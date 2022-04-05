News
Behind the scenes with women’s NCAA champions
MINNEAPOLIS — They laughed at each other. They laughed with each other. They shared meals, shared moments, dared teammates to play them in ping-pong, got serious when it was time for schoolwork and got very serious when it was time for basketball.
Say this for the South Carolina women’s basketball team: Regardless of the outcome, they went to the Final Four fully committed to enjoying and savoring the moment. Even though it seems like playing on the college game’s biggest stage is an annual event now, nothing was taken for granted and nobody needed to explain that the memories created over the season’s last few days would last forever.
The real “fun” for them, however, would only come from cutting down the championship nets on Sunday night.
So all those pent up emotions erupted after they completed a wire-to-wire run as the top-ranked women’s basketball team in the nation by knocking off UConn 64-49 Sunday night in the national title game.
The celebration was on.
Players screamed and shouted on the court as the final seconds ticked off the clock, then the party continued back at the team hotel.
About 300 people filled the lobby and when the Gamecocks came through the door, they cheered as each player walked past. They saved their loudest cries for the coach, chanting “Dawn, Dawn, Dawn” as Staley fist-bumped and took selfies with anyone who asked.
A member of the school’s pep band presented her with a drum head signed by this year’s musicians.
“Teams work hard all year,” Staley said, “but seasons don’t all end like this.”
Staley then went to a building adjacent to the hotel for a Gamecock Club celebration where football coach Shane Beamer was with his family.
There were more photos, more hugs and more thanks from Staley.
“We have a home court advantage, that turns into a road court advantage, because you show up,” she said.
“We have a Dawn advantage,” someone yelled as Staley beamed.
Then she gave them a hint of what’s next: “How about this?” she said, “back to back.”
The Gamecocks granted The Associated Press behind-the-scenes access to their Final Four experience, a chance to observe them away from the public spotlight. It was clear there was a singular focus to the journey that didn’t start last week but rather last year, almost immediately after a 66-65 loss in the national semifinals to eventual champion Stanford.
They were unified in their goal of reaching this year’s Final Four. Once here, everything was done as a team. Everything.
And they had plenty of support every step of their journey, all the way to the exhilarating end at the Target Center.
“Some fans had tickets and rooms long before we did,” Staley jokingly told the AP at the team hotel.
The expectations were warranted. South Carolina began the season atop the AP Top 25 and never relinquished the mantle, motivated by the gut-wrenching loss in San Antonio a year ago when Aliyah Boston’s short putback in the closing seconds didn’t drop.
They made getting back here look easy. South Carolina, the overall top seed in this year’s tourney, reached the Final Four last week in Greensboro, North Carolina, with an 80-50 win over Creighton.
It was time to pack.
After the traveling party of 44 players, coaches, administrative staff and support personnel arrived Tuesday in Minneapolis, the work truly began the next day.
After breakfast at the hotel, there was film study and practice.
But, in what became a theme for the Gamecocks’ time in Minnesota, that day’s agenda was a blend of preparation and celebration.
Following practice, the team went to the Loew’s Hotel by the Final Four arena to watch Boston and Staley pick up Naismith Awards. The 6-foot-5 forward was named defensive player of the year and national player of the year; Staley walked with coach of the year honors.
“Well done,” freshman teammate Saniya Rivers called out to Boston as the team cheered.
Boston, not one to heap praise on herself, smiled and gently shook her head at the ruckus.
“It’s such a blessing to be here to see this,” said Cleone Boston, Aliyah’s mother.
On Thursday, Boston received more hardware when she was named the AP player of the year. And whenever the ceremonies ended, the group would return to the hotel to change, nap and get ready for whatever was coming next.
That often was study hall.
Academic sessions were a regular occurrence during March with the Southeastern Conference and NCAA tournaments keeping them away from campus.
Maria Hickman, the school’s executive associate AD and administrator for women’s basketball, checks in the players, who spread out among the round banquet tables with laptops and cellphones for Facetiming tutors. Some, especially freshmen, spent more time in the 90-minute session than others.
“They understand what they have to do. They’re a good group,” Hickman said.
Ten players, all on this year’s roster, made the 2021 SEC winter academic honor roll including South Carolina’s starting five of Boston, forward Victaria Saxton and guards Brea Beal, Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson. The list honors scholarship athletes with a GPA of 3.0 or better.
There was a little more levity at dinner following study hall, though not much.
Dinner was served buffet style with dishes of pasta, vegetables, fish and a taco tray. Fruit and slices of cheesecake were lined up for dessert. Water was the drink of choice.
Players kept the frivolity to a minimum during the meal, knowing a film session followed. Staley’s assistant Fred Chmiel prepared the presentation in a nearby hall.
For the film session, players sat at long tables set up in a U-shape with Chmiel in the middle in front a projector frozen with a Louisville offensive set. Chmiel grilled them with questions about what they should’ve already studied about the Cardinals.
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith?
“She can’t go right. Stay in all plays. Box her out,” said Beal, the Gamecocks top perimeter defender.
Chmiel next grilled Boston, her new award serving as her new nickname.
“Naismith. Emily Engstler?” Chmiel said.
“Got to box her out,” the center responded.
In the midst of the session, two former South Carolina greats — A’ja Wilson and Allisha Gray — pop in. The pair of Olympic gold medalists are in town for a U.S. national team camp taking place here in conjunction with the Final Four.
The two guests — “We’ve seen this plenty of times before,” Wilson says of the film session — pull up chairs and the lights go out for about 10 minutes of Louisville offensive and defensive sets. Around 8:30 p.m., the lights come on. Players, who know a long day is just about over, audibly sigh.
They clearly were paying attention during the film study: South Carolina beat Louisville. Afterward, fans gathered in the team’s lobby to welcome the Gamecocks back. Everyone allowed themselves to enjoy the moment; Staley pumped her fist several times as supporters yelled, clapped and shouted.
Athletic director Ray Tanner joked how he talked with Staley at the Target Center and she asked how he was holding up against critics of the school’s recent search to replace Frank Martin, which ended last week with the hiring of Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris.
“I’m good,” Tanner told her. “But you could help me out a lot.”
Tanner didn’t have to say how. “Win it all” was left unsaid, because it was clear.
So, Saturday morning, it was back to work.
Film study ramped up with a session on the Huskies, who took down defending champion Stanford 63-58 in the second semifinal.
Assistant Jolette Law, the former Illinois head coach — and Harlem Globetrotter — ran this one. She had run the film session before South Carolina’s 73-57 victory over then-second ranked UConn in the Bahamas back in November.
However, Staley was more talkative this time, especially regarding Huskies star Paige Bueckers.
“We’re going to change the way we play her throughout the game so she can’t get comfortable,” the coach said.
Staley emphasized the Gamecocks’ need to push the pace.
“We need to exhaust them,” she said. “It may exhaust us, but there’s a lot more of us than there are of them.”
Before exhausting her own team, Staley knew mental breaks were needed. There were times players headed to a fourth-floor lounge area equipped with a PlayStation and Nintendo Switch game systems. Boston and Beal settled into two massaging leather lounge chairs to play on their phones.
“I wish this were part of” the players’ gift suite, Boston quipped.
There’s a ping-pong table with key reserve forward LeLe Grissett in full charge. First she’s trying to teach sophomore guard Eniya Russell how to play, before the younger player gives up. Backup forward Kamilla Cardoso sits nearby, smiling.
“You want to play? Who wants to play,” Grissett said.
Cooke and freshman Sania Feagin have a quick contest, seeing who can better spin small, commemorative basketballs on their finger. Then they start pitching them to each other faster and faster before Cooke’s toss gets away from Feagin.
They are loose, joyous moments for a group that chased the game’s top prize all year long.
“Every player on this team has sacrificed,” said Staley, in her 14th season. “For some it’s playing lots of minutes, for others it’s not playing at all. But without them all playing their part, we wouldn’t be here, not at all.”
Such is the culture she has built, a powerhouse program that got a shoutout Monday from former President Barack Obama (and a reply from Staley).
In a few days, the yearlong quest to make the 2023 Final Four will begin. Staley is coming back. Most of her team is coming back. This season is over, but the next celebration weekend probably isn’t too far away.
Jim Reilly, helmed the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority and RTA, dies
As head of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority not once, but twice, Jim Reilly oversaw a redevelopment of popular Navy Pier and spearheaded efforts to build an arena and hotel near the McCormick Place convention center.
He guided the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the CTA, Metra and Pace, through transportation budget straits and the 2008 recession.
Reilly, who worked for decades in state politics and at Chicago transportation and tourism agencies, died Monday. He was 77.
A Springfield native, Reilly graduated from the University of Chicago Law School and worked for the downstate city of Jacksonville before he became a state representative in 1977. Before serving in the Illinois House, Reilly also taught grade school in Winchester, Illinois.
He was chief of staff to former Republican Gov. Jim Thompson, and returned to the same role during Gov. Jim Edgar’s reelection campaign.
“He seemed to be a comfortable fit in making complex projects go from a behind-the-scenes role,” Thompson told the Tribune at the time.
As Edgar recovered from emergency quadruple-bypass heart surgery, Reilly was “a familiar and respected stand-in for the governor,” the Tribune reported in 1994. The Tribune described Reilly as “an administrator with a well-known contempt for inertia.”
Reilly was also during the 1990s the chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which owns McCormick Place and Navy Pier and oversees Chicago’s trade show and convention business. He led the agency through an expansion of the convention center, the opening of the nearby Hyatt Regency hotel and a redevelopment project that turned Navy Pier into a tourist attraction.
He returned to the agency known as McPier as trustee in 2010, when state legislation named him to lead a revamp of operations including moving the convention center and Navy Pier to private management. He backed controversial labor rule changes that he later said allowed the city to retain and bring new trade shows, the Tribune has reported.
He became CEO again the following year, and began efforts to build what is now Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis hotel that border McCormick Place.
Between those stints, Reilly headed the city’s convention and tourism bureau. Later, he was chairman of the RTA board as the region’s transportation agencies sought to avoid financial doomsday. He helped avoid the worst-case scenario, and worked to plug a huge CTA pension shortfall, said Steve Schlickman, who was executive director of RTA at the time.
“He was a guy that was so nonpartisan in that position,” Schlickman said. “He worked so easily with both sides of the aisle, and he had great relationships with Democratic leadership as well as the Republican.”
Reilly led a consulting firm for a time and served on the boards of several organizations. He was most recently trustee of McPier and a life trustee of Navy Pier, Schlickman said.
Reilly had a deep appreciation for music and a commitment to the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and rooted for the Bears, Bulls and St. Louis Cardinals, according to a family obituary. He traveled extensively.
He also had a passion for real and model trains, and enjoyed showing his train network to his nieces and nephews during holiday gatherings.
“Jim Reilly lived life large, was kind and led a life filled with incredible accomplishments,” the obituary said. “He dedicated his life to public service. Beloved by his wife and extended family, he gave his time, attention and philanthropic support to multiple charitable and artistic endeavors.”
He is survived by his wife, Veronica Lynch.
Chicago Tribune’s Ray Long contributed.
Pregnant MoDOT worker wanted safer assignment prior to fatal crash, family says
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pregnant MoDOT worker could have survived a November 2021 work zone crash if a protective truck had been used. It’s a safety measure not required in work zones where the speed limit is lower than 45.
Kaitlyn Anderson died with her baby, along with another MoDOT worker, in a work zone where the speed limit was 40. The state is standing by its safety decision that offered no protection.
Anderson would have turned 26 on March 28. Her baby, Jaxx, was due the next day. She lived with her aunt, Tabitha Moore, who told us how good life was before the fatal crash.
“We used to joke with her that she was going to rub a hole through her belly before Jaxx got here because she would spend so much time rubbing her big ol’ baby bump,” Moore said.
Kaitlyn and her baby both died in the work zone crash last November on Telegraph Road over Interstate 255. A second worker also died. A third barely survived. Moore is demanding changes from MoDOT.
“You didn’t give them the proper equipment. You didn’t have the proper procedures in place. Now we’ve lost three,” she said. “Kaitlyn’s gone. Jaxx is gone. James Brooks is gone. They can never come back, and we don’t want to see this happen to another family.”
Moore argues that MoDOT should’ve done more than put out warning cones. She said it should’ve used a protective truck.
The MoDOT worker who survived that November day, Michael Brown, shared photos of protective trucks, also called TMAs, at other work zones.
MoDOT only requires them if the speed limit is 45 and over. The speed limit at the crash scene on Telegraph was 40.
Moore said her niece Kaitlyn used to drive a protective truck as her job and that Kaitlyn had asked to change assignments after getting hit three times while pregnant.
“She said ‘I’ve been hit a lot, so many times, it’s really making me nervous. Being pregnant I’d like to have a safer job,’” Moore said her niece told supervisors, adding, “The safer job they gave her was striping, painting the road on Telegraph with no buffer truck.”
MoDOT declined to talk on camera with FOX 2 and would not answer specific questions. We asked about work zone safety. Instead, a spokesman said MoDOT is following national guidelines.
Moore promises this isn’t the last you’ll hear from her.
“The state – you should be held to a higher standard,” she said. “You should be raising the bar to every other company out there and that’s the bottom line. They should have been protected.”
Tabatha Moore recently wrote this open letter to MoDOT, from the perspective of her deceased niece and her baby.
High school scores and top performers from Monday, April 4
Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Monday. You can go to SentinelVarsity.com for more news and look here for previous nightly scores collections:
Baseball
Orangewood Christian 2, Deltona Trinity 1
Buzz: Jordan Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a RBI for the Rams (9-6), while Breydan Calapa notched the complete game pitching win with 8 strikeouts. Kyle Maples had a hit and RBI for the Eagles (6-5).
Flagler Palm Coast 6, DeLand 4
Buzz: Anthony Ruocco had a double and 2 runs scored for the Bulldogs (9-7), while Lamar Edwards and Derek De Jesus each had 2 RBI in the loss.
Wekiva 11, Central Florida Christian 1
Buzz: Andre Moya went 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI for the Mustangs (6-6), while Dalton Varney had 2 walks and 3 runs scored and Jahzion McCoy added a hit and 2 RBI.
St. Cloud 5, Liberty 2
Buzz: Jorge Vicioso and Drew Sheppard each went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Bulldogs (3-11), while Benjamin Segura and Ethen Sanborn each added 2 hits.
Harmony 13, Gateway 4
Buzz: Gabriel Castro went 4-for-5 with 2 doubles, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI for the Longhorns (6-8), while Bradley Meza was 3-for-3 with a double and 3 RBI. Nixon Rodriguez and Cade Walter each added 2 hits, 2 runs and a RBI.
Dr. Phillips 6, Winter Park 3
Buzz: Curtis Argroves was 2-for-3 for the Panthers (10-8), while Francisco Centeno had a double, walk, run scored and 2 RBI. Tyler Williams went 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Wildcats (6-7) in the loss.
Other scores:
Timber Creek 10, Horizon 0
Legacy Charter 9, Geneva School 2
Lake Nona 4, West Orange 3
Softball
Tavares 15, Mount Dora 0
Buzz: Aliyah Lopez had a hit, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI for the Bulldogs (8-6), while Sara White had a triple, 2 walks, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI.
Mainland 6, DeLand 2
Buzz: Brianne Yocumhad 2 hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs (4-8) in the loss.
Orange City University 3, Flagler Palm Coast 1
Buzz: Aminah Vega went 2-for-3 with a home run, 2 runs scored and a RBI for the Titans (10-4), while Emma Grubbs had the complete game shutout in the circle with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk.
Lyman 11, Orlando Christian Prep 1
Buzz: Ava Campanale was 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored for the Greyhounds (11-4), while Kendall Fraser went 2-for-3 with a double, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI. Sabrina Boyer and Grace Thomas had the only hits for OCP (9-4).
Leesburg 9, First Academy-Leesburg 3
Buzz: Torissa Spivey went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and run scored for the Eagles (2-5) in the loss.
Other scores:
Ocala Forest 6, Lake Minneola 2
Bishop Moore 12, New Smyrna Beach 0
Boys volleyball
Cypress Creek 3, Liberty 1
Buzz: The Bears (6-4) held off a feisty Liberty (2-10) squad for a 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20 win.
Oviedo 3, Crooms Academy 0
Buzz: The Lions notched their first win of the season (1-7) with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 victory over Crooms (0-7).
Windermere 3, Dr. Phillips 1
Buzz: In a Metro West rivalry match, the Wolverines (8-1) held off the Panthers (3-5) for a 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20 win.
Other scores:
Lake Howell 3, Forest Lake Academy 0
Girls flag football
Dr. Phillips 21, Wekiva 6
Buzz: Asiana Govan, Kalea Rainey and Olivia Cadiz each scored touchdowns for the Panthers, who remain undefeated (7-0) on the season. Rainey’s TD was an 82-yard interception return, while Govan added 2 interceptions of her own on defense. Christina Wright had a 38-yard TD reception for the Mustangs (7-2) in the loss.
Cypress Creek 30, Evans 0
Buzz: Shyla Barrios had 4 total touchdowns (2 passing and 2 rushing) for the Bears, who remain undefeated (8-0) on the season.
Other scores:
DeLand 12, Crescent City 0
Boys lacrosse
Foundation Academy 8, Lake Wales 7 (OT)
Buzz: Alex Doggett scored the game-winning goal for the Lions (5-6) in overtime.
Winter Springs 5, Lyman 4
Buzz: Hunter Gotwalt had 3 goals for the Bears (5-8), while Robert Caponegro-Kees and Barron Roosa had the other goals.
Other scores:
Tohopekaliga 13, East Ridge 10
Celebration 20, Colonial 5
Windermere 12, Timber Creek 3
Girls lacrosse
Lake Minneola 11, Apopka 8
Hagerty 14, Oviedo 5
Boys tennis
Lake Buena Vista 6, Olympia 1
Buzz: Colton Rahter won 8-6 at No. 5 singles for the Titans (8-7) in the loss.
Bishop Moore 7, Orlando University 0
Buzz: Ross O’Keefe won 8-4 at No. 4 singles for the Hornets (11-4), while Stanley Asensio and Sebastian Plaza won 8-5 at No. 1 doubles.
Girls tennis
Gateway 7, East River 0
Buzz: Anaila Cooks won 8-0 at No. 1 singles fpr the Panthers (11-2), while Aurelia Cooks won 8-0 at No. 2 singles.
Bishop Moore 7, Orlando University 0
Buzz: Anna Grace Gardner won 8-0 at No. 5 singles for the Hornets (11-5), and then she teamed with Sophia Senior to win 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
