have pitched on normal rest on Saturday. Instead, he opted for an extra day of rest, which took him out of the conversation for Opening Day, a start many believed would be his.
“In the back of my head, I’m like, ‘OK, you want to pitch that first game. You want to do this,’ ” Gray said. “But then it becomes a time when you’re doing it and it’s like you’ve got to take the days when you can get them, and it just worked out that to get an extra day this week, I now have an extra day before I pitch in the regular season and then have another extra day. With it being a little quicker of a spring, (I) just thought it was probably smarter to do over that long haul.”
Though the Twins haven’t made any announcements on how they will line up their rotation aside from Joe Ryan starting on Opening Day, that would seemingly put Gray in a position to make his first start of the season in the team’s second game against the Mariners.
And his manager believes he’s ready — even if Gray (and others) will still be building up once the season gets underway.
“He looks like a guy ready to go pitch and ready to face major-league hitters once the season starts,” Baldelli said. “Coming into camp and not knowing exactly when he’d be up to full speed to this point, it’s a pretty impressive ascension. He looked fantastic.”
Twins’ roster comes into clearer focus after Sunday moves
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins clarified their roster picture on Sunday, making another round of cuts that trimmed the number of players remaining in camp down to 32.
That number includes reliever Cody Stashak, who manager Rocco Baldelli said on Sunday would not be one of the 28 players breaking camp with the team as he deals with bicep tendonitis.
Before Sunday’s game, in which the Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 at Hammond Stadium, the club optioned reliever Jovani Moran to Triple-A and reassigned starter Devin Smeltzer, who had thrown 11 scoreless innings this spring, and outfielder Jake Cave. After the game, righty Jake Faria was reassigned. All four will begin the year with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.
The moves leave the Twins with 17 pitchers — 16 healthy — in camp. All but Danny Coulombe are currently on the 40-man roster. The Twins are expected to break with either 15 or 16 arms. If it’s 16, the pitching staff is set. If it’s 15, the choice could come down to Coulombe and Jhon Romero.
If the Twins opt to go with 15 pitchers, they could choose to carry José Godoy, who remains in camp and would be the third catcher on the roster, joining Ryan Jeffers and Gary Sánchez.
The Twins currently have three position players remaining in camp who are not guaranteed of a spot: outfielders Brent Rooker and Kyle Garlick, and infielder Daniel Robertson.
The remaining roster spot is expected to go to a fourth outfielder. Last year, the choice also came down to Rooker and Garlick, both of whom were on the 40-man roster. The Twins opted for Garlick. This time around, Rooker is currently on the 40-man roster, and Garlick is not.
“We have a pretty good idea of who’s going to be on the roster right now,” Baldelli said. “Some of those players, we’ve started to tell … and some of them we haven’t been able to talk to yet for multiple reasons. And we still have a couple of things that we’re still deciding upon.”
STASHAK INJURED
Stashak has not pitched in a Grapefruit League game since March 26, and Baldelli said he would remain in Fort Myers when the team heads north. Baldelli said Stashak’s bicep tendinitis has been going on “for a while now.”
“(It) is going to set him back. Just how far back, we’re not sure. We’re just going to keep assessing him,” Baldelli said. “It’s something that was affecting him as he was throwing in the ‘pen, too, and something we had to get taken care of.”
Stashak missed most of the 2021 season, placed on the injured list on June 8 with a back injury. He pitched in 15 games in the majors before then, posting a 6.89 earned-run average.
RADCLIFF HONORED
Twins vice president of baseball personnel Mike Radcliff was honored before the game for his induction into the Killebrew Root Beer Professional Scouts Hall of Fame. Radcliff has nearly 40 years in scouting, 35 of which have come with the Twins.
“(It’s) always an honor to be recognized by your peers,” Radcliff said. “Anytime anybody wants to take the time to recognize a scout, I’m all about that. So it’s very cool. In particular, the association with Harmon Killebrew, one of the all-time greats here and maybe the greatest person to ever don a Twins uniform along with being a great player. So it has special meaning.”
BRIEFLY
Baldelli said he hadn’t gotten any new information on Alex Kirilloff (knee) besides the fact the Twins were continuing to assess and treat him. Kirilloff left Saturday’s game with mild knee soreness. … Byron Buxton hit a pair of doubles in Sunday’s game and is now hitting .433 with a 1.485 OPS this spring. … Miguel Sanó hit his second home run of the spring and drove in three runs in the win.
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
By ADAM BEAM
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Six people were killed and 12 injured before dawn Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city, the police chief said.
Three of those killed were women and three were men, Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters. Sgt. Zach Eaton, a police department spokesman, said investigators believe there were at least two shooters.
The suspects were still at large and authorities said they had recovered at least firearm and were reviewing video footage posted to social media that showed what appeared to be an altercation before the gunfire erupted.
Detectives were trying to determine the sequence of events before the shooting and Eaton said they “don’t know if that fight actually lead to the shooting.”
A police camera captured part of the shooting, Lester said, and investigators have located hundreds of pieces of evidence. A stolen handgun was found at the scene that Lester described as “really complex and complicated.”
The crime scene stretched across multiple city blocks, with dozens of blue and yellow evidence markers dotting the pavement. Several of those who were wounded battled life-threatening gunshot injuries in hospitals.
Kelsey Schar was staying on the fourth floor of Citizen Hotel when she said she heard gunshots and saw flashes in the dark. She walked to the window and “saw a guy running and just shooting,” Schar told The Associated Press in an interview.
Her friend, Madalyn Woodard, said she saw a crowd in the street scatter amid the gunfire and a girl who appeared to have been shot in the arm laying on the ground. Security guards from a nearby nightclub rushed to help the girl with what looked like napkins to try to stanch the bleeding.
A video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of rapid gunfire in the city of about 525,000 located 75 miles (120 kilometers) from San Francisco.
The area where the violence occurred on the outskirts of the city’s main entertainment district is packed with restaurants and bars. Nightclubs close at 2 a.m. and it’s normal for streets to be full of people at that hour.
The district is anchored by the Golden One Center that attracts big-name concerts and is home to the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. City officials have invested heavily in the area to promote development in the area.
“This morning our city has a broken heart,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “We don’t know all the facts but we know there were mass casualties in a very short amount of time.”
Officers were patrolling the area near the shooting site two blocks from the Capitol at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene, Lester told reporters. They found a large crowd gathered and six people dead in the street.
Twelve other people were also shot and wounded in the melee and at least four of them suffered critical injuries, said officials. Police urged witnesses or anyone with recordings of the shooting to contact police.
“We’re asking for the public’s help in helping us to identify the suspects in this,” Lester said.
Pop duo Aly & AJ performed Saturday at Sacramento’s Crest Theatre and their tour bus was caught in the gunfire, the musicians said on Twitter. No one in their touring group was hurt, the tweet said.
Sunday’s violence was the third time in the U.S. this year that at least six people have been killed in a mass shooting, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. And it was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks.
On Feb. 28, a father killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself in a church during a weekly supervised visitation. David Mora, 39, was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon, even though he was under a restraining order that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, who represents the area where the shooting happened, said she’s fielded phone calls reporting many violent incidents in her district during her 15 months in office.
Valenzuela cried at a news conference as she told reporters that the latest phone call woke her up at 2:30 a.m. Sunday with details about the latest tragedy.
“I’m heartbroken and I’m outraged,” she said. “Our community deserves better than this.”
The city’s downtown development effort was working until the pandemic hit and forced many businesses to close, according to Grant Gorman, a bartender who lives near the place the shooting happened.
“Just when we were reaching some semblance of it being a bustling downtown area that was safe and we had a bunch of open businesses to go to, the pandemic hit it and just crushed it,” Gorman said.
Steinberg, the mayor, said in recent years it “has been a very difficult time in downtown Sacramento and Sacramento as a whole.”
He added that the shooting “gives pause to our entire community” but urged people to continue visiting the area despite the recent violence.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that his administration was working closely with law enforcement officials.
“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief,” he said.
Kay Harris, 32, told AP she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother Sergio Harris had been killed. She said she thought he had been at the London nightclub, which is near the shooting.
Harris said she has been to the club a few times and described it as a place for “the younger crowd.” She spent the morning circling the block waiting for news.
“Very much so a senseless, violent act,” she said.
Pamela Harris, Sergio Harris’ mother, told The Sacramento Bee the family has not heard from him yet.
“We just want to know what happened to him,” Pamela Harris told the newspaper. “Not knowing anything is just hard to face.”
Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.
“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’“ he said.
__
Associated Press writers David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, and Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have released more information on Saturday’s murders in Collinsville.
Sisters Jamie and Jessica Joiner were shot and killed outside of a home in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road around 10:30 a.m., according to Major Jeff Connor, commander of the Major Case Squad. Jamie’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Cobb, was arrested in connection with the murders.
Major Connor said police responded to 911 calls about a disturbance at the home and that’s when they discovered the bodies of Jamie, 30, and Jessica, 34. They also found a dog at the home that been shot and killed as well.
Jamie had been living at the home with Cobb and was in the process of moving out. Jessica flew into town from California the day before in order to help her sister with the move, Connor said.
Investigators were able to track Cobb to a general location using his phone, Connor said. Police spotted Cobb’s vehicle around 1 p.m. heading north on Route 127 near Hillsboro. Officers attempted to pull Cobb over but he sped off, prompting a pursuit. Illinois State Police joined the chase, which crossed Route 16 and then onto Route 51.
Cobb’s vehicle was damaged and came to a stop around 1:50 p.m. on Route 51 north of Pana, Illinois. Illinois State Police claim Cobb got out of his vehicle and was shot after pointing a gun at a trooper.
Cobb was taken to an area hospital.
This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.
