Yuzvendra Chahal’s Epic Response To Aakash Chopra After He Suggests 8 Runs For 100M-Plus Six

Share Pin 0 Shares

Liam Livingstone, the English cricketer came back to his best form and registered his maiden IPL fifty after smashing 60 off just 32 balls in the March 11 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) of IPL 2022.

He also made a record of hitting this season’s longest six, 108m one as CSK bowlers suffered his attack.

Twitter was set on fire with several reactions after that smashing six by Livingstone.

Aakash Chopra, a former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator went overboard and reacted by suggesting that sixes that go beyond the 100-m mark should fetch a batter 8 runs, instead of 6.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner reacted to Aakash Chopra’s suggestion in his unique way. He told Chopra that if he intends to make changes in the batting rule, then the bowlers should also get a wicket for three consecutive dot balls.

Take a look at their exchange of tweets:

Three dot balls should be 1 wicket bhaiya — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the former Indian International cricketer and CSK star, Suresh Raina added a laugh reaction in replies by reacting to this exchange.

Hahah — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 3, 2022

Check out some of the hilarious suggestions by the netizens:

Guessed it 6 hours before only.

Should I join you @cricketaakash

For Predictions.? — JP (@CalllMeJP) April 3, 2022

Then how about 120+ metre six?? pic.twitter.com/EBbaMLyxSs — john bright (@johnbright24) April 3, 2022

I think if this happen cheating in IPL will be at its peak Bcz audience can’t track the six is 99m or 100m & most important we have to believe on Empire like a god .. Its my opinion — M҉ A҉ N҉ I҉ S҉ H҉ (@therealmnish) April 3, 2022

150+kmph delivery should be counted as 2 deliveries — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) April 3, 2022

Create your own cricket where you can fulfill all your desires — Amit Jain (@AMITCHORDIYA) April 3, 2022

And if two stumps are uprooted, next batsman should be given out — The Skeptical Indian (@theskepticalind) April 3, 2022

Why you guys are always in favour of batters? If 100 mtr hit deserves 8 runs dn a bowler deserves 2 bonus runs for sending a batsman back on a golden duck — Shanawaz (@shanawaz_23) April 3, 2022

Tata IPL 2022, also known as IPL 15 as it is the fifteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), commenced on 26th March 2022. This season due to the addition of new teams, a Ten team format is being followed.

The 10 teams playing this season are:

Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings.

Stay tuned for more updates!

The post Yuzvendra Chahal’s Epic Response To Aakash Chopra After He Suggests 8 Runs For 100M-Plus Six appeared first on MEWS.