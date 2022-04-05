Finance
Best Debt Relief Programs – Factors That Must Be Considered When Looking for Debt Relief Assistance
If you are one of the millions of people who owe thousands of dollars to debtors, then you are undoubtedly looking for the best debt relief programs. There are many programs and organizations that claim to offer some sort of relief, but many of them are a scam. How do you know which one you can trust? How can you do debt relief correctly?
One of the most important things to look for is a company that will give you a free consultation. You should never be expected to pay money upfront for anything. There should be a free 1-800 number for you to call or a form to fill out to inquire about services and possible solutions to your debt problem.
Another important consideration is nationwide experience. Look beyond a state level organization, since some of your debts probably aren’t exclusive to just your state, and every state has its own laws. It’s ideal to stick with a company that has been offering debt relief and negotiation assistance for at least 15 years.
You should be provided with the reassurance that your debt isn’t 100% your fault. The best debt relief programs will help you to understand how unfair some lenders can be. Credit card companies and loan lenders make it easy to open up a line of credit, yet make it challenging for you to pay it all off. You fall behind just a bit and the interest rate will rise so high that the next thing you know, you owe tons of money and have no idea how to even begin to catch up.
Experience to Look for in the Best Debt Relief Programs
Make sure that the company you choose has experience negotiating the types of debts you owe.For some individuals, it is credit card debt. For some, it’s business debts. Hospital and medical bills can be very costly as well – especially for those without good health insurance. IRS debts and back taxes can be incredibly frustrating. Before selecting a debt relief service, inquire as to whether they have experience dealing with your situation.
Unfortunately, there are some situations that even the best debt relief programs can’t help you with, namely certain types of lawsuits, government loans, student loans, mortgage loans, secure debts, etc. If you are involved in a lawsuit and feel that yours might be a “special case”, be sure to inquire about it in your free consultation.
Keep in mind that debt relief is something that takes time. Any company that promises a “miracle” is not to be trusted. Do careful research before deciding on the best debt relief programs. One particular company that has a good reputation and has been around since 2000 is CuraDebt. In addition to free consultation, there are some occasional special CuraDebt coupon offers that pop up.
Finance
Criminal Records Can Affect Your Lifestyle And Make Life Difficult
We all make mistakes and sometimes those mistakes cause us to have a run in with the law.We can do our best to get out of the trouble and in many cases with the right lawyer and a bit of luck we will succeed. There are those inevitable times however that the best lawyer and the best run of luck are just not enough to get you out of a criminal conviction. In those cases you will have a criminal record that will be attached to you for the rest of your life. Those criminal records can affect your lifestyle in a wide variety of ways. Lets take a moment to look at the ways that a criminal record can affect you.
First off it can affect your ability to make a decent living for yourself. Criminal records can be used as a basis for an employer to not hire you. While most of the time it is possible that a potential employer will listen to what happened and take that into consideration before making a hiring decision, there are some companies out there who have a zero tolerance policy against convictions of any kind other than very minor traffic or drug possession charges. In those cases a criminal conviction means an automatic closed door.
In many states, and in some cases in specific cities, there are laws that allow rental agencies to perform background checks and use the appearance of a criminal record as a basis to deny a rental of an apartment or house to you. These laws are not extremely common but they do exist, mostly in larger cities and more conservative states.
This means that the legal troubles you had 20 years ago may be enough to prevent you from getting that amazing apartment when its time for you to relocate for your job.
In most states the law allows a lender to perform a background check on a person before they make a decision as to whether or not to make a loan or issue a line of credit. These laws mean that you can be denied a car loan, mortgage, small business loan, home improvement loan, even a personal loan or check cashing advance based on a the presence of a criminal record. In fact some banks wont even open a checking account on you if you have a conviction for certain crimes on your record.
Many volunteer organizations will not allow you to perform work with them or even accept donations from you if you have a criminal record. In most cases you will not be able to work with many government agencies, even as a volunteer or even volunteer to work on political campaign or with a civic action coalition with a criminal background.
There is the chance that you will be denied entry into other countries, or if you are allowed into the country your movements may be restricted to only certain cities while traveling abroad. Your passport will often times indicate the presence of a criminal background on it (many countries do not do this yet but more are starting to every year).
In the case of a work visa request for most countries in North American and Western Europe you can most certainly be prepared to be denied the request if the conviction is of a felony level.. These are a few of the many ways that criminal records can affect your Lifestyle.
Finance
Knowing the ABCs of FHA Loans
FHA loans can be very beneficial to a lot of home buyers, especially for first-timers. If you are planning on buying a house in Holly Springs real estate and it is your new in this complex process of purchasing a home, it’s important to be aware of the fundamentals and advantages of this type of loan.
The Federal Housing Administration or FHA, founded in June 1934, does not guarantee loans or make mortgage loans, but instead, it covers loans. This insurance gets rid of or lessens the risk of defaulting that lenders cope with when buyers give a down payment of less than 20%. Without needing any additional authorization from FHA, the approved lenders of this institution can do the following: receive applications for a loan, process these mortgage loan applications, and underwrite and close these real estate loans.
The limits of FHA mortgage loans adjust once in a while. Starting January 1, 2009, the highest limit of mortgage in areas that have high costs is 115% of the local median prices, not going over $625,500. The maximum mortgage loan limit for single-family houses on a national scale is $417,000. There are certain areas that carry lower loan limits.
Another one of the many advantages of FHA loans is that those who have been through financial issues can still be eligible to get a loan, even if they have a less than perfect credit history. In comparison with other conventional mortgage loans, FICO scores can be lower. People who have experienced bankruptcy can still avail a FHA loan once two to three years have passed from the moment of the release of your bankruptcy. Those who went through foreclosures can also get a loan after a period of two to three years from the time of the foreclosure, provided that they continue to have an excellent credit since it happened.
Nowadays, the terms and rates of loans in many markets are fairly simple. FHA loans feature competitive and reasonable rates. The interest rate of a FHA loan does not have much adjustment, or even none at all, since the rates of a standard loan modify within 0.125 percent. The insurance is invested in the FHA loan, meaning there’s an extra premium of 1.5% added up to the mortgage balance rather than funding it out-of-pocket. Also, a tiny part for the insurance premium is put in the monthly fee, but in comparison with private insurance premiums, it is much less. In addition, borrowers can fund 96.5 percent of the selling price and simply give an earnest money deposit of 3.5 percent. There are even instances in which a FHA loan is combined with other kinds of mortgage loans and the down payment becomes zero. The permissible debt ratios in FHA loans are higher compared to those imposed for traditional loans.
FHA loans presently call for less repairs and the requisites look reasonable: Faulty roofs that leak still necessitate replacement, but older ones do not need to be replaced as long as it does not drip; Windows that have broken panes or those that get jammed upon opening do not have to be replaced; a FHA appraisal is not a substitute for a home inspection so home buyers must still have the property examined by a professional inspector.
Anyone can avail FHA loans and there’s no qualification regarding income limits; however, they are frequently used by home buyers who will purchase for the first time and those with low to moderate salary. If you’re about to purchase a house from the available Holly Springs homes for sale, it’s advisable to look at all possible mortgage loan sources and ask your real estate agent to aid you in this matter.
Finance
The Effects of Bankruptcy on Your Credit
One of the biggest concerns for anyone considering bankruptcy is how their credit will be affected by filing. Everyone knows there is some impact. Most disagree as to the size or the duration of the impact. That, and how to rebuild are two things I hope to shed some light on in this post.
What if I just grin and bear it?
A question you should ask yourself is, “What is going to happen to my credit score if I don’t file bankruptcy?” For many people contemplating bankruptcy, they are already at the point where they are not able to pay their ongoing debt obligations. If this is you, your credit score is taking a hit every month that goes by where you aren’t making your monthly payments. To give you an idea, once you go 30 or 60 days late, your credit score starts to take a hit. If you let a payment get to the point where it is 90 days late, it will stay on your credit report for up to 7 years and will have a significant impact on your score. Having just a couple of these occurrences could be as damaging or more damaging than filing a bankruptcy in the first place. Because of this, once you recognize that you aren’t going to be able to find a quick way out of the situation, it is probably best to get the bankruptcy wheels moving. The higher your score is before the filing of the case, the higher it is going to be after you file the case and get your discharge.
Debt Resolution Companies and Your Credit.
Many people try to do whatever they can to avoid bankruptcy, for some people this includes entering into agreements with companies that promise a lower payment by consolidating their debt. These companies come in a variety of flavors. That is a topic for another time though. What many of them will do is enter into an arrangement with you where you make a monthly payment to them, then they either hold the money until they have enough to make an offer on any one particular debt, or they make small monthly payments to all of the creditors at once. The problem is, this doesn’t stop those creditors from negatively reporting to the credit bureaus. It also doesn’t necessarily stop the creditors from suing you in state court, obtaining a judgment, and garnishing your wages. Another problem is that if they do settle, it will show up as settled for less than full amount which hurts your score. On top of that, if you settle, you will likely get a 1099 from the company and likely will have to claim the forgiven amount as income on your taxes. That will either mean you will have a smaller refund or will owe.
How long does it stay on your report and what does that mean to you?
First of all, if you are in a tough financial spot and are having trouble paying your rent or making your house payment, this should not be a factor in your decision to file. That said, how long it stays on your report and how long the bankruptcy notation negatively affect you are two very different things. If you file a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, it is generally going to stay on your report for 10 years. If you file a Chapter 13 bankruptcy, that will stay on your report for 7 years after the case is discharged. Seven to ten years seems like a long time. It is a long time, but within that seven to ten year period you can still buy cars, houses, and get credit. The general rule is about two years after a chapter 7 you can get a home loan (sometimes only one year), almost immediately after the case you can get car loan and credit cards. Not too bad right? You should tread lightly here. Look at the offers you are receiving and only accept the best, it isn’t going to help you if you start applying for many cards at once, limit it to one or two at the most. When you can get credit is going to be dependent on your income, and on your credit score. I have seen clients with scores in the 500s prior to filing a Chapter 7 have scores in the 700s one year after the case discharged. On the other hand, I have seen other clients with low scores come back a few years later and they still had low scores. So what is going on there?
How to improve your score after bankruptcy.
If you do as you did and nothing else has changed, your credit score is probably not going to change much. The lowest that your score could possibly be is between 300 and 403 depending on the type of FICO score. The highest that it can be is about 850 but that too depends on the type of score. If you use no credit your score isn’t going anywhere. So what can you do? The first thing that I recommend is going to http://www.annualcreditreport.com and getting all three reports for free. This is something you are able to do once a year. Once you have these, you will want to review them, possibly with the help of your attorney to determine if the credit reporting agencies are properly reporting your debts as discharged in bankruptcy. If they aren’t accurate and they refuse to fix the errors, you may have remedies either through your old bankruptcy case, or a cause of action under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). Once your report is in order, you can start rebuilding. A good idea is to start with a secured credit card or with a store brand card. With a secured card, the creditor generally has you put down $300.00 to $500.00 and that becomes your credit limit. There is very little risk to the card holder because they have the security of your deposit, but the benefit to you is that they will report to the credit bureaus. If you are in need of a car, a car loan with a reasonable payment is another great way to improve your credit score so long as you are able to and actually do make your payments on time. My secret credit score repair weapon is IBR. If you have federal student loans and you are low income or living paycheck to paycheck, you should at least look into this program. IBR stands for Income Based Repayment, you can apply for it at the following site. https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/understand/plans/income-driven. The great benefit of this plan is that many people who had filed bankruptcy may be eligible for $0.00 payments. If you are eligible and you sign up for, and are approved for a $0.00 or whatever payment, each month that passes where you make that payment (yes, even the zero dollar payment, if you are eligible) is a month that your lender reflects as an on time payment to the credit bureaus. The more on time payments you have, the better your credit score will become.
Best of Luck,
Steven Palmer, Esq.
Licensed in Ohio and Washington
