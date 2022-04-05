Finance
Cheap Car Insurance For Women – How to Get the Best Rates
Statistically, women have fewer accidents than men and therefore have lower insurance rates. Even so, if you’re a woman you still want to get the cheapest insurance you can. Here’s how to do just that.
Compare Rates
Because women’s insurance rates can vary as much as $1,000 between companies for the same type of policy, the first thing you need to do is to find the company with the best rates.
The quickest and easiest way to that is to go to an online insurance comparison website. There you’ll get get quotes from top-ranked companies so you can compare rates. (See link below.)
Maximize Your Discounts
Once you’re on the comparison site you’ll need to fill out an online questionnaire so you can get a quote that fits your needs. As you fill out the questionnaire you’ll be able include discounts for your policy. Here are the ones that will save you the most money:
* Increase you deductible if you can afford to pay it.
* Decline collision and comprehensive coverage if your car is worth less than your premium.
* Decline medical coverage if you already have medical insurance that covers you.
* Decline towing coverage if you have it through AAA or somewhere else.
* If you have two cars, insure them with the same company.
* Decline rental car coverage if you don’t want it.
* Include all the discounts you’re entitled to for security features like anti-theft devices, airbags, anti-lock brakes, and automatic seat belts.
Last, but not least, you’ll want to go to a consumer rating site like Epinions.com to get the inside scoop on the company you choose, to find out how they treat their customers and how quickly they pay their claims.
Humana Health Insurance Plans – Best Coverage at an Affordable Price
Humana health insurance plans are one of the most popular insurance coverage plans in the US today. Humana has served the people for over 45 years now and since then, it has covered about 9 million people in the US. It does not only cover individuals but the business class as well, making it as one of the strongest players in the US. It actually involves a large number of hospitals, doctors, dentists, pharmacies and specialists.
Furthermore, if you purchase Humana health insurance plans, expect them to provide Medicare supplement, dental coverage and life term coverage. Some insurance plans they provide are HSA and PPO. These are utilized by all people. If you want an insurance plan that provides national coverage, expect it from Humana.
If you want to purchase a health insurance plan from Humana, you can either buy them online or through your local dealers. Either way, you will be paying the same amount of premium for the specific clause.
If you choose to buy it online since it is really convenient, you will also have the benefit of finding all detailed information regarding any particular clause and quotes of more than one health insurance company. Not only that, you can just sit and compare each steps mentioned. By doing this, you are on your way to deciding what to pursue without any hassle. Searching via the internet will make you come across a wide variety of websites that deal with its insurance plans. In addition, you can get all information you need about them.
Medicare Supplement Insurance, Get the Facts
The Medicare Insurance policy provides cover for most of the medical expenses incurred by the insured. But there are many shortcomings of the policy. To overcome these shortcomings Medicare Supplement Insurance was created. The Medicare Supplement Insurance policy is sold by private insurance companies. The Medicare Supplement Insurance policy is also called Medigap Policy. You can avail a medigap policy only if you are insured under the Medicare policy part A and B. You take up a Medicare policy and avail for a medigap policy to take care of your health care costs that are not covered in the Medicare policy. So a combo of both the policies can take care of most of your health care costs. The Medigap insurance policy has twelve plans. They are named A through L and each offers some basic and few extra covers. As said these policies are sold by private insurance companies, but the features of the policy are same regardless of the company. Each company can decide what policies it wants to sell.
There is one more policy apart from the twelve plans that comes under Medigap policy. It is called Medicare SELECT. The reason for having this policy is that it is cheaper than the other twelve policies. But there is a downside of this policy as well. You can avail services from a limited number of physicians and hospitals only. There is one more thing that you need to know before buying a Medigap policy; you cannot buy a Medigap policy if you already have Medicare Advantage Plan. Buying a Medigap policy while already having a Medicare Advantage is illegal.
There are twelve plans under Medigap policy. Out of these twelve E, H, I, and J are terminated from June 1, 2010. There is also addition of two more plans. They are M and N. People insured under the terminated plans will have their policies renewed without any changes in the coverage. The Medicare Insurance Policy covers 80 percent of the health care costs incurred by the insured. To cover the rest 20 percent Medigap Plans were formulated. The twelve plans cover all the voids left uncovered by the Medicare Policy. A single glance on the plans will reveal that all the plans offer more or less the same cover what differs is the amount of cover offered by each. For instance plan K covers half of – hospital expenses, first three pints of blood annually and Medicare part B coinsurance. Plan L also provides cover for the same costs but it covers 75 percent of the costs. All the plans provide extended insurance cover for a year after the Medicare policy expires. Cost borne by you while at a skilled nursing home is covered by the plans. Plans C through J cover a part of the expense borne by you to pay the emergency treatment fee outside the country. In case you require skilled assistance at home for recovery then Plans D, G, I, and J cover a part of the fee charged by the service providers.
What is Real Health and Wellness?
What is health? Health is the state of our physical being whether excellent, good, or poor. The state of our health may depend on several factors: heredity traits, environmental conditions, food and drink choices, fitness and exercise habits, sleep and rest, our thoughts, and our emotional state of mind. All of these are important and can be affecting our state of health if not in balance. Though we may have inherited physical weaknesses, just as weaknesses in other areas of our lives can become our strengths, so can our inherited physical weaknesses if we choose to take the time and effort to do so.
Why is excellent health important? Think of going out and buying a brand new automobile. You will first consider the warranty, extended warranty, maintenance, insurance, and more to assure you that this vehicle will give you the best performance for the longest period of time. If you knew you would have this automobile for the rest of your life and that one only, would it make a difference in how you treated it now as well as a few years down the road? Most, however, take better care of their automobiles than they do their bodies. You have a body that will last until the end of your life, and how well it performs and how long it lasts depends on your care and attention. How well do you treat your physical body? Do you give it the best fuel for peak performance, or is the fuel clogged and dirty which causes your body to sputter and quit on occasion? Do you give it a good wash and cleaning both inside and out on a regular basis, so it is free of dirt, debris and clutter? Have you invested in top, high-quality products on the market that will extend your body’s life, even though it may cost you a little more? Are you really worth the investment for long lasting and superior results?
Where does true health come from? Two of the most important factors in the outcome of our health are ultimately what we feed our system, and how we strengthen it through exercise. We really are what we eat! We really are as strong as we work to be! However, if you are one of those people who eats all kinds of unhealthy things and enjoys good health anyway, you will probably wake up one day and find a major illness “just hit you” (even though it has been in the works for a long time). The body has a way of making do to protect us, but eventually, like everything else, it will catch up and fly its true colors. And even though we may each one have health challenges at one time or another, we can strengthen our health through our food and drink intake, and through a good regular fitness program. On the other hand, drugs are only like band-aids. They can cover up the symptom, but they can’t or won’t strengthen and heal the body. They are not formulated to do so.
Does what I eat really make that much difference in my health and wellness? Again, look at your automobile. If you put dirty, cloudy, polluted fuel in it, would it run, and if so, for how long? How long your automobile will run can not be calculated any more than how long your body will. However, you can be smart and use only clean fuel for both. The best and ultimate clean fuel for the body comes from these sources:
o raw fruits and vegetables (plus some occasional slightly cooked)
o raw nuts, seeds and sprouts
o whole grains – sprouted and/or cooked in their whole form
o whole legumes (beans) – sprouted and/or cooked in their whole form
Believe it or not, these four basic food groups can provide all the necessary nutrients that the body needs: complete proteins, balanced carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitally important fiber, and a high concentrate of vitamins and minerals. The other one of the Daily Basic Seven that we need is water – good pure water! These above foods provide nourishment, cleansing, and increase energy, health and strength. Now let’s compare these to the fast food and processed foods that are most commonly eaten today. They are high in trans fats, animal proteins (also high in fat), unhealthy carbohydrates, and calories, but are deplete in nutrition: vitamins, minerals, fiber, and digestive enzymes. Does this explain why most people are overweight and experiencing many disorders? If the body does not get the proper nutrition to function, it will react in “disorder” and illness. Considering the nutritional value of foods and eating healthy foods is essential for great health and wellness.
Are health and wellness products needed or necessary? Consider this: The amount of iron in 1 cup of spinach in the 1940’s is equivalent to approximately 65 cups of spinach today. We can thank our chemical fertilizer producers and farmers for our drastically depleted soil. We can also be most grateful for organic farmers who are working to increase the nutrients in the soil and our foods through organic fertilizers. Yes, who are dollars go to are those who we pay to continue in either depleting or improving the soil and, thus, the nutritional content of our foods. So might supplementation be important? Usually – however, that also depends. If a major part of your diet consists of those four food groups mentioned earlier being high-quality, fully ripened, and organically grown, then you may not need additional supplementary health products. However, if not, you may need some “nutritional boosters” in some form of supplementation. That doesn’t necessarily mean pills. Some of the best forms of any supplements are usually still in food forms – dehydrated and powdered, to be taken in liquid so the body accepts it as a food.
True health and wellness is attainable! Living a healthy lifestyle is actually a much more simplified way to live – healthy eating of foods in their natural and whole food state can save on many preparations, and taking time out to exercise in a regular fitness program is refreshing and energizing. Think about what health and wellness means to you, or what you might change if were without excellent health. Since it is easier to prevent problems than fix them, why not think about the changes you need to make in order for you to attain ultimate health and wellness.
