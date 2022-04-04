News
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput dies at 66
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput has died at age 66.
Orput died Sunday at his home in Stillwater surrounded by family, according to a news release issued by his office. It did not specify a cause of death.
First elected county attorney in 2010, Orput announced in January he would not seek another term after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease a year and a half earlier.
He told the Pioneer Press at the time that serving the people of Washington County “has been the highlight of my career.”
That career included stints as a high school history teacher, a prosecutor in the Hennepin County attorney’s office, general counsel to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, and assistant attorney in Mille Lacs, Carver, Washington and Dakota counties. He also served in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine.
Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski on Sunday called Orput “a public servant in the best sense of the word.”
“He was a warrior for justice,” Kozlowski said. “He had a really brilliant compass for right and wrong. … He was a very compassionate and thoughtful human. He really is one of the most honorable men I’ve ever met in my life.”
“You could always see the teacher in Pete — in his compassion and his willingness to try and explain things,” Kozlowski added.
Several other public officials praised Orput on social media. On Twitter, State Sen. Kelly Fenton, R-Woodbury, called it an honor to work with him.
“He was the people’s biggest champion,” she said. “He leaves a huge void.”
Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary’s Point, called Orput “one of the greatest guys on the planet.”
Orput and his wife, Tami, have three children.
News
South Carolina uses size to overpower short-handed Connecticut
Like a lot of championship basketball teams, South Carolina is built on size and speed. Connecticut, missing some size and banged up in the backcourt, couldn’t keep up in the NCAA championship game Sunday at Target Center.
The Gamecocks (35-2) played six players of 6-foot-2 or taller for at least 10 minutes, give or take a few seconds. UConn (30-6) was without its tallest player, forward 6-5 Dorka Juhasz, who broke a wrist in the regional final, and played only three players 6-2 or more. The Huskies’ tallest player, 6-5 Olivia Nelson-Ododa, was limited by a groin injury.
“Liv’s groin was all wrapped up from something that happened in the game the other night,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.
The results were predictable. South Carolina outrebounded the Huskies 49-24 and outscored them 22-5 on second-chance points. The record rebounding margin in a title game belongs to Old Dominion, 27 more than Georgia in 1985.
“We knew tonight that if we didn’t hold our own on the boards that it was going to be a really hard night for us, and that’s exactly what happened tonight,” Auriemma said.
Aliyah Boston, the Gamecocks’ 6-5 center and consensus national player of the year, grabbed a game-high 16 boards, five on the offensive glass. UConn’s 5-11 guard Paige Bueckers led the Huskies with six rebounds.
Oddly enough, UConn had more blocks, 5-4.
“Their size is significant, especially against us,” Connecticut senior Evina Westbrook said, “and I think they just used that against us tonight.”
MIGHTY MITE
South Carolina might have used its size to dictate play, but the smallest player on the floor scored a game-high 26 points — 5-7 guard Destanni Henderson. She scored eight of them when the Gamecocks needed them most.
Connecticut pulled within 43-37 with an 8-0 run that included 3-pointers by Carolina Ducharme and Westbrook with 1:30 left in the third quarter. The Gamecocks were 0 for 3 from the floor with two turnovers during that run.
Henderson finally ended it with a free throw at 0:53. She went coast to coast for a layup to end the scoring in the period, then scored back-to-back layups to push the lead back to 11 with 8 minutes left.
BRIEFLY
UConn freshman guard Azzi Fudd was limited by illness and played only 16:44, scoring three points. She averaged 12.5 points this season. “She didn’t feel well last night, so we knew it was going to be iffy,” Auriemma said. … Boston was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Bueckers, South Carolina’s Henderson and Zia Cooke and Stanford’s Haley Jones.
News
Doja Cat almost misses her Grammy win: ‘I’ve never taken such a fast p—‘
News
Richest billionaires in Missouri
The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Missouri, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31. Forbes lists 6 billionaires in Missouri.
#6. Jim McKelvey
– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,236 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri
– Source of wealth: mobile payments
#5. Jim Kavanaugh
– Net worth: $3.4 billion (#909 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri
– Source of wealth: IT provider
#4. Rodger Riney & family
– Net worth: $3.6 billion (#849 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri
– Source of wealth: discount brokerage
#3. David Steward
– Net worth: $5.8 billion (#464 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri
– Source of wealth: IT provider
#2. John Morris
– Net worth: $6.5 billion (#404 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: Springfield, Missouri
– Source of wealth: sporting goods retail
#1. Pauline MacMillan Keinath
– Net worth: $9.2 billion (#231 wealthiest in the world)
– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri
– Source of wealth: Cargill
