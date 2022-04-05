Finance
Bariatric Surgery Overview
Bariatric surgery (or more commonly called gastric bypass) has been quite successful, over the past 30 years or so, in helping the morbidly obese with their battle to lose weight. Morbid obesity is described as being; in excess of one hundred pounds overweight and/or having a body mass index of 40 or more and/or having a body mass index of 35 or more, along with a corresponding c-morbid condition (which can be any condition ranging from high blood pressure to cancer, to sleep apnea, or other condition).
Bariatric surgery, compared to other methods of supportive weight loss treatment enjoys a fifty to seventy five percent success ratio, compared to 2-5% for diet and exercise alone, and a surprisingly low 0% success for prescription weight loss medication (These statistics come from a five-year study by Johnson & Johnson).
Bariatric surgery is an umbrella term for a variety of surgical procedures that either limit the amount of nutrients and calories absorbed by the patient’s digestive system, or that reduce the size of the patient’s stomach, thereby requiring less food altogether for the gratification of the patient’s appetite. Bariatric surgery can range from being anything from a gastric bypass (where the patient’s digestive tract is diverted) to gastric banding (the patient’s stomach capacity is reduced). While these two methods are the most common, you may wish to ask your doctor about other newer procedures.
Each bariatric surgery procedure has its own advantages, as well as pitfalls, and the procedure chosen is one that you and your primary care physician have discussed thoroughly.
Patients who have recently had bariatric surgery are immediately put on a clear liquid diet for the time it takes the surgically altered organs to recover somewhat from the operation. After that point, and for approximately the next two weeks, the patient is then restricted to a diet of blended (pureed) sugar-free food. The food selections at this point are usually along the lines of skimmed milk, cream of wheat, a small pat of margarine, protein drinks, cream soup, pureed fruit, and mashed potatoes with gravy. It is imperative that the bariatric surgery patient not overeat due to the high incidence of nausea and vomiting. This schedule can vary depending on what type of bariatric surgery was performed.
Bariatric surgery has shown to be quite effective in reducing the rate of death and other complications from, morbid obesity. For those patients having extreme difficulty losing excessive weight it is a viable option to discuss with their physician.
Head Injury Prevention in Ice Skating
Introduction
Physical activity is an essential part of being healthy. In children, activity helps build strong bones and muscles, decreases the likelihood of developing obesity, and promotes positive mental health. Children are recommended to have 60 minutes or more of physical activity daily.
In the United States, more than 30 million children and teens participate in sports. Of that number, approximately 3.5 million children and adolescents ages fourteen and under are hurt annually while participating in recreational activities. In 2002, The National Safe Kids Campaign estimated that 13,700 children were treated in hospital emergency rooms for ice skating related injuries. Many of these are preventable head injuries if protective equipment, such as helmets or halos, is used.
Gliding across the ice, with the cool wind whipping across a skater’s face is an exhilarating feeling. One push can propel a skater far down the glistening, snowy surface. Worrying about a head injury is often far from a skater’s mind, as many participants are not aware of the possibility of head injury from ice skating. The goals of this article are to raise awareness about potential head injury from ice skating and to promote the use of helmets in skating, similar to what is required in cycling, skiing, and ice hockey.
Review of Injury Statistics
A concussion is a mild form of head injury, usually due to a blow to the head, which may cause disorientation, memory loss, or unconsciousness. Repeated concussions and loss of consciousness can result in traumatic brain injury or TBI.
An estimated 10% of all head and spinal cord injuries are due to sports related activities. Socially, athletes can feel undue pressure from family, coaches, and teammates to return to play quickly after a head injury. These influences can prevent an athlete from receiving the medical care he or she requires. In particular, parents and coaches can push their children too hard in an attempt to fulfill their own athletic aspirations. Athletes who return to play too soon or who suffer repeated injury to the head can develop chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, whose symptoms can include slowed speech, confusion, tremors, and mental deterioration. Most recently, CTE gained media attention when a settlement was reached with the National Football League, or NFL and thousands of players and families. The case, which involved more than 4,500 plaintiffs, calls for the NFL to pay for medical exams, compensation, and research related to head injuries sustained while playing professional football. Plaintiffs are committed to making the game safer at all levels and to educate the public; including parents of the four million children who play youth and high school football. Plaintiffs are committed to helping the focus on player safety trickle down to the youth level.
Awareness and education are key factors in injury prevention and return to play decisions. When an athlete suffers a head injury, a sideline assessment using the Standardized Assessment of Concussion should be completed by a medical professional. If a physician is not available, the coach can complete a basic assessment, until medical attention is available. The assessment includes tests of eye response, verbal response, and motor response. Telling a child to “shake it off” could have a grave impact on the child’s long term health.
Research concluded that safety measures in organized sports should include helmet requirements. There are approximately 230,000 cases of hospitalization due to traumatic brain injury annually of which 80,000 suffer long term disability and 50,000 result in fatalities. Five to twenty percent of these injuries are incurred during sports and recreational activities. Organized team sports, in particular football, soccer and ice hockey, have high instances of concussion annually in addition to recreational sports such as skating and bicycling. Helmets that are properly fitted and worn by participants of these activities can help reduce the risk of head injury among participants.
Sports and Helmet Rules
Cycling
In March 2003, professional cyclist Andrey Kivilev collided with two other riders during the Paris Nice ride. Kivilev was not wearing a helmet and catapulted head first off his bicycle. He fell immediately into a coma and was diagnosed with a serious skull fracture. Kivilev underwent surgery, but died shortly thereafter due to the severity of the head injury. He was 29 years old and the leader of the Cofidis cycling team. His death triggered the International Cycling Union, or UCI to implement compulsory wearing of helmets in all endorsed races.
Helmets protect the head by reducing the rate at which the skull and the brain are accelerated and decelerated during an impact effectively acting as a shock absorber between the force of the impact and the brain. Upon impact, the polystyrene liner of the helmet crushes thereby dissipating energy over a wider area. Instituting mandatory helmet policies in sports proves to be a divisive and controversial issue. Although research has demonstrated that helmets reduce injury in low speed crashes, helmet evidence is not conclusive with respect to high speed crashes. Kivilev’s accident occurred at approximately 35 kilometers per hour or about 22 miles per hour which is considered relatively low speed. At the time, he was ranked among the top 100 racers in the world.
Due to his high profile in the global cycling community, Kivilev’s death elevated the helmet debate into the media spotlight. Following this seminal UCI rule change, USA Cycling also revised their helmet policy to provide that in order to host an event sanctioned by USA Cycling, all participants are required to wear helmets.
In recreational cycling in the United States, bicycle helmet laws can vary widely. Currently, only twenty one states and the District of Columbia have instituted helmet laws for bicyclists below a certain age, which is generally 16 years-old. California requires helmets for riders 18 years and younger and only the Virgin Islands requires helmets for all riders. Twenty nine states have no bicycle helmet laws currently in place.
Researchers conducted a study which demonstrates helmet usage. This study directly observed 841 children in Texas who participated in bicycle riding, in line skating, skateboarding, and scooter riding over an eight week period. Whereas helmet rules vary county to county within Texas, most counties require helmets for riders age 16 years-old and younger. This study employed a randomly selected sample of children engaging in such activities from communities with populations equal to or greater than 1000. Children under 6 years-old, females and those riding on specified bike paths were found to wear helmets more frequently than other children.
Several factors often contribute to children not wearing helmets. During warmer months, children complain about high temperatures and accordingly are less inclined or willing to wear their helmets as riders feel they do not have proper ventilation inside the helmet. Parental knowledge and awareness is another contributing factor. Parents are often unfamiliar with applicable helmet laws nor are they informed of the potential risks of injury resulting from the failure to wear proper safety equipment. In a study examining data from1990 2005, there were in excess of 6,000,000 cases of children age 18 years-old and younger treated in emergency rooms for bicycle related injuries.
Skiing
In March 2009, actress Natasha Richardson sustained a head injury while taking a routine, beginner ski lesson. Initially she refused medical attention, however seven hours later, she was admitted to the hospital suffering from an epidural hematoma, a type of traumatic brain injury. She succumbed to her injuries and died the following day. Michael Kennedy, son of Robert F. Kennedy, died in 1997 following a skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado. A week later, Sonny Bono, television star and politician, died on the slopes of South Lake Tahoe. Richardson, Kennedy, and Bono were not wearing helmets.
Researchers studied injury rates at the three largest ski areas in Scotland during three winter seasons. The study found that first day participants are at an increased risk of injury due in part to low skill levels amongst the beginners. They concluded that first day participants should be targeted in educational programs about gear selection and protective equipment.
A study of skiers and snowboarders was conducted in Colorado where approximately 10 fatalities occur annually. Among the fatally injured, head injury proved the cause of death in 87.5% of the cases and none were wearing helmets. Of the 400 skiers and snowboarders admitted to the hospital with traumatic brain injuries, only five were wearing helmets. In the most serious case, the patient ascended off a 40 foot cliff, landed on his head, cracking his helmet in half. Whereas he sustained a severe concussion with unconsciousness, the computed topography, or CT scan proved negative and with inpatient rehabilitation, the patient has made a full recovery and is attending college.
In 2011, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie signed a bill into law requiring all skiers and snowboarders under 18 years to wear helmets with the intent to reduce head injuries on the slopes. California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signed a similar bill in 2010 however the measure was nullified following his veto of a companion bill that would have required California ski resorts to submit safety plans and reports to state officials. At the professional levels, the governing body of skiing, the Federation Internationale de Ski, requires a helmet as mandatory equipment for all downhill and Super G events.
Ice Hockey
In 1968, Bill Masterson of the Minnesota North Stars landed headfirst on the ice after being checked by two players from the Oakland Seals. He was not wearing a helmet and as a direct result died due to the severity of his head injury. Prior to this incident, the helmets use had been stigmatized which contributed to a lack of widespread use. However, as a consequence of this incident, the stigma surrounding the use of helmets began to diminish and ultimately in 1979, the National Hockey League, or NHL instituted a mandatory helmet policy. The policy did not apply uniformly at the outset as certain veteran players were grandfathered out of the new requirement. Such players elected to continue playing without helmets alongside new players who were subject the policy. Initially, the NHL and the players themselves faced harsh criticism from fans and the media. Despite the clear evidence of risks associated without helmets, some believed the policy harmed the integrity of the game and diminished the players’ masculinity.
Since the policy was first instituted more than three decades ago, significant research supporting the value and need for helmets has been documented. The hockey community has become supportive of the rule change particularly as a significant number of current hockey enthusiasts have never experienced the sport in which helmets were not employed and required. As with many elements of professional sports, the helmet policy was then instituted within youth hockey. The youth hockey governing board, USA Hockey, not only requires all players to wear helmets, they have mandated that all helmets employed by the players must be approved by the Hockey Equipment Certification Council, or HECC. Additionally, beginning in 2006, USA Hockey extended the helmet requirement to coaches who must wear helmets during on ice practice. The requirement for coaches provides the dual benefit of increased safety for all on ice participants as well as an opportunity for the authority figure to model appropriate safety practices. This continues to reinforce the value and importance of the use of safety equipment and in turn minimizes any residual stigma associated with wearing helmets on the ice.
In order to meet the requirements of the HECC, all helmets must undergo rigorous testing procedures including, without limitation, verifying the sufficiency of the coverage area, the quality of the protective material, and the degree of shock absorption. Aside from the specifications, the age, amount of use and type of each helmet all serve to impact the helmet’s effectiveness. The use of helmets with facial protection has proven effective in order to significantly decrease player injury at the amateur level. Whereas ice hockey is by nature a contact sport and checking is a significant cause of injury, the potential for injury is heightened further due to speed and surface tension. A study was conducted a study of 192 high schools in which 7,257 sports related injuries from 20 different sports were reported. From this total sample, 1,056, or 14.6% of injuries were concussions, 24% of which were sustained during boys’ ice hockey.
Ice Skating
In 1999, United Skates Pairs figure skaters, J. Paul Binnebose and Laura Handy were on track to make the 2002 Olympic team. While training at the University of Delaware, with Coach Ron Luddington, Binnebose fell on the ice, fracturing his skull. He suffered seizures, his heart stopped twice, and he was in a coma. Doctors removed a piece of his skull, allowing his brain to swell without pressure and heal. He was given a 10% chance of survival. Against the odds, he recovered.
Although the media widely publicizes celebrity sports related accidents, J. Paul Binnebose was not a well known star around the world. His story did not receive international media attention, but it is well known within the figure skating world. He and his coach have been working toward a helmet rule in skating for over a decade. They contend that many of the skating related injuries could be prevented or minimized with the use of a helmet.
Research suggests this notion is correct. An examination of pediatric skating related injuries was conducted in the years 1993-2003. The researchers sampled 1,235,467 children from emergency rooms with skating related injuries. Non random, purposeful sampling was used in this study. The data was collected from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, or NEISS, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, known as CPSC.
The NEISS system has consumer product codes for each type of activity. Injuries were identified as ice skating, roller skating, or in line skating related, and coded accordingly. Ice hockey, roller hockey, and skateboarding were excluded from the study. Variables included the child’s gender and age, site of the injury, type of skating activity, mechanism of injury, use of protective equipment, and the injury diagnosis. Further, the injuries were categorized into 5 regions of the body.
The Centers for Disease Control report during the years 2001-2005, more than 200,000 emergency room visits for concussions and other traumatic brain injuries were recorded annually in the United States. Of those, 65% were found to be children ages 5 18 years-old who were participating in a sport or recreational activity. Children are at a greater risk for traumatic brain injuries with increased severity and a prolonged recovery. Thirty categories of sports and recreation head injuries were examined. Most of the sports demonstrated 2 7% annual emergency room visits for concussions and traumatic brain injuries. However, horseback riding, all terrain vehicle riding, and ice skating reported the highest instances of emergency room visits for traumatic brain injuries, with ice skating at 11.4%. Horseback riding and all terrain vehicle riding are activities where a secondary force carries the participant at a potentially high rate of speed; ice skating is a self propelled activity.
Researchers studied 419 children with injuries from ice skating, skateboarding, roller skating, and in line skating with the focus on head injury. Most injuries were to the face; 23 of 60 cases, 38.3%; and 12 additional injuries were to the head; 20%. Adult supervision was reported in 98.2% of the cases, and 78% reported no protective equipment use. The proportion of head injuries among ice skaters was greater than the participants in other types of skating, for which helmet use is recommended or required. Currently, there are no formal guidelines regarding the use of protective equipment in ice skating; however, studies show helmet use should be mandated for children.
A study of 80 patients who visited the Accident Service at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for ice skating related injuries found that 56% were beginner skaters, defined as having skated less than 10 times. Eighty two and a half percent of the patients were 11 to 25 years-old. The study suggests that children who are beginner skaters are more likely to sustain injury than experienced skaters. Other research studies show similar results. In a study of 43 patients admitted to the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital with ice skating related injuries, 65% were first time skaters. The study found need for increased public awareness about the risk of potential injury from ice skating and for preventative measures to improve safety.
Insurance companies strongly urge skating facilities to post a warning potential of risks at the entrance of the buildings, which releases the facilities from general liability. However, people visiting ice skating rinks are not well informed about the potential risks of the activity before arrival. Often they do not read posted placards. If provided with the background knowledge, ahead of their visit to the ice skating rink, many guests would have the opportunity to bring safety equipment from home. A need exists for a public awareness campaign.
Positive Effect of Sports Involvement
An ice skating rink is a place for children to visit on a regular basis, during their out of school time, to engage in positive, fun exercise. The key to helping the child enjoy their experience, and continue to return to the ice skating rink, is to make sure they have a positive first experience. This may not mean becoming an expert skater, but becoming competent on the ice that he/she can have a positive social experience and be “ice safe.” In order for this to happen, the participants must learn to skate with the proper safety equipment, including helmets. Once they learn the skill, he/she will continue to return to the facility with their friends. Having a positive place to go during out of school time will help the children avoid risky behaviors.
Conclusion
Cycling, skiing, and hockey have made changes in their safety guidelines based on the trends and statistics of head injuries in the sport. As the governing body for skating, the International Skating Union, known as the ISU has to take action to require worldwide helmet use for skaters. Once the ISU takes the first step, member countries can incorporate helmet rules into basic training programs and begin a public awareness campaign. Reducing the incidents of head injury will improve the overall safety of the sport. As safety improves, more people will continue participating in the sport of ice skating.
Keeping Penis Skin Healthy After Tattoos
Tattoos are a big deal in today’s culture; in fact, almost half of all adults in the United States have a tattoo, and that’s not even taking into account all the millions of people outside of the country who choose to sink the ink. Most people get tattoos in the most obvious places, but men who are into serious tattoo adventures might opt for a tattoo on the sensitive penis skin. If that’s the case, excellent penis care is an absolute must.
Tattoos and penis skin
Before getting a tattoo on the penis skin, a man should research the situation very carefully. Not only is the tattoo a permanent thing – because the last thing a man wants to do is go through painful laser removal of a tattoo on the penis! – it might also lead to problems with penis care.
A man needs to remember that there are many risks when tattooing very delicate skin, like that on the penis; that’s why many tattoo parlors will not tattoo on certain areas, including the manhood. A tattoo on a sensitive area can lead to scarring, which could eventually lead to painful erections or a loss of sensation for a man. Another problem is the risk of infection, though that can be minimized with appropriate penis care. And finally, nerve damage is a serious consideration. The nerves of the penis are very close to the surface, and it’s possible that the motion of a tattoo gun on that area can lead to a deadening of those nerves. This can make sexual activity much less pleasurable.
Knowing all the risks, if a man does choose to tattoo the delicate penis skin, he must keep these healing tips in mind:
1. Follow instructions exactly. Any tattoo requires some serious after-care to ensure the skin stays healthy and the ink stays bright. This is especially true on penis skin, as the thinness of the skin can make healing much more difficult. Follow the directions of the tattoo artist to the letter, and go above and beyond when it comes to cleaning.
2. Maintain excellent hygiene. When dealing with a healing penis tattoo, a man must keep the area scrupulously clean at all times. Every tiny hole made by the tattoo needle is a gateway for bacteria to enter the skin, and that could lead to nasty consequences. Clean the tattoo and the area around it thoroughly, again, following all the rules set forth by the tattoo artist.
3. Understand what it will look like. Understand what a penis should look like after a tattoo session. The skin will likely be very red and irritated, and there might be scabs that develop as the skin heals. Again, speak with the tattoo artist about exactly what to expect, along with photographs to show what healing should look like.
4. Get help if necessary. If the penis skin begins looking even redder than expected, the pain gets worse, the skin becomes puffy and signs of infection set in, it’s time to go straight to the emergency room. An infection in the penis skin is not something that can wait, as it could lead to heavier scarring and other serious consequences.
Once the skin has healed, help it regain sensitivity by using a top-notch penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man 1 Man Oil, which is clinically proven mild and safe for skin). Look specifically for a crème that contains retinol, known for fighting blemishes, and vitamin C, which can help ensure proper blood flow during the healing process. Another important nutrient is acetyl-L-carnitine, which fights against peripheral nerve damage and loss of sensation. These nutrients in a Shea butter and vitamin E base can help ensure penis skin looks good, regardless of whether the tattoo does.
Ill Effects of Sexualization of Children
Children are growing up too fast. They are growing up in a toxic atmosphere of consumerism, overexposure to media and aggressive marketing. The cyber revolution offers free communication and uninhibited visuals which sexualize and objectify children at an early age. Body image and appearance become the primary focus. Long before they understand what it is to be sexual beings, sexual behaviour is internalized.
Researchers in Britain claim that boys and girls are reaching puberty before the age of 8 years. Their findings showed that 1 in 6 girls menstruate before they are 8. Fifty years ago I in 100 girls would start periods at that age. Boys too reach adolescence by 12 – 13 years.
Precocious puberty has its dangers. The rush in hormones at puberty can lead to children having sex at an early age. Teenage pregnancies are on the rise. The irony of it is that though they are physically capable, they are emotionally immature and ill-equipped to handle the consequences of their behaviour. 40% of 13 – 15 year olds are no longer virgins.
Websites for children like Missbimbo.com encourage children from all over the world to enjoy Bimboland. Here pictures of doe-eyed, curvaceous girls are projected as fashionable. You can create your own bimbo and become a fashion star.
Nuts.co.uk has an absorbing game where 230 pictures of topless girls can be matched with any of 10,000 breasts in a game called “Assess my breasts.”
In early January this year two new plastic surgery apps were released into the market. They are called “Plastic Surgery,” “Plastic Doctor and Plastic Hospital Office for Barbie versions.” The instruction says “This unfortunate girl has so much extra weight that no diet can help her. In our clinic she can go through a surgery called liposuction that will make her slim and beautiful. We’ll need to make small cuts on problem areas and suck out the extra fat. Will you operate her doctor?” Though the general public shows its outrage on Twitter, the number of visitors to the site records its popularity.
The “pinkification of girlhood” or colour coding of children’s merchandise is another way of portraying girls as purely decorative, easy on the eye and pleasure giving.
Hypersexualized imagery to which children are exposed and the easy availability of porn are turning children into precocious mini-adults. Loss of innocence comes too early. They grow up with a warped image of the body and of human sexuality. Linda Papadopaulos a psychologist calls it the “pornification of society” due to the mainstreaming of the sex industry.
A permissive family atmosphere is another reason why children are prematurely sexualized. Parents must be good role models and not shirk their responsibilities. A mother who drags her little girl of 5 or 6 to a beauty parlor for facials, painting of lips, plucking of eye brows and hair styling is encouraging the child to believe that appearances are all that matter. Mothers even compete with each other to have the best dressed, smartly groomed daughters. There was a time when children wanted to be doctors, nurses or teachers. Today, their aim is to be fashion models or film stars.
Lack of supervision is a growing problem when both parents are working. There is no one to monitor what they see on the net or on TV or who their friends are. Parents have no control of who they meet on Face book or other social media, and what kind of interaction occurs. Exposure to pornography is rampant.
Parents with busy schedules buy themselves out of guilt by overindulgence. Too much of pocket money or even the use of credit cards, is a way of pampering them. While girls go in for trendy clothes and fashion accessories, boys buy computer games, videos or costly gadgets. Children imbibe consumerist tendencies. The impact of brands is so great that they want to dress up like their favourite characters and use only brands they promote. Girls want to strut and gyrate like Miley Cyrus or Beyonce and boys want to ape Sharook Khan or Brad Pitt. Their “pester power” – the ability to influence parents to buy what they like, escalates.
Ill Effects of Sexualization:
1. Promiscuity. This may lead to casual flirtations, posting sexy photos online, experimenting with sex even though they have poor sexual knowledge.
2. Drugs and alcohol become part of their life style, leading to irresponsible behaviour and health hazards.
3. Unwanted pregnancies.
4. Dropping out of school
5. Social problems.
6. Anorexia because of their desire to lose weight.
7. Juvenile crimes including rape by boys between 7 -12 years.
8. Victims of paedophiles.
9. Lured into acting in porn videos.
10. Anxiety and depression. Many times suicide.
How to protect your children:
• Provide a stable family environment. Children growing up in such a home develop self worth and social confidence. Basic rules and guidelines regarding behaviour must be laid down i.e, When can a girl wear adult clothes and make-up? At what age is dating permitted? There must be open communication between parents and children. Talking to them will encourage them to discuss their problems. Parents also have the responsibility to monitor children’s use of computers, I pads, phones and crack down on suspicious activities.
• Sex education by both teachers and parents. Children are inquisitive. Teachers must be trained to communicate on the sensitive subject of sex. They should have appropriate resources to teach about body image and well being. Sex education should start as early as 7 – 8 years. Children should be taught to focus on healthy bodies rather than beautiful bodies. The need for healthy diet, hygienic habits, regular exercise and outdoor activities should be stressed. Parents should not be embarrassed to talk to their children about their bodies. They should pay attention to questions asked and give honest answers. When a child reports a disturbing event, it should be investigated. He must be confident that you will stand by him against the abuser. Children should also be educated about the dangers of viewing porn, sexting, disclosing too much personal information on the Net, or uploading too many photographs.
• Teaching children to recognize sexual abuse is important. They must know to distinguish between ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ and be bold enough to repulse the latter. Both parents and teachers should explain what wrong behaviour is and how to avoid it.
• Media should be self-regulatory.
• Mini-Miss pageants should be outlawed. In September 2013, France voted to outlaw pageants for girls under 16, in an attempt to stop the hypersexualization of children. “Don’t let us allow our girls to believe that their only value is looks,” said Chantal Jouanno, former sports minister in Nicholas Sarkozy’s government. “Don’t let us allow commercial interests to outweigh social interests.” Those who flaunted the rule were punished by two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 Euros.
• Severe punishment for paedophiles and child traffickers.
• Politicians and Industrialists must also share the responsibility of making the world a safe place for our children.
All children need help and encouragement in learning to take responsibility for themselves. Self respect, the ability to distinguish between good and bad, and resourcefulness are what will give them confidence to grow up as stable individuals in a world flaunting damaging lifestyles.
