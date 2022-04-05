Connect with us

Cindy Herron, 60, Files for Divorce From MLB Star Husband After 29 Years

2022-04-05

Cindy Herron is back on the market at age 60 after filing for divorce from her retired Major League Baseball star husband, Glenn Braggs

Celebrity interviewer extraordinaire Joseph Shepherd exposes us to his musical side with ‘Don’t Call Me’

April 5, 2022

Joseph Shepherd Don’t Call Me
Joseph Shepherd’s “Exposed” interviews have helped RuPaul’s Drag Race fans get to know so much about the queens. Now he has given us even more entertaining content, as he recently released his debut song, the 90s tinged pop jam “Don’t Call Me.”

Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster

April 5, 2022

Sorry fellas, Meagan Good is off the market (you’ve gotta be quicker than that). Battle rapper Dizaster swept Megan off her feet

Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster

Six Dead, 12 Wounded in Sacramento Mass Shooting, Victims Identified

April 5, 2022

Six people are confirmed dead and 12 wounded in a mass shooting near a nightclub in downtown Sacramento, California

Six Dead, 12 Wounded in Sacramento Mass Shooting, Victims Identified

