Wall Street’s Secret Language Revealed
Say these five words out loud real fast: Bifurcation, Backwardation, ZIRP, NIRP, Contango.
Did you do it?
If so, did you sound like a cheerleader chanting some foreign language?
These are actual words used by many traders, gurus, and Wall Street promoters.
They may sound funny or confusing but they serve several purposes. (1) They reveal or describe certain market conditions. (2) They act as “signals” for trading purposes. (3) They’re meant to confuse and/or impress you.
And they’re only a few of the many words, acronyms, and sayings that make up Wall Street’s “Secret Language.”
Funny thing is, most people (myself included) aren’t impressed with words that don’t make sense.
However, if you have a basic understanding of them, you’ll be better equipped as an investor and more likely to stay ahead of the crowd. Think of it as learning how to “connect the dots” of a financial puzzle.
Compare this with trying to run a business in a foreign language (German, French, Japanese, Greek, etc.). If you don’t understand the language, you’ll most likely lose money… a LOT of money.
So, like learning any language, you need a good teacher or translator that makes it simple and easy to understand.
That’s where we come in.
In this article we’re going to feature a few words so you can see how easy it is to learn the language and, at the same time, realize how Wall Street makes things so confusing.
Let’s start with ZIRP. It’s an acronym meaning “Zero Interest Rate Policy.”
It was initiated after the 2008 meltdown to “supposedly” stimulate the economy. The truth is ZIRP has caused critical damage to most of the nations Pension Plans. (They need interest rates to be high in order for them to fund their plans for their pensioners.) ZIRP has also crippled most senior citizens who depend on the interest from their investments to live.
Even though rates are slowly going up, it’s going to take a long time to unwind the damage done by ZIRP.
But, let’s move on to NIRP. It’s another acronym meaning “Negative Interest Rate Policy.” Yes, you read that right. NEGATIVE Interest Rate Policy.
It’s more collateral damage from the 2008 meltdown and has been in effect mostly in European countries.
Here’s the crazy part. When a country’s government bonds have negative interest rates (currently -0.05% up to -0.36% or higher) investors have to PAY THEM to hold their money.
It’s a losing proposition for the investor and it’s hard to imagine anyone buying bonds with negative rates but millions have been sold.
We’ve only scratched the surface here but hopefully you see how these acronyms are very confusing and misleading.
Time is of the Essence in Nevada Purchase Agreements
Most state courts, including the Nevada Supreme Court, recognize and enforce the integrity of “time is of the essence clauses.” The Nevada Supreme Court recognizes that at common law a tender of money, which a party is bound to pay at a certain time and place, must be made on the day fixed for payment, and not thereafter, and that relief against forfeiture will not be granted where time of performance is made essential by the express terms of the contract, stating, “[a] court of equity has no more right than a court of law to dispense with an express stipulation of the parties in regard to time in contracts of this nature.” In one case the Nevada Supreme Court did rescue the defaulting purchaser from the harsh forfeiture of foreclosure of the “installment purchase agreement” whereby, the installment purchaser (the equitable owner) was in default of a mere $63.75 in tax payments and interest, and the seller had attempted to foreclose the equitable interest of the purchaser, pursuant to a harsh and inequitable forfeiture clause. Many times the court will rescue the defaulting purchaser, as it has done in many “equitable conversion” type cases that arise under installment purchase agreements, to avoid harsh, unjust forfeitures.
“Equitable conversion” cases are those where the purchaser is purchasing property on an installment “contract for deed.” In such cases, even though the deed and “legal title” may not be delivered until all payments have been made, the “equitable title” is held by the purchaser in the interim. In one often cited contract for deed purchase, the Nevada Supreme Court rescued the purchaser from total forfeiture of the property, allowing the purchaser a reasonable time to cure, in spite of a time is of the essence clause, because the default was minor in comparison to the substantial forfeiture that would have occurred if the court had not rescued the buyer in equity. In Slobe, the installment purchaser was granted a reasonable time to cure an $8,320.28 default in light of the substantial $90,000 investment into the motel in dispute. The courts have been willing to rescue purchasers from harsh forfeitures when they have taken legal, peaceful possession, and enhanced the property, and/or made substantial payments thereon. However, in non-equitable conversion cases, the courts have not been so willing to rescue, and will require strict compliance with the “time is of the essence” provision. The Nevada Supreme Court has held that, [t]he rule is well established that in order for a purchaser to successfully sue a vendor for damages for breach of a contract for the sale of land, the purchaser must show that he has performed all conditions precedent or concurrent, or that such performance has been excused.
Even surrounding states’ appellate court decisions hold identically with Nevada case law, that a seller of real property, pursuant to a real estate purchase agreement, is justified in canceling the escrow if the purchaser has failed to perform a material part of the contract which is a condition concurrent or precedent to the seller’s obligations to perform. In one instance the purchaser of real property tendered his performance three hours beyond the specified time for performance. The appellate court ruled that the purchaser was in breach and not entitled to specific performance, because the “time is of the essence” clause and plain language contained in that purchase agreement caused the contract to expire precisely three hours prior to tendered performance.
It has been held that if neither party tenders performance by the date set for closure under a contract that provides time is of the essence, the duties of both parties are discharged by passage of that date.
Where the escrow agreement specifies a definite time for performance, performance must be made within the time limit of the agreement, and the escrow agent is without power to deliver a deed thereafter. It is well settled that performance must be made within the time limit of the escrow agreement.
The Nevada Supreme Court recently held that, “this court will not rewrite the parties’ contract and will require strict compliance with the ‘time is of the essence’ provision.
Thus, Realtors, lawyers, and purchasers beware: the “time is of the essence” clause is still alive and well in Nevada and surrounding states. Most courts will rely on this clause and longstanding precedents to deny any relief to a late purchaser, based upon the sound legal principle that a purchase agreement expires by its own terms and will not be rewritten or extended by the court. The exception to the rule is applied to prevent a harsh, inequitable forfeiture where a defaulting installment-contract purchaser is rescued from a harsh forfeiture which would not be justified by a relatively minor breach which could be cured within a reasonable time. In such cases the laws of equity will intervene to promote fairness and to avoid the harsh, inequitable forfeitures that would otherwise result through a strict application of “time is of the essence” clauses. In such cases the courts have favored an action for damages over a full forfeiture of a substantial equitable interest.
How To Sell Christian Songs
If you’ve written a faith based song and want to make money from it, here’s how to sell Christian songs!
The income stream from Christian songs includes radio airplay on Christian stations, CD sales through Christian book stores; CD sales through secular stores such as Walmart; CD sales at live events, downloads direct from your own ministry website; and sales through Amazon.com, iTunes and other sites.
It can also include income from your song’s use in Christian movies, cable television and network television; use in product commercials, music book publication, royalties from churches using your song in plays or worship, foreign uses for all of the above… the list continues and it’s long. If your song garners radio airplay you’ll receive royalties from SESAC, BMI or ASCAP.
To get the stream flowing you must decide if you want a music publisher to handle your song and exploit the copyright or if you prefer to keep a higher percentage by self-publishing.
Next, you’ll need to have either a demonstration recording (a.k.a. “a demo”) made for pitching your songs to Christian music publishers, producers and record companies, a master recording made or have a limited release CD made containing your song(s) for your self-publishing efforts.
A master single or a limited release CD can also double as a demo but it’s more expensive. This step will cost money but if your song is good enough to sell, it’s a necessary investment you will recoup later.
Most songwriters write both lyrics and music. If you only have lyrics written so far you’ll need to have a melody and chords created for your lyric because music industry professionals don’t read lyrics, they listen to demos. Most demo services will write music for a fee under a “work for hire” agreement that lets you keep all rights.
Note that you can’t sell a song outright for cash to anyone, anywhere, that’s not legal due to laws passed years ago. Songwriters were being taken advantage of many years ago by song publishers who would pay starving songwriters a few dollars for a song then make millions, so Congress intervened. The cash flow comes from mechanical and airplay royalties. If you self-publish you’ll get cash from downloads, sales of your CDs, and other sources listed above.
These days you can assign your publishing rights but you can’t sell the entire copyright or your songwriting share of the rights.
That covers the basics of How To Sell Your Christian Songs. Whether you use the royalties and cash proceeds to support yourself, fuel your ministry or donate it to a good cause is something you need to consider and pray about.
The Secret Legacy Behind "Buy Term and Invest the Difference"
In 1965, A.L. Williams died of a heart attack. He had a whole life policy, but it left the remaining Williams clan underinsured. This left an impression on his son, Art L. Williams, Jr, whose cousin later introduced him to the concept of term life insurance, which was relatively unknown at the time and provided much more in face value at cheaper rates.
Fueled by the financial hardship his family had endured, Art launched himself into an ambassadorship of term life with an almost religious fervor. He coined the phrase “Buy term and invest the difference”, BTID for short, launched a new company on the concept, had some 200k agents under his umbrella, and the rest is history.
Or is it?
Some 40 years later, a study published in the May 2015 issue of Journal of Financial Service Professionals indicates that Williams’s grand experiment had unintended consequences for families. “People don’t buy term and invest the difference”, said David F. Babbel, the study’s co-author. “They most likely rent the term, lapse it, and spend the difference”, leaving many families uninsured instead of simply underinsured when a loved one passes.
Even the small percentage of people who do fully execute Art’s advice and invest the difference may invest emotionally in the market by buying high and selling low, or buy managed investments without realizing the potential impact of associated fees to their nest egg. People who think they are playing it safe by overfunding a 401k beyond the amount an employer matches often don’t consider that, if the management fee is 3%, they must make a 3% return each and every year to break even and protect their principle.
Supposing everyone who bought term actually did invest the difference wisely, whole life still offers advantages that BTID doesn’t. Whole life locks in insurability, allowing the insured to purchase additional coverage with accumulated cash value, even if their health has declined to the point that they are no longer able to buy new policies. Further, they can borrow against the cash value, convert it into guaranteed income, or take tax-free distributions.
Chris Blunt, executive vice president of New York Life, points out the value of BTID to the investment firms, says “Generations of Wall Street professionals have been trained by their firms to trash cash value life insurance so the investment firms could maintain those dollars under management.” He also points out that there’s no need to decide between term and permanent life insurance. Young families can purchase both, and convert the term to whole life as their income increases.
Art Williams’ legacy consists of overpriced term-only options and a drastically reduced pool of agents who, like the Wall Streeters mentioned by Mr. Blunt, push only one product and openly disparage every other option available to their prospects, calling cash value insurance “trash value” and an “awful product” and touting BTID as the only solution for everyone. The 40-year look back on this way of selling life insurance detailed in this study doesn’t support these claims. America’s families deserve more in terms of both options and advice.
