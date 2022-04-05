Finance
Auto Insurance In Connecticut And Saving Money On Quotes
Auto insurance rates in Connecticut are competitive and it’s always a good idea to see if you can save some money. Here are some tips for getting a good value on your car insurance.
One of the first things to realize is that auto insurance rates vary from one company to the next. This is true whether you live in New Haven, Hartford or elsewhere in the state. That’s why it’s always recommended that you shop around and get comparison quotes as one of the initial ways to save money. The Insurance Information Institute recommends that you get at least three quotes.
A second way to save money is to increase your deductibles. Increasing your deductible on collision or comprehensive can save you quite a bit. However, you’ll want to make sure you’ll be able to afford the deductible in the event of a claim.
A third way to save is by taking advantage of discounts. You can often qualify for discounts such as insuring your home with the same company, having anti-lock brakes, taking a defensive driving course, maintaining good grades (very important for young drivers) and driving fewer miles annually.
Other factors that could affect how much you pay include your age, driving record, type of vehicle you own and your credit score.
Comparison shopping is the fastest way to save. Thanks to the Internet, it’s also now very easy. You can go online and visit the individual Web sites of companies that do business in Connecticut. They’ll usually allow you to fill out a quote form on their site.
It’s even more convenient to use an insurance comparison site. These are Web sites that don’t represent a single company. You typically only need to fill out one online quote request form, which is then distributed to various agents and companies who work in your area and will compete for your business. Thus, you’ll get several different quotes back.
Whichever way you chose, make sure to provide the same information about your coverages, your vehicle, the drivers listed on the policy and deductibles in order to get an apples-to-apples comparison. If you already have auto insurance, just keep your declarations page from your policy handy. Also, jot down notes about each quote so you have more information to help you compare.
Know Your Options With a Totaled Car
Being in a serious auto accident can be devastating and cause you a lot of grief. First to be taken care of is the injuries of anyone involved in the accident. After everyone has been treated for their injuries and you’re sure they’re going to be all right, now you have to deal with your car. What if it was totaled and what does that mean to you? Will the insurance company give you enough money to purchase a comparable vehicle? Your insurance company makes the decision whether your car is repairable or not by taking into consideration your states laws regarding this situation.
You probably have met your claims adjustor by now. They will be the one to put together the information to decide if your car is to be totaled and if it is how much they will pay you to replace it. Some of the information considered is the mileage on your car, the body condition, inside and out, and any specialized equipment that was added to the car if you kept the receipts. Also considered is what a similar car is going for on the market in the area your live in. After all these things have been calculated the adjustor will come up with what is called the Actual Cash Value of your car. Hopefully, you will be happy with the amount they are willing to pay you for a replacement vehicle. You might even able to find a car for less and have some extra cash for other expenses you might have. That would be a great bonus after such a bad experience.
What if you don’t agree with the amount they have offered you? You might think that your vehicle was worth more than they do. Depending on what state you live in and what their laws are regarding salvage vehicles, you may be able to keep the car and repair it yourself. There are obstacles in your way that need to be taken into consideration when you make this decision. The salvage car buyers can give your insurance company a value for your demolished vehicle and the insurance company will pay you the difference. Keep in mind though that your vehicle will now be in the salvage category and will be tagged with that label on its registration.
Keeping the totaled car is not usually a good idea because your car even though repaired will never be the same after a serious accident. It is kind of like the human body, after you have a serious operation your body will most likely not be the same afterwards. The condition may be fixed but then one of the issues is you will have to deal with is scar tissue from any surgery which can cause many problems later on down the road. Well, repairing a totaled car is something like that, it can be repaired but then something else may be affected that didn’t show up during the time the accident repair work was done.
Factors That Impact Auto Insurance Premiums
Many people face rising auto insurance premiums each year without knowing how to stop the increases. There are a number of factors that can adversely impact the premiums that are paid for auto insurance. Knowing these factors and managing them can make a big difference when it comes time for your policy renewal.
The make and model of your car has a big impact on your premiums. In many cases, more expensive cars are more expensive to insure. This is because replacement parts and labor are more expensive. Safer cars, even if they are larger, can reduce premiums, because drivers and passengers have a lower likelihood of dying or becoming seriously injured in these cars.
Personal driving history has a dramatic effect on ones premiums. Accidents can and often do increase your premiums, and too many accidents can result in non-renewal of a policy. Traffic tickets not only cost you money when incurred, but they are tracked by the insurance companies. Drivers that get tickets are considered to be a higher risk and cost more to insure.
In most cases, cars become cheaper to insure as they get older. At a certain point, the replacement value of an older car is low enough that collision coverage is not needed, as the premiums would be more than the cost of buying an identical car of the same age.
The number of miles driven over a year is a question that insurers ask about. This is because a car that sits in the driveway has a much lower risk of getting into an accident than a car that is in traffic. People who work at home and only drive for leisure will save a lot more than people who commute twenty or thirty miles or more each day.
Similarly, a car owner who lives in a rural area will have lower premiums than one who lives in a high traffic urban area. This is due not only to increased risk of accidents in urban areas, but also because of higher auto theft rates in urban areas. Some people in urban areas incur a very high cost of transportation, including parking garage fees, and some of them decide to rely entirely on public transportation.
A driver’s age is another factor in setting rates. Younger drivers are more expensive to insure, as they tend to be in more accidents than older drivers. Older drivers are safer and more experienced drivers in most cases. These higher rates can be offset somewhat by having all drivers in a household on the same insurance policy, thus incurring a multiple driver discount.
Every driver needs insurance, but hopes to never need to use the insurance coverage. Taking the time to understand the factors that drive increases in auto insurance premiums can help the consumer to save a great deal of money on insurance.
How Can You Lower Your Auto Insurance Deductible?
Many people raise their car insurance deductibles in order to have more affordable car insurance premiums. By doubling your insurance deductibles, you can shave as much as 40% off the price of your premiums.
However, this is only a good idea if you have money put aside to pay the deductible if you have an at-fault accident. If you cannot access this money easily, you may not be able to pay your portion of repair bills, and your car may not be fixed in a timely manner. Worse, you could be under obligation to pay for a portion of damages to someone else’s property, and be unable to do so. Many people without large reserves of cash must keep their deductibles low. In order to do this, however, they often have to pay higher premiums.
Is there a way to lower your deductible and still keep your premiums manageable?
There are several ways you can accomplish this goal. Each method takes some planning and discipline, but each can be achieved by anyone looking for a low deductible and a low premium.
First, you can choose to insure with a company which offers a “vanishing deductible” program. According to these programs, your deductible decreases by a set amount each year that you are accident-free and claim-free. Some of these programs allow you to lower all of your deductibles, and some only allow you to lower your collision or liability deductible. Different companies offer different amounts for the deduction and at different rates. You can compare programs to find one that works well for you.
Another option is to create a plan in which you gradually save the amount of your deductible while slowly raising your deductible each six months. Here is how this would work: suppose that your current deductible is $250, the lowest your company allows. Now suppose that you would save $100 per renewal period by raising your deductible to $500. If you do so and save the money you saved on your premiums, plus your initial $250, you would have $450 in one year, almost enough to pay your new deductible. You can continue to save money so that you can gradually raise your deductible to $750, then $1000. You may even choose to raise your deductible higher than this if your company permits you to do so. As you slowly raise your deductible, your premiums will decrease, allowing you to save up the money you will need to pay the new, higher deductible.
You can also find a company which offers “accident forgiveness.” With accident forgiveness, you can be “forgiven” for your first accident with no deductible if the accident does not exceed a certain dollar amount in total cost. This is very useful to save your deductible fund if you have a minor fender-bender. You can also save money and pay for damages yourself if the accident is very minor; in this way, by not making a claim, you keep your premiums lower and do not have unexpected increases in the price of your automobile insurance.
Other ways you can lower your deductible are to apply for a deductible reduction with your insurance company, which can be balanced by other discounts for which you may be eligible. If you are not currently taking advantage of all possible discounts, you may be cheating yourself out of savings which could pay for a lower deductible.
Be sure to consider all the separate deductibles which apply to your policy as a whole. If you have full coverage, which includes liability, comprehensive, and collision, you probably have separate deductibles for each policy. In addition, you probably have a deductible for such things as uninsured motorist coverage. Some states set the deductible for uninsured motorist coverage by law; you cannot raise that deductible even if you want to. However, most states allow you to pay with the deductibles on your collision and comprehensive policies, raising or lowering them as you see fit.
