Wild star Kirill Kaprizov takes on Alex Ovechkin for first time
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As much as Kirill Kaprizov has been compared to Alex Ovechkin throughout his rise up the ranks — and for good reason — he’s entering Sunday’s game at Capital One Arena never having played against his childhood idol.
The 24-year-old Kaprizov made his NHL debut last season smack dab in the the middle of the pandemic, and thus, the temporary realignment prevented the Wild from playing the Washington Capitals. Then, earlier this season, Kaprizov suffered a minor injury ahead of his highly anticipated matchup with Ovechkin.
All of it paved the way for Sunday’s game between the Wild and Capitals. It marked the first time Kaprizov and Ovechkin went to battle, and while it wasn’t exactly a passing of the torch, it felt like a glimpse into the future.
“Everybody knows he’s a talented player with lots of skills,” Ovechkin said of Kaprizov. “It’s great for the game.”
Though he was obviously excited to play Ovechkin at the highest level, Kaprizov noted how he’s friends with other Russian players on the Capitals, including center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov, goaltender Ilya Samsonov.
“I know all these guys really well,” Kaprizov said through a translator. “I grew up with a lot of these guys. Some of them are from the same town as me, so we stayed in the same village. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be great to play against the team.”
Still, at the end of the day, the matchup between Kaprizov and Ovechkin was the main event.
Asked if he sees any similarities between Kaprizov and Ovechkin, coach Dean Evason praised both players for their physical nature. Remember, long before Evason became the head coach of the Wild, he was an assistant coach with the Capitals when Ovechkin was breaking into the league.
To this day, Evason has vivid memories of Ovechkin never wanting anyone else to fight his battles, much like how Kaprizov is more than willing to stick up for himself night in and night out.
As for Ovechkin’s scoring prowess, Kaprizov is hoping he breaks Gretzky’s record for goals in a career. He is currently 122 goals behind Gretzky and has shown very little signs of slowing down.
“I’m happy that he’s pursuing that,” Kaprizov said of Ovechkin. “It’s just a matter of time before he actually breaks the record, and I think it’s going to be good for the game and for all of hockey as a whole for him to do that.”
Matt Boldy missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. Though his status is unclear for the rest of the road trip, Evason confirmed that Boldy will participate in the morning skate ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Nashville Predators. Asked if that would be enough to determined if Boldy was ready to go, Evason replied, “Absolutely.”
Live updates: Grammys 2022 winners, performances and viral moments
Twins’ Sonny Gray perfect in first and last major league spring start
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sonny Gray’s first major league start as a Minnesota Twin was, in a word, perfect.
No, actually.
Gray, whose first start this spring came in a minor league game earlier in the week, threw four perfect innings on Sunday in the Twins’ 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Hammond Stadium.
“The whole thing that I wanted to do was just attack the zone, force early contact and just attack the zone, attack the zone, attack the zone, be aggressive, pitch aggressive. And that was all we wanted to do today,” Gray said. “We had a good plan going in, but just attack, attack, attack. We did that.”
Gray was efficient and in command, stretching out to 48 pitches in his start. Thirty five of his pitches were strikes, and he got whiffs on 10, striking out six in the process. He was so good, in fact, that he considered pitching out of the stretch late in his outing just to get the feel of it.
The righty minimized nearly all hard contact against him and cruised through his start seemingly with ease. He said he thought he could have thrown deeper into the game, but he realized with where he was at in his build up that that wouldn’t have been the smart thing to do.
Gray has tracked behind other Twins starters in his ramp up, and the Twins have been careful not to rush the 32-year-old along since his arrival in camp. Gray was acquired on March 13 in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.
“It was somewhat quick for me, if we’re being honest,” Gray said of spring training. “However, having said that, it didn’t feel quick because we tried to take the days and use the days to our advantage. (I) talked to Rocco (Baldelli) and (pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) the very first day I got here. It’s like, ‘We’re not going to rush this thing. Just take the days. Just take the days. Build on the days. Wherever you’re at once the season starts, it’s going to be where you’re at.’”
Gray, whose last start came on Monday, could have pitched on normal rest on Saturday. Instead, he opted for an extra day of rest, which took him out of the conversation for Opening Day, a start many believed would be his.
“In the back of my head, I’m like, ‘OK, you want to pitch that first game. You want to do this,’ ” Gray said. “But then it becomes a time when you’re doing it and it’s like you’ve got to take the days when you can get them, and it just worked out that to get an extra day this week, I now have an extra day before I pitch in the regular season and then have another extra day. With it being a little quicker of a spring, (I) just thought it was probably smarter to do over that long haul.”
Though the Twins haven’t made any announcements on how they will line up their rotation aside from Joe Ryan starting on Opening Day, that would seemingly put Gray in a position to make his first start of the season in the team’s second game against the Mariners.
And his manager believes he’s ready — even if Gray (and others) will still be building up once the season gets underway.
“He looks like a guy ready to go pitch and ready to face major-league hitters once the season starts,” Baldelli said. “Coming into camp and not knowing exactly when he’d be up to full speed to this point, it’s a pretty impressive ascension. He looked fantastic.”
Twins’ roster comes into clearer focus after Sunday moves
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins clarified their roster picture on Sunday, making another round of cuts that trimmed the number of players remaining in camp down to 32.
That number includes reliever Cody Stashak, who manager Rocco Baldelli said on Sunday would not be one of the 28 players breaking camp with the team as he deals with bicep tendonitis.
Before Sunday’s game, in which the Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 at Hammond Stadium, the club optioned reliever Jovani Moran to Triple-A and reassigned starter Devin Smeltzer, who had thrown 11 scoreless innings this spring, and outfielder Jake Cave. After the game, righty Jake Faria was reassigned. All four will begin the year with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.
The moves leave the Twins with 17 pitchers — 16 healthy — in camp. All but Danny Coulombe are currently on the 40-man roster. The Twins are expected to break with either 15 or 16 arms. If it’s 16, the pitching staff is set. If it’s 15, the choice could come down to Coulombe and Jhon Romero.
If the Twins opt to go with 15 pitchers, they could choose to carry José Godoy, who remains in camp and would be the third catcher on the roster, joining Ryan Jeffers and Gary Sánchez.
The Twins currently have three position players remaining in camp who are not guaranteed of a spot: outfielders Brent Rooker and Kyle Garlick, and infielder Daniel Robertson.
The remaining roster spot is expected to go to a fourth outfielder. Last year, the choice also came down to Rooker and Garlick, both of whom were on the 40-man roster. The Twins opted for Garlick. This time around, Rooker is currently on the 40-man roster, and Garlick is not.
“We have a pretty good idea of who’s going to be on the roster right now,” Baldelli said. “Some of those players, we’ve started to tell … and some of them we haven’t been able to talk to yet for multiple reasons. And we still have a couple of things that we’re still deciding upon.”
STASHAK INJURED
Stashak has not pitched in a Grapefruit League game since March 26, and Baldelli said he would remain in Fort Myers when the team heads north. Baldelli said Stashak’s bicep tendinitis has been going on “for a while now.”
“(It) is going to set him back. Just how far back, we’re not sure. We’re just going to keep assessing him,” Baldelli said. “It’s something that was affecting him as he was throwing in the ‘pen, too, and something we had to get taken care of.”
Stashak missed most of the 2021 season, placed on the injured list on June 8 with a back injury. He pitched in 15 games in the majors before then, posting a 6.89 earned-run average.
RADCLIFF HONORED
Twins vice president of baseball personnel Mike Radcliff was honored before the game for his induction into the Killebrew Root Beer Professional Scouts Hall of Fame. Radcliff has nearly 40 years in scouting, 35 of which have come with the Twins.
“(It’s) always an honor to be recognized by your peers,” Radcliff said. “Anytime anybody wants to take the time to recognize a scout, I’m all about that. So it’s very cool. In particular, the association with Harmon Killebrew, one of the all-time greats here and maybe the greatest person to ever don a Twins uniform along with being a great player. So it has special meaning.”
BRIEFLY
Baldelli said he hadn’t gotten any new information on Alex Kirilloff (knee) besides the fact the Twins were continuing to assess and treat him. Kirilloff left Saturday’s game with mild knee soreness. … Byron Buxton hit a pair of doubles in Sunday’s game and is now hitting .433 with a 1.485 OPS this spring. … Miguel Sanó hit his second home run of the spring and drove in three runs in the win.
