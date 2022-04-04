News
WrestleMania 38, Night 2 results: Reigns beats Lesnar; Vince McMahon wrestles
Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the world heavyweight title and close out a two-night WWE WrestleMania from Cowboys Stadium in Dallas.
Reigns and Lesnar had a 12-minute slugfest, very reminiscent of their two prior main events at WrestleMania, before Reigns hit one last spear for the clean victory.
Sunday’s four-hour show as a whole leaned largely on the “entertainment” side of sports entertainment, a marked difference from Saturday’s first night of more serious athleticism.
One short surprise match saw WWE owner Vince McMahon, at age 76, get into the ring to defeat former NFL punter Pat McAfee, only to be interrupted by former WWE champ Stone Cold Steve Austin in a mess of a segment.
Another saw “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville use all manner of props and interfering co-stars to beat Sami Zayn in a match that was fun for its sheer ridiculousness.
On the less silly side of things, Edge defeated AJ Styles after a distraction from Damian Priest; Sasha Banks and Orlando native Naomi won the women’s tag-team championships; and Randy Orton and Riddle (RKBro) kept their tag titles after a great match against the Street Profits and Alpha Academy.
Personally, I enjoyed Saturday’s show more than Sunday’s. The Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins matches from Saturday were better than anything Sunday had to offer. But it was overall a good weekend to be a WWE fan.
Here’s our live blog of play-by-play during Sunday’s event:
Triple H opens the show in a surprise, eight months after a cardiac event forced him away from day-to-day operations, on-camera work and active wrestling. The crowd erupts as he simply thanks the fans and welcomes them to WrestleMania. He leaves his boots in the ring, a tradition for wrestlers after their last match.
RKBro d. Street Profits and Alpha Academy: Randy Orton and Riddle won with a pair of similar RKOs off the top rope. A high-speed highlight reel and a great WrestleMania opener. All six men in the match had big spots, especially Montez Ford of the Street Profits. After the match, Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson was invited into the ring, then confronted by Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable (also a former Olympian). Steveson grabbed Gable in a bearhug, then threw him overhead for a big pop from the crowd.
Bobby Lashley d. Omos: Lashley won after a suplex and two spears. This went longer than I expected, but it picked up a bit after a sloppy start and Lashley bumped and carried Omos to a pretty good match.
Johnny Knoxville d. Sami Zayn: Words can’t do this justice. Not a mat classic, but super fun with tons of props and comedy. Knoxville pinned Zayn after being caught in a giant mousetrap. “Jackass” castmates Wee Man and Pontius got involved. If you think you’d love a “Jackass” themed match, seek this out. And even if you don’t, this was a spectacle.
Naomi and Sasha Banks d. Queen Zelina and Carmella, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, Natalya and Shayna Baszler: Banks pinned Carmella after a sort of double-team codebreaker. The entrances for this match were all about the costumes/cosplay. With so many people in this match, it was all action but hard to focus. One big spot came when Ripley and Morgan executed simultaneous four-person “Tower of Doom” suplex spots.
Edge d. AJ Styles: Edge speared Styles in midair to get the pinfall. Styles was about to deliver a Phenomenal forearm when Damian Priest appeared at ringside to distract Styles. Priest and Edge signaled a possible union afterward. A long and dramatic match, slow-paced by design but too slow for my taste in spots.
Sheamus and Ridge Holland d. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods: The distraction of Sheamus/Holland’s ringside partner Butch led to Sheamus landing a brogue kick for the pinfall. After being taken off last night’s show due to a time crunch, this was squeezed for time as well. Too long to amount to much.
Pat McAfee d. Austin Theory: McAfee’s entrance included the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. McAfee was impressive in two prior matches in NXT, the last in December 2020, and his impressive streak continued here. McAfee pinned Theory with a cradle — afterward, Vince McMahon removed his business suit, got in the ring and confronted McAfee, leading to…
Vince McMahon d. Pat McAfee: McMahon got physical with McAfee — more than you’d expect from a 76-year-old — and didn’t take any bumps. He kicked a football into McAfee’s midsection before the pinfall. McMahon and Theory celebrated afterward.
Then, in the only possible way this interminable segment could end, Stone Cold Steve Austin entered, gave Theory a stunner (Theory’s selling of the move was priceless), faced off with McMahon, offered a beer toast, then gave McMahon a (very awkward, awful) stunner. … then stunned McAfee for good measure.
Roman Reigns d. Brock Lesnar: Exactly what you’d expect, big move after big move for about 12 minutes. Suplexes, spears, F5s and Kimura armbars. Reigns finally won after one last spear and left with both titles.
Contact Jay Reddick at [email protected] or on Twitter @runninjay.
()
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
At first glance, Bon Jovi’s concert Sunday night at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center looked a lot like the ’80s survivors’ other local shows in the time since guitarist Richie Sambora’s acrimonious departure from the band in the middle of a 2013 tour.
Sambora’s replacement Phil X brought heft to both the anthems and the ballads and showed true musical chemistry with touring guitarist John Shanks (the band’s producer since 2005). Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi, who turned 60 a month ago, exploded with impressive youthful energy. Musically speaking, the rest of the band — including the rhythm section of drummer Tico Torres and bassist Hugh McDonald — sounded tight on the second stop on their first tour since 2019.
The set list included a generous selection of songs from the group’s 15th album “2020” (“Limitless,” “Beautiful Drug,” “Let it Rain”), the smashes from their heyday (“Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “You Give Love a Bad Name”) and more recent songs that have become concert staples (“This House Is Not for Sale,” “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” “Have a Nice Day”).
So far, so good, right? Sunday’s show delivered pretty much everything you’d want from a Bon Jovi concert with one major exception — some shockingly poor vocals from Jon Bon Jovi. He’s never been a particularly technical singer and his voice has lost some power over the past decade. But Bon Jovi didn’t just miss a note here or there, he struggled throughout the two-plus hour show. Nothing from his past suggested such a sudden decline was coming.
He wasn’t just butchering the older stuff, which the band now plays in a lower key, but the fresh material as well. And weirdly enough, at times it sounded like he was trying (and failing) to emulate Axl Rose in his prime. Quite frankly, it felt like he had forgotten how to sing.
Given the pandemic and the band’s time away from the road, it’s tempting to give them the benefit of the doubt. And JBJ himself caught COVID last fall, knocking out his voice for two weeks. Then again, in recent interviews, Bon Jovi has said the band spent three weeks in rehearsals, far longer than their typical warm-up time.
Not to put too fine of a point on it, but one can’t help but wonder why no one in the Bon Jovi organization sat the guy down for an honest chat. I guess it’s because he’s the boss and no one wants to cross him? He’s always been the face of the group and, in the time since Sambora left, he’s taken full control. He’s the only band member who writes songs (many with Shanks and other producers) and the cover of “2020” is a solo shot of Bon Jovi looking somber in shades.
Whatever the case, JBJ did warm up, slightly, for a run of acoustic songs midway through the show. He wrote one of the new songs, “American Reckoning,” after the murder of George Floyd and dedicated it to Floyd’s daughter Gianna. He also introduced the band’s 2000 single “It’s My Life” with a story about a viral clip showing residents of Odesa in Ukraine making sandbags while a drummer played along to the song.
“The magic of music sometimes baffles,” Bon Jovi said. Yes, and that wasn’t the only baffling thing about the night.
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput dies at 66
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput has died at age 66.
Orput died Sunday at his home in Stillwater surrounded by family, according to a news release issued by his office. It did not specify a cause of death.
First elected county attorney in 2010, Orput announced in January he would not seek another term after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease a year and a half earlier.
He told the Pioneer Press at the time that serving the people of Washington County “has been the highlight of my career.”
That career included stints as a high school history teacher, a prosecutor in the Hennepin County attorney’s office, general counsel to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, and assistant attorney in Mille Lacs, Carver, Washington and Dakota counties. He also served in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine.
Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski on Sunday called Orput “a public servant in the best sense of the word.”
“He was a warrior for justice,” Kozlowski said. “He had a really brilliant compass for right and wrong. … He was a very compassionate and thoughtful human. He really is one of the most honorable men I’ve ever met in my life.”
“You could always see the teacher in Pete — in his compassion and his willingness to try and explain things,” Kozlowski added.
Several other public officials praised Orput on social media. On Twitter, State Sen. Kelly Fenton, R-Woodbury, called it an honor to work with him.
“He was the people’s biggest champion,” she said. “He leaves a huge void.”
Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary’s Point, called Orput “one of the greatest guys on the planet.”
Orput and his wife, Tami, have three children.
South Carolina uses size to overpower short-handed Connecticut
Like a lot of championship basketball teams, South Carolina is built on size and speed. Connecticut, missing some size and banged up in the backcourt, couldn’t keep up in the NCAA championship game Sunday at Target Center.
The Gamecocks (35-2) played six players of 6-foot-2 or taller for at least 10 minutes, give or take a few seconds. UConn (30-6) was without its tallest player, forward 6-5 Dorka Juhasz, who broke a wrist in the regional final, and played only three players 6-2 or more. The Huskies’ tallest player, 6-5 Olivia Nelson-Ododa, was limited by a groin injury.
“Liv’s groin was all wrapped up from something that happened in the game the other night,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.
The results were predictable. South Carolina outrebounded the Huskies 49-24 and outscored them 22-5 on second-chance points. The record rebounding margin in a title game belongs to Old Dominion, 27 more than Georgia in 1985.
“We knew tonight that if we didn’t hold our own on the boards that it was going to be a really hard night for us, and that’s exactly what happened tonight,” Auriemma said.
Aliyah Boston, the Gamecocks’ 6-5 center and consensus national player of the year, grabbed a game-high 16 boards, five on the offensive glass. UConn’s 5-11 guard Paige Bueckers led the Huskies with six rebounds.
Oddly enough, UConn had more blocks, 5-4.
“Their size is significant, especially against us,” Connecticut senior Evina Westbrook said, “and I think they just used that against us tonight.”
MIGHTY MITE
South Carolina might have used its size to dictate play, but the smallest player on the floor scored a game-high 26 points — 5-7 guard Destanni Henderson. She scored eight of them when the Gamecocks needed them most.
Connecticut pulled within 43-37 with an 8-0 run that included 3-pointers by Carolina Ducharme and Westbrook with 1:30 left in the third quarter. The Gamecocks were 0 for 3 from the floor with two turnovers during that run.
Henderson finally ended it with a free throw at 0:53. She went coast to coast for a layup to end the scoring in the period, then scored back-to-back layups to push the lead back to 11 with 8 minutes left.
BRIEFLY
UConn freshman guard Azzi Fudd was limited by illness and played only 16:44, scoring three points. She averaged 12.5 points this season. “She didn’t feel well last night, so we knew it was going to be iffy,” Auriemma said. … Boston was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Bueckers, South Carolina’s Henderson and Zia Cooke and Stanford’s Haley Jones.
