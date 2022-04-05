News
Alex Caruso trying to manage his back pain down the stretch, but the Chicago Bulls guard is ‘just not right’
Midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s loss to the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso asked coach Billy Donovan to take him out of the game.
Caruso has been nursing tightness and soreness in his back for more than a week, which he attributes to his seven-week layoff due to a fractured wrist suffered in January. He wore a heat pack on the sideline during breaks in several games last week to stave off muscle spasms.
But on Saturday, the pain elevated to a level he couldn’t play through.
“It started creeping up a little bit into my middle back and my shoulder blade,” Caruso said Monday. “I was at the point where I needed to sit down because if I got hit again, it would be pretty painful.”
Losing Caruso — even for a matter of minutes — is a major blow to the Bulls, who rely on the defensive specialist for perimeter pressure. As the team’s defense has slipped during the second half of the season, Caruso’s importance has been heightened while fellow guard Lonzo Ball remains unavailable because of a knee injury.
When Caruso plays unencumbered, his frenetic energy on defense lifts the intensity of the entire Bulls roster, leading to more steals and points off turnovers. For the past week, this energy remained the same in the opening quarter, but Caruso became visibly uncomfortable as games wore on.
Donovan said he aims to play Caruso less than 28 minutes per night, but that isn’t always possible during games such as last week’s overtime comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Although Caruso downplayed the injury to media after practice Monday, Donovan expressed a higher level of concern.
“He just couldn’t go,” Donovan said after Saturday’s game. “I put him back in later, but he’s hobbled. He’s going to give it everything he has, but I’m trying to manage it. … To be quite honest, he’s just not right.”
Caruso didn’t practice Monday to allow two full days of recovery before back-to-back home games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics beginning Tuesday. Zach LaVine also sat out practice to rest his left knee, which continues to be a focal point for the Bulls medical staff.
Despite the minutes restriction, Caruso expressed confidence that he’ll be available for the final four games of the regular season.
“I think it’ll be fine,” he said. “We had two days off. I’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”
Grammys 2022 ratings up slightly from last year’s all-time low
STL cold case: Dozens of people witness fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were around 30-50 people in Amberg Park the evening Travon Richie, 23, was killed. Homicide detectives are asking for help to find the killer nearly three years after his death.
Police say that Travon was socializing with family and friends in the park at around 6:30 pm on April 8, 2019. There were a lot of people at the park and a nearby store because it was a nice spring day.
The shooting happened in broad daylight in front of others at the park. Children took shelter in playground equipment.
Police were called to the 3800 block of Keokuk for a report of a shooting. They found Richie in the alley suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“To have nearly 50 people around on the day this happened, and no one has come forward, is heartbreaking. We need witnesses. We need people to speak up,” writes police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell.
The case is listed on the St. Louis Police Department’s unsolved cases website. Their profile of Travon describes him as a father, son, and brother. He helped coach youth football programs and participated in the police explorers.
Anyone with information that is interested in a possible reward is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). You can also report tips to a homicide detectives at 314-444-5371
Toddler shot in Swansea, Illinois
SWANSEA, Ill. – A three-year-old Swansea boy was transported to a St. Louis hospital early Monday morning after being shot in the head.
The shooting happened just before 6:35 a.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of N. 17th Street.
911 dispatchers received a call that sounded like a disturbance but was actually the child’s mother bringing her son to a local hospital. The toddler was stabilized at that hospital before being moved to a medical facility in St. Louis. He’s listed in critical but stable condition.
Police suspect the child may have gained access to a gun in the apartment.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Child Death Investigation Task Force (CDITF) are investigating the matter.
