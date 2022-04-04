News
Twitter removes trans activist's video with J.K. Rowling 'death threat'
Without a role, Heat’s Oladipo shows he still can get on a roll
The compliments seemingly fell on deaf ears. To Victor Oladipo, Sunday night’s 21 points against the Toronto Raptors were more ordinary than extraordinary.
That, to the former All-Star guard, made his performance in the Miami Heat’s victory at Scotiabank Arena a case of simply playing to form.
“This is what I’m used to,” he said. “So it’s nothing spectacular or anything like that. It’s just, this is who I am.”
While it assuredly was who he used to be during his time with the Indiana Pacers, it was a dramatic breakthrough considering where he had stood in his comeback from May quadriceps surgery, having been shuffled out of the rotation just a week ago.
But with Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent given Sunday off as the Heat completed the back-to-back set that opened with Saturday night’s victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, the opportunity was there.
And was seized.
“I found out [Sunday] morning,” Oladipo said of a role that had him on the court for 27:27, his longest stint since making his season debut March 7, “and I was just ready to play.”
While Oladipo downplayed a performance that included 6-of-9 shooting on 3-pointers, tying his career high for conversions, teammates were impressed.
“It’s just like everybody else here,” guard Max Strus said. “He fits the mold of who we are in Miami and the culture that we’ve built here. And it’s an opportunity.”
Oladipo, who turns 30 next month, had been held out of the previous three games, with Sunday his first action since March 26.
“You know he’s hungry,” Strus said, “and coming back from rehabbing his injury and wants to prove that he can still play, which he can, obviously, as he showed [Sunday] and other nights, as well.
“He just took advantage of his opportunity and knew his name was going to be called and was ready for it. And we were happy to see that.”
Only Tyler Herro played more bench minutes Sunday.
“It was amazing to see what he did,” said assistant coach Chris Quinn, who guided the team Sunday with coach Erik Spoelstra entering NBA health-and-safety protocols earlier in the day. “You know, these are things we have seen daily, behind the scenes. It’s the hard work. It’s the grit. It’s the grind.
“Obviously coming off of what he came off injury-wise and for him to get to this point, it’s still part of the process of him becoming what he can be.”
In other words, no guarantees, with Butler and Vincent expected back for Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena.
“I just got to keep getting better, keep improving, taking it one day at a time,” Oladipo said.
For now, it’s about doing what he can when he can.
“It’s just been focused on improving,” he said. “Can’t really control the circumstance or what goes on. But I can control my mindset, what I got going on.
“So that’s what I was focused on. And when my number was called [Sunday], I was ready.”
Man fatally shot during reported St. Paul break-in ID’d as 33-year-old
Police identified on Monday a man fatally shot in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway area as a 33-year-old.
Kaleef L. Barnes, of St. Paul, died in the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue on Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call about 1:40 a.m.
A 56-year-old man told police that Barnes, who was his daughter’s boyfriend, kicked in the front door of their apartment and threatened her, a police spokesperson said Friday. The man reported he had shot Barnes.
Police took the 56-year-old to headquarters for questioning Friday and released him pending further investigation.
A complete breakdown of Heat’s path to NBA playoff seeding (2-1 and they’re guaranteed No. 1)
With the NBA having the courtesy to step aside Monday night to leave the basketball stage to North Carolina and Kansas, it allows a reset of where the Heat stand in the race among four teams for the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.
To put into perspective just how unsettled the playoff picture stands in the Eastern Conference, consider that the Heat at the moment could play any one of six possible opponents when the first round of the playoffs open the weekend of April 16-17: Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets or Brooklyn Nets.
And then consider that because the play-in tournament to determine the Nos. 7-8 seeds (who will play the Nos. 1-2 seeds) will not be concluded until just over a day before the start of the postseason, clarity on a first-round opponent could be a long way off.
So getting a read on where the Heat stand in their playoff race might be less of a puzzle then determining the opponent at the start of the playoff road for Erik Spoelstra and his team.
For the Heat, the simple math is this: Produce a 2-1 finish to the season, and No. 1 in the East is theirs, regardless of any other outside result.
“We don’t really pay attention to that,” guard Max Strus said of the race for the top over this final week. “We don’t talk about it too much. All we really care about is winning games. And when the dust settles, wherever we land at, we’ll be all right, and we’ll go from there.
“We don’t really pay attention to it. And no matter where we’re at at the end of the year, we’re ready for the playoffs and ready to compete, no matter what seed we are.”
To that end, a breakdown of the teams chasing the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference as Sunday’s night approaches:
No. 1 Miami Heat
Record: 51-28
Head-to-head: 2-2 vs. Bucks; 1-2 vs. Celtics; 2-2 vs. 76ers.
Conference record (second tiebreaker): 33-16.
Schedule: Tuesday vs. Hornets; Friday vs. Hawks; Sunday at Magic.
Current playoff matchup: Vs. No. 8 Hawks (play-in team).
Comment: With two victories in their final three games, the Heat are the No. 1 seed regardless of any outside results.
Because of the schedules of their competition, it is possible that with a victory Tuesday over visiting Charlotte, the Heat could clinch the No. 1 seed before taking the court Friday against Atlanta in their home finale.
No. 2 Boston Celtics
Record: 49-30.
Head-to-head: 2-1 vs. Heat; 2-1 vs. Bucks (one remaining); 2-2 vs. 76ers.
Conference record: 32-18.
Schedule: Wednesday at Bulls; Thursday at Bucks; Sunday at Grizzlies.
Current playoff matchup: Vs. No. 7 Cavaliers (play-in team).
Comment: If the Heat go 1-2 and the Celtics close 3-0, Boston will gain the No. 1 seed by virtue of taking the season series 2-1.
But it also is difficult to envision Boston pushing its rotation players in the back-to-back road set on Wednesday in Chicago and Thursday in Milwaukee. That could make 51-31 the Celtics’ best likely finish, particularly with their final three on the road.
No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks
Record: 48-30.
Head-to-head: 2-2 vs. Heat; 1-2 vs. Celtics (one remaining); 2-1 vs. 76ers.
Conference record: 30-18.
Schedule: Tuesday at Bulls; Thursday vs. Celtics; Friday at Pistons; Sunday at Cavaliers.
Current playoff matchup: Vs. No. 6 Raptors.
Comment: If the Heat go 1-2 to close at 52-30, the Bucks could tie by winning out. In that case the Heat and Bucks would close with identical 34-18 conference records. That would take it to the next tiebreaker of record vs. the 10 East teams in the playoffs/play-in.
The Bucks also would win a three-team tiebreaker involving the Heat and 76ers.
No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers
Record: 48-30.
Head-to-head: 2-2 vs. Heat; 1-2 vs. Bucks; 2-2 vs. Celtics.
Conference record: 29-19.
Schedule: Tuesday at Pacers; Thursday at Raptors; Saturday vs. Pacers; Sunday vs. Pistons.
Current playoff matchup: Vs. No. 5 Bulls.
Comment: As against the Bucks, if the Heat close 1-2, the 76ers could tie by closing 4-0. However, that still would leave the Heat with a one-game edge in conference tiebreaker (Heat would close at 34-18 vs. East with a 1-2 finish, 76ers at 33-19 with a 4-0 finish).
The only way for the 76ers to pass the Heat for No. 1 would be the Heat closing 0-3 and the 76ers 4-0.
NBA overall race
The Heat (51-28) would play as the road team in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns (62-16) and Memphis Grizzlies (55-23), and also could play as the road team against the Golden State Warriors (50-29) and Dallas Mavericks (49-30). The Warriors have clinched the tiebreaker over the Heat.
