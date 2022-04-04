News
UCF’s Alec Holler becoming leader for tight end room
Last spring, UCF tight end Alec Holler had yet to make a name for himself on the field.
The Winter Park native soon changed that earning a scholarship over the summer and catching 19 passes for 192 yards with 3 touchdowns in Gus Malzahn’s first year in Orlando.
Holler had gone from walk-on special teams player to lead tight end starting eight times while playing in every game for the Knights.
Another change in his UCF career is underway this spring.
“I feel like I’m taking more of a leadership role in the tight room,” Holler said.
Although Holler has been at UCF the longest compared to the rest of the tight ends on the roster, he’s joined this season by another tight end with plenty of experience — Kemore Gamble, a transfer from the University of Florida.
Gamble came to UCF for his final season of college football after 5 seasons in Gainesville.
“He’s explosive and super athletic,” Holler said about Gamble. “He’s a great pass-catcher and is going to be physical.”
Gamble caught 4 touchdowns last season, which was tied for the most on the team with receiver Jacob Copeland, and finished third in receiving with 31 catches for 414 yards. He averaged 13.5 yards per reception.
“He’s going to be a great addition to the tight end room,” Holler said.
As Holler is teaching the ins and outs of UCF’s offense to Gamble, Holler is learning parts of the game from his new teammate as well.
“He’s actually helped me a lot with some route-running and some stuff that I’ve never thought of before,” Holler said.
Another new face to the tight end group is true freshman Grant Stevens — an early enrollee from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach who caught 17 passes for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns his senior season.
“He’s kind of similar to Kemore,” Holler on Stevens. “He’s a great route-runner. We’re still working on learning the offense and stuff like that because he’s [supposed to be] still in high school.”
Holler sees a bright future for Stevens.
“He’s going to be a great player,” Holler said. “I think he can really be the future of the tight end room.”
As Holler becomes a leader this spring for Stevens and Gamble as well the rest of the group, he’s working to improve himself.
Holler said he’s trying to put on more muscle and be more physical of a blocker. Holler said he weighs 240 pounds and has put on 5 of 6 since the end of last season.
“I’m very technical with my footwork but I need to be able to displace dudes to be able to get holes open for [Isaiah] Bowser, Johnny [Richardson], and all of the other running backs,” he said.
Holler works under tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Brian Blackmon, who is a role model for him.
“He’s someone I can sit down with and talk about life or football,” Holler said. “He’s really good about teaching the little things, like the footwork. He fits me really well as a coach. I love working with him.”
With Blackmon guiding the group and Holler establishing himself as a leader, Holler feels confident about the direction of the tight ends.
“I think the tight end room has made huge steps this spring,” Holler said. “Everyone’s been playing at a different level.”
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
()
News
Man shot Saturday night in Minneapolis dies of injuries
A 27-year-old man shot in Minneapolis Saturday night died of his injuries on Sunday, police said.
Officers responding to reports of shots fired about 10 p.m. Saturday found a man who had run into the backyard of a residence in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue after being shot. Police said he died at the hospital Sunday.
Investigators later found evidence that he had been shot on the same block. No arrests have been made.
The man’s death is the city’s 18th homicide this year.
News
Black Violin show at Ordway postponed Sunday due to travel delays
Sunday night’s performance by Black Violin at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed after company members experienced travel complications and were unable to make it to St. Paul in time for the concert, the theater announced Sunday afternoon.
Guests will be notified when a new performance date is finalized.
News
1 dead, 5 injured in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police on Sunday were investigating multiple shootings overnight that left one man dead and five people injured in four separate incidents.
Police say two people are in custody.
The first shooting was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. About 30 minutes later, police responded to reports of gunfire and found a 27-year-old man who was seriously injured from gunshot wounds. He died Sunday at a hospital.
The third incident involved a fight outside a business shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police found a man with non-life threatening injures, but his care was made more difficult by a large and unruly crowd. A suspect was arrested in that shooting.
The fourth shooting was reported about 2:20 a.m., when officers discovered a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Another woman suspected in the shooting was arrested, police said.
While investigating that scene, police say two men with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at a hospital in private vehicles. Police did not specify how they were related to the shooting.
Officials have not said if any of the shootings were related.
UCF’s Alec Holler becoming leader for tight end room
Barbados Investment Property – Barbados Property Offers A Great Return On Investment
Explained: Home EMI Calculators and All You Need to Know About Them
Man shot Saturday night in Minneapolis dies of injuries
Black Violin show at Ordway postponed Sunday due to travel delays
Failing to Update Retirement Plans – How to Avoid IRS Plan Disqualification & Penalties by Using VCP
How Mutual Fund Distributor Is Different From an Investment Advisor?
A Finance Approval Can Be a Moving Target
1 dead, 5 injured in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis
These controversial and canceled celebs could win a Grammy this year
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3