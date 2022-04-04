Connect with us

News

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Epic Response To Aakash Chopra After He Suggests 8 Runs For 100M-Plus Six

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Yuzvendra Chahal and Aakash Chopra
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Liam Livingstone, the English cricketer came back to his best form and registered his maiden IPL fifty after smashing 60 off just 32 balls in the March 11 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) of IPL 2022.

He also made a record of hitting this season’s longest six, 108m one as CSK bowlers suffered his attack.

Twitter was set on fire with several reactions after that smashing six by Livingstone.

Photo Credit: crictracker

Aakash Chopra, a former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator went overboard and reacted by suggesting that sixes that go beyond the 100-m mark should fetch a batter 8 runs, instead of 6.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner reacted to Aakash Chopra’s suggestion in his unique way. He told Chopra that if he intends to make changes in the batting rule, then the bowlers should also get a wicket for three consecutive dot balls.

Take a look at their exchange of tweets:

Meanwhile, the former Indian International cricketer and CSK star, Suresh Raina added a laugh reaction in replies by reacting to this exchange.

Check out some of the hilarious suggestions by the netizens:

Tata IPL 2022, also known as IPL 15 as it is the fifteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), commenced on 26th March 2022. This season due to the addition of new teams, a Ten team format is being followed.

The 10 teams playing this season are:

Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings.

Stay tuned for more updates!

The post Yuzvendra Chahal’s Epic Response To Aakash Chopra After He Suggests 8 Runs For 100M-Plus Six appeared first on MEWS.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Grammys’ 10 biggest snubs and surprises: BTS, Kanye West and Billie Eilish

Published

51 mins ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

The best tax software to file online before the 2022 deadline, with tips from an expert
google news

Now on
Page Six

  • Grammys award for least sore loser: Wolf Van Halen

    Grammys award for least sore loser: Wolf Van Halen

  • Doja Cat almost misses her Grammy win: ‘I’ve never taken such a fast p—‘

  • The 13 best-dressed celebrities of the Grammys 2022 red carpet: Gaga, Dua, more

See All

google news
Continue Reading

News

Grammys honor Taylor Hawkins, Stephen Sondheim and more ‘In Memoriam’

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

The best tax software to file online before the 2022 deadline, with tips from an expert
google news

Now on
Page Six

  • Doja Cat almost misses her Grammy win: ‘I’ve never taken such a fast p—‘

    Doja Cat almost misses her Grammy win: ‘I’ve never taken such a fast p—‘

  • The 13 best-dressed celebrities of the Grammys 2022 red carpet: Gaga, Dua, more

  • Fans poke fun at Justin Bieber’s leather pants during Grammys 2022 performance

See All

google news
Continue Reading

News

Grammys award for least sore loser: Wolf Van Halen

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

The best tax software to file online before the 2022 deadline, with tips from an expert
google news

Now on
Page Six

  • Doja Cat almost misses her Grammy win: ‘I’ve never taken such a fast p—‘

    Doja Cat almost misses her Grammy win: ‘I’ve never taken such a fast p—‘

  • The 13 best-dressed celebrities of the Grammys 2022 red carpet: Gaga, Dua, more

  • Fans poke fun at Justin Bieber’s leather pants during Grammys 2022 performance

See All

google news
Continue Reading

Trending