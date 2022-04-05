News
Alexander Skarsgård ‘nearly ran over’ Greta Thunberg with his bike
The Future of Trump’s Truth Social App Is Looking Bleak
Two executives have left Truth Social, the social media platform founded by former US President Donald Trump, signaling continuing tumult at the company.
Josh Adams, Truth Social’s chief technology officer, and Billy Boozer, its head of product development, have resigned, Reuters reported, without saying why the men left. Truth Social did not respond to a request for comment.
Trump launched Truth Social with the goal of disrupting big tech with a social media platform free of the rules about speech and behavior found on Twitter and Facebook after he was banned from both platforms in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol attack. The app became available to iPhone users Feb. 21 and after an initial surge of interest, usage downloads have trailed off fast. About 60,000 users a week are installing it now, down from almost 900,000 its first week, Sensor Tower, a tech research firm, told Yahoo!. Visits to its website and download page are also down steeply. About 1.2 million users have installed the app, which is only available on Apple devices, so far.
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that said it plans to take Truth Social public, dropped more than 10% at the pen of the stock market April 4 following news that Adams and Boozer were leaving the company. Truth Social said it had received $1 billion in funding from different institutional investors ahead of its SPAC merger with DWAC in December 2021.
Truth Social is not the first social media platform that set out to push back against what Trump supporters claim is censorship from platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The app was preceded by competitors Parler and Gettr, which are also popular among Trump supporters and conservatives and have millions more downloads. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said he was “giving serious thought” to launching his own social media platform that prioritizes “free speech” in March. Musk took a 9.2% stake in Twitter.
Truth Social is backed by Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump made the first post on Truth Social Trump made his first post on Truth Social ahead of its public launch in February. It read: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” Since then, though, Trump has remained inactive on the platform.
Alex Caruso trying to manage his back pain down the stretch, but the Chicago Bulls guard is ‘just not right’
Midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s loss to the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso asked coach Billy Donovan to take him out of the game.
Caruso has been nursing tightness and soreness in his back for more than a week, which he attributes to his seven-week layoff due to a fractured wrist suffered in January. He wore a heat pack on the sideline during breaks in several games last week to stave off muscle spasms.
But on Saturday, the pain elevated to a level he couldn’t play through.
“It started creeping up a little bit into my middle back and my shoulder blade,” Caruso said Monday. “I was at the point where I needed to sit down because if I got hit again, it would be pretty painful.”
Losing Caruso — even for a matter of minutes — is a major blow to the Bulls, who rely on the defensive specialist for perimeter pressure. As the team’s defense has slipped during the second half of the season, Caruso’s importance has been heightened while fellow guard Lonzo Ball remains unavailable because of a knee injury.
When Caruso plays unencumbered, his frenetic energy on defense lifts the intensity of the entire Bulls roster, leading to more steals and points off turnovers. For the past week, this energy remained the same in the opening quarter, but Caruso became visibly uncomfortable as games wore on.
Donovan said he aims to play Caruso less than 28 minutes per night, but that isn’t always possible during games such as last week’s overtime comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Although Caruso downplayed the injury to media after practice Monday, Donovan expressed a higher level of concern.
“He just couldn’t go,” Donovan said after Saturday’s game. “I put him back in later, but he’s hobbled. He’s going to give it everything he has, but I’m trying to manage it. … To be quite honest, he’s just not right.”
Caruso didn’t practice Monday to allow two full days of recovery before back-to-back home games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics beginning Tuesday. Zach LaVine also sat out practice to rest his left knee, which continues to be a focal point for the Bulls medical staff.
Despite the minutes restriction, Caruso expressed confidence that he’ll be available for the final four games of the regular season.
“I think it’ll be fine,” he said. “We had two days off. I’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”
