Cellphone ban at southern Missouri high school
CHARLESTON, Mo. – A high school in Southeast Missouri on Monday introduced a ban on cellphones and smartwatches on campus.
Jamarcus Williams, principal at Charleston High School, posted a letter to parents and guardians on the district Facebook page the day prior. In it, Williams said students are being asked to not bring their phones to school or check their devices in with the administrative office. The student can pick their phone up at the end of each school day.
If a student opts out of either option and brings their phone to campus, it must be kept out of sight for the whole school day. School employees will confiscate students’ phones if they’re seen and the parent or guardian will be required to pick the device up.
Williams said if students or parents need to get in touch with one another, they can contact the administrative office.
The principal said the policy is a result of ongoing problems, such as students taking videos and photos of each other and posting them to social media, using phones in bathrooms and locker rooms, sending random or inappropriate photos during lunch to others, using the devices to cheat on tests and other assignments, and the phones being a tool for instigating conflicts.
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra back in Miami, remains in NBA protocols
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has returned to South Florida after entering NBA health-and-safety protocols ahead of Sunday night’s victory over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Because of the team flight back to South Florida, the Heat traveling party was subject to coronavirus testing. That led to Spoelstra entering the NBA’s protocols.
However, because there is no such testing retirement for a land-based border crossing, Spoelstra was able to drive to Buffalo, and then take a private flight back to South Florida.
According to NBA rules, Spoelstra must be quarantined for at least a five-day period, even if asymptomatic, unless he is able to produce consecutive negative coronavirus tests.
Assistant coach Chris Quinn guided the Heat to victory on Sunday night in place of Spoelstra.
It was the first time that the Heat won in the four games Spoelstra has missed during his Heat coaching tenure that dates to the start of the 2008-09 season.
The Heat next play on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena.
Senate panel deadlocks on Jackson; confirmation on track
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 11-11, Monday on whether to send Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor. But President Joe Biden’s nominee is still on track to be confirmed this week as the first Black woman on the high court.
The committee’s tie vote was expected, as there is an even party split on the panel and all of the Republicans are opposing Jackson’s nomination to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. But it was still a blow to Democrats who had hoped for robust bipartisan support — and it was the first time the committee has deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.
In order to move forward, Democrats planned a new vote to “discharge” Jackson’s nomination from committee Monday evening and then take a series of procedural steps in the coming days to wind it through the 50-50 Senate. With the support of at least one Republican, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Jackson is on a glidepath toward confirmation by the end of the week.
“Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted Monday. “She deserves to be confirmed as the next justice.”
After more than 30 hours of hearings and interrogation from Republicans over her record, Jackson is on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history. Democrats cite her deep experience in her nine years on the federal bench and the chance for her to become the first former public defender on the court.
The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at Monday’s meeting that Jackson has “the highest level of skill, integrity, civility and grace.”
“This committee’s action today in nothing less than making history,” Durbin said. “I’m honored to be a part of it. I will strongly and proudly support Judge Jackson’s nomination.”
The committee’s top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said he was opposing Jackson’s nomination because “she and I have fundamental, different views on the role of judges and the role that they should play in our system of government.”
The committee hadn’t deadlocked since 1991, when Biden was chairman and a motion to send the nomination of current Justice Clarence Thomas to the floor with a “favorable” recommendation failed on a 7-7 vote. The committee then voted to send the nomination to the floor without a recommendation, meaning it could still be brought up for a vote.
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat on the committee, said last week that a panel tie vote on Jackson would be “a truly unfortunate signal of the continued descent into dysfunction of our confirmation process,”
So far, Democrats know they will have at least one GOP vote in the full Senate — Collins, who announced last week that she would support the nominee. Collins said that though they may not always agree, Jackson “possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.”
It’s unclear whether any other Republicans will join her. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky set the tone for the party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support Jackson, citing GOP concerns raised in the hearing about her sentencing record and her backing from liberal advocacy groups.
Republicans on the Judiciary panel continued their push Monday to paint Jackson as soft on crime, defending their repeated questions about her sentencing on sex crimes.
“Questions are not attacks,” said Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, one of several GOP senators on the panel who hammered the point in the hearings two weeks ago.
Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth.” Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions. And on Monday they criticized their GOP counterparts’ questioning.
“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
The questioning was filled with “absurdities of disrespect,” said Booker, who also is Black, and he said he will “rejoice” when she is confirmed.
Collins and Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were the only three to vote for Jackson when the Senate confirmed her as an appeals court judge last year. Graham said Thursday he won’t support her this time around; Murkowski said she was still deciding.
Collins’ support likely saves the Democrats from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote to confirm Biden’s pick, and the president called Collins on Wednesday to thank her. Biden had called her at least three times before the hearings, part of a major effort to win a bipartisan vote for his historic nominee.
It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed.
Daniel Jones ‘ready to go,’ takes ‘responsibility’ for Giants failings entering pivotal year
An accountable Daniel Jones made no excuses for his shortcomings, embraced the expectations of his all-important fifth NFL year, and said he’ll be healthy to play it out.
“I’m feeling good and ready to go,” Jones said on the first day of the Giants’ offseason program Monday.
Co-owner John Mara had said at last week’s NFL owners meetings that “we’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here.” Jones, 24, wasn’t interested in skirting blame.
“My focus is on preparing myself, and I take full responsibility for how I’ve played,” Jones said a Zoom call from the team’s facility in East Rutherford. “We haven’t won enough games. We haven’t scored enough points. We haven’t done things well enough. So I take responsibility for that. As a quarterback, you play a big role in those things.”
Jones’ accountability is one of the qualities that has Mara and Giants brass convinced he still can be their franchise quarterback.
That isn’t stopping GM Joe Schoen from exploring the QBs in this year’s draft. The Giants already have met with Liberty QB Malik Willis, doing homework on the expected first quarterback off this year’s draft board, per ESPN.
And if the Giants decline to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option by the May 2 deadline, as expected, it will certainly put a major asterisk on their professed belief in his skills.
“There’ll be a time and place for those conversations, so we’ll see and we’ll take care of that and do that when it comes up,” Jones said.
He also said he’ll “be cleared and ready to go” for game action from the neck injury that ended his 2021 season in Week 12. And after picking up coach Brian Daboll’s playbook on Monday, he’s eager to turn this around.
“I’m working on improving and making sure that I, as well as the offense and the team, are ready to go and improving daily,” he said.
WHO’S HERE?
Daboll said the Giants had “good attendance” but there were “other players” not there for “a variety of reasons.” He said he’s “not gonna get into who was, who wasn’t” in the building “because it’s all voluntary.”
Daboll, Jones, Sterling Shepard, Xavier McKinney and Blake Martinez met the media on Zoom from the team’s facility. Saquon Barkley was in the building as well.
It is not believed that corner James Bradberry showed, which makes sense, since he’s due to be traded soon. And it is unclear if second-year receiver Kadarius Toney or veteran wideout Kenny Golladay attended.
The Giants posted a 118-photo slideshow of players arriving and lifting weights, and Toney and Golladay were not pictured. Toney’s possible absence is most noteworthy because work habits were an issue in his rookie year, when he held out in the spring and fell behind on the playbook.
“I’d say this with every player: it’s a clean slate,” Daboll said when asked about Toney’s big second offseason. “There’s a lot of information right now to consume for these players once we get through the introductions and the standards and the things like that in terms of playbook wise. So each person’s gonna be responsible [for] making sure they’re on top of the information.”
Daboll is allowed to have the players for four hours a day for four days the next two weeks. They can only have players do strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation. Then the team is scheduled to have a voluntary pre-draft minicamp April 19-21.
Daboll said Monday included handing out iPads with the playbook to players, holding an introductory team meeting and position group meetings, and weightlifting.
NOT JUDGING
Players from last year’s team hadn’t addressed the media since Joe Judge’s firing. But Jones, Shepard and Martinez were coached up not to discuss that move.
“None of those decisions are on my plate,” Jones said. “That’s not my job or my responsibility to evaluate those kinds of decisions or really worry about that.”
“That’s a little bit over my head,” Shepard said. “I didn’t partake in that decision. That’s not in my pay grade.”
“I think for me I’m just a player,” Martinez said. “I don’t get to be (a part of) those decisions. For me it’s just one of the things about the business. I learned that early on in my career. (I have) great relationships with all those guys, will continue to have great relationships with them.”
Jones was one of the players who stopped by Judge’s house for a post-firing party, though.
Shepard (torn Achilles) and Martinez (torn ACL), meanwhile, both said their rehabs were going well but wouldn’t commit to a timeframe for a return. They each cited their family as the primary reason for their decisions to take pay cuts and remain with the team.
