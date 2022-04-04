Finance
What Is a Company Profile and How Do You Create One in Investment Banking?
Maybe it’s a bit jaded of me, but I think of company profiles the same way I think of Wikipedia entries – a hodgepodge of basic-as-Ben-Stiller information that’s not particularly interesting, but always necessary to have on hold.
The reason we create company profiles in investment banking is for use when analyzing the competitive landscape of our client company’s industry and for using in presentations to the client about possible deals (who can they buy, who can buy them, who to watch out for).
Company profiles also help us keep tabs on who’s doing what and where each player fits in – very CIAish I know.
What does a company profile literally consist of?
It depends on what it’s being used for.
In say a basic ‘Market Update’ PowerPoint presentation going out to a client, each company profile (of the client’s competitors/suppliers/customers etc) may only be a one slide summary with a 3 sentence description, 5 numbers/multiples, recent news etc – this super succinct form occurs when say 5-15 competitors are being profiled at once in a basic presentation.
In it’s longer form, say if you were detailing every potential acquisition target in a formal pitch book (!), a company profile could include several slides that straddle everything from historical financials to extensive qualitative descriptions of the company’s revenue streams to detailed analysis of specific parts of the company (to suit the immediate usage requirements).
In this form the company profile gets heavy and moves beyond the realm of mere Wikipedia copycat!
Because company profiles are often merely a collection of simple information scattered beautifully across a few slides, they’re considered Intern Level Work and will probably be one of the first things your analyst-mentor will palm off to you come summer. As you can see from the above, you don’t need a 3.8 GPA from Stanford to pull these off.
How should you go about prepping for company profiles?
When you get into the bank flick read through a couple past examples, internalize the language, structure, components, and metrics used, and quite soon you’ll know how to create company profiles without even referencing precedent samples.
The first thing you will notice when reading past examples is how tranquilizer-esque they are; they’ll put you to sleep in an instant.
The data, the language, the facts, the summary – it’s all so common knowledge and BS sounding. But your job is not to win a freaking Excel or creative writing competition so don’t try to break with convention and pen some Charles Dicken prose or engineer some insanely original multiples when you’re asked to give it a go.
Instead play it safe and create company profiles that blend in, not stand out
If you want to impress bankers here then all you need to do is present with extreme succinctness – super industrious language paired with only the really important numbers/graphs etc will wow bankers since it saves them time and hides the “who cares” details.
Some students think they need to find interesting facts and figures about the company that aren’t readily accessible via a company search on some half-rate intelligence database to impress here.
But trust me when I say finding uber original info like this is time consuming and really not expected – and when you’ve had 2 hours sleep in 2 days why would you get all sadomasochistic on yourself with some freaking primary research?
That said, you can’t create all your company profiles by simply grabbing text from a database search, or (and yes this is very common) copy-pasting a Wikipedia entry on the company or text from the company’s own website!!
Instead you need to write from scratch using the tone/type of language and exact structure you see in the banks existing company profiles, and with the type of conciseness you see in these; as well as drawing your figures and numbers directly from the original sources and condensing them into their most essential and insightful form (just like with spreading comps – which we talk about below).
ie you have to summarize the summarizers, but do it accurately and in a client friendly way.
As an investment banking intern you’ll probably more often than not be asked to simply update or double-check existing company profiles.
This can really suck if the intern or first year banking analyst who made the existing profiles did an awful job on them, because bankers will expect a mere ‘update’ to take you no time at all, and yet you’ll almost be making profiles from scratch!!
Although you are all bright eyed and bushy tailed now, don’t be disheartened if you make dozens of company profiles and they never get read – such is the nature of them. ie banks will want profiles on hand for ‘just in case’ a client requests them, or a deal takes heat.
If you have an investment banking internship coming up or are starting your analyst program soon you should check out the most common tasks junior bankers perform. In this article we list the top 39 and explain the what/why/how so you can get a flying head start.
Technology ROI – Process Mapping
(I want to thank Kathie Topel for her contribution to this article.)
The State of Project Management
As recent as 2015, a survey from portfolio management provider Innotas showed 55% of IT projects had failed within the last 12 months. By 2017, just two years later, the numbers had improved with only 6% of projects being deemed failures. Today IT projects are being delivered on-time and on-budget, however, as many as 24% are considered “Underperformers”; projects that don’t deliver the necessary business benefits. Frankly, projects that don’t deliver business benefit might as well not be implemented in the first place. The money spent on those projects could have been utilized better elsewhere.
So, why is this “Underperformance” occurring?
One of the key items is a lack of executive sponsorship. Too often a large multi-year project is started with great fanfare and with laser focus from the executive sponsor. Unfortunately, a crisis occurs (could anyone have predicted Covid-19 in 2020?), or some other major event and the executive sponsor loses his/her focus on the large project.
But there are ways to minimize, if not eliminating this from occurring.
Business Alignment
When a business is in alignment, that means that all levels and players are clear about the organization’s purpose and make decisions in accordance with it. The company’s resources, strategies, management systems and communications are all aligned to that purpose.
One would think any IT project would align with the Business, but this is not the case. My belief is this occurs because it takes a lot of hard work to really understand how IT features and capabilities can enable a business to reach its strategic goals and this hard work doesn’t happen. While the executive may be quite knowledgeable on the technology, it is the vendor and the front-line workers who best understand the current process and the capabilities of the new software or system.
However, the front-line worker may not have a good understanding of how the capabilities of the software can help in achieving the key goals of the company.
The key for a successful IT project, one that greatly benefits the business, is to take the business drivers, the Critical Success Factors, of a business and figure out how these drivers can be broken into metrics (Key Performance Indicators) that will drive the business forward. Metrics that can be provide clear actions that need to be taken.
Each industry has its own Critical Success Factors, we’ll examine two industries below.
Let’s take the example of an airline. One of the key factors for profitability of an airline is turnaround time at the gate. Why is this important? The faster plane turnaround happens at the gate, the more planes that can use that gate. The more planes that use that gate means more flights are taking place. More flights mean more profit. In addition, faster turnaround increases customer satisfaction from on-time departure/on-time landing.
In the case of a fast-food restaurant, drive-through duration is a Critical Success Factor. Customers do not want to sit in a drive-through for 20 minutes. It doesn’t matter if there are 3 cars or 30 cars in the drive-through, no customer wants to wait any more than a few minutes. Experiencing a long wait time means the customer will go to a different fast-food restaurant next time. The shorter the drive-through duration, the more customers that can be serviced and the more profitable the restaurant.
First Step for Business Alignment – Creating a Process Map
Let’s dig deeper into the fast-food restaurant illustration. Fast-food restaurants (also known as Quick Service Restaurants) derive more than 50% of their revenue from drive-through, so shortening the duration is key to a successful restaurant. The first step in reducing the drive-through time, is to map out the current drive-through process. At a high-level it is:
1. Taking the order
2. Taking the money
3. Preparing the food
4. Delivering the food (handing it to the person).
So, how do you shorten the drive-through time on these 4 areas? Would it decrease the drive-through time if the cashier was twice as fast? While it may be desirable to have a faster cashier, the amount of time saved would be negligible (along with the greater chance of error in order taking). The better approach is to step back and look at the process holistically by using process mapping.
Process Mapping along with the time durations for each process will reveal the Order Taking process can be broken into two sub parts. 1) The customer deciding what they want 2) verbalizing the order. The second part is fairly fast for most customers. Whether 3 items or 6 items are ordered, the time difference is slight. But the first part, the customer deciding what they want, especially if it is a family with small childre,n can take many minutes. With a single drive through, the entire line is held up, until Junior decides if he wants a Happy Meal or a Big Mac (in the case of McDonalds). But with two drive-through lanes, Junior (lane 1) can take all the time he wants. People in lane 2 are happy since they aren’t delayed and can jump in front of junior because they ordered first.
Anything that contributes to Critical Success Factors, should be considered as an area to improve.
In future articles we will discuss how technology can used for Critical Success Factors.
10 Years in 1 Day: How Did It Pass?
Envision this: You dozed off at a companion’s New Year’s celebration and you’ve quite recently woken up. The solitary thing is, it was Dec 31 20010 when you showed up however now you take a gander at the schedule on the kitchen divider you understand it’s January 1st 2021! Much the same as that, 10 years have flown by!
After you battle out the entryway, you end up remaining in a dubiously recognizable road and you locate that equivalent battered old earthy colored wallet in your back pocket. Some way or another you were cryogenically frozen (however that is a story for one more day) and now you have a ton of making up for lost time to do.
How about we take a gander at the world around and perceive how things have changed, particularly for you-a tech enthusiast and one of the main computerized individuals in your organization’s advertising division.
Contactless Connectivity
It’s New Year’s morning and the entire world feels somewhat perplexed, not simply you. You need to discover your direction towards home. You walk around the bus station, which is still there, (however with another extravagant tracker that discloses to you when the transports are coming), and understand your yearly pass may be obsolete. Taking a gander at the transport driver while you bumble for coins in your pocket, he inquires as to whether you have contactless on your credit card or debit card.
You recall that back in 2009 you had seen the contactless logo on your bank card with doubt, never envisioning it could at any point get on). However, presently, you’re welcome to tap your card on the installment terminal by the driver and sit down and watch every other person do likewise.
Omni-channel Experiences
You jump off your transport in the town community. Aside from some new bistros and spots offering you to accomplish something many refer to as vape, very little has changed. Yet, you, being a nerd, can’t resist the urge to see all the digital advertisements around the spot.
Taking a gander at your valuable old iPhone 4 (when the jealousy of your companions), it’s reasonable it has become worn and even somewhat corroded, especially when you see a few adolescents swagger past with colossal screens and a wide range of shimmering devices hanging from their handsets. Indeed, it’s an ideal opportunity to get yourself a redesign. Along these lines, with a recently discovered spring in your progression (and expectation that your card may work), you waltz into the closest mobile store.
All that looks captivating and the in-store ‘mobile guru’ springs over to offer help.
Vivid technology
You stop to look inside the furniture store you recollect from youth, presently occupied with colorful digital displays, intuitive mobile screens, and odd VR-style headsets, and discover it amassing with post-Christmas deal customers. As opposed to entering, you choose to download the application which you’re charmed to find is fueled by expanded reality (AR), something you’d just at any point run over before in the 2002 film Minority Report.
While you were lying in a frozen state, everything had gotten customized.
Back in 2010, a brand that called a client by name was viewed as personalization, and now it’s a showcasing standard. In the present hyper-associated advanced world, customers want esteem driven substance, offers, and item recommendations that suit their particular requirements. Here are a few experiences that show that idea:
57% of shoppers are glad to share individual information as a trade-off for customized offers or limits.
62% of shoppers anticipate that brands should send customized offers or limits dependent on the things they’ve just bought.
91% of buyers are bound to shop with brands that give relevant offers, deals, and content recommendations.
Into the Unknown
It’s been a stunning day (incidentally, you’d elected to be frozen for 10 years as a feature of a social/clinical test, and now you’re a mogul, hurrah!) and obviously digital marketing has developed quickly in the short space of 10 years. You can’t completely get your head around all that has changed, yet as the tune from that old film says, “Let it Go”.
It’s difficult to anticipate precisely what will occur in the following decade, yet by keeping your finger on the beat, you’ll have the option to advance with the occasions, riding the peak of the steadily remunerating innovative wave consistently. Here’s to 2021… and getting yourself 10 years more youthful!
Financial Literacy
How to gain financial literacy
Your financial literacy is your ability to make financially smart decisions. You were not born financially smart or dumb; your financial knowledge or ignorance was developed over a period of time. I assume that you are not ignorant otherwise you would not be reading this. So without further ado, here are ways of gaining financial literacy.
Your own experience
There is no better teacher than your own experience but that does not mean you have to go ahead and make all of the mistakes it is possible to make. It is more a case of using your personal judgement based on your knowledge and the advice of others but you will make mistakes along the way; it is a part of the learning process. It is a matter of who are you going to accept advice from and whose advice to treat with a grain of salt.
An excellent way of gaining financial literacy is to register with one or more of the share market online platforms where you are able to buy and sell shares online. Only a minimal amount of money is needed to get involved. In New Zealand sharesies.nz is one such platform but is by no means the only one around. Other countries have similar such share trading platforms available.
Experience of others
The easy way to learn is from the mistakes of others. All you need to do is to keep your eyes open; many people do not do this and instead follow others like sheep. This is not necessarily the best way. In fact history has taught me that following the crowd is often the wrong way. A classic example is the share market when a stock is overvalued because so many people have jumped on the bandwagon and bought shares in that particular company because everyone else is doing it. It is young people without experience in the markets who are prone to this mistake.
It pays to go against the crowd; what this means is that you look for bargains in the markets whether it is gold, shares, property, and so forth. You do not have to experience what others are experiencing if you have the ability to assess what is a good investment and what is not.
Be prepared to listen to what the older generation has to say. Many of their opinions will be based on their own experience.
Books
Ignorance is no excuse as far as not being financially educated because your local library will stock books on finance. There are terrific books on finance. Some I recommend are, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” by Robert T. Kiyosaki with Sharon L. Lechter. They have several other books which are recommended reading. “How to Be Rich & Happy” by Hans Jakobi, Australia’s wealth coach is another book I recommend. Hans also has several other books published, “Underground Knowledge” and “Due Diligence,” are two of them. “Making money made simple” written by Australian financial advisor Noel Whittaker is a good read. Mary Holm and Martin Hawes are other excellent financial authors.
The internet
There is a lot of information available online on finance and investing; a simple Google search will bring these up but like listening to your mates you have to use your own judgement when assessing the information from some sites and how it relates to your own personal situation. Martin Hawes and Mary Holm are both reputable advisors with good websites.
Newspapers
Most newspapers carry financial information and these are worth reading. Cut out articles that interest you; they make good reading in a year or so.
