A Review of IRS Fresh Start Programs
In 2011, the IRS announced the expansion of the “Fresh Start” program as an attempt to help financially distressed taxpayers. But the problem we have is that, similar to all other IRS announcements, this one also claims that they are always on your side. But they aren’t and the fact is, they don’t have to be.
Let’s find out which of the three main IRS Fresh Start programs is actually the most helpful for resolving your tax problems.
1. IRS Fresh Start for Tax Liens
The first one is the IRS Fresh Start Federal Tax Lien program. The IRS claims that the new standard for Notice of Federal Tax Lien filing is in the taxpayers’ favor as it has raised the minimum liability for filing a tax lien from $5,000 to $10,000; this sounds good. But it is pretty much useless. And what is there for the IRS to secure something from people when they don’t have anything to pay? It will only serve to ding your credit score by 100 points or more and make it difficult to get approval for new credit to repay the IRS. The new change is not retroactive and the IRS cannot automatically withdraw a previously filed lien. Rating: Two thumbs down; a highly ineffective program.
2. Installment Agreement and the Fresh Start Program
The next program is the IRS installment payment plans. If you owe $50,000 or less in combined tax, interest, and penalties, you can participate in an installment plan by providing minimal financial information to the IRS (if you owe less than $25,000, you do not have to submit anything). The timeline for paying under the streamlined installment agreement has been increased to 72 months. Rating: Good.
If you owe more than $50,000, you need to complete Form 433-F, the Collection Information Statement. You have to conduct a lot of negotiations with the IRS over a reasonable monthly plan as the payment amounts are at the discretion of the IRS representatives.
3. Fresh Start Offer in Compromise
This definitely stands out as the best IRS Fresh Start program to settle back taxes for less than you owe. The IRS has now added more flexibility when calculating a taxpayer’s ability to pay when requesting relief under an Offer in Compromise. One significant change is in the calculation of the taxpayer’s reasonable collection potential. The IRS looks at only two years of future income for offers paid within 24 months, which is a reduction from five years. The changes allow more individuals to qualify for OIC programs, providing them with a new opportunity to resolve their tax debts with the IRS. Rating: An excellent program. Go and make full use of this opportunity.
Dealing with the IRS
The IRS Fresh Start Program has opened the doors to new possibilities to resolve back tax problems, but it should be utilized in the right way. You should understand that knowing all the details pertaining to the new Installment Agreement policy or having an IRS Offer in Compromise accepted remains challenging for many people. There is no guarantee that the new relaxed policies will stay forever, so there is no better time than now to start negotiating with the IRS.
Entrepreneurial Spirit – 5 Joint Venture Opportunities For Online Marketing
Motivated marketers seek online partnership opportunities to joint venture their marketing endeavors. Are you looking for an online opportunity that will bring wealth and prosperity to your business? One of these 5 Joint Venture Opportunities may just fill your desires.
Joint Venture Opportunity #1:
Public speaking or the development of an audience for seminars and conferences offers an opportunity to bring your co-marketers on board for a joint venture at a high-end resort, marketing products, opportunities, and other endeavors. Share your valuable information at a Public Speaking Engagement with four or five of your Marketing Guru Friends Online.
Joint Venture Opportunity #2:
Podcasting ideas, thoughts, and business processes on your blog offers potential customers a chance to hear first hand how you joint venture with your Interview Participants in Online Marketing Projects. Get to know your favorite marketers up front and personal with a voice over interview posted to your website.
Joint Venture Opportunity #3:
You Tube, not just kids video any longer, these incredible pieces of Technological Diversification offer an intimate look at your business ventures online while providing an active opportunity to share what you do with your ‘readers’. Become a celebrity overnight with your own You Tube Show!
Joint Venture Opportunity #4:
Ebook Marketing opens up a new world of publication. Invite a few friends onboard to share their expertise and create an ebook jam packed with informative knowledge and marketing wisdom about your niche online.
Joint Venture Opportunity #5:
Special Report Marketing – Quote a Guru in your Special Report. You’ve seen the quotes from famous marketers. Write a report based on information you’re currently using in your business and offer the quote as additional proof that your process works.
Are you ready to fill up your Joint Venture Marketing Card?
How To Video Marketing
With the growth of the internet and technology, videos have increasingly become a more powerful tool in getting more leads and growing one’s business.
The commercialization of video editing tools and ease of sharing videos via video sharing sites such as YouTube has made the growth of the video industry explode rapidly.
Currently, it doesn’t matter if you are a small-time marketer or a corporate giant, you stand lots of gain through leveraging on videos to grow your business.
The trends of internet marketing have always been evolving. Back then, it was article marketing. Then came the paid advertising era of PPC and PPV. Today, we have Video Marketing.
What is video marketing? Video marketing is the art of using videos to market and grow your business. This could be in the form of using videos for getting leads, building traffic or selling a video product.
Video marketing is great because it has the ability to grow virally. Viral marketing as in it spreads as fast and as widely as a biological virus, but in the marketing sense. This can help you reach a wide audience in a short amount of time and at a low cost.
People love watching videos, so much more because you can incorporate visual and audio elements which can excite emotions and make content interesting. E-books are so yesterday and have a hard time keeping up with videos which have been getting better and better.
One of the most useful sites out there is YouTube – The world’s largest video sharing site. We shall look into the power of YouTube in the next section.
The Power of YouTube
As mentioned earlier, YouTube is the world’s largest video sharing website. Why are they called video sharing sites? It’s because everyone who uploads videos are like a TV channel of their own – You can get subscribers and people who watch your videos can freely share it with others through a wide variety of social media sharing tools available.
The popularity of YouTube has exploded, and businesses, big or small stand a lot to gain by tapping into this phenomenon.
YouTube allows you to upload videos for free, and if your videos meet their standards they will offer you a director’s status, where you can post up videos longer than 10 minutes.
One good thing about YouTube, is that you can post descriptions down at the bottom box of your videos. This allows you to draw traffic to your website and write descriptions about your videos.
YouTube also has that added benefit of being owned by Google, the largest search engine in the world. Because of that, YouTubes videos rank highly on Google, and you can draw tons of traffic by targeting keywords with high search volume and are related to your niche.
We have seen the potential of YouTube – Huge user base, easy to upload videos and easy to share them as well.
Here’s how you start marketing your business using YouTube:
1) Create a video worth of valuable content related to your niche
2) Make sure there’s a call to action at the end of the video
3) Upload your video to YouTube
4) Add a description below each video
5)Be sure to include a link to your website (traffic drawing purposes)
6) Share your videos with your target audience
Remember, a very important part of video marketing is the sharing component. Get your subscribers or followers to share your videos with others to get more views. The more views you get, the higher your video will be ranked.
Videos with higher rank will usually be featured in YouTube’s channel listings and this will further garner you more views.
Basic Tools For Video Marketing
Let’s look into some simple tools for creating videos for marketing purposes. One of my favorite combinations is Microsoft Powerpoint + Camstasia.
Microsoft Powerpoint allows you to create video content through slides, animations and sound effects. Camstasia allows you to record a screen capture, so when you play your slides in real time, you can record every single thing that is happening.
Combo-ed with some cool music, you can make powerful informative videos which your customer base will like.
Camstasia also allows you to edit your videos with basic features such as audio editing, slide transitions etc. Post video production is followed by uploading to YouTube, all can be done instantly via Camstasia.
Last but not least, you will need to sign up for a YouTube account before you can start uploading videos.
In short, these tools will help you create simple yet powerful videos for getting traffic and customers, as long as you have good content that your target market would enjoy.
Videos are a great powerful tool for helping you grow your online business in many aspects.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, the same way traffic doesn’t happen in an instant. However, if you diligently practice these video marketing methods, your business will surely have a lot to gain.
The best way to build a budding business online is to leverage not just on videos, but on as many marketing methods as well such as article marketing, SEO and paid advertising.
Once you have found what works best for your business, replicate and multiply your efforts and in no time you’ve built yourself a solid business empire streaming with thousands of followers.
I wish you all the best in your video marketing, and your online business journey!
Why Marketers Don’t Understand Marketing Automation?
Today, marketing automation is a key part of any advanced organization’s demand generation, sales and marketing program. It’s helping marketers (particularly B2B) in refining their relations with clients. In this era of digital marketing, marketers need to put resources into online channels that empower them to have a direct conversation with the client, yet there’s openly room for improvement.
According to a survey, marketers are putting down their bets on websites, branding, search engine optimization and social media technologies; less on paid promotion or, more essentially, marketing automation.
Studies prove that just 13% of automation projects are productive. There are various reasons for this: unclear lead management methods, the absence of content-customer life-cycle alignment, friction from sales and advertising stakeholders, to name a few. At the same time, it must be asked, who is to blame when it fails? It`s not the software, it`s us. We marketers set ourselves up for failure by committing the following mistakes.
Lack of Content:
If your website is not creating a consistent stream of expert, indexable content all the time, then you will not be driving enough traffic to your site to develop your database of leads. And if you aren’t developing your database of leads, then Marketing Automation can’t help you. Automation is useful for nurturing the leads you make and push into the system. If you simply have a stagnant list that isn’t increasing, then your implementation process will probably fail.
Inability to Close Sales:
Marketing Automation can take your leads and nurture them until they are as prepared to purchase as they’ll ever be; however, it can’t close the deal. Despite everything, you still need a genuine person to have a real conversation – or, more probably, a few – to close the deal. Note that this is assuming you are a B2B business and you deal in high-dollar contracts.
Expecting Too Much of Your Marketing Staff:
Just because you’ll have the capacity to “automate” things, don’t have the unrealistic expectation that Marketing Automation will help you overcome the absence of staff problem. You have to devote a lot of time to make it work and without committed people on the team, it will affect your lead time with the system. Marketing Automation can be a voracious monster which will eat up content and prospects unless you have the internal resources to keep it working successfully on your behalf.
Lack of Calls to Action:
Even if you have plenty of good content on your site, you should also be driving your website visitors to take action, things like downloading marketing materials, signing up for the newsletter, or finishing a “contact us” form. If you’re still unable to turn your visitors into leads, you are again falling short on your end and not giving automation software an opportunity to do its thing.
Remember, Marketing Automation software is a tool. In order to get the best results, you must set the right objectives, select the platforms which are best for your business, stay concentrated on your buyer’s needs and create content that is valuable for your audience.
