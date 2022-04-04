Connect with us

Wet weather Monday morning, dry afternoon with temps in 60s

Published

47 seconds ago

on

Published 47 seconds ago on
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:

ST. LOUIS – Monday morning sees a wet. Drier conditions are expected in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Another round of showers moves in late Monday night. The wet weather continues through the rest of the week, but there will be dry time as well. Temperatures will be mainly in the 50s and 60s.

The weekend looks dry.

Police search for The Grove murder suspect

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

Published 7 mins ago on April 4, 2022
ST. LOUIS – Police are looking for the person responsible for a Sunday night deadly shooting in The Grove.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. when someone shot a woman on Manchester Avenue at Kentucky Avenue. Police evidence markers showed several dozen shots were fired.

The woman went to a nearby business looking for help but died from her wounds. A man was also shot. He showed up at the hospital for treatment.

The Doobie Brothers, with Michael McDonald, book outdoor casino show in September

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

Published 19 mins ago on April 4, 2022
The Twin Cities will finally see the Doobie Brothers — with Michael McDonald back in the band — on Sept. 16 at Treasure Island Amphitheater.

Reserved seats are priced from $129 to $59, with $39 general admission tickets also available. All tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

In November 2019, the band announced they would tour for the first time in 25 years with McDonald, whose original stint with the Doobies produced the hits “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “It Keeps You Runnin’” and “What a Fool Believes.” The pandemic pushed the tour’s local stop at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand back a year. And just hours before the group’s concert last August, they announced they would perform without McDonald, who had just tested positive for COVID-19. (A total of four band members have caught the virus over the past two years.)

Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons formed the Doobie Brothers in 1970 and cut their teeth playing biker bars before landing a contract with Warner Bros. Records. They went on to record a series of songs that remain rock-radio staples, including “Listen to the Music,” “Jesus Is Just Alright,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “China Grove,” “Black Water” and “Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me).”

By 1975, health issues forced Johnston to the sidelines and the group invited McDonald to join the lineup. The Doobies broke up in 1982, but reunited five years later and have since toured with various lineups. The current outing belatedly celebrates the group’s 50th anniversary.

3-year construction project on I-55 begins today

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

Published 43 mins ago on April 4, 2022
ST. LOUIS – A three-year construction project on I-55 began Monday.

MoDOT crews will replace or renovate 13 bridges from the 55/44 split south to Lindbergh. The work began after Monday morning’s rush.

In preparation, crews closed two southbound lanes on I-55 between Broadway and Potomac along with the ramp from Lafayette to southbound I-55.

Those lanes will be available to northbound traffic later this month.

