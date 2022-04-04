Finance
Venture Capital Business Loans Commercial Loans Merchant, Investment And Commercial Banks
Venture capital is provided by Merchant banks, Investment banks, Private banks, Fund managers and Trust managers.
Venture capital is money provided by professionals who invest alongside management in young, rapidly growing companies that have the potential to develop into significant economic contributors. Venture capital is an important source of equity for start-up companies.
Professionally managed venture capital firms generally are private partnerships or closely-held corporations funded by private and public pension funds, endowment funds, foundations, corporations, wealthy individuals, foreign investors, and the venture capitalists themselves.
Remember banks and investment companies want to lend money, so do not be afraid to approach them!
Investment banks help companies and governments and their agencies to raise money by issuing and selling securities in the primary market.They assist public and private corporations in raising funds in the capital markets (both equity and debt), as well as in providing strategic advisory services for mergers, acquisitions and other types of financial transactions.
Investment banks also act as intermediaries in trading for clients. Investment banks differ from commercial banks, which take deposits and make commercial and retail loans. In recent years, however, the lines between the two types of structures have blurred, especially as commercial banks have offered more investment banking services.
A merchant bank is a traditional term for an Investment Bank. It can also be used to describe the private equity activities of banking.
Commercial banking can also refer to a bank or a division of a bank that mostly deals with deposits and loans from corporations or large businesses, as opposed to normal individual members of the public.
The Best ROI for a Teen Driver Monitoring Device and Fostering Cooperation
Car crashes are the leading cause of death for US teens. Sixty-one percent of teen passengers are killed while riding with a teen driver. In response to those two statements, most US states and territories have adopted GDL laws. GDL is the acronym for Graduated Driver Licensing. While GDL is no guarantee your teen will avoid being cited or injured in a crash, there are ways that help evaluate the teen driver’s maturity and experience that may increase his or her safety.
Monitoring Devices
Using ‘technology’ to monitor teen driving behavior is not optimum because it only tells you where the teen is located and nothing about the teen’s driving behavior. Old-fashioned hands-on supervision returns better ROI! (Return on investment)There are a number of teen driver monitoring devices and services available.
- Monitoring ‘services’ i.e. a bumper sticker asking for a report on the teen’s driving behavior and reported through a specified email address or phone number
- GPS devices connected with the teen’s cell phone or to the vehicle the teen drives
- Cost for these services or devices run from $25 per year-$500 + service fees and contracts
Recommendation: Parents feeling the need to ‘monitor’ the Teen’s driving behavior, indicates the Teen is NOT adequately experienced with good driving skills and does not have the emotional maturity to be licensed. Instead, investing in building good driving skills, and experience gives the youth enough time to develop the maturity required to be a reliable and safe driver and will prove a higher RETURN ON INVESTMENT.
Working Together!
Fostering cooperation is easily achieved when both parent and teen approach teaching/learning to drive with a team spirit. To create a positive driving experience for teen and parent, practice the following to foster cooperation.
Parents
Make a calendar to practice driving to accommodate schedules. Stick to the schedule or prearrange any changes. Make it a rule to greet and assess every driver every time he/she comes to the house to transport a family member. Focus only on issues of driving lessons. Do not discuss disappointments, chores, grades, Etc., during driving practice. Your teen will concentrate better on driving if he/she does
not feel ‘trapped’. Practicing courteous and helpful commentary is imperative. If the atmosphere begins to tense, pull off the road to calm down and resolve the situation. Stop for a soda or go home and set another practice date.
Teens
Make sure your friends know your driving practice rules and help them follow those rule so your parents do not have to mention it. Complete chores, homework or other expectations before getting behind the wheel for driving practice. Your parents will appreciate your consideration and will consider your cooperation as a point of maturity. Keeping cool attitudes and respectful comments will contribute to a successful driving session. If nervousness or anger sets in, take time to regain your composure or request another date to practice. It just might be a bad day to drive and it is good to recognize that fact. Pay close attention to how you are feeling, what you are thinking and if you are making too many mistakes. Realizing that you may be too tired or distracted to concentrate is part of being mature.
Next: The Argument for Building a Teen Driving Contract
What Exactly Is Web Hosting And Why Would Anyone Pay for It If You Can Get It for Free
This question How to Start an Internet Business is being asked by one of the students in the class. This is a creative and smart question that needs to be answered to not only students but also to every small business person.
Let me try to answer this question in a layman’s language and metaphors. So, for those of you who are a bit above novice level propeller head status can skip this.
I’ll bet that the computer that you’re reading this on most likely has a modem. That means that if I needed to access a file on your computer all I would need to do is to have my computer’s modem dial the telephone number that you’re computer modem is connected to. I could instruct my computer modem to download any file that resides on your computer’s hard drive. That is an oversimplification of what happens when you surf the Web.
In this scenario your computer becomes a host and my computer becomes a client in techno speak. So in its most elementary form your computer has become a host server (Web server). Now the problem occurs when more than one person needs to access the information on your computer at the same time. The second person would get a busy signal when they dialed in. In order for a host to service multiple clients at the same time requires some pretty high-tech hardware, multiple phone lines, and of course some protection to keep the hackers off of your computer.
You could install all of this high-tech software on to your home computer but it wouldn’t be very practical as it would cost you thousands of dollars and your home computer would not likely be powerful enough to be able to perform the high-speed tasks of serving up thousands of files at the same time.
Down the street there are a couple of techie nerd types who have set up very sophisticated high-speed computer hardware. This hardware are called a servers in techno speak. When this technology is connected to hundreds of phone lines these folks rent out space on these high-speed servers to folks like you and I who are Webmasters. This service is called Web hosting. It is quite expensive to set up and has a significant overhead attached every month. Most legitimate Web hosts charge a nominal fee to each Webmaster each month. Some as low as $6.95 per month.
But some of these techie nerds claim offer you free web hosting. Now maybe they are parting with their personal assets on some religious mission to make the globe a better place to live. But I rather doubt it. They are going to find some way to monetize a return on their investment. So whenever you see the word free, grab your wallet and slowing back away.
The techie nerds are going to find a way to monetize providing these services somehow. Almost always their monetization strategy includes serving advertising to the visitors to your free website. For those of you, who attended our “Teaching on the Internet” class and the “How to Start an Internet Business” class who have created a free Angelfire site in the class exercise already know how that system works.
So, in order for your website to exist, your customers are going to have to put up with annoying ads… pop-up ads, pop under ads, porn ads, ads of every sort to entice your visitors to click on the ads rather than read your content. Generally speaking the services are okay for a Web site for your friends and family or a hobby site. But you’ll get laughed at if you try to make a serious ecommerce business on a free server. Web hosting is available all over the place for $6.95 per month.
Eric
How to Successfully Advertise Your Business Using Google AdWords – Pay Per Click – PPC
The key to successful marketing is knowledge, persistence, and reaching out to people in order to create value and to maximize their experience. I’d like to share some information about mastering Google AdWords with you. With the cost per click or (CPC) on the rise, it’s important to realize that in a Google AdWords campaign, you may or may not see a positive return on investment right away. Creating value is key to the modern day marketer, and you may have to wait until customers who signed up for your online newsletter or e-mail subscriptions pull through.
Google AdWords is the most well known online advertising pay per click system (PPC). It allows businesses or any advertiser to get right to the point, and get what you pay for. Google AdWords brings the search back to the customer. Instead of stuffing annoying pop-up ads, spam emails, or banner ads into user’s faces, people search for what they want to using search engines. Yahoo Search Marketing formerly called Omniture is another PPC system where advertisers can pay for clicks. Google AdWords allows for the user to set up a hierarchy in their advertising structure.
The campaigns are sub-organized into groups, and you can make them even smaller into keyword groups in order to better track cost per acquisition (CPA) and return on investment (ROI). Cost per acquisition is simply calculated by dividing the total cost spent by the conversions (success in what your are selling). Return on investment which is another financial term used in marketing is simply total revenues divided by total cost. Maximizing return on investment for your Google AdWords marketing campaign can be a tricky task, especially for the beginning advertiser. Numerous new advertisers think that you have to spend a ton of money to get into the number one spot on the Google AdWords rotation (this is the order that the ads will show up when a user searches for your keywords).
There are ten spots on the ad rotation for the first page. This means that you will want to be within the top ten positions in order to get good search engine visibility. Intuitively, you don’t need to be in the number one spot, which is usually over paid for in a Google AdWords bidding war. Being in one of the top ten spots will suffice. With Google AdWords, you enter a maximum bid amount that you are willing to pay. If you pay the minimum, then you may be outbid too much and have a low click through ratio. The click through ratio is calculated by total impressions divided by the total number of clicks.
Increasing your bid or optimizing your keyword groups (use the Google AdWords keyword tool or the Wordtracker keyword tool) will help bring up your click through ratio and ad position. With the right strategy, you can become a successful Google AdWords advertiser and create a valuable experience for customers while gaining a profit for your business.
