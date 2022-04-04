Finance
What is the Difference Between Domestic and Offshore Mutual Funds?
In understanding the difference between domestic and offshore mutual funds, it is important to know what these funds are. It is true that there are a number of different mutual funds that are available to investors, but the basic construction of a mutual fund is that it is created by a firm that takes the money of many investors and invests that money into stocks, short-term money markets, bonds, and other types of securities. It is then that the manager of the portfolio manages that money by investing and trading the underlying securities of that fund. What happens is that capital gains or losses are realized and those gains and losses are then passed to each individual investor.
The United States and Canada have mutual funds that operate in a similar manner. These funds are open-end funds, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. Those investing in offshore mutual funds may find that the term is used more broadly. It is used to refer to any type of collective investment. The names that the investor may see these referred by include open-ended investment companies, unit trusts, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities, and unitized insurance funds. That may seem like a lot to swallow, but many investors find that their offshore mutual fund investment opportunities are not as restricted because there are more types of mutual funds to invest in.
The offshore mutual fund
There are tax advantages to the offshore mutual fund that individuals will not find with their domestic mutual funds. Unless one of the rare loopholes is found, United States residents will still be fully taxed on their offshore mutual fund. This is usually referred to as “foreign arising income” on IRS tax forms. Nevertheless, individuals have found that investor-friendly countries allow savings on investments through tax incentives. Some offshore locations, such as the Virgin Islands, do not require tax to be paid. This allows the portion of the gain that would normally go to tax to be reinvested.
There are certain organizations that argue that allowing no tax to be paid or reducing the amount of tax is a form of legalized tax evasion. However, tax incentives are a way for individuals to invest into that economy, making that economy even stronger.
But what one will find is that there is a high degree of regulation when it comes to offshore mutual funds. One may find that there may be a minimum investment of $100,000 and that an individual is required to identify him or herself as a “professional investor.” In the U.S., Canada, and various other countries around the world, a person does not have to be a professional investor to invest in mutual funds. They have brokers who can take care of that for them and guide them through the process or simply take care of 100% of the account transactions.
There may also be instances in which the number of investors is limited because of stipulations set forth in constitutional documents. It is these types of regulations that can limit the number of foreign investors in mutual funds, but they can prove to be quite profitable.
The differences
So as you can see, there are differences between domestic mutual funds and offshore mutual funds. Offshore mutual funds can be a fantastic investment for the investor once the hurdles are cleared. Domestic mutual funds may be easier to invest in, but an individual may find that the return on their investment is not as high. However, many prefer their domestic mutual funds over the confusion that surrounds offshore mutual funds. Nevertheless, many find that the confusion is worth it and that the process becomes easier for them over time.
4 Things You Must Know Before Hiring a Financial Advisor
1. Are You a Fiduciary?
Most people have the common misconception that all financial advisors must always act in the best interest of their clients. Unfortunately, this is not the case at all. In fact, only a small percentage of advisors actually practice strictly as fiduciaries. Why is this so important? By law, a fiduciary must always act in the client’s (your) best interest.
The easiest way to determine this is to ask the advisor how they get paid. As a fiduciary, I’m paid a flat fee as a percentage of the assets I manage or based on the financial plan that I complete. I don’t receive commission-based on the investments I recommend.
Beware that some advisors practice as “hybrid” registered investment advisors (RIA). This means that at times they will act as a fiduciary and others they can practice under a lesser standard (suitability). While this is a convenient registration as it allows them to sell insurance and other commission based products to their clients and/or charge a flat fee, it also can blur the lines of whose interest (yours or theirs) takes priority and when.
If your advisor is a “hybrid” RIA and they recommend investments that charge a commission you have the right to ask them how much they receive in commission based on you investing in the product. To take it a step further, ask them why this product is better than others along with a table that includes a break down of the analysis they performed with similar products.
2. What is Your Area of Expertise?
The world of financial advising is unnecessarily complicated. The professional recommending auto insurance can call themselves a financial planner while a hedge fund manager may call themselves the same thing. Unfortunately there is no law ruling against this. However, what’s the difference?
One is an expert in property and casualty protection and the nuances of protecting your assets using different insurance companies and policy riders. The other is a wiz at implementing strategies and purchasing securities to mitigate investment risk. Two distinct specialties, but both may use the same title.
When hiring a professional to help you accomplish your financial goals understand what their area of focus is. This is especially helpful to understand their capabilities and limits. It will also help you better understand if you should keep all of your assets with this one person or company.
When I worked as an insurance advisor I would frequently try to upsell clients to open an IRA or investment account with me. In doing so I could then help them diversify their investments between insurance and securities while making money from the mutual funds or ETFs they invested in. In some cases this made sense, but for more complicated cases I found myself out of my league.
Be up front with your advisor to find out what focus they can assist you with. While it may be convenient for you to keep all of your assets with one professional, it may not be your most cost efficient choice or quickest path to achieving your goals.
3. How Does Your Advice Fit in My Financial Plan?
Every person needs a financial plan. It doesn’t matter if your goals are to pay off student loan debt, buy a home or to make your portfolio last your lifetime.
The easiest way to accomplish your goals is to measure your activity and track your progress. Why do you think professional boxers weigh themselves every day? They want to know each day if they are overweight so they can take specific actions to meet their target. Your financial goals should be approached using the same technique: precise measurements.
During your first meetings an advisor may stress how their product or strategy can help you take the fast lane to your financial goals, but the easiest way to clearly see if this is true is by reviewing their advice within a financial plan.
Doing so will allow you to see how their advice affects other areas of your life such as income, taxes, legacy, etc. More importantly, it will give you a benchmark to review with any other financial professional who may be assisting you and to revisit at your next meeting with that advisor recommending their solution.
4. Where will my money be held?
Remember that Bernie Madoff guy? He was the one who was able to keep a ponzi scheme (paying old investors off with new investors money) going for at least two decades while stealing several billion dollars. How was he able to do so for so long?
The most significant reason is because his firm served as the investment advisor and custodian. This means that he not only chose the securities his clients invested in, but he also kept possession of the money within his firm.
The easiest way to protect yourself from ever becoming victim of a ponzi scheme is to make sure your advisor places your funds with a third party custodian. Most RIAs will use one of the major custodians such as Charles Schwab, Vanguard, TD Ameritrade or Fidelity.
Placing your money in these firms puts a firewall between your advisor and your account. That means they will be able to make adjustments to what type of securities you invest in and the amount in each, but will not be able to withdraw funds without your permission. Even better, the custodian will provide a statement, typically monthly that allows you to keep track of the activity and balance (if you decide to open it).
Another quick way to protect your money is to NEVER write a check to the advisor themselves. This is a big red flag that should always be avoided.
There are several other areas to focus on when selecting your advisor, but these are the core concerns anyone should be familiar with. Remember, it’s your money and your future. The biggest complaint I hear from clients when we begin working together is that they are reluctant to make changes that are in their best interest because they have been burned in the past by other advisors. Don’t let your dreams fall victim to an unscrupulous advisor, be knowledgeable and protect yourself.
The Money Supply, The Gold Standard and the Impending Doom
Scroll down the comments of any financial article published on Yahoo Finance and you will read predictions of impending economic disaster. These comments can be downright scary for anyone reading them no matter what their depth of economic knowledge is. I have to admit, after a comment reading session on Yahoo Finance I’m ready to sell every stock I own to invest my money in canned goods and ammunition. Not really! but… It does make me think! So instead of just taking a stand based on what I’ve heard or read, I decided to do just that… I decided to think!
One of the most discussed issues relating to the economy is the ever increasing money supply. Economist like Ron Paul and Peter Schiff make the argument that by increasing the money supply we the people are being indirectly taxed by the government. This argument makes a lot of sense. The first lesson taught in any economics class is that as the supply of something increases, the value decreases. This is one of the reasons why the value of the US dollar has decreased so much over the past decade. I remember back in 2002 when I was stationed in Okinawa, I could purchase 120 yen for $1.00. Today $1 will only purchase 74 yen. Now, there are other factors such as inflation that need to be taken into consideration in order to find the real exchange rate, but right now I’m sitting at a bar on the beach in Destin, FL. so I’m not about to break out my calculator and start drawing up charts.
The point of this article is not to come up with a conclusive decision, but to introduce the questions that I have about money supply; so here they are. If we were to go back to the gold standard how much gold should the dollar be backed by? How would foreign currencies be affected? Would they have to switch to the gold standard too? Since the economy is becoming more global everyday, would switching to the gold standard really even be beneficial? What about the money supply? According to many doom and gloom economist, printing money is bad. The question I have is about population growth? Shouldn’t the money supply grow at the same rate as the population? If we don’t increase the money supply at or above the rate of the population then wouldn’t we experience deflation? Of course we would!
Suppose there are 10 people in an economy and there are 10 dollars, then this would equal a dollar per person. Now suppose these 10 people made some babies that grew up and had some babies of their own. Now there would be say, 25 people in the economy but only 10 dollars. In this new economy with no increase in money supply, there would only be 40 cents per person. These people would still need the basic necessities to survive but they would have less money to purchase their basic needs. What would happen? What would happen is the dollar would get stronger and prices would drop. This is deflation. Isn’t deflation bad? If prices are decreasing then consumers are less willing to spend because their dollar is getting stronger by the day. Why spend a dollar today if you could buy more with the same dollar tomorrow?
Consumers would also be less willing to borrow. Why would they want to borrow just to pay the bank back with a stronger dollar later? Also, with deflationary pressure employers would have to decrease wages. People, which are the most important component of an economy would not react well to cut wages; so why would the economy? Is this what would happen in the real economy if we stopped increasing the money supply and backed it by gold? Okay, so we can just back the dollar by gold and increase the money supply at the rate of the population growth. Is this the answer? One thing I know for sure is that there would be thousands of new jobs in the gold mining industry.
For every dollar printed there would have to be an equal amount of gold mined. Now that I’m writing this I’m starting to wonder… What is the real value of gold anyway? I can’t eat it. It doesn’t serve well for clothing. Maybe we should just back the dollar with water. Then everyone would be living on the coast wouldn’t they?
Like I said, the point of this article was not to come up with a conclusive stand but to just introduce the questions that come to my mind when I’m in the thinking mood. I agree with a lot of what Peter Schiff and Ron Paul have to say, but I also agree with their counterparts like Paul Krugman and dare I say Ben Bernanke. I guess I’ll just try to make the most money I can in the economy that I am exposed to and hope that the economy will find a fair equilibrium no matter what decisions are made.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
A foreign direct investment (FDI) is an investment in the form of a controlling ownership in a business in one country by an entity based in another country. It is thus distinguished from foreign portfolio investment by a notion of direct control. In foreign portfolio investments an investor merely purchases equities of foreign-based companies.
Broadly, foreign direct investment includes “mergers and acquisitions, building new facilities, reinvesting profits earned from overseas operations and intra company loans”. In a narrow sense, foreign direct investment refers just to building new facility, a lasting management interest (10 percent or more of voting stock) in an enterprise operating in an economy other than that of the investor. FDI is the sum of equity capital, other long-term capital, and short-term capital as shown the balance of payments. FDI usually involves participation in management, joint-venture, transfer of technology and expertise. Stock of FDI is the net (i.e. outward FDI minus inward FDI) cumulative FDI for any given period. Direct investment excludes investment through purchase of shares.
Who can be a Foreign Investor?
A foreign direct investor may be classified in any sector of the economy and could be any one of the following:
- An individual;
- A group of related individuals;
- An incorporated or unincorporated entity;
- A public company or private company;
- A group of related enterprises;
- A government body;
- An estate (law), trust or other societal organization; or
- Any combination of the above.
How can a Foreign Investor invest his funds?
The foreign direct investor may acquire voting power of an enterprise in an economy through any of the following methods:
- By incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary or company anywhere.
- By acquiring shares in an associated enterprise.
- Through a merger or an acquisition of an unrelated enterprise.
- Participating in an equity joint venture with another investor or enterprise.
FDI incentives:
Foreign direct investment incentives may take the following forms:
- low corporate tax and individual income tax rates
- tax holidays
- other types of tax concessions
- preferential tariffs
- special economic zones
- EPZ – Export Processing Zones
- Bonded warehouses
- Maquiladoras
- investment financial subsidies
- free land or land subsidies
- relocation & expatriation
- infrastructure subsidies
- R&D support
- Energy
- derogation from regulations (usually for very large projects)
- by excluding the internal investment to get a profited downstream.
Corporate Structures:
Various Corporate structures are available for setting up a place of business. There are three (03) ways, whereby, a foreign company may have its presence in the country:
- Liaison Office;
- Branch Office; and
- Locally incorporated subsidiary
Security of Foreign Investment:
Legislative Protection: Several laws provide protection to foreign investors/investment.
Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs): Bilateral Agreements on Promotion and Protection of Investment (46 countries) provide the following:
- The Contracting Parties shall encourage investments in their respective territories by investors of the other Contracting Parties.
- Non-discrimination between local investors and foreign investors.
- Equal/non-discriminatory treatment in case of compensation for losses owing to war, other armed conflicts or a state of national emergency.
- Free transfer of investments, and income deriving therefrom including profits, dividends, interest income, proceeds of sales or liquidation, repayments of loans, salaries, wages and other compensation, etc.
- A dispute settlement mechanism to settle any dispute between the countries with respect to the interpretation of the respective agreement and a dispute settlement procedure to settle any dispute between a host country and an investor of the other country.
