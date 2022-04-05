News
After frenzied March, a recap of the Twins’ many moves
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the day the lockout lifted in March, Josh Donaldson and Mitch Garver were Minnesota Twins, Sonny Gray was a Cincinnati Red and Carlos Correa was still searching for a home, with Minnesota not seen as a realistic landing place for the high-profile shortstop.
How quickly things changed.
Less than a month later, the Twins have completed their shortened spring training — and the front office has reconstructed a roster that looks vastly different than it did even a month ago.
“It’s new faces. It’s fresh,” reliever Tyler Duffey said. “We had a lot of the fresh this year, so it’s definitely taken some time, but I think we’re all settling into what we’re going to do.”
What they’re going to do, on Thursday — weather permitting — is kick off a 162-game season in which they hope — and expect — to improve upon last year’s last-place finish in the American League Central division. And as the Twins wrap up camp, here’s a look at the moves that have been made in the past few weeks.
March 12, 2022: The Twins traded catcher Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pitching prospect Ronny Henriquez.
In the first major post-lockout move, the Twins acquired their shortstop, one whom they had talked about with the Rangers in the pre-lockout era. At the time, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey called Kiner-Falefa someone the Twins believed “would really fit” them.
It cost them their starting catcher, and opened the door for 24-year-old Ryan Jeffers to take on a greater share of playing time with the Twins.
March 13, 2022: The Twins acquired starting pitcher Sonny Gray and minor-league pitcher Francis Peguero from the Reds for young pitcher Chase Petty, their 2021 first-round draft pick.
The wheeling and dealing continued the next day when the front office addressed its biggest need — starting pitching — by acquiring the two-time all-star. Though they had to part with Petty, a hard-throwing 19-year-old, Gray fills a hole on a team looking to win now.
“Sonny Gray’s been on the radar for a long time for a lot of teams, obviously, but we think this is a guy who really establishes an anchor in our rotation, a guy that young players can look up to and someone we think is really going to lead us,” Falvey said.
March 13, 2022: The Twins traded Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.
Just a couple years earlier, Donaldson signed the largest free-agent contract in team history, a four-year, $92 million deal. But the Twins got out of that massive contract, creating additional payroll flexibility when the Yankees took on the remainder of his salary, around $50 million over the next couple of years.
In the process, the Twins also dealt away the shortstop they had just traded for, creating a hole at the position once again. In return, they got another catcher in Sánchez to pair with Jeffers and an infielder to help fill Donaldson’s role.
March 20, 2022: The Twins signed reliever Joe Smith to a one-year deal.
The 38-year-old sidearmer was the only addition brought in this offseason from the outside to help fortify the bullpen. After sitting out the 2020 season, Smith finished last year with a 4.99 earned-run average, though his numbers were much better in the final months of the season after a trade to Seattle.
Smith said he was pleasantly surprised by the number of teams calling after the lockout.
“Ultimately, after talking to everybody and everybody here with this organization and my family and stuff, it just felt right to come here,” Smith said.
March 22, 2022: The Twins signed Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.
While news of Correa’s deal, which shocked the baseball world, broke earlier, this was the day it became official. The signing answered the question of what the Twins would do with their newfound payroll flexibility, as Correa, 27, was the top free agent on the market.
The deal came together quickly, and after getting off a Zoom call with his agent Scott Boras, Falvey, general manager Thad Levine and manager Rocco Baldelli, Correa told Boras to “make it happen.”
March 28, 2022: The Twins signed pitcher Chris Archer to a one-year deal with a mutual option.
The Twins rounded out their rotation with Archer, who missed most of last season with injuries after sitting out the 2020 season entirely following surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome.
Archer said he signed with the Twins, in part, because of the previous offseason moves and Twins ownership’s dedication to “putting high-quality teams on the field.”
‘Sign O’ The Times’ Is The Best Prince Film You’ve Never Seen
It is fascinating that a musical career as storied and diverse as Prince’s should be defined by one period. Through five different decades, the late Minneapolis-born funk-rocker tossed off effortless pop gems, belabored triple albums, online-only oddities and even a deeply strange record about Batman. His Spotify stats tell a different story: a brief but intense period of game-changing mid-‘80s pop and R&B, culminating with 1984’s Purple Rain, the hits-packed soundtrack to his ascension to superstar status, both onstage and on film.
His best film work, though, was less seen than either Purple Rain or even its bomb of a follow-up, the 1986 black-and-white screwball comedy Under the Cherry Moon. For years difficult if not impossible to find, the 1987 concert feature Sign O’ the Times is an exhilarating 84 minutes of Prince’s unabated genius.
Ask almost any critic and they’ll likely agree that Sign O’ the Times is Prince’s best album. A two-record set that never drags, Sign found Prince coping with his hold on the world’s attention beginning to crumble—though you’d never know that by listening to the results. The year before Under the Cherry Moon crashed and burned at the box office, and soon his record company would be ordering him around, instead of the other way around. Sign O’ the Times is the distillation of three different album projects: a double album called Dream Factory recorded with the Revolution, the band that backed him in one form or another since 1982, and which he broke up when he shelved the project; Camille, an album recorded in the persona of a woman (with pitch-shifted vocals); and Crystal Ball, the triple album his label, Warner Bros., refused to release until he slimmed it down to two discs.
Those two discs were packed with experiments, surprises, everything: conscious, spare blues (the drum machine-driven title track); dizzying funk and jazz workouts (“Housequake,” “Slow Love”), candy-coated pop brilliance (“Play in the Sunshine,” “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man”), and uncategorizable head-turners like “If I Was Your Girlfriend” (one of the Camille tracks—which may finally be getting assembled and released from Jack White’s Third Man Records). On “The Cross” it sounded like Prince had decided to turn the Velvet Underground’s “Jesus” into full-throated gospel rock.
It might not be right to call Sign O’ the Times (the album) “underrated”; in 2020, it was given an 8CD or 13LP box set edition loaded with coveted material from Prince’s storied vault. But its three Top 10 singles: “Sign,” the Sheena Easton-assisted “U Got the Look,” and “I Could Never,” didn’t do Purple Rain numbers. And Prince opted to tour the album only in Europe, agreeing to assemble a concert film for American audiences. Except he hated the end result, so he merged footage of a performance in the Netherlands with material shot at the newly-finished soundstage of his Minnesotan recording complex Paisley Park. The result is a classic Prince contradiction: a carefully constructed version of an unpredictable set—one that, bizarrely, never had a wide theatrical or home video release in the United States.
But as the movie celebrates its 35th anniversary, if you dial up the Sign O’ the Times film on Criterion or Amazon Prime Video, you might not be prepared for how much energy Prince exudes on stage. That live spirit that hooked fans old and new during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2007 never really left him, and here he’s bursting with raw energy: effortless James Brown-style steps, leaps, splits and crab walks; lascivious grinding with featured singer/dancer Cat Glover; guitar solos that’ll melt your face off. All through the film, you’ll ask how he does it and only be answered with more instances of him doing it.
The Sign O’ the Times film is an all-out attack on familiarity. Except for a brief interlude of “Little Red Corvette” and a mid-show jam on Charlie Parker’s “Now’s the Time” that Prince isn’t onstage for, everything comes from the new album, hits be damned. But there’s no room to mourn what isn’t played when you have a line-up like this: “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” crackles with unbridled energy, “Hot Thing” makes Prince’s most leering come-ons feel like sonic winks, and the spare guitar thrash of closer “The Cross” is bliss from the first note. (Funniest, perhaps, is when a full music video for “U Got the Look” drops into the middle of the film.)
The Revolution is gone but for keyboardist Matt Fink, clad in a sharper version of his onstage hospital scrubs; in their place is a group of ace musicians anchored by drummer Sheila E. and featuring the blistering duo of saxophonist Eric Leeds and trumpeter Atlanta Bliss, handling two of the few instruments Prince couldn’t play in studio. Glover’s relentless moves are only interrupted by brief, abstract on-stage repartee with fellow dancer/singers Greg Brooks and Wally Safford. (Their brief scenes are the film’s only stab at narrative, along with a couple of abstract images of Prince and Cat staring at and touching a plasma globe.)
Sign O’ the Times is as much a masterpiece on film as it is on record. Like Purple Rain before it, it features some of the most dynamic live performances caught on film, with none of the forced acting or incoherent scripting that bogged down the rest of Prince’s filmography. Thirty-five years on—and nearly six years after Prince left us—it remains a crucial step in appreciating the depth and breadth of his peerless talent. Make the time to find a copy—when you do, it’s gonna be a beautiful night.
Sign O’ the Times is playing at the Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn on April 6 and is streaming on The Criterion Channel and Amazon Prime.
UM receivers hope to fill void left by record-setters Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley Jr.
There’s a big hole left where Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley Jr. once sat in the Hurricanes’ wide receiver room.
The two were Miami’s top two pass-catchers last year and both set receiving records in Coral Gables. With the pair of star wideouts now hoping to earn spots on an NFL roster, the Hurricanes’ returning receivers are looking to fill their spots on and off the field.
“As soon as the older guys left last year, immediately, I took charge,” rising third-year sophomore Xavier Restrepo said. “Guys are doing a great job. We’re coming together. Practice is going good. It’ll be better in the next week or two. We’ll really start to get together and trust each other.”
There are certainly a lot of receptions to go around. Rambo had 79 catches for 1,172 yards last season, both school records. Rambo led the team with seven touchdown catches. Harley, a St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus, was second on the team with 57 receptions for 543 yards and five touchdowns. Harley’s mark of 182 career catches is a Hurricanes record.
The pair of receivers combined for 46 percent of the Hurricanes’ catches, about 45 percent of the team’s receiving yards and 40 percent of UM’s touchdown receptions.
“Those guys are ballhawks,” Restrepo said.
Restrepo, a Deerfield Beach alumnus, has impressed in 10 spring practices, largely playing in the slot-receiver role. He had 24 catches for 373 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season, second among returning wide receivers. Rising third-year receiver Key’Shawn Smith is the leading returner after making 33 catches for 405 yards and three scores in 2021.
Rising sophomore Jacolby George, a Plantation alumnus, and Clemson transfer Frank Ladson Jr. are among those also looking to secure playing time come the fall, as is rising sophomore Romello Brinson, who is out for the spring with an injury.
“I feel like spring’s going great for me,” George said. “I’m getting along with the new coaches, getting the plays and formations all down pat. Now it’s just based off my skill and what I can do.”
The former Hurricanes standouts have been encouraging their ex-teammates.
“Rambo texts me every day,” Restrepo said. “He just sent me a video the other day, saying that like, ‘You better get my record,’ and stuff like that. So me and him stay in touch.”
Said George: “(Harley) tells me I’ve got to work harder than all the other receivers — stay in more, catch more balls, just do stuff to stay on top.”
Miami does not have an official wide receivers coach on staff, but offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has spent much of his time coaching the wideouts. Gattis previously coached the position during his tenures at Alabama, Penn State and Vanderbilt.
“Working with coach Gattis is a great experience,” George said. “Having a new coach, more plays, open playbook. He’s coached a lot of great receivers in the past like (Jerry) Jeudy and (Henry) Ruggs, and to be able to be one of his players is phenomenal.”
The receivers can count on quarterback Tyler Van Dyke as he prepares for his first full year as UM’s starter. Van Dyke was the ACC Rookie of the Year last season after completing 62 percent of his passes for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.
“TVD is the man,” Restrepo said. “He’s always had it. Ever since we stepped in here as freshmen, getting extra work. … Every year, you just see a leader. He really took the leadership role this year, taking the whole entire team under his wing.”
()
Strong storms are likely near St. Louis this evening
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – As our morning rain pulls away to the northeast, some sunshine is breaking through the clouds and temps are warming up. Highs today in the upper 60s. We’ll watch a line of showers and thunderstorms develop west of St. Louis late in the day and push east.
A few thunderstorms are likely to develop late this afternoon into this evening. One or two of which may be strong from about 5 pm to 10 pm. A strong wind gust and even an isolated brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
Severe weather may also develop late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Most of the severe weather should move through the St. Louis area by 1:00 am. Showers will linger overnight and the skies should be clear by the time the sun comes up.
We wake up Wednesday in the upper 40s as the last of the rain showers pull away. Skies will clear but winds will be gusty. Highs in the low 60s. Some wrap-around showers are possible on the Cardinal’s Opening Day along with gusty winds and cooler temps. Highs in the low 50s.
